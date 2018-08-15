What Is Going On At Axovant Sciences?

On February 12, 2018, Axovant Sciences (AXON) issued a press release noting changes to the management team and Board of Directors. Dr David Hung retired as CEO and Dr Pavan Cheruvu took his place, among other changes. Three and a half months of radio silence followed. What broke the silence? Another press release on May 29 noting additions to the management team and organizational restructuring. Things got interesting on June 6, when AXON reported it had licensed a gene therapy for Parkinson’s disease from Oxford BioMedica and of course made additional management changes. While investors can now be confident that AXON likes to make changes to management, investor confidence that AXON can develop a successful drug may be lacking given failures in 2017 and early 2018.

What is in the AXON pipeline?

In 2017, AXON was developing intepirdine, nelotanserin and RVT-103/RVT-104. Intepirdine has failed in Alzheimer's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and I don't think we will hear from it again. AXON was also developing nelotanserin for DLB, which has produced mixed results to date. Less discussed is AXON's development of RVT-103/RVT-104 in Alzheimer's disease and DLB, although RVT-103 did produce positive data in 2017. All of those drugs are small molecules, so multiple gene therapies make for a surprising addition to AXON’s pipeline in 2018.

Figure 1: AXON’s pipeline now includes several gene therapies. Source: AXON website.

Nelotanserin in REM sleep behavior disorder

Nelotanserin is still in a phase 2 trial in REM sleep behavior disorder (RBD) in Lewy body dementia (LBD, which includes dementia with Lewy bodies and Parkinson's disease dementia). The outcome of that trial seems to be critical to the fate of nelotanserin as a whole.

The Company plans to make a determination of the overall development strategy for nelotanserin once it has reviewed topline data in the second half of 2018 from its currently ongoing Phase 2 study of nelotanserin in REM Sleep Behavior Disorder ("RBD") in LBD patients, and has completed its ongoing comprehensive clinical, regulatory and commercial review. - Comments from AXON's 10-Q filed August 7, 2018.

The RBD trial only includes 29 patients and has an estimated study completion date of August, 2018. We should hear results then this month or the next month. Interestingly, the study completed recruitment in mid-February according to the clinicaltrials.gov database, and the study has an endpoint at 28 days, yet it will complete in August? Along with the cuts to enrollment I don't really like the sound of that.

Figure 2: Select sections noting changes to the phase 2 study in RBD between January and February, 2018. Enrollment was cut, and the primary completion date moved forward. Source: Clinicaltrials.gov archive site.

Nelotanserin in Lewy body dementia

Nelotanserin did already produce results from another phase 2 study in LBD which looked at the ability of the drug to address hallucinations. Initial results from this study found the drug may in fact benefit motor function in LBD, which if confirmed would make nelotanserin quite a marketable drug. The results from that study however did not suggest any benefit in terms of reducing hallucinations.

Nelotanserin was generally well tolerated but did not show any statistical trends of improvement on prespecified analyses of various scales to assess visual hallucinations. However, we did observe positive trends on UPDRS Part III in the primary efficacy population (3.12 point improvement, p=0.075 unadjusted) which will also be assessed in the ongoing RBD study. - AXON comments in August 10-Q

The design of that phase 2 study of nelotanserin in LBD raises an eyebrow because on further review it doesn't look like the study was given a very good chance of showing the drug had any benefit on hallucinations and delusions. The study enrolled just 30 patients and treated them with nelotanserin for four weeks.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) needed to enroll 199 patients in its 020 study of pimavanserin (a drug with a similar mechanism of action to nelotanserin) to achieve a p-value of just 0.037 at four weeks (note Figure 3 shows results from the modified-intention to treat population, which includes 185 patients at baseline). I'm not saying pimavanserin is a lousy drug. My point is how did AXON hope to achieve a useful result with nelotanserin in a four week study of just 30 patients? Were ACAD's pimavanserin run in a scaled down version of the 020 study containing just 30 patients and four weeks treatment, it would likely fail too.

Figure 3: Results from ACAD's phase 3 study of pimavanserin in Parkinson's disease psychosis. SAPS-PD: Scale for Assessment of Positive Symptoms for use in Parkinson's disease. Note that at four weeks, the p-value for the comparison between pimavanserin and placebo (PBO) is 0.037. Source: Advisory Committee Briefing Materials for the March 29, 2016, Advisory Committee meeting discussing pimavanserin.

Now AXON might argue that their focus was on motor symptoms, where the drug had shown some benefit already, but why not run the study for six weeks based on the findings of ACAD's larger study? There is the possibility that effects of the drug might plateau sooner in AXON's patients (Parkinson's disease dementia and dementia with Lewy bodies) compared to ACAD's patients (Parkinson's disease psychosis) but there is overlap in the pathology of these diseases. Further AXON's study included two weeks of dosing at 40 mg and two weeks of dosing at 80 mg, that means patients were only on the highest dose for two weeks. Now AXON seems set to discontinue development of nelotanserin even though the company has never really given the drug the evaluation it deserves.

RVT-103/RVT-104

RVT-103 is a combination of the acetylcholinesterase inhibitor donepezil and a peripherally acting muscarinic receptor antagonist (trospium or glycopyrrolate). Donepezil is marketed as Aricept by Pfizer (PFE) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) in Alzheimer's disease, and reached peak sales of billions of dollars before going generic in 2010. Cholinesterase inhibitors inhibit the breakdown of acetylcholine which compensates for the loss of acetylcholine releasing neurons in Alzheimer's. However increased activation of acetylcholine receptors (muscarinic and nicotinic acetylcholine receptors) in the periphery (outside of the central nervous system) due to cholinesterase inhibition and the subsequent increase in acetylcholine can also cause side effects.

Figure 4: Acetylcholine is synthesized within neurons by choline acetyl transferase and released onto other cells (including neurons). Cholinesterase inhibitors prevent acetylcholine breakdown and so activation of muscarinic and nicotinic acetylcholine receptors is increased. In the brain, this will aid cognition but might also cause insomnia and abnormal dreams. Outside of the brain, it is all bad news, causing nausea, diarrhea and vomiting among others. Source: Image from publication in Expert Review of Neurotherapeutics.

Administering a peripherally acting muscarinic receptor antagonist has the potential to reduce some of the side effects of donepezil such as nausea, while leaving the improvement in cognition unaltered. With RVT-103, AXON provided proof of concept for this theory in mid-2017 with a study in 48 healthy, elderly subjects. The study examined nausea on a visual analogue scale (VAS) following dosing of RVT-103 or donepezil (+ placebo) in days 1, 3, 7 and 10.

Figure 5: Visual analogue scale for nausea. Source: The Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne website.

I believe the data provide for the prospect of a new Alzheimer's disease drug, which would have the efficacy of the current standard of care, with potentially less side effects.

On the final day of dosing, when nausea for subjects in the 5 mg donepezil plus placebo arm achieved a peak mean change from baseline on the VAS, subjects in the arms receiving 10 mg donepezil plus either glycopyrrolate or trospium demonstrated a 67 percent to 95 percent reduction in nausea relative to the 5 mg donepezil plus placebo arm. -AXON press release, June 13, 2017.

RVT-104 is a lot like RVT-103 but contains the cholinesterase inhibitor rivastigmine instead of donepezil. Why does this matter? Because rivastigmine has the potential to offer greater efficacy if it can be dosed up to a higher level. Administering a peripherally acting muscarinic receptor antagonist like glycopyrrolate or trospium might allow that higher dosing.

Figure 6: Upper panel, AXON notes the rationale for using rivastigmine as opposed to donepezil. Reference 1 refers to the Exelon (rivastigmine) patch prescribing information, where we find the figure in the lower panel from an 1195 patient study. Note that the 17.4 mg/24 h patch offers greater efficacy than the lower dose 9.5 mg/24 h patch. A 13.3 mg/24 h dose is now approved, it represents a happy medium between higher efficacy than 9.5 mg and lower side effects than 17.4 mg although the point remains that more efficacy could be had from rivastigmine if the side effects were addressed (RVT-104 could do this). Source: Axovant presentation from March 2017, Exelon patch prescribing information.

Summary

I don't really like the decision making processes that are going on AXON. Running that phase 2 study for four weeks with nelotanserin instead of six wasn't smart. Producing good data with RVT-103 but doing nothing much with it since doesn't make sense. Finally, spending money on gene therapies for CNS disorders is a high risk venture when AXON needs a sure thing.

If AXON gets its head in the game and redoes the study of nelotanserin in LBD with more patients and a longer treatment period, to actually work out if the drug works or not, then I might consider it a worthwhile long. If AXON really wakes up and realizes it has a potential home run with RVT-103/RVT-104, then the company becomes a compelling long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.