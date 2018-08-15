IBM: Inflection Point On The Horizon

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has hit another rough patch. After a revenue beat for Q2, many analysts lowered their targets. The stock price has been dropping in the last five years to $142, but I think this is another buying opportunity. Bulls and bears are looking at the same data and news, but the bigger picture favors the former.

If we take a quick technical look at the chart, we can see the two competing forces at work. The long-term trend is still up, starting from way back in 1993, and the recent drop hasn't managed to test its resolve. At the same time, it's also clearly visible that the last several years haven't been great. After reaching its peak price of $215, there's been a consistent drop since 2013.

Unfolding in slow motion, quarter by quarter, the chart seems to reflect the amount of trust in IBM's turnaround. We're approaching an inflection point where the two trends will collide and one of them will prevail.

What's behind the pessimism of late is the speed of change. The Strategic Imperatives, aka new business, have grown to almost half of total revenue with a 13% yr/yr rate. But when investors and potential clients compare the overall picture with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), it might not seem attractive enough.

The latest example is that Amazon appears to be in prime position to win a $10 billion cloud contract from the Pentagon. (We can safely assume that the deal is a foregone conclusion with everyone else banding together to lobby against Amazon.)

One of the cornerstones of the transition, the Cognitive Solutions business, was down 1% in the last quarter, with the company not being too optimistic about any significant growth in H2. Watson just doesn't seem capable of delivering, though some flickers of hope appear from time to time, like the deal with Crédit Mutuel.

Another reason for lowered analyst targets was the latest source of growth. It actually came from a legacy business in the face of mainframe. Z and Power systems jumped 23%, while almost all other units were at or below analyst expectations. Not too many on Wall Street were impressed, because, to them, this masked the stagnation in Strategic Imperatives.

The other concern for the market was gross profit margin. Expected to be 47%, it came in at 46.5% for Q2. CFO Kavanagh was pressed on this after both of the last two quarterly earnings and has been quick to assure that an improvement will come in H2 as Strategic Imperatives continue growing and the benefits from redundancies and lower overheads have a positive impact on the bottom line.

It hasn't been enough and sellers have remained in control. But what is driving that longer uptrend right now, and can it continue once the current wave of bearishness reaches its pinnacle?

For the ones who believe in IBM's present, it's all about the dividend. Quarterly dividend grew by 4.7% and is now at $1.57. Institutional investors that hold 58.46% of shares are always happy to hear about such a growth rate, and it's unlikely that they're looking to get it from somewhere else.

For those who believe in IBM's future, it's all about the cloud and security. New business stands at 48% and will probably be around 53% by the end of the year.

There seems to be plenty of market potential out there to accommodate all the major players, including IBM which seems to be gaining its fair share.

A 5-year deal with the Australian government for $740 million stands out as the main example of that, although, upon review, around half of it is for mainframe products. Not exactly the best type of deal that investors wanted but one with the scale that we expect to see more of in the coming years.

Deals with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Amtrak, and Telefonica (NYSE:TEF), as well as six European companies, provided more cloud revenue. It seems the projected - and long awaited - economic growth in the EU has finally arrived, and IBM made $6.4 billion from the region at an impressive 4% growth rate.

Something else that we can take as a positive sign about cloud services is the way IBM is positioning itself to capture growth in strategic regions. The company announced 18 new "availability zones" in North America, Europe, and Asia. This speaks volumes about the internal guidance and strategy. It's where the company is investing because it sees (and probably expects) more growth for what is now an $18.5 billion annual source of revenue.

The combination of the new business growth, dividend uptick, and share buybacks is what's keeping investors of all sizes happy. There doesn't seem to be any immediate threat that can derail this trust, and to the more bullish, it looks like a solid platform for the stock's growth.

Just like I mentioned in one of my previous analyses back in June 2017, $140, and even $130, would be buying opportunities, and right now, we're at one of those levels.

You'll notice that I don't underline my optimism by quoting blockchain or crypto projects as potential drivers of growth. They are not. What they can objectively be defined as - at this point in time - is research opportunities with limited revenue. That makes them technologies with promise, not viable businesses that have made clients think they will be useful and that a budget needs to be set aside for them. Pilot projects like the one with Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) are just testing the waters, but there is plenty of room for optimism from other sources.

What many don't seem to understand is that IBM won't be the same company once it emerges from this transition. The IBM based on cloud, security, AI, and whatever comes next, will be smaller and with lesser revenue. It already is "Lean Blue" and will get even leaner, but some investors want a startup generating tens of billions right now.

Conclusion:

A critical point in 2020 has the potential to put the stock in another bull run to $200. That deadline coincides with expectations for a clearer picture about IBM's transformation. The current pace of growth of new business is set to continue and appears sustainable. If that course is kept, institutional investors will likely add to their positions and push the stock higher.

