Momo At A Bargain Before The Tantan Growth Story Unfolds

Know what you’re getting into: Momo is likely to be very a volatile investment for the years to come. But it offers a great margin of safety at current price.

Share price has recently suffered from negative rumors spread by short sellers and is currently offered at a bargain ahead of Q2 Earnings: around 30% down from its 52-week high.

Despite a 60% earnings growth in Q1 2018, Momo still has a Trailing P/E of 21, at the low end of the P/E pendulum for such growth.

There are trends that are unstoppable.

With an audience growing inexorably as the Millennials and Gen Z (digital natives, high fluency in technology) are taking over the world, more users are flocking to innovative mobile social platforms to spend their time and discretionary income. Momo (MOMO) is one of the key companies in China that has benefited from that trend over the last three years.

But recently, some pundits would want you to think that the ride is over. They say the market is saturated, barrier to entry is low, and nobody should believe the financials of a company in an emerging country such as China.

Chinese Internet stocks have taken a beating lately, which is great news, if you are looking for an entry point for long term investment opportunities.

While high growth companies carry their fair share of risk, especially well into a bull market run, we are averaging up our existing position in Momo ahead of Q2 earnings. Our main rationale is that the current bear case has now been reflected in the current valuation of the company, as of this writing down more than 30% from its 52-week high in June, and at the low end of the P/E pendulum. That being said, MOMO is not a stock for everyone.

Let us explain why.

Momo by the numbers

Let's look at Momo's performance over the last three years:

Metric 2015 2016 2017 Q1 2018 Monthly average users, in millions 69.8 81.1 99.1 103.3 Revenue (millions) $134.0 $553.1 $1,381.3 $435.1 Net income (millions) $13.7 $145.3 $318.0 $129.9

You can only learn so much from the past. What really matters is the upcoming three years and beyond. But what do these earnings tell us? That Momo is growing its top line without sacrificing its operating margin. That management has found ways to dramatically expand the business for the last three years despite fierce and overwhelming competition in China.

Market and Competition

Mobile Phone Internet user penetration in China from 2015 to 2022.

There is still a significant untapped market in China and Mobile Internet user penetration is expected to grow from 47% in 2017 to 62% in 2022. It will naturally bring more viewers to the various social network available in China. For reference, that penetration is estimated at 73% in the US in 2017.

Live streaming has already become a mature industry with many different segments. We are focusing here on the "entertainment" side of the market rather than the e-commerce side, which is a different animal.

Competition is fierce in China, between Momo, YY (YY), Weibo (WB), Huya (HUYA), Douyu or Panda.tv. Not all platforms will be absolute winners in China. Many of them have their own niche. We have written previously about how Huya was a bet on gaming live-streaming and eSports specifically.

Content is king, and many of these companies now work with talent agencies or sign exclusive deals with famous streamers to make sure users don't churn and flock to other platforms.

Because live-streaming entertainment relies mainly on individual influencers, the cost to maintain and reinforce exclusive content is much lower than video content for Netflix (NFLX)-like subscription services. Instead, companies like Momo rely on a freemium model where viewers spend virtual gifts sent to their favorite streamers. While it may sound like an unsustainable business, our previous Huya articles breaks down why it makes sense in Chinese culture.

If we look at the financials of the market leaders in China, all of them (except for Huya, which are still very early stage and growing at an astronomical pace) are highly profitable and boast a large audience.

Weibo Momo YY Huya MAU, in millions 411 103 78 42 Revenue TTM, in billion $1.3 $1.5 $1.9 $0.4 Q1 FY18 Growth yoy 76% 64% 43% 111% Market Cap, in billions $17 $8 $5 $6

Now, a company like Momo is barely scratching the surface of advertising revenue and is focusing on retaining users and making its platform a great free experience. They add compelling features such as group chat to maintain viewers in their ecosystem. While the barrier to entry for newcomers in the live-streaming field might look low, companies like Momo are building a network of talent agencies and services for streamers that will become harder to match for competitors.

Tantan: The leader in mobile dating in China poised to grow at a rapid pace

Momo has been able to take a leading position in the live-streaming space after pivoting from its online dating core business. Credits to CEO Tang Yan and the management team for not sitting on their hands and identifying key trends ahead of time. Through constant product innovation and M&A, Momo appears more similar to a US company like Match Group (MTCH) - targeting several audiences and business models - than a pure play like Snapchat (SNAP) - focused on one platform and one core business model.

Indeed, in May 2018, Momo went back to its online dating roots by acquiring Tantan - often dubbed the "Tinder of China." We have written previously about online dating and how it is an inexorable force to reckon with for years to come.

China is no exception, and Tantan - the leading Chinese dating app - already has over 20 million MAU and growing. More importantly, Tantan is only starting to monetize its audience similarly to Tinder with subscription and a la carte features such as 'superlikes' or 'see who likes me' kinds of products according to Karen Chan from Jefferies.

Momo paid around $700 million to buy Tantan. Some short-sellers and bear analysts have commented that Momo was clearly overpaying. These same analysts probably thought that Facebook (FB) was overpaying when they bought Instagram for $1 billion in 2012. Or maybe that Amazon (AMZN) was making a mistake when they paid $970 million to acquire Twitch in 2014. They turned out to be wrong.

The June 2018 expected revenue run-rate of Tantan was $4.5M according to management during Q1 earnings. That would translate into a yearly run-rate of about $54 million.

Now let's take a look at what we already know. Tantan is ranking up the grossing charts at a fast pace in China. If you look at daily rankings from iOS below (AppAnnie), Tantan already raised in grossing apps ranks from an average #80 in June to around #40 in July and August. At times, Tantan is now even ahead of the Momo app itself on that specific platform.

No need to be an expert analyst to know what it means: Tantan's revenue is growing, and it's growing fast. We are expecting that change in rankings to translate at least into doubling the run-rate. It is very difficult to get a sense of the overall performance of the app on the multiple Android stores in China, but the trend from one platform usually reflects the performance of the product across the entire market.

Assuming that premise is correct, Tantan might already be at a run-rate of $100M+ yearly revenue as we speak. That's less than 10% of Momo's TTM revenue for now. But what about in next year? What about in three years?

If Tantan takes a page out of Tinder's book and maintains its online dating leading position in China, it could very fast become the biggest growth engine Momo ever had.

Beyond online dating, Momo is also venturing into mobile gaming with major partners, suggesting there are other growth stories that could unfold in the near future.

The Bear Case

General lack of transparency from Chinese companies, fraud, potential government interference at any point are all existing risks across the current market of Chinese ADRs (American Deposit Receipts).

More importantly, bears bring slowing demand for Momo's platform due to a highly competitive market as the biggest risk the company is facing.

One difficulty important to recognize: if for any reason, Momo's platform turns falls out of favor, it might be difficult and take months for US investors to clearly identify.

Here's the thing: while some arguments about saturation and risk of churn can be made for a platform like Facebook that has 1.74 billion mobile MAU, it seems like a hard sell for a tiny company like Momo that only has a Market Cap of $8 billion and only 104 million MAU. While growth will eventually slow down, Momo doesn't need to reach 500 million MAU to justify its current valuation. And again, with a leading product like Tantan in the bag, with thousands upon thousands of new downloads every day, the trend is Momo's friend.

Now, because of its relative size and only 61% of the float held by institution, the share price is subject to volatility. Next thing you know, a downgrade or a short seller report can send the stock 10% down. Can you cope with that? Would it make you sell? These are questions you certainly want to answer before taking any position in MOMO.

Valuation: The Bargain is Real

MOMO Market Cap data by YCharts

Negativity around its platform running potentially out of steam were here all along. End of 2017 for example, when the company saw its market cap fall below $5 billion (a moment we have chosen to start our position in MOMO).

MOMO Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

While strong volatility and market trend could still send the stock much lower, a simple look at the fundamentals vs. current pricing should inspire you to pay attention.

With a Forward PE under 15 despite a 60% earnings growth in the last quarter, sometimes numbers speak for themselves.

Let's compare MOMO to similar companies in China: YY and Weibo.

MOMO PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

You can see how the market is currently valuing both YY and MOMO on the low end of the P/E pendulum given their growth rate. Arguably even Weibo has a low valuation at this point considering its PEG ratio.

As a reminder, if you follow legendary investor Peter Lynch, a PEG ratio around 0.5 or below presents a strong buy opportunity and indicates a potential undervaluation.

MOMO PEG Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Let's be clear: MOMO's current valuation assumes the earnings growth rate (60% yoy as of Q1 2018) will fall below 15% in the near future. If that gloomy scenario materialized, MOMO would simply be fairly valued with its current valuation.

Better yet, the low % of the float held by institutions (61%) is a reason to rejoice. It shows the potential for upside once the bigger players fully realize the opportunity at hand.

Conclusion

Momo is a profitable, high-growth Chinese mobile dating and social networking company and has a strong track record, a huge addressable market, and a unique way of connecting users. With Tantan, Momo has just invested in the online dating leading app in China, positioning itself as an inescapable force to reckon with in the Chinese social network landscape.

At current valuation, it offers a great margin of safety. That's why we are happy to add to our existing position and average up, taking advantage of the current negative rumors and market trends, and before the Tantan growth story unfolds (we are buying at $38 as of this writing).

Investors should be prepared for volatility if the company faces any difficulties. Even at current lows, government interference or slowdown in MAU growth could trigger a downtrend in the share price. Momo should only be considered by those who are willing to hold for several years and cope with double digit swings on a regular basis.

A cocktail of high risk/reward/volatility with a great margin of safety.

