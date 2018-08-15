The Cheesecake Factory Might Be Worth A Bite

The stock should bounce back up to ~$57 within the next year once the market realizes that CAKE's underperformance in Q2 was the result of transitory factors.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) are down almost 15% since the company reported Q2 earnings at the end of July. Earnings missed by a wide margin and management lowered guidance for the rest of the year, but the quarter wasn’t as bad as the surface-level metrics suggest. In terms of the valuation, CAKE trades at a discount to its own historical levels and to peers as well. The market overreacted and we expect to see a swift return to normalized valuations within the next twelve months, implying short-term upside of ~16%.

Q2 Review and Valuation Discussion

Revenues in Q2 grew 4.1% to $593.18M, missing estimates by $1.02M, but comparable restaurant sales were positive again (up 1.4%) and outperformed the casual dining industry by 0.2%. Traffic fell 2.1%, which is never a good sign, but CAKE has had success offsetting weak traffic by raising prices in recent years, and did so again in Q2, with average check growing 3.5%. CAKE is now on pace for a 7-8% increase in comparable restaurant sales on a six-year stack, despite last year’s decline, and while this isn’t great, it’s better than what most restaurants are doing.

The reason for the sell-off, though, was a spike in costs, which caused adjusted EPS to fall 17% to $0.65, which missed estimates by $0.16. But a big part of the cost increase came from higher-than-usual medical insurance costs and legal expenses, which should normalize, while the increase in hourly labor costs was pretty much expected and is a sector-wide issue. Operating margin declined 200 bps at Chuy’s (CHUY), 100 bps at Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), and 80 bps at Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) in Q2, and labor cost inflation is the culprit behind all these declines. If you adjust for the non-recurring expenses, CAKE isn’t really doing any worse than competitors.

Management did lower full-year EPS guidance from a range of $2.62-$2.74 to $2.40-$2.48, which suggests that the wage pressures will persist (hourly wage inflation is projected to be 6-7%) and also assumes commodity cost inflation of 2.5%. But CAKE is far from the only restaurant company struggling with wage pressures (find me one that isn't), and minimum wage increases were built into the stock's valuation a long time ago.

We expect the stock to bounce back within the next 12 months as the market begins to realize that CAKE's underperformance relative to competitors in Q2 stemmed from transitory factors. CAKE currently trades at a P/CF of 8.7x, which puts it at the low end of its historical range (not counting financial crash levels) and at a discount to peers as well (peer median P/CF is 10x).

Figure 1: Historical P/CF Valuations

Source: Madison Investment Research

Historically, CAKE has traded at a slight premium to peers, and one has to ask if anything fundamental has changed between CAKE and its competitors to justify the current discount. It doesn't look like anything has. CAKE's operating margin has always been about 100-200 bps higher than the peer group average, and this is still the case: CAKE's TTM operating margin is 6% (about 7% if you adjust for the non-recurring legal and insurance costs in Q2), compared to 5% for BJRI, 4.4% for BLMN, and 5.3% for CHUY. And, if anyone is equipped to deal with the wage headwinds going forward, it's a company like CAKE due to its tilt towards the upscale dining customer, which gives it more leverage to raise prices than most peers.

At the very least, a comparable valuation is justified for CAKE. It may take a few quarters, but CAKE should start to outperform competitors again once the insurance and legal costs normalize. It's important to look beyond Q2 and see the bigger picture here: over the next 5 years, analysts expect CAKE to grow earnings ~11% annually, compared to 5% for BLMN, 9% for Brinker (EAT), and ~10% for the peer group median. Assuming CAKE's P/CF expands to the current peer average P/CF of 10x, the stock is worth $57, which implies 16% upside from the current price.

Add in the current dividend yield of 2.36%, and you’re looking at a total return of close to 20% over the next year. Management increased the quarterly dividend 14% in Q2, marking the 6th consecutive year of dividend increases, and you could be looking at a possible dividend growth story here as well, assuming comps stay positive, the company keeps opening restaurants at a similar rate that it has been, and margins don’t get too compressed.

There are some other things to like as well, including high returns on invested capital (the company has an average ROIC in the high-teens/low 20s over the past decade or so) and virtually no debt. Continued growth at this rate of return should result in substantial stock price appreciation over the long term, at least in theory, and a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor thinks the stock could go quite a bit higher than the $57 we're projecting.

When it comes to the risks there isn’t really anything that stands out. The main thing investors need to worry about is a downturn in the economy, as spending at restaurants is closely linked to GDP and wage growth. But the risk of a recession to investors is somewhat lessened at the current valuation, which is closer to where we’d expect the stock to trade in a downturn than where it should trade during an expansion such as right now. Furthermore, CAKE's cyclicality risk (in addition to financial leverage and interest rate risk) is reduced due to the company's low debt burden: D/E is just 0.03, and this is far below the sector average.

The other risk factor, of course, is that wages keep rising faster than expected. But this is something that all restaurants are exposed to and it's not enough to break the investment case, especially since the stock's valuation anticipates future minimum wage increases. If you are looking to invest in this sector, it makes sense to look for companies that are less exposed to this threat. That is, companies like CAKE that have differentiated themselves to a degree or have less price sensitive customers, and therefore have some pricing power that can be used to offset some of these cost increases.

Conclusion

Rising labor costs are a concern, but this isn’t a new issue and it’s something that everyone else has to deal with as well. The market overreacted to the cost pressures in Q2, but CAKE isn’t doing any worse than competitors after you adjust for the spike in insurance and legal costs, which aren’t characteristic of long-term trends. It shouldn’t take long for shares to bounce back to the level at which they traded before the Q2 report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.