Emerging Markets: Buy The Dip Or Wait?

There is more downside in the Emerging Markets.

The US Dollar continues to rise which puts additional pressure on Emerging Market countries.

Turkey is leading the Emerging Markets to the downside, but the declines are broad-based.

Emerging Markets are close to entering a bear market, down 18% from the January 2018 high.

Emerging Markets - How Much More Downside?

On June 19th, roughly 8 weeks ago, I penned an article titled "Sector Study: Long U.S. Vs. Short Emerging Markets" in which I publicly disclosed a short position in the Emerging Markets that we have had on since March 31st in my marketplace service, EPB Macro Research.

In that article, I recommend investors short Emerging Markets through the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, (EEM), against a long position in the S&P 500 (SPY).

I want to follow up on that article and reiterate the original thesis as well as outline the remaining downside left in the Emerging Markets.

Since the writing of the article on June 19th, EEM has fallen 4.9% while the S&P 500 is up 2.2% for a 7.1% return on this spread trade.

Emerging Markets Vs. S&P 500 Starting June 2018:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Since March 31st, EEM has tumbled by 6.72% compared to a rise of 4.44% for the S&P 500.

In the last article I concluded:

In short, Federal Reserve monetary tightening has caused a sharp rise in the US Dollar. As the US Dollar rises and EM currencies decline, economic conditions deteriorate and equity markets fall. Given the path of Federal Reserve policy, expected to continue with interest rate hikes (a policy mistake) and balance sheet reductions, a further rise in the US Dollar can be expected. As the dollar rises, I expect emerging market economies to contract further exacerbating the declines in the emerging market equities. - "Sector Study: Long U.S. Vs. Short Emerging Markets" - June 18th

There Is More Downside To Come

Most major central banks around the world have engaged in aggressive monetary easing which came with many different Quantitative Easing "QE" programs. Each QE program started at a different time, is expected to end at different times, and was executed with varying degrees of intensity.

The balance sheet and easing measures of the six major central banks (Fed, BoJ, ECB, BoE, SNB, Riksbank) can be looked at in aggregate to determine the thrust of global central bank policy as well as flows in global liquidity.

Since the Financial Crisis in 2008, global central bank policy has been extraordinarily accommodative.

As the Federal Reserve leads the way out of the era of central bank easing, markets will have to adjust to the first real test of central bank tightening.

Most of the central banks around the world are still easing monetary policy and providing liquidity, although the Federal Reserve has started the path in the opposite direction.

In 2017, the world saw a massive $2 trillion increase in central bank induced liquidity. By 2019, that will reverse to an $800 billion drain in global liquidity. That change will be massive and has tremendous implications for risk assets around the world. The chart below shows early 2019 being the start of the liquidity drain on the global financial system.

Central Bank Balance Sheets Declining:

Source: BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research, Bloomberg

The contractionary actions from the Federal Reserve can also be seen clearly in the Monetary Base. As a reminder, the Monetary Base is comprised of excess reserves from the baking sector held at the Federal Reserve as well as cash in circulation.

The Monetary Base was declining at the end of 2015 and at the start of 2016. These contractionary measures caused a near meltdown in the Emerging Markets at the start of 2016. The declines in risk assets around the world were only abated by a coordinated effort from Central Banks around the world.

As the Federal Reserve tries to contract monetary policy once again and the Monetary Base heads towards the lows made in 2016, the Emerging Markets are once again collapsing.

The chart below (left) shows the Monetary Base in millions and the year over year change in the Monetary Base (right).

Monetary Base (Millions) | Monetary Base Year over Year Change (%):

Source: FRED, Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

As the Monetary Base contracts, excess reserves are simultaneously reduced in the domestic banking sector. While many investors will say that excess reserves are still plentiful, which is true, the rate of contraction is enough to reduce the liquidity of the US Dollar around the world.

Ironically, due to the Dollar's status as the world's reserve currency, monetary tightening in the United States has an outsized impact on the foreign banking sector, specifically in countries who have accumulated large sums of US Dollar denominated debt.

Turkey is a great example of what happens when a country takes on a large amount of US Dollar denominated debt and then has a subsequent currency collapse.

To further emphasize the contraction in the domestic banking sector that is having global implications, the chart of total bank asset growth has also started to contract, near the lowest level of this economic cycle.

To reiterate, contractionary monetary policy from the Federal Reserve reduces liquidity in the banking sector. Sure, liquidity may still be "plentiful" but the slowdown in liquidity or, thought of another way, the US Dollar shortage, causes a rapid rise in the US Dollar and declines in many Emerging Market currencies, specifically those who have taken out debt in US Dollars.

When a country assumes US Dollar debt, in effect the country is short US Dollars and hopes interest rates (short-term rates) will not rise.

Total Commercial Bank Assets (Billions) | Total Bank Assets Year over Year Change:

Source: FRED, Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

All the action in interest rates over the past 5 years has come from the short-end of the Treasury curve.

Interest rates on the long-end are down over the past 5 years, but 3-month Treasury rates and 2-year Treasury rates have soared as the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates and contracting their inflated balance sheet.

As short-term interest rates rise, the US dollar becomes more attractive and the cost to dollar-hedge a local currency rises.

A rising US Dollar is the worst thing for Emerging Market currencies who are pegged to the US Dollar or for countries who have taken out large amounts of US Dollar-denominated debt.

Short-Term US Interest Rates:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Before moving on, I want to clarify a point that gets brought up in every conversation regarding interest rates.

The common myth is that low foreign rates are keeping US interest rates on the long-end of the curve low. This is simply false.

Foreign investors need to hedge the currency exposure to have an apple to apple comparison on rates. If a European fund manager has euros to invest, he/she must dollar-hedge the euro before comparing the interest rate differential.

Below is a chart from Bloomberg that shows what the post-currency hedge interest rate spread is for Japanese investors for a variety of bonds. If a Japanese investor were to dollar-hedge the yen and then buy US bonds, the interest rate would be lower than simply buying a JGB, so the notion that foreign buyers are keeping our rates low is simply misleading.

It Is Not Foreign Buyers: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Furthermore, the difference between Japanese two-year yields and US two-year yields is greater than the difference between 30-year yields.

Even if the assertion that foreign buyers were keeping the US rates low, why would the same effect not carry over to short-term rates as there is a larger spread?

Japanese investors, before hedging costs, can gain an additional 2.8% in yield with a 2-year note compared to 2.3% with a 30-year bond.

Why is the greater yield spread on the short-end of the curve not suppressing the interest rate in the United States?

There Is More Differential From The Short-End:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

As stated above, the contractionary measures from the Federal Reserve reduce dollar liquidity around the world. A supply shortage of US Dollars, as well as higher short-term interest rates, has caused a rapid rise in the US Dollar.

I have been bullish on the US Dollar since May of 2018, anticipating a global slowdown caused by the Federal Reserve's actions.

With more interest rate hikes expected to come and further balance sheet reductions from the Federal Reserve on the way, I expect the US Dollar to continue to rise. While I believe that additional monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve is a mistake for the global and US economy, what I think should happen and what the market is saying is going to happen are two different things.

A continued rise in the US Dollar will further damage the already struggling Emerging Markets.

Additional monetary policy tightening from the Fed, which would be a mistake going forward due to economic developments and a flattening yield curve, will cause a further shortage of US dollars around the world, amplifying the situation described above.

The chart below shows the US Dollar Index (Left) and the Emerging Markets Currency ETF (CEW) (Right).

AMEX Dollar Index (^DXY) | Emerging Market Currencies (CEW): Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

To illustrate the carnage in the Emerging Markets caused by US Dollar strength and a reduction in global banking liquidity, below is a table of 33 international equity ETFs and their total return over four time durations, sorted by YTD performance.

Six of the bottom performing countries in terms of year-to-date performance are Emerging Market countries.

Emerging Market Equities Are Declining: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Summary

In short, Federal Reserve monetary tightening has caused a sharp rise in the US Dollar. As the US Dollar rises and EM currencies decline, economic conditions deteriorate and equity markets fall.

Given the path of Federal Reserve policy, expected to continue with interest rate hikes (a policy mistake) and balance sheet reductions, a further rise in the US Dollar can be expected.

As the dollar rises, I expect emerging market economies to contract, further exacerbating the declines in the emerging market equities.

There is more downside to come in the Emerging Markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short EEM