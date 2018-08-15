Cloudera: Firing On All Cylinders Despite Sales Execution Fears

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Asymmetry Seeker as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Cloudera (CLDR) is a strong and leading contender in the data analytics market with a unique advantage among high-paying Global 8000 customers. The current valuation represents a rare opportunity to buy shares in the market leader at below-market price.

Cloudera’s share price has taken a significant beating since reporting FY 2018 earnings. Management’s signaling on its salesforce transition has further contributed to market confusion. However, Cloudera's underlying business represents an attractive enterprise opportunity, generating double-digit top line growth and increasing operating leverage with exposure to growing enterprise trends.

Note: Cloudera’s FY18 ended on 1/31/18.

Overview Of Cloudera’s business:

Cloudera provides a platform that enables data management and analytics applications. The platform is based on a Hybrid Open Source Software (HOSS) architecture, which consists of multiple open source cores brought together by Cloudera’s proprietary software. Having open source components creates flexibility for deploying in different customer environments. The insights generated from Cloudera’s platform allow companies to make data-driven decisions that drive value. This value is achieved in different ways, as shown in the following customer use cases:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) uses Cloudera to separate fake news from actual facts in Twitter feeds via multiple machine learning algorithms. Result: Reuters is able to report events ahead of other major news sources.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) uses Cloudera to allow researchers to access and analyze data across its R&D organization. The system analyzes over 10 PBs of data from 2,000 different databases. Result: Time and cost to access clinical trial data in actionable form decreased from several months to several minutes.

Komatsu Mining uses Cloudera to run an IoT analytics platform that helps its customers optimize mine production. Komatsu’s system allows customers to collect various data points from field equipment and react accordingly. Pre-Cloudera, the main issue was that Komatsu’s core infrastructure could economically handle a limited dataset and wasn’t scalable. Post-Cloudera, Komatsu’s system runs 30 TBs of monthly data on both on-premise and cloud-based infrastructure. Result: Reduced infrastructure cost for Komatsu and enhanced analytics for Komatsu’s customers.

There are numerous additional use cases, but the above subset gives an idea of the breadth of the platform. Cloudera allows its customers to take advantage of IoT, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and other data intensive applications (i.e., the buzzwords of the decade).

Cloudera focuses on large enterprise customers (from the “Global 8000”). These customers have data-intensive environments with different types of IT systems across the world in on-premise and cloud-based systems. Accessing and analyzing this data and then feeding the results back to different end users is a difficult problem that even large incumbents like Teradata (whom Cloudera has displaced or partnered with in many deployments) have been unable to solve.

After an initial deployment, a customer often identifies opportunities to further leverage Cloudera, which contribute $100K+ of incremental ARR per upsell. In the latest quarter, Cloudera’s prior year cohort showed upsell of 32%, net of churn.

There are 3 ways Cloudera grows revenue: 1) Selling to new customers 2) Selling additional use cases to existing customers and 3) Realizing value from usage growth in existing customer applications.

Cloudera’s main competitors include:

Incumbent data providers: IBM (IBM), Teradata (TDC) Cloud Based Add-Ons: Offered via AWS (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and others Direct Emerging: Hortonworks (HDP)

Cloudera wins against 1 and 2 by being able to integrate hundreds or thousands of different data sources and then providing the capabilities to leverage that data. This is a key aspect that is common across enterprise customers, especially in regulated industries like Healthcare, Financials, and Telecom (all represented in Cloudera’s customer base). These companies will continue to adopt hybrid IT environments consisting of public cloud, private cloud, and on-premise workloads.

Hortonworks is Cloudera’s direct competitor and has successfully won large accounts like FedEx. IT professionals have cited better service and international capabilities as key reasons why they chose Cloudera over Hortonworks. Still, Hortonworks is worth keeping an eye on, but given the overall market size and Cloudera’s continued traction in its base, I don’t view them as a threat to the company’s current trajectory.

Thesis Drivers:

Adoption of Machine Learning, AI, and IoT provides a large and growing market for Cloudera: These are all applications that require a platform to access, manage, and analyze TBs or PBs of data while also providing security, compliance, and reliability. In addition, Cloudera estimates that 50% of structured data and less than 1% of unstructured data is analyzed or used at all in making decisions.

Based on Gartner and sellside estimates, Cloudera’s current TAM is $9.4B, with the potential to increase to $13.5B. Note that these figures apply specifically to Cloudera’s customer focus:

Continued growth in core business: Cloudera has consistently shown double-digit revenue growth per year, with an increasing concentration in recurring subscriptions.

Growth within accounts demonstrated by continued upsell

Customers start at minimum $50K-$75K ARR (increasing with new salesforce focus) and grow with further adoption.

This playbook has been repeatedly validated through Cloudera’s expansion rate and its increasing number of customers at $1M+ ARR. In the last quarter, Cloudera’s net expansion rate was 132%, and has averaged over 130% over the last few years. In the universe of enterprise software companies, Cloudera’s upsell is best in class and shows that the “land and expand” playbook is working.

So, for every dollar that Cloudera earned from its customer base from a year ago, that same base is now yielding $1.32 in revenue, inclusive of losses from churned customers. Further, the year-ago customer base also includes pre-existing customers who had already upsold from prior years. Newer customers likely grew at a faster rate. In the latest quarter, management cited that 1 out of 6 customers grew ARR at 2X or more.

In the latest quarter, accounts over $1M ARR (the most profitable to service) represented over half of Cloudera’s customer base.

Operating leverage driven by customer expansion

Clearly, Cloudera has been consuming cash to fund its growth, but management is steering towards CF profitability projected in FY 2020 (CY 2019). The Company had an operating burn of $40M in FY 2018 and expects the same in FY 2019. It is well capitalized with over $400M of cash and investments, so there shouldn’t be any liquidity issues.

Still, a key question here is whether management is actively focusing on the right levers to achieve cash flow profitability. The tech industry graveyard is awash with companies that burned swaths of cash with unfulfilled promises of near-term profitability.

In Cloudera’s case, we see that the key driver in achieving profitability is sales and marketing leverage. Sales and marketing expense as a % of revenue decreased from 75% of revenue in FY17 to 56% of revenue in FY18 with plans to hit 30-34% in the long term. This is driven by customer scale, as larger ARR customers carry a lower cost to serve on a % of revenue basis. We see this in management’s figures below.

The journey to profitability requires increasing average customer ARR, which is turn, is driven by continued execution of the land and expand strategy and the Global 2000 focus. We already see this playing out, per below.

Salesforce transition will accelerate large enterprise focus:

Cloudera announced a transition plan in 1H 2018 which changed its sales org structure. This spooked a few investors and drove some sell-side analysts to issue HOLD ratings pending further clarity.

Cloudera previously structured its salesforce with inside and outside sales reps focused by geography and customer size. In low touch and short sales cycle environments, this model works. Cloudera’s model has an average sales cycle of 4-9 months and requires professional services at deployment. Further, a smaller customer using Cloudera will still require significant services.

The ever-feared transition as it relates to the sales organization involved the following changes:

Implemented name account model: Reps now focus on specific accounts Adding implementation specialists in cloud, machine learning, and analytics Hire logo hunter and expansion leaders Replacement of sales head (ongoing)

It is worth noting that the growth and customer expansion Cloudera has already seen was accomplished with its legacy sales model. Under this structure, a sales rep would sign up a large account, but then be incentivized to move on to the next new opportunity instead of focusing on expanding the relationship. That sales rep may also pursue smaller customers that carry higher churn risk, higher cost to serve, and lower probability of upsell.

The newly implemented named account model is commonly used in many enterprise-facing organizations and is applicable to Cloudera’s go-to-market approach. Now, sales reps are incentivized on targeting and then growing specific (named) customers. This will reduce the number of smaller accounts and potentially accelerate time to upsell. Further, the use of technical specialists should decrease implementation time.

While it is difficult to quantify the impact of this transition without seeing initial results, I view it as a net positive and don’t see it as a risk to Cloudera’s existing growth trajectory.

Valuation:

Cloudera currently trades at 3.1x forward year revenue (FY20E denotes CY19E) and 3.6x recurring revenue, whereas enterprise software companies at similar growth rates trade at 4-6x forward revenue. Multiple expansion to the low end of that range (4x forward) implies 29% upside.

However, the larger opportunity is in execution of the new sales model. With current expansion rates, upsell has driven the majority of Cloudera’s revenue growth. Current guidance and estimates imply a continuation of that trajectory. Upside from this plan is possible (and in my view, likely) from successful execution of the salesforce transition by driving a) increased new customer revenue b) decreased sales cycle and c) low cost servicing through leveraging implementation partner network (currently consists of 3,000+ partners).

The opportunities for execution-driven revenue outperformance and multiple rationalization provide multiple ways to win, as shown below.

Conclusion

Cloudera is trading at a discounted multiple to low expectations. There are multiple factors that can drive out-performance, including accelerated macro growth of data driven applications and enhanced sales force execution. In addition, Cloudera has a leading market position that is further cemented by its high retention and strong upsell rates. In short, a compelling long-term buy in any growth-oriented portfolio.

