$145 For Take-Two Interactive Is Within Reach

The Business

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) is one of the most popular video game companies and continues to show success with flagship title "Grand Theft Auto V", despite being released 5 years ago. Their ongoing and consistent release schedule of new expansion packs keeps players entertained and loyal to the community. Now, with the team looking forward to the release of their sequel to another flagship title, "Red Dead Redemption 2", investors should be looking towards the stock of TTWO as Red Dead Redemption 2 is looking to be an extremely popular hit with the potential for continued success that GTAV has shown over the last few years. I last touched on TTWO back in March, which you can find here, where I gave the stock a $140 price target. I am increasing my target from $140 to $145 with this article on the basis that the company continues to show impressive revenue growth and the fallout from the RDR2 release could have an affect across the industry.

Solid Q1 Performance

The company released Q1 Earnings on August 2 and exceeded their own outlook. Net revenues came in at $388M for the first quarter with recurrent spending accounting for 62% of net revenues compared to 41% at this time last year. The company has transitioned well with the rising importance of digitalization as 81% or $315M of net revenues was through digital delivery of products. This is up from 64% last year. Net income increased to $70.1M or $0.62 per diluted share versus $60.3M or $0.56 per share last year. On top of this, the company continues to grow their free cash flow YoY. They finished 2018 with $332M and on a TTM basis, they have $273M.

Release of RDR2

The flagship release of Red Dead Redemption 2 is set for October 26. The company released their first in-game footage of the game last Thursday and the optimism and excitement was reflected in the share price as it touched all-time highs around $130 per share. I expect the company will continue to build anticipation and momentum leading up to the final release with bits of information and footage being released periodically into October 26, which TTWO tends to do with their Grand Theft Auto titles as well.

So far, sentiment among gamers is that this title will be a huge hit. Such a huge hit that other companies are changing their usual release dates in order to avoid having to compete with Red Dead Redemption 2. The most notable example is Activision Blizzard (ATVI) deciding to push the new release of the next Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 up from November to October 12, according to an article on playstationlifestyle.com.

Sentiment among analysts also shows enthusiasm as the number of upward EPS revisions for FY2019 continue to rise.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Valuations

The average price target among the 20 analysts covering the stock is $137.20, which leaves a 7% upside to their targets. Be aware that shares are on the richer side when looking at valuation data. Shares are trading at a higher Price to Book, Price to Sales and Price to Cash Flow than the industry average. But with how well the company has performed over the last year, combined with a flagship title release set for later this year, the stock is worthy of it's 80.1x P/E and higher valuations.

(Source: Morningstar)

Looking Ahead

The company expects Q2 revenues to be between $480M and $530M with net income between $50M and $62M. Diluted EPS is expected $0.43 to $0.53 per share. A beat in revenues on even the lowest end of the guidance range would be an 8% increase YoY. Although TTWO won't provide direct estimates on the number of sales Red Dead Redemption 2 is expected, you can get a good idea of the confidence the company has in their full-year guidance which they expect revenues to come in between $2.5B and $2.6B. This would be a 42% increase given a $2.55B number at FYE compared to $1.79B in 2018.

Technicals

(Source: ThinkorSwim)

The chart of TTWO looks good with a rising wedge pattern formed and shares continue to test the $129 level. To confirm a breakout, I'd be watching for a close above $130 and then a nice steady climb to $145 by the end of the year. Now if you don't already hold a position in TTWO, shares may be too rich for you to enter at this level, so make sure you do your own due diligence and weigh the risk/reward for an entry up here. But for those of us who have been holding on since the dip earlier in the year or before, we should sit tight and enjoy the ride as TTWO continues to dominate the industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTWO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.