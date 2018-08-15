I Bought More BGC Partners For Its Upside Potential

BGC Partners (BGCP) is a small-cap, niche, financial firm with an interesting management team and a complex shareholder structure, leading to share price undervaluation from impatient investors. This article is a follow-up to one published last Dec, “BGC Partners: Who Are These Guys?” when share prices were rallying to all-time highs of over $16. I added to my position at the recent price of $11.09. Understanding the previous article is now behind the paywall, here is a recap of some the highlights:

BGC Partners is a spin-off of the privately-held, institutional financial powerhouse Cantor Fitzgerald, and the letters BGC are the initials of founder Bernard Gerald Cantor. Managed by Howard Lutnick, BGCP has several unique traits for retail stock investors. First, Mr. Lutnick is also the CEO of Cantor and of the soon-to-be-spun-out real estate subsidiary. Second, I believe one of the important missions of BGCP is to use its stock as an executive compensation tool. With management as its firm’s main asset, the use of BGCP stock as a significant portion of compensation aligns insiders and retail investors with a common goal – grow share prices and distribute dividends. The firm has a talent for buying businesses, increasing their value, and then selling or spinning them off, ultimately creating shareholder value. Since 2004, its core business has been financial services and providing trading platforms mostly to institutional investors. In early 2013, the firm started to gain attention as it sold its electronic trading platform to NASDAQ (NDAQ) for upwards of $1.2 billion, with the majority of payment as 1 million shares of NDAQ stock a year until 2028.

Most recently, BGCP has built a commercial real-estate services business which currently accounts for roughly half the revenue, income, and value of the firm, and this segment of BGCP is known as the Newmark Group. Starting with the monetization of a small commercial real-estate business purchased from Cantor, management quickly built a national powerhouse in the leasing, financing, and property management industry. After completing an underwhelming IPO last Dec, BGCP still owns 86.4% of Newmark (NMRK). Analysts peg NMRK’s anticipated 2018 annual revenues at almost $1.6 billion and EPS in the $1.50 range, and management is looking to spin these shares off to BGCP shareholders.

Investors have been waiting for management to complete a few tasks needed to strengthen NMRK, such as establishing a worthy credit rating and paying down NMRK debt, prior to the spin-off. It seems these tasks are getting done, albeit a bit slower than many investors had hoped for. However, there is no firm date set for the spin-off by management except for prior to year’s end, and it is this delay that has weighted on the stock and the main reason for share price weakness.

Concerning BGCP valuation, Justin Polce recently penned a SA article which analyzed both BGCP’s discounted cash flow and sum of the parts, and is a fine explanation of BGCP. I recommend all shareholders and those doing their due diligence read this review.

BGC Partners currently has two operating segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The real estate segment is represented by its interest in NMRK. The Financial Services segments is described on their website:

“Financial Services provides a range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions. Its integrated platform is designed to provide flexibility to customers with regard to price discovery, execution and processing of transactions, and enables them to use voice, hybrid, or in various markets, electronic brokerage services in connection with transactions executed either over-the-counter or through an exchange. Through the Company's FENICS, Lucera, BGC Trader, BGC Market Data and Capitalab brands, it offers electronic brokerage, financial technology solutions, market data, post-trade services, and analytics related to select financial instruments and markets.”

The firm’s main financial clients are institutions and its main focus is on fixed income instruments and currency trading. Revenues relating to Rates, Currency (F/X) and Credit (slide 8, 2nd qtr. presentation) represented about 64% of 2nd qtr. Financial Services sales. Revenue growth for these three groups was 13.2% year-over-year. The balance of quarterly revenue was related to trading services in Equities, Commodities and Energy. Business seems to be good. In the 4th qtr. 2017 conference call, Mr. Lutnick indicated that the unwinding of central banker’s QE-bloated balance sheets should drive trading revenues, coupled with institutional hedging in a rising rate environment. While some central banks are still in the QE mode and country interest rates are still quite low, the underlying trend is for more unwinding and higher rates. Both of which should provide an ongoing tail wind for BGCP.

Investors in BGCP will receive shares of NMRK when the spin-off is complete. The current ratio, according to the most recent 2nd qtr conference call, is 0.4647 shares of NMRK for each share of BGCP owned. Based on the current price for BGCP of $11.55 and for NMRK of $12.63, the value of NMRK spin-off should be $5.87 (0.4647*12.63) per BGCP share. This would equate to a value for a stand-alone BGCP of $5.68. Also on the most recent call, Mr. Lutnick offered 2018 Financial Services segment guidance of revenue increase of between 7% and 10% coupled with pre-tax earnings growth in the 20% to 28% range.

As a stand-alone financial company, earnings per share should be around $0.70 for 2018 and $0.75 for 2019, based on 50% of the consensus estimates of $1.40 in 2018 and 1.49 for 2019 for the firm pre-NMRK spin-off. At a $5.68 valuation, the 2018 P/E would be an undervalued 8x.

Currently, BGCP offers a sizeable qualified dividend of $0.72 for a current yield of 6.2%. After the spinoff, and maintaining a management goal of around 75% pre-tax payout ratio, the dividend should be ~$0.50, for a potential yield of 8%+ at its current BGCP minus NMRK valuation of $5.68. While the dividend has not been raised this year mainly due to the pending spin-off, the dividend was increased in 3 out of the past 5 years at an average pace of 11%.

The chart below of BGCP paints a very, very ugly short-term situation. The euphoria of the much-anticipated separation of NMRK sparked a rally last Dec which coincided with the NMRK IPO, and briefly drove share prices to the $17 range. However, investors who were looking for a quick turnaround started exiting the stock, and prices retreated to their current valuation in the $11-$12 range. The saving grace of the chart is a double bottom at $10.40 in early June and again in Aug. From a technical viewpoint, this level should provide a base (unless it doesn’t). Overall, a double bottom pattern usually lends itself to a stabilizing of share prices.

BGCP has a very complex ownership structure. In a nut shell, Cantor Fitzgerald owns around 20%, employees own 27%, and the general public owns the balance 53%. However, there are partnership units and two class of common shares, all designed to favor insiders. Below is an ownership chart, per the 2017 10-k annual report filings.

Not only do insiders have voting control the company but share count has been expanding rather rapidly. On a fully diluted basis, share count has grown by an average compounded annual rate of 8.4% from 2013 to 2017, rising to 485 million shares. However, on a non-fully diluted calculation, share counts are in the neighborhood of 321 million. This difference starkly demonstrates the need for investors to review fully diluted shares count and to make sure they feel comfortable with the difference. In the case of BGCP, management uses shares as an important compensation tool, and is forthright in this approach as it is disclosed several times a year.

The overriding goal is for insiders to have similar financial exposure to their company’s share price as outside investors like you and me. Investors need to feel comfortable with this approach as it is an important consideration. Personally, I like it when management and I have the same specific goals – an increasing share price coupled with a rising dividend. The downside, however, is a consistent flow of dilutive new shares to management.

I started investing in BGCP in early 2014 at $7.00 a share and recently bought more with the swoon in price to $11. Since 2014, I have collected $2.70 a share in qualified dividends. BGCP is my 8th largest position, and I anticipate holding these shares for both income and future capital gains. My plan is to sell the majority of NMRK received in the spin-off, reinvesting the proceeds into post-split BGCP. At an annual dividend rate of $0.50 and a 6% yield, BGCP share prices should trade at a stand alone valuation post spin-off of at least $8.30.

I really don’t mind sitting in the rumble seat of this Mr. Lutnick-directed investment, as I believe the Cantor managers are some of the sharpest in their business. I fully expect Mr. Lutnick will continue his winning ways well into the future. Newmark Group is just another sweet deal he has brought to the table.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGCP, NMRK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.