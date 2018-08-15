BP Reviving Massive Trinidad And Tobago Operations

All about securing additional gas supplies that will flow to the massive onshore Atlantic LNG facility, with those LNG exports ending up primarily in Europe.

BP plc (NYSE:BP) is a giant in Trinidad and Tobago’s oil & gas space, specifically on the natural gas side of things. The island nation located in the Caribbean Sea is a major gas producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas. Through its joint venture with Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY), BP plc develops offshore gas fields through the BP-operated Trinidad and Tobago JV (referred to as bpTT, with BP plc owning 70% of that JV). The bpTT JV is actively developing 904,000 offshore acres to the east of Trinidad. Let’s dig in to how BP plc is combating production declines from mature fields through new investments, and why it may be able to actually grow its Trinidad and Tobago output going forward.

Overview

Last year, bpTT brought the Trinidad Onshore Compression project online that added additional compression capabilities to the Point Fortin Atlantic LNG plant on the island of Trinidad. The purpose of this project was to boost output from low-pressure wells in the Columbus Basin, and should add 200 MMcf/d in natural gas production to the region which will be routed to the onshore LNG facility.

As an aside, BP has an average interest of 39% in each of the four LNG trains that make up the Atlantic LNG venture, which have a combined 15 million metric tons of LNG production capacity per year. Trinidad and Tobago’s LNG exports are primarily sent to Europe under long-term contracts. Upstream production handled by bpTT is supported by 14 offshore production platforms and two onshore gas processing plants.

Another major project bpTT completed last year was the Juniper endeavor, which is developing the Corallita and Lantana fields 50 miles off the coast of Trinidad. At its peak, this venture will produce 590 MMcf/d of natural gas from those two fields. The project cost around $2 billion to complete and led to bpTT’s 14th offshore production platform in T&T to come online. Readers should also note that the Sercan gas field is now flowing at or near peak capacity, which is a 50/50 joint venture between EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and bpTT. Peak production is pegged at 275 MMcf/d of natural gas, and first gas was reached last year.

Another project, another platform

Discovered in 1995 through the El Diablo well that was drilled in the northern section of the Columbus Basin, the offshore Angelin gas field is expected to house 1.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas (I assume gas in place, not all of which will be recovered). The field was appraised in 2006 through the La Novia well, but it was the Ocean Bottom Cable seismic mapping program in 2012-2013 that indicated to bpTT this was a field worth developing.

To develop the field, bpTT is constructing another offshore production platform that will tie into the Serrette hub through a 21-kilometer long pipeline. Four production wells will be supported by the new platform, which are expected to produce a combined 600 MMcf/d of natural gas. Drilling should currently be underway, and first gas is expected by the first quarter of next year.

Looking forward

When looking at the developments that have either recently come online or are expected to be operational within the next year, it seems like Trinidad and Tobago should be fully capable of reversing the decline in its natural gas production. However, YCharts (which cites BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy as its source) notes that T&T’s gas production has fallen by 22.3% from 2010 to 2017.

This steep decline needs continuous upstream investment to be offset, or the Atlantic LNG facility simply won’t have enough gas to fulfill its long-term supply agreements. While it is quite possible T&T will experience a nice rebound in gas production this year and next, by 2020 declines will take hold once more.

Well aware of this, bpTT is taking action. The Savannah and Macadamia exploration wells uncovered a combined 2 trillion cubic feet of gas in place (these favorable results were published last year), and bpTT was happy to announce the JV plans to develop these resources. Results from its seismic mapping programs were key in proving the economic viability and size of these discoveries. Located in 500 feet of water roughly 80 kilometers to the southeast of Trinidad, the Savannah gas field is situated close enough to the Juniper production platform that bpTT sees this as a tie-back opportunity.

The Macadamia gas field is located 10 kilometers to the south of the producing Cashima gas field. Combined with the shallow SEQB (South East Queen’s Beach) gas reservoirs in the area, bpTT thinks the Macadamia discovery houses enough gas to justify constructing a new production platform to jointly develop those resources. Readers should note it won’t be until the next decade that this development is operational, as building and installing a new production platform is a lengthy task.

Due to the success of its past exploration programs, bpTT plans to drill several additional exploration and appraisal wells over the coming years. New discoveries are essential to prolonging the life of the Atlantic LNG export facility and maintaining Trinidad and Tobago’s significance on the global energy stage. For BP plc and Repsol, these discoveries ensure that their T&T assets remain relevant over the coming years, as the world gets ready to consume a lot more natural gas.

Final thoughts

BP plc is making major natural gas-oriented investments to capitalize on what most in the industry see as the stronger growth story, meaning global demand growth for natural gas is expected to outpace global demand growth for oil over the coming decades.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) sees global energy demand rising by 4% CAGR from 2017 to 2035, while total energy demand and total natural gas demand are expected to rise by 1% CAGR and 2% CAGR, respectively, over that period. Even OPEC acknowledges that gas demand growth is set to outpace oil demand growth by a wide margin, with its predictions calling for just 0.6% CAGR growth in oil demand from 2015 to 2040 while natural gas demand grows by 1.8% CAGR over that period.

On top of adding new natural gas-oriented operations to its asset base, part of BP plc’s long-term strategy involves maintaining and upgrading its existing gas-oriented assets. T&T is a prime example of that strategy being put into action, as declining upstream gas output negatively impacts the LNG production capacity at the Atlantic LNG venture and ultimately puts a dent in BP plc’s cash flow generation.

After looking bleak for many years, the outlook for Trinidad and Tobago’s natural gas sector has gotten a whole lot brighter and readers should take note that BP plc was instrumental in turning things around. To read more about BP plc’s foray into the world of natural gas, check out this article on its Indian ambitions here. Thanks for reading.

