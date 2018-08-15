Galectin Therapeutics - Distilling Noise And Focusing On Potential

Signals have been mixed in the last 2 months. Relevant insiders (Czirr and Uihlein) may be looking to buy stock at $3 and $5 (from warrant exercises), while others have sold parts of their stake. What lies ahead?

Then, one needs to decide which "team" to believe in - James Czirr (founder)+ Dick Uihlein (chairman), or Traber (former CEO) and his troop.

First and foremost, we believe GR-MD-02 can become a multi application compound in areas of fibrosis, inflammation and certain types of cancer.

The story of Galectin Therapeutics ("GALT") is no exception, therefore distilling the noise is imperative to better position oneself.

Because of the information asymmetry between insiders and public investors, the amplitude for speculation in early stage biotech is enormous. Over the years, we have found that dividing the quest for an approximation of the truth into 3 buckets, has helped us make better decisions.

1 - The Science

Galectin Therapeutics has developed a compound named GR-MD-02, which acts as a Galectin-3 inhibitor, allowing the body's immune system to properly fight cancer cells and reduce / revert fibrosis and inflammation. There have been so many scientific and investment related articles on the topic of the mechanism of action of Galectin-3 in the body and potential benefits of inhibitors that, in the name of conciseness, we will stay a few notches away going into the science.

We are of the following opinion regarding the GALT's science:

NASH-CX Trial - The trial did not meet its primary endpoint, period. There are a myriad of explanations for this, all of which after the fact. Regardless, upon further study of the patient population, a strong correlation was found in effectiveness of GR-MD-02 in patients without esophageal varices. That can be seen in the linked study above. After a multitude of analysis and significant vetting by some of the most respected fibrosis professionals in the US, we noted comments such as:

December, 2017, regarding GR-MD-02 (from the GALT Annual Meeting presentation): Dr. Scott Friedman of Mount Sinai School of Medicine, a leading expert in liver fibrosis and hepatology and consultant to many companies in this space including us, commented to me last week that the data are “unprecedented in my view”. That’s right, unprecedented. This validates the statement that this is the first trial to show positive results in NASH cirrhosis.

We believe that GR-MD-02 has a credible shot on goal of becoming a drug to treat fibrosis of the liver in patients without esophageal varices. The company is advancing into a Phase 3 trial with FDA and is the process of looking for a partner to fund such trial.

Now, because the Phase 2 trial did not meet its primary endpoint and the subgroup of patients without esophageal varices was identified post trial, it opens up room for speculation about data mining. A more pragmatic way of thinking about it, in our opinion, is that if the drug works for a clearly identifiable subgroup, and it took a full blown trial to discover that, the only thing that changed was the size of the addressable market.

In real life, discovery processes such as drug trials, are full of similar situations, aim at the whole alphabet and hit few letters. We'll take that any day over not hitting any letter.

It is not the objective of this write up to discuss the valuation of GALT, but in case it gets FDA approval for a current unmet medical need, NASH Cirrhosis without varices, the company estimates there are currently ~250,000 patients in the US in need for their product. That's a great number of lives to be improved. We have written about the potential cost of the drug, and estimates could be between $20,000 - $50,000 per patient, per year, which means potentially more than Billion Dollar per year of revenues.

Cancer - for specific types of cancer, those with high prevalence of Galectin-3 in the blood, the case for GR-MD-02 is even more clear. Combination of the drug with Keytruda, has shown significant improvement over Keytruda alone and the mechanism of action is pretty clear: GR-MD-02 blocks Galectin-3 which hinders the body's TCells ability to fight cancer. Galectin-3 also helps cancer cells increase its blood vessel connections, therefore growing more and faster. The mechanism appears to be dose dependent as the referenced study describes and logic indicates. The less Galectin-3 in the blood of a melanoma (in the study) patient, the stronger was the response of the Keytruda treatment.

The negative argument here is that these are early stage trials with a very limited population of patients. That is true and time will tell if when Galectin increases the number of patients the amazing effects reached in the first two cohorts will continue to hold. The recently disclosed business update within 2Q18 earnings report states that 3rd cohort data with at least 10 patients and increased dose is due any day. Mr. Uihlein said on that update from August 14th 2018:

Consequently, we are simultaneously pursuing other opportunities and, most immediately, anticipate results on our combination immunotherapy clinical trial.

We believe that GR-MD-02 is likely to significantly improve the field of immunotherapy in certain types of cancer. There is a combined probability effect in play here, before talking about the potential value of this application:

A- Probability that dose dependency holds as it escalates (the beauty here is that the compound is super safe and does not interact with other drugs)

B- Probability of effectiveness continuing to be stellar in larger populations

3rd cohort data should provide color into item A above. Item B needs a bigger trial, and will likely only be pursued with a partner or under the umbrella of a bigger company.

To conclude the science part, we believe GR-MD-02 has a chance of becoming a drug for both fibrosis and cancer. Obviously, it is not a certainty (probability is not 100%), but considering the available data, we like the odds of at least one of them making it through.

2 - People

Here is where the plot thickens. As with almost all early stage biotechs, GALT's team has always been small and mostly scientists who are well respected in their particular fields. That setup is important because normally cash is not abundant and all resources need to be focused on getting the compound through FDA hoops.

At Galectin Therapeutics, the main hoop was the Phase 2 NASH-CX trial with top line results released in December 2017, referenced above. With that out of the way and the Providence Cancer Center in charge of the cancer combo with Keytruda, GALT's people's needs has shifted from science to regulatory, funding and business development.

From the outside, it is impossible to know for sure what is going on, but there have been significant changes in the last 6 months that warrant consideration:

1 - Richard Uihlein joining the board in December/17 and then becoming chairman in June/18. This is THE most important aspect to be considered. As the majority shareholder and founder of Uline Inc, one of the largest US distributors of packaging materials, Mr. Uihlein is not only a well respected businessman, but also a very busy one. The fact that he decided to take the reins of the Board of Directors in June speaks volumes of his expectation for the company.

2 - Peter Traber resigning as CEO in June/18. Dr. Traber was the lead scientist behind GALT's NASH and fibrosis research. The motives for his resignation are not entirely clear, but there have been public statements regarding a potential conflict of interest with James Czirr from the 10x Fund. One potential theory is that Dr. Traber wanted to push Galectin to be a standalone company and take on a NASH Phase 3 trial alone, whereas Mr. Czirr as a financial investor, started to look at ways of monetizing the stake of his firm after the NASH-CX trial.

3 - James Czirr resigning from another Board of Directors with the following statement:

It is with a great deal of regret that I inform you that I resign from TNTY’s board of directors effectively immediately . As you know I am both a general partner of a fund with a substantial investment in GALT, and founder and director of GALT. As a result of GALT’s drug GR-MD-02 demonstrating in a phase II human trial the ability to prevent cirrhosis patients from developing varices while at the same time reducing Hepatic Venous Pressure Gradient GALT has embarked on finding a strategic partner, and or a buyer for either the drug or the company.

So we have one of the founders and largest shareholder of Galectin Therapeutics clearly taking action towards the finding a deal for the company.

4 - Harold Shlevin becoming new CEO after Dr. Traber's resignation, in June/18. Below is what Chairman Uihlein mentioned about Dr. Shlevin taking over as CEO:

Harold has significant business development experience as an executive and will be responsible for directing and overseeing the potential partnering of our NASH Phase 3 compound. Dr. Shlevin will also oversee future NASH cirrhosis trials and is responsible for the Company’s clinical trials in cancer immunotherapy and any other potential new clinical trials in other indications.

5 - Engagement of Back Bay Life Sciences Advisors in June/18, under the same release as Dr. Shlevin becoming CEO. Again, here is the commentary:

“In conjunction with this transition, the Company has also engaged Back Bay Life Science Advisors, a Boston-based, internationally focused integrated strategy and transaction advisory organization, to support the Company and the management team in its exploration of strategic alternatives. After meeting Dr. Jonathan Gertler and his team, I look forward to my continued involvement in this process. Back Bay, management and the Board have earned and deserve my personal attention and full confidence,” added Mr. Uihlein.

So, clearly Galectin has made the shift from let's do research on all different kinds of applications for our compound to we are actively looking for a partner to take us home with NASH Phase 3, to develop immunotherapy with Keytruda, to buy GR-MD-02 or to buy the whole company.

On top of all this, the board has created a set of incentives that can be viewed here, to compensate management for a strategic deal.

Under the current vision for the company, we are very satisfied to have both Mr. Uilhein and Mr. Czirr working on a potential strategic deal as indicated by corporate filings mentioned above and the most recent business update and Dr. Shlevin focusing on FDA regulatory advancements for the Phase 3 trial.

3 - Incentives and Signals

On the incentives front, the link above describes a new set of compensation for the managers to engage into a strategic transaction until the end of 2018.

Finally and, by no means, less important, the question becomes how to balance the signals coming from the company and try to create a narrative that makes sense? Again, information asymmetry is huge, which creates lots of room for interpretation and speculation.

The main topic here is on insider sales and purchases. Starting with the sales, obviously no equity investor likes to see their management team cashing in, since they know more than outsiders - does it mean that the future is not too bright? Dr. Traber, Mr. Callicut (CFO) and Dr. Shlevin have all sold shares or filled forms 144 (Traber) to sell shares during the month of June, as the stock rallied to $9.50. A decent amount of these sales were linked to a pre established program, which also included the 10x Fund, and since the share price rose meteorically from $4.50 to $9.50, all the preset targets were hit and sales executed.

The sales that were not linked to the preset program, certainly raise eyebrows and our level of alertness. Interestingly, once we grouped those individuals selling it became clear that they were part of the "old" Galectin Therapeutics, of science development.

Now, on July 27th, the company filled a form S-3 (highly encourage reading the document carefully) indicating that the majority shareholder and warrant holder group, comprised of the 10x Fund, Uilhein and others, may be preparing to exercise a large quantity of warrants, the vast majority of which with a strike price of $5.00, effectively meaning they are buying stock at $5.00. This group, represents the "new" Galectin Therapeutics, focused on getting a deal done, and being spearheaded by two seasoned deal makers and Back Bay.

Even more interesting for this group is the detail on the warrants being exercised, specifically Series B. This series is the one that granted super governance power to its holders, namely James Czirr and the 10x Fund, effectively providing control of the Board of Directors and, hence, of Galectin Therapeutics.

Upon the exercise of these warrants, series B included, all attached governance powers convert to common, proportionally to the number of shares held.

So the balance of signals that investors need to consider relates to the "old" team focused on research and science development selling shares and the "new" team, who are currently at the helm of GALT, buying shares at $3.00 and $5.00 AND foregoing control rights for the company.

Other arguments that are often debated with small biotech firms relate to cash availability and risk of unwarranted dilution. Management has clearly stated in the most recent Q release that the company is fully funded until at least June 2019 and has not yet tapped the $10m credit line extended by the chairman. Also they cleverly took the opportunity to raise some cash through the 2017 ATM program in the recent rally, again indicated in the Q report. Dilution is not a risk until at least mid 2019.

In our view, and we remain positioned accordingly, we believe the signal of warrants being exercised at a strike price ABOVE market prices and foregoing control rights (this should not be underestimated), far exceeds the intention to sell of the "old" team who had a different view for the company.

We have purposely not mentioned additional applications such as Pulmonary Fibrosis, Psoriasis, and others, for which Galectin Therapeutics holds strong patents, to try to be concise and focus on the big topics.

If investors share similar opinions to ours, the price swings of GALT shares should not diminish the confidence on the potential of their drug. It just reflects the schizophrenia of market participants wanting to have control over events completely outside of their reach.

An investment in GALT faces the common risks related to development stage biotech companies, but we believe the odds align nicely to the upside. Our conviction would be materially affected should Mr. Uihlein and Mr. Czirr decide to step down from their board roles prior to a partnership or transaction being executed.

