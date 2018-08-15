Buy Johnson & Johnson Under $130 - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/14/18)

|
Includes: AZPN, DDD, HPQ, JBLU, JNJ, LL, LPI, LUV, SMG, SSYS, TSRO, UAL
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Scotts Miracle-Gro's performance is concerning.

Oil stocks are risky.

Cramer is staying away from housing and lumber stocks.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, August 14.

Bullish Calls

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN): It's up huge but Cramer likes the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ): Buy some at $130 and some at $127.

Bearish Calls

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG): They have missed quarter after quarter. It may get a bounce but their performance is concerning.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS): Why go there when there are good stocks like 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ).

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI): Lay low on oil as it's too risky.

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU): Cramer is not a fan. He prefers Southwest (NYSE:LUV) and United Continental (NYSE:UAL).

Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO): It's a high risk speculative stock that is down a great deal.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL): Housing and lumber are tough to own.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up