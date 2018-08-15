Applied Materials Vs. Nvidia - The Tale Of The Tape Ahead Of Earnings

The sentiment is more bullish toward one, but not the one it should be based on the fundamentals and price performance.

Two big names in the semiconductor industry are set to release earnings after the closing bell on Thursday and both have really strong fundamentals. Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) will both be in the spotlight, but if you had to choose one or the other which would it be?

Looking at Investor's Business Daily's ratings, Applied Materials and NVIDIA both score a 98 on the EPS rating and an A on the SMR rating. But if you look inside those ratings closer, one has an advantage over the other. I decided to lay the information out in a table as if this was boxing match and we were looking at the tale of the tape.

NVIDIA scores better in every single category in the table - ROE is slightly better, profit margin is slightly better, and the difference in the operating margins is more substantial. The earnings growth over the last three years is considerably better for NVIDIA as is the sales growth.

Don't get me wrong, Applied Materials numbers are really good, but looking at these stats, NVIDIA has a clear advantage. And I realize the companies operate in different segments of the chip industry, but I am comparing the stocks, not the companies.

NVDA Has Outperformed On the Charts As Well

IBD also assigns a relative strength rating to stocks and that measures the stock's price performance over the last 12 months with all other publicly traded companies. In the case of Applied Materials, it gets a 24 on the relative strength rating. NVIDIA scores an 82 in the same rating system.

Looking at the weekly charts for the last three and a half years, you can see that both have experienced strong rallies, but Applied Materials has lost a little momentum in the last few months.

We see that the stock is below its 52-week moving average and that the overbought oversold indicators recently reached their lowest levels in almost three years. The 13-week moving average has also made a bearish crossover below the 52-week and that is a concern.

The chart for NVIDIA shows an incredible trend with the stock solidly above its 52-week moving average and it hasn't been near the trendline since the first quarter of 2016. The oscillators have hardly been below the midway point at any time since the second quarter of 2017.

If you are a momentum investor, there is no question on which of these two stocks looks better at this point. If you prefer to buy stocks after a dip, Applied Materials may be a little more appealing, but I would be concerned about the moving averages potentially acting as resistance in the near term.

Outperformance Doesn't Lead to More Love

Despite the fact that NVIDIA has outperformed Applied Materials on a fundamental basis and in price performance, there is more bullish sentiment toward Applied Materials. As a contrarian, that is good news for NVIDIA.

The short interest ratio for Applied Materials is at 1.36 and the number of shares sold short has been falling over the past few months. The short interest ratio hasn't been above 1.6 in the past year.

The short interest ratio for NVIDIA is at 1.54 and the number of shares sold short has also declined in the last few months. The short ratio did reach as high as 1.87 in the past year. All in all, I would call this a wash as the difference in the short ratio is negligible.

One area sentiment measure where there is a significant difference is in the analysts' ratings. Applied Materials has 21 analysts following it and 20 of them rate the stock a "buy" while one rates it as a "hold".

NVIDIA has 38 analysts following it, but there isn't nearly as much conviction toward it. There are 21 "buy" ratings, 15 "hold" ratings, and two "sell" ratings on NVIDIA. This is significantly more bullish sentiment toward Applied Materials and you wouldn't expect that to be the case with how NVIDIA has outperformed it.

Another area where investors are more bullish toward Applied Materials than NVIDIA is the option activity. Looking at the August and September option expirations, the put/call ratio for Applied Materials is at 0.699 while NVIDIA's put/call ratio is at 0.846.

Because we are measuring them as puts vs. calls, the higher ratio means more bearish bets being made on NVIDIA. I usually consider a ratio of 1.0 or higher as extreme pessimism, but NVIDIA's is close while Applied Materials is below 0.75 which is the level I consider average.

The Edge Goes to NVIDIA

Don't get me wrong, I think both Applied Materials and NVIDIA look good based on the fundamentals. The extreme bullish sentiment from analysts toward Applied Materials is a small concern as is the lower put/call ratio.

NVIDIA has outperformed Applied Materials by a wide margin in terms of earnings and sales growth over the last three years. Then when you consider the lower analysts' ratings and the higher put/call ratio, and the sentiment advantage goes to NVIDIA as well.

The price performance edge also goes to NVIDIA with its position above the moving averages. The fact that Applied Materials is below its 52-week moving average and that the 13-week just crossed bearishly below the 52-week are both concerns. These could act as resistance as the stock tries to regain its upward momentum. NVIDIA has maintained its upward momentum for almost three years now.

If I was considering these two stocks and could only add one, the clear choice for me would be NVIDIA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.