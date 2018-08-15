Deutsche Post: Some Upside In The Midst Of Uncertainties

A proposed fair value for Deutsche Post and where the company stands against competitors.

What’s to like about the company, the sector and the challenges ahead.

Author’s Note: this article focuses on a European stock primarily traded on the German Xetra exchange (FRA: DPW). Amounts are in EUR unless mentioned otherwise.

Overview

The “Post Tower,” Deutsche Post landmark HQ in Bonn, Germany (image from company website)

Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSTF)(OTCPK:DPSGY) is a global leader in the logistics industry. Through its DHL Express Division, the company generates internationally slightly over 70% of the Group turnover. Legacy post & parcel [PEP] Division in Germany makes up for the remaining 30%.

After years of top-line growth fueled by the recovering economy and e-commerce tailwinds, Deutsche Post issued a profit warning on June 8th blaming rising staff and transport costs. The logistics giant has then come up with a cost-cutting plan to enhance productivity and deliver on its promise of € 5 billion of EBIT in 2020, but for now, 2018 EBIT is likely to be stuck at € 3.2 billion, down from a previous forecast of € 4.2 billion.

The company seeks to spend € 500 million to send part of its civil servants’ into early retirement, improving the PeP Division productivity to contribute € 1.7 billion to 2020 EBIT from € 0.6 now. Other money will be channeled towards automation and digitization investments. It is unclear at this stage how useful these kinds of measures will turn out to be, but concerning labor costs, the company is looking at € 200 million in run-rate savings by 2020, a far cry from the € 1.1 billion enhancement.

Deutsche Post traded in line with US competitors FedEx (FDX), UPS (UPS) and Swiss Kuehne + Nagel (OTCPK:KHNGF)(OTCPK:KHNGY) until June but fell sharply on the warning news. The stock is in the doghouse since.

Is it time for investors to jump ship or buy the dip?

Deutsche Post: what’s left to like

Several points are lining up for a bull case on the stock:

The company is a moated business. DHL has a leadership position in Europe and Asia and commands an advantage based on its scale which can effectively fend off competitors, with a few exceptions like UPS and FedEx.

As e-commerce continues to increase, PeP key growth driver is intact. Although this also has some positive cascade effects on DHL Express as well, I believe e-commerce is not a significant contribution driver for this part of the business. The fortunes of this division rely much more on the strength of B2B global trade.

The company has a current dividend yield of around 3.7% and a conservative payout of about 50% earnings, which is high when considering the quality of the business involved. Deutsche Post has a decent history of dividend hikes, but like many European companies has a policy of capping its payout ratio. The company targets to keep distributions within a 40% and 60% payout range.

Deutsche Post as an investment grade balance sheet (Moody’s: BBB+, Fitch: A3) and flexibility in usage of cash. The company may decide to use excess liquidity for buy-backs if the stock keeps trading at depressed levels or a special dividend.

Warning: risks ahead

Despite several bullish points, I am yet unconvinced the business is set to score a home run. In fact, several uncertainty factors are weighing against the positives:

A structural mail decline in the PeP Division is ongoing and affecting pretty much all European mail carriers. Shares of companies like Bpost (OTC:BPOSF)(OTCPK:BPOSY), PostNL (OTCPK:PNLYY) have been among the worst YTD performers, and prices remain under selling pressure. I am planning a much more focused article on mail carriers to be released here on Seeking Alpha so stay tuned for more on this point.

The global market conditions for logistics-related businesses remain challenging. The ongoing trade wars are increasing uncertainties over the macro environment and more specifically global trade. DHL Express remain first and foremost a global forwarder that bets heavily on the globalization of commerce. Any headwind against this trend is set to have a negative impact on the business.

The shipping and logistics market is highly competitive. Although DHL can rely on economies of scale and benefit from a cost-leadership position, logistics remain a low margins business, and this won’t certainly change any time soon.

Looming uncertainties over the net effect of tariffs against US competitors. While DHL Express does not operate in the US (exited the market after 2008, and only fulfilling of parcels from abroad is in place). It is up for debate whether tariffs will be more detrimental to FedEx/UPS international shipping from the US or DHL shipping to the US.

The ongoing restructuring efforts on both divisions furthermore create uncertainties in the business and further depress short-term results.

Disappointing H1 2018 results, CEO launching positive signals to the market

In the first six months of the year, Deutsche Post struggled to grow its top line at current rates (+0.3%) and maintain margins, with reported EBIT down 4.3% compared to H1 2017. Consolidated net profit was down almost 10%.

Commenting the business results on Bloomberg DHL CEO Frank Appel tried to keep an upbeat tone. Despite the hit on the bottom line and the sector headwinds, Appel said to consider DHL results satisfactory and sounded optimistic about his Group’s further opportunities in e-commerce.

Appel also appeared unflustered by the rise of global freight forwarding rates: “we were quite successful in push them forward to our customers” and observed it is difficult to predict prices going forward due to the trade tensions. Despite the fact Appel dismissed that trade wars had a significant impact on Deutsche Post’s operations so far, he also convened that the return of tariffs would be detrimental to DHL business.

Proposed valuation

Although most analysts remain bullish and see on average 20% upside from current levels, a few are predicting a further 15% downside to € 26.3 ahead for Deutsche Post shares and have slapped a Sell rating on the company. Considered the macro uncertainties discussed just above, such bearish outlook can’t be ruled out indeed.

I compared Deutsche Post with the logistics service providers aforementioned across common metrics. Results suggest shares are indeed trading at around 20% discount. Considering that the whole sector seems to share most of the same risks discussed above, investors of Deutsche Post might be getting a quality company at a better value for their money.

Based on the € 2.27 average EPS consensus for 2019, the € 37 target price implies a forward 2019 P/E multiple of 16.3, which is not far from the company 5-years average of about 17x. However, much will depend on unpredictable macro events such as global trade developments and freight forwarding rates which limits visibility over Deutsche Post FY 2019 earnings.

Final thoughts

Deutsche Post is a quality company with a strong balance sheet and a narrow moat, but it is also a business operating in a narrow margins industry and macro trends uncertainties.

While the company can take advantage of the secular shifts towards e-commerce in its PeP Division, it faces pressure to increase productivity to preserve its profit margins. Although the restructuring efforts go in the right direction, it is a bit early to understand whether the actions proposed by the management will have a significant impact in the improvement of Deutsche Post operations.

In the meanwhile, mounting trade tensions put the forwarding DHL Division under some pressure as well, despite the management played down the issue so far. Despite the discount to peers, the € 37 fair value estimate is highly uncertain, and although I recognize shares are increasingly looking attractive, I see better risk/rewards opportunities elsewhere for now.

