Elevate Credit: Waiting On A Recession

The stock needs the company to survive a recession before investors are willing to pay much beyond the current 3x EBITDA multiple.

My previous research focused on the incredible value of Elevate Credit (ELVT). Despite the strong results, the market doesn't appear willing to touch the fintech stock that focuses on online credit products for non-prime borrowers. The fears of an ultimate recession in the next few years and the impact to Elevate Credit is hard to project leaving investors on the sidelines.

Good Numbers, But...

The fintech produced strong Q2 results with one huge catch. Revenues surged 23% to nearly $185 million and helped generate a solid $0.07/share profit following a Q1 where Elevate Credit generated a large $0.22/share profit.

The company self proclaims as a replacement to payday loans and for that reason reports substantial loan losses. For the last quarter, the provision for loan losses was an incredible $89 million or ~48% of revenues.

The Q2 net income of $3.1 million and $12.6 million for the 1H is easily eliminated by another 10% boost to the loan losses. The company itself sets a long-term target of 50% and historically the loan losses were closer to 55%.

Waiting For Recession

The stock has gone nowhere in the 16 months since the company went public last April. The market cap even sits around $400 million while revenues are targeted at $800 million for this year.

The odd part is that the company forecasts a long-term target of 20% EBTIDA margins that were nearly achieved in Q2. Most investors likely consider that a sign that the credit environment is as good as it gets. In fact, the target market environment includes higher loan provisions combined with lower costs to meet the long-term target.

Elevate Credit has seen an steady improvement in credit quality each year. The company suggests improving credit score metrics are the reason behind these improvements in the cohorts each year since 2014.

The stock though wouldn't still trade below $10, if the market expected Elevate Credit or any fintech to thrive during the next recession. Adjusted EBTIDA targeted at $135 million in 2018 could easily yield a stock valuation of $1.35 billion. In reality, a 10x EBITDA multiple is rather cheap for revenue growing at 23%.

Analysts even forecast another revenue surge in 2019 to $941 million. Again, another sign the market is waiting on the next recession to prove that the company can handle higher credit losses. Maybe more importantly, the issue in the next recession could be the ability of Elevate Credit to fund additional loans with only about $70 million of cash on the balance sheet and having already borrowed $525 million to fund the $584 million in loan receivables.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that most fintechs like Elevate Credit are valued in anticipation of a recession. The reality is that this fintech is generating superb financial metrics, but the credit situation is ideal for non-prime borrowers. The company needs a recession to prove the credit metrics work. Once this occurs, the combination of proven credit metrics and a new credit card that will ramp up next year sets the stock up for a future rally.

The stock remains attractive at this level and is worthy of building a position though the prospects for stock gains aren't high until a recession occurs that Elevate Credit survives.

