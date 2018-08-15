The Joint Offers Pain Relief For Your Back And Portfolio

Thesis

The Joint has a high quality business model focused on growing their brand through franchises and then reacquiring or building stores to be run by corporate in already developed markets. This allows them to collect higher profits in areas where a customer base has already been established. The company has first mover advantage in creating a franchised brand in an historically fragmented sector. The current CEO has over 30 years of experience in building and growing franchised businesses. Since the CEO took over in 2016, the company has experienced strong and rapidly improving growth. As the company translates increasing revenues into increased earnings and more and more clinics transition into profitability, investors will benefit handsomely.

Introduction to the Business

The Joint operates a network of 413 (as of June 30, 2018) chiropractic clinics in the United States. Clinics are operated mainly as franchises (88%), with a smaller but growing number of company-owned clinics. Upon visiting their website, the first thing that stands out is an offer of an initial visit including consultation, exam, and adjustment for $29. We can also see a number of the policies that make The Joint clinics more accessible to many customers: walk-ins are welcome, clinics are open evenings and weekends, and the clinic does not deal with insurance. In the words of CEO Peter Holt: "Our doctors focus on patient care on pain relief and ongoing wellness to promote a healthy lifestyle. We do this in a convenient retail setting that uses no appointment, walk-in only, no insurance, membership-based services." Since the clinics are private pay, lets take a closer look at the pricing of services.

A single visit to a clinic costs $39. The Joint also offers "Packages" of a fixed number of visits (6 visits for $189, 10 for $269, 20 for $429) and "Wellness Plans" which are monthly subscriptions that offer 4 visits per month at 69$/month for adults or $39/month for patients under 17 years of age. The last price increase was in 2016. Due to the insurance free model, The Joint does not need to hire employees tasked with the back and forth processing work that comes with dealing with insurance companies. Clinics are able to be operated with as little as two employees at a time, one at the front desk and one chiropractor. This allows the company to offer competitive low cash pricing that is attractive to customers. It is especially attractive to new customers who are initially unsure about chiropractic treatment and may want to try it first with no commitment or the hassle of dealing with insurance. We are beginning to see what sets The Joint apart from its competitors.

Q2 2018 Earnings

The Joint reported a Q2 net loss of $42,778 (EPS of $0.00) and revenue of 7.56M. This is an improvement over the net loss of ~$1M reported in Q2 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was positive at $700,000, an improvement of $1.1M. Gross profit had a 24% improvement YOY. Next quarter should see positive EPS.

JYNT data by YCharts

Management reaffirmed guidance for 2018 of $31M - $32M in revenues, $2.5M - $3.5M in Adjusted EBITDA, 40-50 new franchise clinic openings, and 0-5 new corporate clinics. Cash and cash equivalents of $4.58M covers the long term debt of $1.10M. Stockholders' equity of $1.35M gives us a debt/equity of 0.81. Overall, the company's balance sheet looks healthy.

In the earnings call and slideshow, management stressed an overhaul in SEO and digital marketing strategy. Looking at the company's social media presence, their Facebook account seems fairly active with ~68,000 likes and follows, however their Twitter has only ~2,400 followers, and most of the videos on their YouTube page have less than 1K views. Their Facebook page also has notably more interactions and comments, however it is good that the company has setup a wide social media presence. In web searches I was able to see many positive reviews for local clinics on sites such as Yelp! and Google Maps. The Joint's revised website has a find-a-clinic function with built in maps and customer reviews. These changes make it easier for potential customers to find nearby clinics and feel comfortable about visiting a store for an initial visit.

Rapid, Consistent, and Sustainable Growth

The Joint has a gross sales CAGR of 92% from 2011 to 2017. Gross sales were up 29% YOY, with comp sales for clinics open for longer than 13 months up 25%, and comp sales for clinics open over 48 months up 16%. This shows that even after clinics have been open for a while they are still able to grow sales fairly rapidly. The clinic time until breakeven is also improving. New clinics in 2018 (15 clinics) are on track to achieve breakeven in less than 6 months, compared with 9 months in 2017. Historically clinics averaged ~18 months to breakeven. This change should allow the company to expand more rapidly while maintaining healthy earnings growth.

The company currently has 365 franchise clinics and 48 corporate-run clinics. 32 of these corporate clinics are "buybacks" of previous franchise clinics and 16 are greenfields. The company's expansion strategy is basically to build greenfield clinics in locations that already feature clusters of clinics, and acquire former franchise clinics opportunistically. Management is focused on expanding clusters of corporate clinics in already established markets in California, Arizona, and New Mexico. The CEO notes that in his experience at any given time around 10% of franchisees are considering selling their franchise to monetize their investment or prepare for life changes, enabling the company to acquire previous franchises at attractive prices. In this way, much of the hard work in developing the clinic and attracting a clientele has already been done by the franchisee, allowing The Joint to acquire profitable clinics in attractive locations when the opportunity presents itself.

Regional developers are hired by corporate to develop and sell franchise licenses in a certain region. They select sites for potential development in their area, and also assist with managing franchisees. The Joint sells regional developers the rights to open clinics in a certain region. Part of the initial fee and part of the royalties for franchises in their region are shared with the regional developers. The company currently has 17 regional developers and has sold 34 franchise licenses in Q1 and Q2 2018. This is well on track to beating the numbers for full-year franchise licenses sold in 2017 (37) and 2016 (22). The company looks to repurchase regional developer rights as their market areas reach maturity. Recently the company repurchased developer rights from a regional developer in the Las Vegas area. When this happens, corporate takes over the responsibilities of the regional developer for that area, collecting the additional revenue that would have been shared, while the economics for franchisees remains the same. This is the same idea as corporate taking over clinics in profitable, already established markets, except on a bigger scale.

Management and Insider Activity

The CEO Peter Holt joined The Joint in April 2016 and has over 30 years of experience managing franchise businesses. He has been the CEO of The Joint since June 30th, 2017 and the president of the company since January 2017. He has held positions at Planet Smoothie, LLC, 24seven Vending, I Can't Believe It's Yogurt!, Java Coast Fine Coffees, Tasti D-Lite LLC, Mail Boxes, Etc, Brice Foods, Inc., Great Hills Partners, and the International Franchise Association. This is a plethora of experience in multiple businesses with a franchise model and in organizations investing and dealing with franchises over a long time period. You may recognize Mail Boxes, Etc by its current name: the UPS Store. It is currently the world's largest franchisor of shipping, business and communications services stores. With this track record, I am confident in the CEO's ability to grow The Joint's franchise business effectively.

There are a few recent insider purchases of shares by the CEO, CFO, and directors. Most recently CEO Peter Holt purchased 7,125 shares at $7.74 on May 15th, 2018. Holt currently holds 50,945 shares. Institutional ownership of shares was recently reported at 56%. The company is currently searching for a new CFO. Previous CFO John Meloun resigned on July 20th, 2018. I believe this is nothing to worry about - it looks like he is taking a job at another company.

Valuation

Coming up with a "fair value" price or valuation for growth companies that have not yet reached profitability is always a bit more heavy on the guess-work. Traditional value metrics looking at past earnings are basically useless in these situations. However, we can still try and reach some kind of estimation so we can have price targets for the stock and feel a bit less in the dark about valuation.

At a share price of $8.80 with 13.72M shares outstanding, JYNT has a market cap of $120.74M. Adding debt of $1.1M and subtracting cash of $4.58M gives us an enterprise value of $117.26M. Based off of management's guidance for 2018 revenue I used a revenue of $32M to calculate the 2018 EV/R of 3.66.

Using a simple model assuming 28% yearly revenue growth and 60% of revenue growth as EBITDA growth, I calculate 2020 forward EV/EBITDA as 7.69. I do not want to assign a short term price target to this stock as I view it as a long term (3-10 year) hold, but I have calculated JYNT stock price projections using a 10x EV/EBITDA multiple below.

Forward EV/EBITDA:

Year Revenue ($M) Revenue Growth (%) EBITDA ($M) EBITDA Growth ($M) EV (static) ($M) Forward EV/EBITDA 2018 32 28% 3 3.3 117.26 39.0866667 2019 40.96 28% 8.376 5.376 117.26 13.9995224 2020 52.4288 28% 15.25728 6.88128 117.26 7.68551144 2021 67.108864 28% 24.0653184 8.8080384 117.26 4.87257214 2022 85.8993459 28% 35.3396076 11.2742892 117.26 3.31809004

JYNT Price Projections Using 10x EV/EBITDA Multiple:

Year EV @ 10x Multiple ($M) JYNT Price @ 10x EV/EBITDA 2018 30 2.18658892 2019 83.76 6.10495627 2020 152.5728 11.1204665 2021 240.653184 17.5403195 2022 353.396076 25.7577315

Catalysts, Risks

The main catalysts for this business are future positive earnings reports as the company continues to grow and starts posting increasing profits. Soon the company should be able to fund further expansion from its own revenue. In the long run, the company should be able to return excess capital to shareholders through share repurchases. Management believes there is demand for and the opportunity to open at least 1,700 clinics in the United States.

In Q3 the company is anticipating a ~$500K write-down of prior development of an IT platform. The management has determined that a third-party SaaS solution is more economical and secure than continued development of their home-grown platform over the long-run. This is likely a prudent decision by management to cut unnecessary spending, and to focus on their core business. Trying to also be a tech company would be a drain on resources, especially for a relatively small company like The Joint.

There is a risk that growth slows due to a recession or macroeconomic trends affecting the population's willingness to try chiropractic treatment. A significant portion of The Joint's customer base are new to chiropractic treatment. However the business seems well insulated from trade disputes and existing satisfied customers are unlikely to cut their spending for a healthcare related service such as The Joint.

Historically this category of business has been dominated by unbranded local clinics. Competitors to the business include HealthSource, which is also franchised, but is focused on an insurance based business model. The Joint is unique in its scale and offering of insurance-free direct primary care. If The Joint can convince customers to associate their brand with affordable, convenient pain relief and wellness, they will possess a valuable moat in both their well organized network of clinics, and their brand.

Conclusions

As of this writing, JYNT appears to offer a very attractive growth investment opportunity. The business should be able to transition to consistent positive earnings growth while continuing rapid growth and scaling of locations. To get a bit more color on the business and how it is developing, I recommend reading through both the Q1 and Q2 2018 conference call transcripts. Also keep in mind that this stock is a microcap with a fairly low volume of trading, and trading of the stock can cause large fluctuations in the stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JYNT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.