Baozun Has Ample Room For Valuation Expansion

Sooner or later these investments are going to pay off, and with the shares selling at just 4.5 times trailing 12-month sales, the shares have ample room to rise.

Margins are generally on an upward path, despite significant investment in distribution and technology.

Chinese stocks are quite out of fashion as there are concerns about an economic slowdown in China and the possibility of trade tensions with the US escalating.

For these reasons, three of our stocks in the SHU portfolio have come off quite considerably. JD.com (JD) is even hitting a 52-week low, which we find quite surprising but we'll leave that for another day.

Baozun (BZUN) has so far escaped the worst of this downdraft, as it had moved up very significantly earlier in the year but even this high growth company cannot escape the downdraft entirely.

It has just produced Q2 figures and these do not look bad at all, but perhaps they failed to produce a wow factor, which is why the stock is selling off (after an initial rally).

We are, again, a little surprised about this as the shares aren't terribly expensive and the company produced way better revenue growth compared to expectations.

Some of the main results (from the earnings PR):

Total net revenues were RMB1,159.1 million (US$175.2 million), an increase of 30.5% year over year. Services revenue was RMB582.1 million (US$88.0 million), an increase of 51.6% year over year.

Income from operations was RMB58.3 million (US$8.8 million), an increase of 55.3% year over year. Operating margin was 5.0%, compared with 4.2% in the same quarter of last year.

The 30.5% revenue growth is a re-acceleration. We have to go back all the way to Q4 2016 to see a quarter with higher growth. In a way, this is surprising, as the company is shifting from a distribution to consignment and service models.

Under the latter models, revenues only consist of service fees, rather than the revenues from the selling of goods under the distribution model under which Baozun would own the inventory and sell it under its own account.

The shift in models has two effects, therefore:

It optically depresses revenue growth.

It expands margins as services enjoy a much higher margin than sales for its own account under the distribution model.

However, it seems that their distribution model isn't dead yet, far from it. There was a surprising growth in the model. Here are some metrics (from the earnings PR):

Total Gross Merchandise Volume (“GMV”) was RMB6,084.0 million, an increase of 68.8% year over year.

Distribution GMV was RMB666.1 million, an increase of 13.6% year over year.

Non-distribution GMV was RMB5,417.9 million, an increase of 79.5% year over year.

Number of brand partners increased to 162 as of June 30, 2018, from 140 as of June 30, 2017.

That is, distribution GMV is still growing at a pretty acceptable 13.6%, even if management de-emphasizes it when signing up new brands.

And it is actually going to be even better as the figures are suffering from a large electronic brand moving out of the distribution model but that effect will disappear from the figures in Q4 and the growth will reflect same store growth.

Revenue from product sales under the distribution model still count for half of total revenues:

Product sales revenue was RMB577.0 million (US$87.2 million), an increase of 14.4% from RMB504.4 million in the same quarter of last year.

Services revenue was RMB582.1 million (US$88.0 million), an increase of 51.6% from RMB384.0 million in the same quarter of last year.

Who is complaining? Certainly not us, especially if they keep on growing and the real growth rate will become obvious in Q4. In the meantime, the 51.6% growth in service income was even a tad higher than in Q1 (+50.3%).

Investment in growth

In a previous article, we argued that the company can afford to invest in growth and that's exactly what they're doing, with two main areas:

They're building out their logistical network with a series of warehouses.

Technology and content expenses increased from RMB31.4M in Q2 2017 to RMB65.2M (US$9.9M) in Q2 2018, more than doubling.

Some of the stuff they are working on:

Expanding the omnichannel metrics with the help of Big Data and AI.

This has recently been launched on WeChat to meet the growing demand for pop-up stores, CRM systems and mini games.

The company has launched various mini-programs on WeChat with several more in the pipeline.

They are in trials with several brands with new versions of official website solutions and are encouraged with the initial feedback.

When asked when these investments are going to produce a return, management asked for patience and highlighted the example of their previous investments in digital marketing, something which they are now recognized for winning a series of awards.

Not all these investments necessarily need to see an identifiable return; they also serve to more general purposes:

Improve the value proposition of the platform, increasing its competitive appeal.

Improve efficiency and cost.

We didn't hear much about the light version of their platform, which was supposed to attract smaller brands and could potentially turn the company into a sort of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP). Management did mention (Q2CC):

we're trying to deliver more solutions to the small and medium business as well. We have all the -- we just want to have more capabilities not only to serve international bigger brands, but also the local and small, medium key brands as well.

But it wasn't more concrete than that.

Margins

BZUN Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The graph doesn't yet contain Q2 figures. There was a notable increase in the product sales margin, from 12.7% to 19.5% due to the surprising growth in product sales discussed above, and product sales margin will continue to rise in H2.

GAAP operating margins went up to 5% (versus 4.2% in Q2 2017), non-GAAP operating margin was 6.8% (5.7% in Q2 2017) so we are seeing some margin expansion both y/y and sequentially.

The take rate, which was a little under pressure from Q3 last year, but it is going up slightly later this year and next year because of scale and more value-added services and tools and also because some newer brands in cosmetics joining Baozun that have higher take rates.

Cash

The balance sheet is also healthy and improved quite a bit (earnings PR):

As of June 30, 2018, the Company had RMB726.5 million (US$109.8 million) in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investment, an increase from RMB557.4 million as of December 31, 2017 primarily due to the collection of accounts receivable during the first half year of 2018.

Meaning there are no immediate worries about cash burn, even if there was a question from an analyst during the Q2CC who mentioned negative free cash flow.

There is no filing yet to corroborate and cash flow wasn't mentioned in the Q2 earnings release, but management implicitly confirmed this in the answer to the question (Q2CC):

Okay, so Billy, for the same question, basically, we have investment in CapEx items, especially for – and abilities of logistics. So we keep using new spaces in Chengdu, Wuxi, Suzhou for the first half of this year. So we need to do a lot of leasehold decoration and improvement. So basically, this is all those facility CapEx and cash outflow to – negatively impacted free cash flow. But in the long run, we will keep to invest, and we will get benefits and also leverage in next year or in – even in this year, later this year in the peak season of this year.

These spaces are the warehouses they are investing in. In any case, from what we can gather from the numbers, the cash bleed isn't serious. There is $8.8M in share-based compensation in Q2 and a fair amount of dilution:

BZUN Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Outlook

The Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB1,090 million and RMB1,120 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Perhaps that's the reason for the disappointing share price reaction as Q3 2017 revenue was RMB890.2M so this constitutes revenue growth in the low 20s. Service revenue will keep on growing above 50% though.

Trade tensions

Notably, management does not see much impact from a trade war with the US. They had this to say (Q2CC our emphasis):

About the impact from the trade war, actually, on our daily base contact with the brand partners, it’s not a very hot topic yet. I think, it’s mainly, because we’re doing this brand e-commerce, especially the global brand e-commerce in China. So it’s not, it doesn’t have a lot of relationships with the cross border or trading things. So actually, I think the impact will not be obvious. So I think the cross-border business can be more effective. But we’re – the portion of our cross-border business in Baozun is very limited and mainly it’s just import, not export. So actually, I think, the impact could be neutral and in some extent even positive.

We're not entirely convinced here. China itself might increase import tariffs as a retaliatory measures (in fact, they have already done so, but not on consumer products).

Valuation

BZUN PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Analysts expect an EPS of $1.11 this year, rising to $1.73 in 2017 but that might be a bit of a stretch to us. In 2017, the company earned $0.69 per share and so far, the company has earned just $0.24, although Q4 is usually the quarter with the biggest earnings.

Conclusion

Revenue growth re-accelerated significantly and unexpectedly in Q2, but this isn't going to last according to Q3 guidance. With the company still in its investment mode, any dramatic improvement in earnings also doesn't look to be in the cards anytime soon, so perhaps that explains the softness in the shares after the results.

However, we think investors are wrong here. Under the hood, margins are slowly improving and service income keeps on growing above 50%. Even product sales will re-accelerate in Q4 after lapping the electronics brand move to the non-distribution model, with higher margins to boot.

The company is just valued at 4.5 times sales, which seems rather cheap to us for such an entrenched player with such a growth trajectory ahead of it.

The company will keep scaling, and sooner or later this will increase leverage and cash flows, and if the company then still trades at 4.5 times sales, it will be really cheap. We think there is room for multiple expansion here, which is rare in this market.

