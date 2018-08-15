Over 7% Dividend Yield Supported By Rising Rates And Quality Portfolio

NAV per share hit a new high, increasing by 0.2% (from $16.11 to $16.15) and has increased 23 out of the last 24 quarters, after excluding the impact from previous special dividends.

Credit quality remains strong with low non-accruals at 0.8% of the portfolio and include the recently added PPT Management and Uinta Brewing. SUNS also has a position in PPT Management that was discussed on the recent call and will likely be added back to accrual.

I believe that GBDC will continue to pay special dividends to avoid excise tax and will raise capital through accretive equity offerings as needed.

GBDC has better-than-average positioning for rising interest rates with a potential for a 10% increase in annual NII for each 100 basis point increase in the underlying rate.

As mentioned in previous articles, I have been purchasing additional shares of higher quality BDCs, especially given the oversold conditions driving higher yields. Many BDCs have been rallying over the last five months, likely for the reasons discussed in this and previous articles including:

Rising interest rates and portfolio yields

Poorly managed BDCs taken over and turned around

Recent insider purchases

Relaxed regulations and tax reform

I recently purchased additional shares of Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) as shown in the following chart:

Q3 2018 Results & Rising Portfolio Yield

For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, GBDC reported just above my best case projections covering its dividend by 102% after excluding $0.7 million accrual for the capital gain incentive fee. GBDC usually has predictably boring net investment income ("NII") of $0.32 each quarter (see table below) that is mostly due to its fee structure combined with strong portfolio credit quality. My financial projections use a wide range of assumptions but because of the incentive fee hurdle, the dividend is consistently covered by design.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz

GBDC's total investment income continues to increase due to higher portfolio yield and portfolio growth. GBDC has improved its overall portfolio yield from 7.9% to 8.5% over the last two quarters mostly due to rising LIBOR as well as increased yields on new investments.

“Due to increases in LIBOR over the past few quarters, the income yield increased to 8.5% for the quarter ended June 30th, as the vast majority of our investments bear interest at a rate that is determined by reference to LIBOR and rates on variable rate investments have increased as LIBOR contracts have reset. LIBOR contract resets are also the primary cause for the increase in the investment income yield, the dark blue line, which is at 9.1%, which includes amortization of fees and discounts and the weighted average cost of debt, the green line at 4.1%."

Source: GBDC Q3 2018 Earnings Call

Source: GBDC Q3 2018 Earnings Presentation

Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis

Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in the level of interest rates. As of June 30, 2018, 99.6% of portfolio debt investments (at fair value) bore interest at variable rates and the weighted average LIBOR floor on the loans subject to floating interest rates was 1.02%. However, around 67% of its borrowings are at variable rates. GBDC has better-than-average positioning for rising interest rates with a potential for a 10% increase in annual NII for each 100 basis point increase in the underlying rate.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz

Senior Loan Fund Update

The annualized quarterly return from its Senior Loan Fund LLC ("SLF") continues to remain lower (but recently increased to 6.2% from 5.0%) due to unrealized losses on two portfolio companies and 11.5% decline in total investments and being under its target leverage.

On previous calls, management has mentioned having difficulties finding “attractive” investments for the SLF and on the recent call discussed that it is currently in "shrink mode" to maximizing risk-adjusted returns by investing in one-stop loans for now:

"We’re currently in a shrink mode in respect of SLF. We are seeing quite explicitly that we think that risk reward of our one stop origination on-balance sheet is better than the risk reward would be if we dedicated the same capital to growing our SLF program. So, I agree with where you were headed, which is the data suggests that risk reward in our one stop programs better, and we’re following that logic with our team. Where does that take us? Well, markets tend to change over time. And so, we think, it does make sense, at this time anyway, it does make sense to sustain a presence in the traditional middle market senior secured landscape and to use SLF as a tool to increase exposure there when we think market conditions become more attractive. But, right now, we’re in cautious mode."

Source: GBDC Q3 2018 Earnings Call

Source: GBDC Q3 2018 Earnings Presentation

Special Dividends

Previously, GBDC announced a special dividend of $0.08 paid in December 2017 and there is a good chance of continued special dividends as the company continues to grow undistributed income and gains on a GAAP basis. Higher quality BDCs typically support regular dividends with recurring net investment income (“NII”) and pay special/supplemental dividends with additional income and/or capital gains (usually from equity investments), similar to Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN). Many BDCs retain undistributed income and some incur excise taxes rather than pay out to shareholders as they see it as “cheap capital” to reinvest and grow the portfolio. I believe that GBDC will continue to pay special dividends to avoid excise tax and will raise capital through accretive equity offerings as needed.

Q. "Can you give us your spillover income number currently? And also, if I can, obviously you generated large realized gain. Without asking specifics on timing or size, would you say that your policy would continue of not wanting to carry large spillover amounts and pay the excise tax? And so, would it be reasonable, assuming nothing odd happens in your fourth fiscal quarter, to expect that you would distribute the realized excess income in the form of realized gains or whatever during the course of next year?" A. "So, I am going to answer part of that question, part will have to wait. So, the question about spillover income, I don’t have an exact dollar number for you now. Let me look into what we’ve disclosed and what I can disclose to you and come back to you with that. Vis-à-vis the second part of your question, has something changed about my view on the desirability of paying excise tax that you can avoid if you return the capital to shareholders? The answer is, no. I continue to think that there is no good reason why a BDC should retain capital and pay an annual excise tax, it can avoid that excise tax by returning that capital to shareholders. Now, at the end of the day, any dividend decision is not mine alone, it is a Board decision. So, I am saying that I want to be clear, I’m speaking as CEO, but not as representative of my Board. The Board will decide what dividend is appropriate when it considers that matter."

Source: GBDC Q3 2018 Earnings Call

Source: GBDC Q3 2018 Earnings Presentation

Portfolio Credit Quality & Changes in NAV Per Share

New investment commitments for the recently reported quarter totaled $199 million with approximately 12% were senior secured loans, 86% were one-stop loans, and 2% were in equity securities. Portfolio credit quality remains strong with low non-accrual investments as a percentage of total investments at cost and fair value of 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively. However, PPT Management Holdings ($7.9 million FV, $10.4 million cost) and Uinta Brewing Company ($3.5 million FV, $4.9 million cost) were added to non-accrual status during the quarter. Tresys Technology Holdings ($1.8 million FV, $4.8 million cost) remain on non-accrual status.

Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) also has a position in PPT Management that was discussed on the recent call and will likely be added back to accrual:

“At June 30, 98% of SUNS portfolio is performing. We had 1 investment on nonaccrual, which we expect to put back on accrual status soon.”

Source: GBDC Q3 2018 Earnings Presentation

Net asset value (“NAV”) per share hit a new high, increasing by 0.2% (from $16.11 to $16.15) and has increased 23 out of the last 24 quarters, after excluding the impact from previous special dividends (see chart below).

Adding to NAV per share during the recent quarter were markups for its investments in Vetcor Professional Practices, Plano Molding Company and Brooks Equipment Company, partially offset by markdowns in the previously discussed PPT Management Holdings and Uinta Brewing Company.

Source: GBDC Q3 2018 Earnings Presentation

As shown below, many of the higher-quality BDCs that I have pointed out in my previous articles over the last few months have been growing or at least maintaining their book value/NAV per share over the last 12 months, including GBDC, Main Street Capital (MAIN), Gladstone Capital (GLAD), Hercules Capital (HTGC), TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), Fidus Investment (FDUS), TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), Ares Capital (ARCC), New Mountain Finance (NMFC), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT), Solar Senior Capital (SUNS), TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD), TCP Capital (TCPC), and Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD). Typically, these companies trade at a premium to NAV and have a lower yield but many pay special/supplemental dividends supported by capital gains.

Conversely, many of the BDCs with NAV declines have cut dividends, including Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC), Prospect Capital (PSEC), FS Investment Corporation (FSIC), Alcentra Capital (ABDC), Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL), Garrison Capital (GARS), Apollo Investment (AINV), Capitala Finance (CPTA), KCAP Financial (KCAP), Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN), BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC), THL Credit (TCRD), Barings BDC (BBDC), Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP), and Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI). These BDCs typically trade at a 20% to 30% discount to NAV with higher yields likely due to potential credit issues driving additional dividend cuts.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz

Summary And Recommendations

I believe that GBDC is a higher quality BDC due to consistent dividend coverage, NAV per share growth, and special dividends, delivering higher returns to shareholders. I purchased additional share for many reasons including some that were discussed in this article including:

Better-than-average positioning for rising interest rates with a potential for a 10% increase in annual NII for each 100 basis point increase in the underlying rate.

Additional special dividends to avoid excise tax and will raise capital through accretive equity offerings as needed.

Strong credit quality with low non-accruals at 0.8% of the portfolio fair value and PPT Management will likely be added back to accrual.

NAV per share has increased 23 out of the last 24 quarters, after excluding the impact from previous special dividends.

For risk averse investors, GBDC is an excellent company and most of my purchases are when stocks become 'oversold' which can be measured many ways including its relative strength index ("RSI") near 30 as shown below:

The information in this article was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with: Target prices and buying points

Real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage and worst-case scenarios

Real-time changes to my personal BDC positions

Updated rankings and risk profile

One-month preview of upcoming public articles

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.