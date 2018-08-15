Nvidia: Head In The Game

Back in May of 2017, renowned investor SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) decided to purchase $4 billion worth of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares. In 2016, the stock price grew 370%. Analysts and skeptics felt that the price was moving too far, too fast. But now, the critics have been silenced and it looks like SoftBank’s investment has paid off. But at a price of 258, it is hard to argue that Nvidia is still a value opportunity for investors. Although the stock trades at a high price and has recently announced exploits into the uncharted waters of AI, Nvidia profits enough from its core businesses in gaming to justify its price. Just like in 2017, there is still value to be found in Nvidia.

For perspective, and per the WSJ, Nvidia sells processors to Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) which expects to sell 20 million units of the Switch in its next fiscal year. While the more lucrative exploits belong to AI, Nvidia can only maintain a Buy-rating if it sticks to its guns in gaming.

YTD the price has risen 187.72 points from the price that analysts once felt was inflated. Analysts felt that it was inflated due to a relatively high P/E compared to the Nasdaq average, a decline in volume of shares, as well as theories that the market was in a Trump-induced bubble.

Can you put a value on trust?

Yes, you can – and SoftBank did just that. This value was about $4 billion and the world acknowledged it. Investors and hedge funds were inspired by SoftBank’s strong investment and loaded up on shares. But it is not just trust that made Nvidia such a value stock. Nvidia has an omnipresence in the chip-making industry. They are involved in gaming consoles and are currently exploring the realm of virtual reality. But the market with the highest potential that Nvidia is now tapping into is the arena of artificial intelligence.

Currently, Nvidia is claiming to be in the works of combining artificial intelligence, simulation, deep learning, and virtual reality into their developing GPU architecture. They are calling it “Turing.”

Shares rose today as a result of Nvidia announcing its new Turing graphics chips. These chips are centered on real-time ray tracing (light effect enhancement) and essentially are improving computer graphics to become more realistic and interactive. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang is really excited about this development and stated “Turing is NVIDIA’s most important innovation in computer graphics in more than a decade.”

The last time that Nvidia was this excited about a product was in May of 2016 with the release of the Pascal chip. After that chip dropped, Nvidia’s gaming business sales rose by 46% on the year. Further, compared to Pascal, the Turing is about twice as large in terms of size and transistors. So Nvidia has truly dropped a bigger and better product.

On Thursday, the company will release its July quarter earnings report. Next week, the first gaming GPUs will be unveiled – which is where Nvidia can find help to their bottom line as this is their customer base. At its GeForce event next week, the company plans to announce some more surprises. These surprises are teased in the video below.

Bottom Line

Materially, these new GPUs will not be available until the Fourth Quarter. This means that it might take a while for their new technologies to truly impact earnings. Nvidia is currently an expensive stock, but that is nothing new. It currently trades at a 42 price-to-earnings compared to competitor Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) ratio of 17. I wrote about Nvidia back in May of 2017 and it was trading at 46x earnings then, so in reality, it has become comparatively cheaper. But Nvidia knows its worth.

It trades higher because the company understands that it has the potential to create groundbreaking products and return profits to its investors. Compare it to the Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA: SMH) that has grown 8% on the year, and Nvidia really seems to be outperforming its peers. But do not mistake that for an overperformance in technical terms. Nvidia has performed well because it has consistently provided the semiconductor world with cutting-edge technology.

It was last felt in the stock price with the arrival of the Pascal. The Turing is something that investors, old and new, can look forward to helping out their portfolios. When earnings drop on Thursday, investors should re-assess. Analysts predict average earnings of $1.66 a share. If Nvidia can beat without having the Turing on their report, the company financials truly bode well for the future and warrant a buy even at its high price.

MarketWatch published some interesting probabilities about the future of the stock. Nigam Arora writes, “According to the ZYX Trading Method, the stock has a 25% probability of a move to $300, a 35% probability of a move to $220, and a 40% probability of being range-bound. There is a small, but real, risk of the stock falling below $200 if growth dramatically slows.”

The chances that Nvidia moves over $300 will only be helped if Nvidia is able to keep their core businesses strong. For Nvidia, this is the gaming industry. Luckily, Nvidia is a direct profiteer of the budding craze Fortnite. The younger generation is purchasing flashy computers fitted with Nvidia’s graphic processors in order to run the game. Next week, the surprise teased in the video above is expected to be a new line of gaming GPUs. Throughout the next three years, videogames are going to account for a significant percentage of Nvidia’s sales. Although this new exploration into AI is exciting, they cannot lose sight of their core business.

The graph above shows the dollar amounts of Nvidia’s revenue in each of their business segments. As you can see, gaming (in blue) puts the food on the table for Nvidia and has even back when the company had a lower market capitalization in 2015. In the first quarter, Nvidia saw great gains in both gaming and their datacenters. Gaming revenue grew 71% YOY to $1.72 billion and datacenter revenue grew 71% YOY to $701 million. Their newer exploits, such as professional visualization, grew to $251 million YOY. Although there is money to be made in these new frontiers, the earnings report will show that gaming is Nvidia’s bread and butter.

What to look for Thursday

Unfortunately, the markets have grown used to Nvidia obliterating earnings estimates. If the stock takes a hit but Nvidia still beats estimates, look at this as a buying opportunity. The company is still strong, but a slow quarter in product growth is going to be overshadowed by what Nvidia plans to do with their exciting technologies in Q3. Deep-learning manufacturers consistently desire Nvidia technology.

As that technology progresses, so will Nvidia’s bottom line. Their exploration into the realm of autonomous automobiles will be a modest grower. But that is not cause for alarm, as it has historically accounted for about $145 million in total revenue. Keep in mind that gaming and data center technologies will have the largest effects on this earnings sheet.

Nvidia should beat earnings, but the price will likely rise/drop modestly or remain unaffected. This company has a lot of exciting opportunities in the works and has only performed for its investor base. For more on company financials, please check out Nvidia’s Q1 Earnings Report or check out this article by Eric Jhonsa of TheStreet.

Long Nvidia.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.