Buy Johnson & Johnson Under $130 - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/14/18)

Cramer is staying away from housing and lumber stocks.

Scotts Miracle-Gro's performance is concerning.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, August 14.

Bullish Calls

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN): It's up huge but Cramer likes the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ): Buy some at $130 and some at $127.

Bearish Calls

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG): They have missed quarter after quarter. It may get a bounce but their performance is concerning.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS): Why go there when there are good stocks like 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ).

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI): Lay low on oil as it's too risky.

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU): Cramer is not a fan. He prefers Southwest (NYSE:LUV) and United Continental (NYSE:UAL).

Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO): It's a high risk speculative stock that is down a great deal.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL): Housing and lumber are tough to own.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up