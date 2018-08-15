Tracking Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Berkshire Hathaway’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Warren Buffett’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2018. Please visit our Tracking 10 Years Of Berkshire Hathaway's Investment Portfolio article series for an idea on how his holdings have progressed over the years and our previous update for the moves in Q1 2018.

During Q2 2018, Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A) (BRK.B) 13F stock portfolio value increased ~4% from $189B to $196B. The top five positions account for two-thirds of the portfolio: Apple Inc., Wells Fargo, Kraft Heinz Co., Bank of America, and Coca-Cola. There are 41 individual stock positions many of which are minutely small compared to the overall size of the portfolio.

Warren Buffett’s writings (pdfs) are a treasure trove of information and are a very good source for anyone starting out on individual investing.

Note: Last month, Berkshire announced a plan to make their repurchase criteria to be more flexible – 120% of BV no longer applies – instead, Buffett and Munger has to agree it is trading below intrinsic value, conservatively determined.

New Stakes:

None.

Stake Disposals:

Monsanto Company (MON): The 1.17 % MON position was established in Q4 2016 at prices between $98 and $106. The position was more than doubled over the last three quarters. In September 2016, Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY) agreed to acquire Monsanto in a $128 per share cash deal and that transaction closed in June.

Verisk Analytics (VRSK): The minutely small 0.02% VRSK stake was reduced by ~80% last quarter and disposed this quarter.

Stake Increases:

Apple Inc. (AAPL): AAPL is currently the largest 13F portfolio stake at ~24% and Berkshire’s ownership is at ~5% of the business. It was established in Q1 2016 at prices between $93 and $110 and increased by ~55% the following quarter at prices between $90 and $112. Q4 2016 saw another ~275% increase at prices between $106 and $118 and that was followed with a stake doubling in January 2017 at prices between $116 and $122. There was another ~23% increase in Q4 2017 at prices between $154 and $176 and that was followed with a ~45% increase last quarter at prices between $155 and $182. The stock currently trades at ~$210. There was a ~5% stake increase this quarter.

Note: As of Q4 2017, Berkshire’s overall cost-basis on Apple was ~$126 per share.

US Bancorp (USB): The 2.57% USB stake has been in the portfolio since 2006. The original position was tripled during the 2007-2009 timeframe. It was then kept relatively steady till Q2 2013 when ~17M shares were purchased at prices between $32 and $36. Berkshire’s cost-basis on USB is ~$32 and the stock is now at $53.17. Last two quarters have seen a combined ~16% increase at prices between $49 and $58.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK): BK is a 1.79% of the 13F portfolio stake. The bulk of the original position was purchased in Q2 2012 at prices between $19.50 and $25. The stake was increased by 30% in Q2 2013 at prices between $26.50 and $30.50. The five quarters thru Q3 2015 had seen an about turn as there was a combined ~20% reduction at prices between $36 and $45. Q1 2017 saw a ~50% increase at prices between $43.50 and $49 and that was followed with another similar increase the following quarter at prices between $46 and $51. There was a ~20% further increase in Q4 2017 at prices between $51 and $55. The stock currently trades at $50.97. Berkshire’s cost-basis on BK is ~$43 per share. Last two quarters have seen a combined ~7% increase at prices between $50 and $58.50.

Delta Air Lines (DAL): DAL was a very small 0.19% position in Q3 2016. The stake saw a whopping ~850% increase in Q4 2016 at prices between $39 and $52. The stock currently trades at $54.76 and the stake is now at 1.61% of the portfolio. There was a ~20% increase this quarter at prices between $49 and $56.

Note: Berkshire controls ~9.5% of DAL.

Goldman Sachs (GS): GS is a 1.49% of the portfolio stake established in Q4 2013. Berkshire Hathaway received $5B worth of warrants to buy GS stock during the financial crisis (October 2008) at a strike price of $115 (43.5M shares) that was to expire October 1, 2013. Buffett exercised the right before expiry to start this long position. Q3 2015 saw a ~13% reduction at prices between $172 and $213 while this quarter saw a ~20% increase at prices between $220 and $260. It currently trades at ~$230.

Southwest Airlines (LUV): LUV is a 1.47% portfolio stake purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $38.50 and $51 and increased by ~10% in the following quarter at prices between $49.50 and $59. This quarter saw another ~20% stake increase at prices between $50 and $57. The stock is now at $59.09.

Note: Berkshire owns ~9.5% of LUV.

General Motors (GM): GM is ~1% of the 13F portfolio position that was first purchased in Q1 2012 at prices between $21 and $30. By Q3 2017, the position size had increased by around six-times (10M shares to 60M shares). Q4 2017 saw a reduction: ~17% selling at prices between $40.50 and $46.50. The stock currently trades at $36.20. Overall, Berkshire’s cost-basis on GM is ~$30. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA): TEVA is a very small 0.54% of the portfolio stake established in Q4 2017 at prices between $11.20 and $19.33 and more than doubled last quarter at prices between $16.50 and $22. The stock currently trades at $22.12. This quarter also saw a ~7% increase.

Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) (LBTYK): The position was established in Q4 2013 at prices between $37.50 and $44.50 (adjusted for the 03/2014 stock-split) and increased significantly in the following two quarters at prices between $38.50 and $46. The three quarters thru Q1 2016 had also seen a combined ~30% increase at prices between $30 and $50. Q2 2016 saw a ~17% further increase at prices between $27 and $39. The stock is now at $26.71 and the stake is at 0.38% of the 13F portfolio. There was a ~7% trimming last quarter while this quarter saw a similar increase.

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA): AXTA is a small 0.38% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2015 at prices between $28 and $36 and increased by ~16% the following quarter at prices between $24.50 and $33.50. The stock currently trades at $30.25. Berkshire owns 10.1% of the business. This quarter saw a ~4% increase.

Stake Decreases:

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC): WFC is Buffett’s second-largest stake at 14.54% of the 13F portfolio. Recent activity: around 9M shares were sold in Q2 2017 at around $53 per share to bring the ownership stake below the 10% threshold. The stock currently trades at $58.07. Berkshire’s cost-basis is at ~$24.50. Last four quarters have seen marginal trimming.

Phillips 66 (PSX): PSX is a ~2% of the portfolio stake. It is a long-term position. As of Q4 2014, the stake was very small at ~0.5% of the portfolio (~6.5M shares). The bulk of the current stake was built in Q2 and Q3 2015 at prices between $70.50 and $84.50. Last quarter, Phillips 66 repurchased 35M shares from Berkshire at $93.725 per share. The stock currently trades at ~$121. There was a ~24% selling this quarter at prices between $95 and $122.

Note 1: Berkshire’s cost-basis as of Q4 2017 was $78.31.

Note 2: Berkshire avoided disclosing PSX stake in the original Q2 2015 13F by making use of the “section 13(F) Confidential Treatment Requests”. An amendment filed on 9/4/2015 disclosed the huge stake build up. Berkshire controlled ~16% of PSX at the time.

Charter Communications (CHTR): CHTR is a ~1% of the portfolio position. It was established in Q2 2014 at prices between $118 and $158 and more than doubled the following quarter at prices between $151 and $164. Q4 2014 saw a further ~25% increase at prices between $140 and $170. In Q2 2015, the position was again increased by ~42% at prices between $168 and $193 and that was followed with another ~21% increase the following quarter at prices between $167 and $195. Q2 2016 saw a ~10% trimming at prices between $198 and $233. The stock currently trades at ~$308 compared to Berkshire’s cost-basis of ~$178. Last three quarters have seen a combined ~12% selling at prices between $262 and $388.

United Continental Holdings (UAL): A minutely small 0.18% UAL position as of Q3 2016 saw a huge ~540% increase in Q4 2016 at prices between $52.50 and $76. It currently goes for $81.44. The stake is at ~1% of the portfolio. There was minor selling in the last two quarters.

Note: Berkshire controls ~9% of UAL.

American Airlines (AAL): AAL stake was first purchased in Q3 2016. The position is now at 1.27% of the portfolio. The original purchase was at prices between $28 and $39 and doubled in Q4 2016 at prices between $36.50 and $50. The stock is now at $37.09. There was a ~3% trimming this quarter.

Note: Berkshire controls ~9% of AAL.

Kept Steady:

Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC): KHC is currently the third-largest 13F position at 10.46% of the portfolio. Kraft Heinz started trading in July 2015 with Berkshire owning just over 325M shares (~27% of the business). The stake came about as a result of two transactions with 3G capital as partner: a ~$4B net investment in 2013 for half of Heinz and a ~$5B investment for the acquisition of Kraft Foods Group in early 2015. Berkshire’s cost-basis on KHC is below $30 per share compared to the current price of $59.52.

Note: In February, it was announced that Warren Buffett would retire from Kraft Heinz board this year as he decreases his travel commitments.

Bank of America (BAC): Berkshire established this large (top three) 10.78% of the portfolio position through the exercise of Bank of America warrants. The warrants had a strike price of $7.14 compared to the current price of $30.79. The cost to exercise was $5B and it was funded using the $5B in 6% preferred stock they held.

Note: Berkshire’s ownership stake in Bank of America is ~6.5%.

American Express (AXP) and Coca-Cola (KO): These two very large stakes were kept steady during the last ~4 years. Buffett has said these positions will be held “permanently”. Berkshire’s cost-basis on AXP and KO are at around $8.49 and $3.25 respectively and the ownership stakes are at ~17.6% and ~9.4% respectively.

Moody’s (MCO): MCO is a 2.15% of the 13F portfolio stake. It is a very long-term position and Buffett’s cost basis is $10.05. The stock currently trades at ~$171. Berkshire controls ~13% of the business.

DaVita (DVA): DVA is a 1.37% of the portfolio position that was aggressively built-up over several quarters: the original stake was doubled in Q1 2012, increased by over 50% in Q2 2012, 24% in Q4 2012, and an additional 16% in Q1 2013. There has been marginal buying since. The bulk of the stake build-up happened at prices between $30 and $49. The stock currently trades at $72.18 compared to Berkshire’s overall cost-basis of ~$45 per share.

Note: Berkshire’s ownership stake in DaVita is ~22%. In May 2013, Berkshire’s Ted Weschler signed an accord with DVA, limiting open-market purchases to 25% of the company.

Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) (LSXMK): The tracking stock was acquired as a result of Liberty Media’s recapitalization in April 2016. Shareholders received 1 share of Liberty SiriusXM Group, 0.25 shares of Liberty Media Group and 0.1 shares of Liberty Braves Group for each share held. Berkshire held 30M shares of Liberty Media for which he received the same amount of Liberty SiriusXM Group shares. There was a ~40% stake increase in Q2 2017 at a cost-basis of ~$40 per share. The stock is now at $46.37.

Note: LSXMA/LSXMK is trading at a significant NAV-discount to the parent’s (SIRI) valuation. For investors attempting to follow Buffett, LSXMA/LSXMK is a good option to consider for further research.

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN): VRSN was first purchased in Q4 2012 at prices between $34 and $49.50. The position was more than doubled in Q1 2013 at prices between $38 and $48. The following quarter saw a one-third increase at prices between $44 and $49. Q1 and Q2 2014 also saw a combined ~17% increase at prices between $47 and $63. The stock currently trades at $154 and the position is at 0.91% of the portfolio (~10% of the business).

USG Corporation (USG): USG is a very long-term holding and there was a significant 21.39M share stake increase in Q4 2013 due to conversion of notes at $11.40 per share - Berkshire acquired the convertible notes during the financial crisis (2/2009) and USG opted to redeem them on 12/16/2013. Q2 2014 saw a ~12% stake increase at prices between $30 and $33. The stock currently trades at $43.15. Buffett controls around 31% of the business and his cost-basis is ~$19.

Note: In March, USG board rejected a $42 per share cash offer by Germany’s Knauf. Partly in response, Berkshire Hathaway disclosed in a regulatory filing in April that they would vote against USG directors in the upcoming annual meeting. In June, USG accepted a $44 per share cash offer (includes 50c special dividend) from Knauf.

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI): The 0.48% SIRI stake was purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $4.08 and $4.61. Q2 2017 saw selling: ~20% reduction at prices between $4.70 and $5.50. The stock is currently at $6.96.

Synchrony Financial (SYF): SYF is a 0.35% of the portfolio position purchased in Q2 2017 at prices between $26.50 and $34.50 and increased by ~20% the following quarter at prices between $28.50 and $31.25. The stock is now at $30.01.

Note: Synchrony is the private label credit-card business spinoff from GE that started trading in August 2014 at ~$23 per share. It has seen recent super-investor interest: Baupost Group has a ~10% portfolio stake.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR): QSR is a 0.26% of the 13F portfolio position established in Q4 2014 at prices between $35 and $42. The stock currently trades well above that range at $62.21. It started trading in December 2014 following a merger/rename transaction between Tim Hortons and Burger King Worldwide.

Note: Berkshire’s stake in the business is ~4.2%.

Sanofi (SNY): The 13F stake in Sanofi is a minutely small 0.08% of the portfolio position. Per last year’s annual report, Berkshire had a $1.7B position in Sanofi - so in addition to the very small ADR stake listed in the 13F report, Berkshire held Sanofi securities listed in Euronext Paris. The current annual report does not show this as a top holding as it probably dropped off the top-fifteen.

Store Capital (STOR): The 0.25% STOR stake was established in Q2 2017 in a private placement transaction at $20.25 per share. The stock is now at $28.51.

Costco Wholesale (COST), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Liberty LiLAC Group (LILA) (LILAK), Mondelez International (MDLZ), M&T Bank (MTB), Mastercard Inc. (MA), Procter & Gamble (PG), Torchmark Corporation (TMK), United Parcel Service (UPS), Verizon Communications (VZ), Visa Inc. (V), and Wal-Mart Stores (WMT): These are very small positions (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) kept steady this quarter.

Note 1: Since November 2015, Warren Buffett is known to own ~8% of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) at a cost-basis of $36.50 in his personal portfolio. It currently trades at $49.78. SRG is an REIT spinoff from Sears (SHLD) that started trading in July 2015.

Note 2: Berkshire Hathaway also has a 225M share position in BYD Company at a cost-basis of ~$1 per share (~$2 per share in terms of ADRs – BYDDY). The ADR currently trades at $11.37.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Berkshire Hathaway’s 13F stock holdings in Q2 2018:

