China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) CEO Zhilin Li on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CPHI)

Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

August 15, 2018, 08:30 AM ET

Zhilin Li - President, CEO and Interim CFO

Sam Hsing - Corporate VP

Diana Huang - IR

Welcome to China Pharma Holdings' second quarter 2018 earnings conference call.

Speaking on the call today are China Pharma's President and CEO and Interim CFO, Ms. Zhilin Li; and Corporate Vice President, Mr. Sam Hsing.

Thank you, Diana, and good morning, everyone. I would like to thank each of you for joining us today and for your continued support of China Pharma. It is the company’s top priority to actively and steadily increase sales and it is encouraging to see increased revenue in this quarter.

Management will continue to vigorously promote sales through active participation in recent provincial market openings to receive new drug tender offers and through further penetration into the market.

The ongoing generic drug consistency evaluations and reform of China’s drug production registration and review policies will continue to have a significant impact on the current performance and future development of Chinese pharmaceutical manufacturers, including us, and may gradually change business patterns of the industry.

We will continue to actively adapt to state policy guidance and further evaluate market conditions for our current existing products, pipeline products, and competition in the market in order to optimize our development strategy.

I will now read the rest of Ms. Li’s prepared remarks in English. Now I would like to review our second quarter 2018 financial results and the balance sheet information.

Revenue increased by 8.8% to $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. This increase was mainly due to market volatility.

Gross profit was $0.6 million for each of the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017. Our gross profit margin in the three months ended June 30, 2018 was 18.3% compared to 22.2% in the same period last year. This decrease was primarily due to an increase in sales of lower margin products during this period compared to the sales performance in the same period last year.

Our selling expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2018 were $0.7 million, a decrease of $0.1 million compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Selling expenses accounted for 22.5% of the total revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to 27.5% in the same period last year.

Our general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2018 were $0.4 million, which represented a decrease of $0.3 million compared to $0.6 million in the same period last year. General and administrative expenses accounted for 11.1% and 21% of our total revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Net Loss for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $1 million compared to net loss of $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

Six months results. Revenue increased by 9.5% to $6.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to $6.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. This increase was mainly due to market volatility.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $1.6 million compared to $1.4 million in the same period in 2017. The gross profit margin in the six months ended June 30, 2018 was 24.1% compared to 22% in the same period in 2017. The increase was mainly due to the increase in sales of higher margin products in the first half of 2018.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $1.3 million compared to net loss of $3.3 million in the same period 2017. The decrease in net loss was mainly the result of increase in revenue and the decreased expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Turning to balance sheet. As of June 30, 2018, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.9 million compared to $2 million as of December 31, 2017. Working capital increased to $3.4 million as of June 30, 2018 from $3.1 million as of December 31, 2017; and the current ratio was both 1.3x at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.

Our net accounts receivable balance was $2.4 million as of June 30, 2018 compared to $2.3 million as of December 31, 2017. Overall, we will continue focusing on our business development and promote our sales and believe that this will support the fair evaluation of our shareholders interest in the future.

On behalf of the entire China Pharma team, we would like to thank you for your interest in the company, and your participation on this call. For any of you travelling to China, we always welcome and encourage any visitors, from our shareholders, potential investors, and analysts. This concludes China Pharma’s second quarter 2018 earnings call.

