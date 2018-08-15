Everest Re Dented, But Not Permanently Damaged

Reputation carries a lot of weight with insurance investors, and Everest Re’s (RE) recent adverse developments from the 2017 catastrophe season have dented the company’s reputation as an above-average risk manager. Even so, the total impact on the business hasn’t been that unrecoverable, and I think the company is showing that it still has opportunities to grow in both its core reinsurance and insurance operations.

Everest Re shares appear to be trading at roughly a double-digit discount to my estimate of fair value, implying solid double-digit annualized return potential from here. With a low-cost model and an attractive size/share opportunity in the reinsurance space, I think this is a name worth considering today.

The Ghost Of Cats Past

Although it’s not unheard of for insurance companies to have to increase their loss estimates after a series of catastrophes, Everest Re’s revisions for 2017 catastrophes have been unusually large. As part of second quarter earnings, the company took a $400 million pre-tax charge for adverse development, as the company saw a combination of a larger number of re-opened claims in Florida, higher loss adjustment expenses, and higher aggregate retro covers.

What that means in plain English is that an initial pre-tax loss estimate of $1.3 billion has ballooned to $1.8 billion, exceeding the company’s 1-in-250 years probable maximum loss estimate by about 10% and representing a roughly 17% hit to book value – on par with Aspen (AHL) and XL Group (XL) and roughly in line with the insurance industry as whole. The problem, though, is that Everest Re isn’t valued for being a “regular” insurance company, and peers like Axis (AXS), RenRe (RNR), and Arch Capital (ACGL) have fared much better, with RenRe actually seeing a favorable development of roughly $100 million relative to its initial estimates.

To some extent, I think this was a byproduct of bad luck. The 1-250 PML number, for instance, is meant to reflect the risk from a single event, not three events as happened in 2017. Loss inflation also played a role here, and this is something that’s finally getting more explicit attention from insurance executives (at least insofar as discussing it on conference calls). Last and not least, Everest Re long carried the perception of having more hurricane risk than its peers, but had generally surprised to the good. Given the particular confluence of events last year, though, it looks like Everest Re just finally drew a short straw.

Strong Opportunistic Growth

Everest Re surprised in the second quarter not only with the adverse developments, but also with the strength of its premium growth. Gross written premiums jumped 29%, with more than 13% growth in insurance and 38% growth in reinsurance, split pretty well across the U.S., Bermuda, and International reinsurance segments.

Everest Re has been allocating capital to grow its insurance operations for some time, so the top-line growth there isn’t so surprising. Pricing, though, has continued to improve nicely. While Chubb (CB) pointed to 5% overall pricing growth in its large account insurance business, and most other insurers like Hartford (HIG), Arch, and W.R. Berkley (WRB) saw slightly lower pricing growth, Everest Re reported 6% growth in its non-worker’s comp businesses. Pricing is as strong as it’s been in six years, with double-digit pricing growth in commercial auto and property, and roughly 3% growth in general liability.

Pricing wasn’t so much the story in reinsurance, as mid-year renewal pricing was lackluster for the industry as a whole. Everest Re did see modest rate increases overall in property and casualty and saw better increases in loss-affected accounts in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. The company was also able to move business around to take advantage of areas where there was more pricing strength. I’d also note that the company used attractively-priced reinsurance as well, as its net insurance premiums only increased by 1%.

For the most part, though, I think the reinsurance growth is part strategy and part opportunity. On the strategy side, Everest Re took advantage of new business opportunities and grew in areas like trade credit, surety, and political risk, as well as increased its share on some existing business. The company also increased its participation in pro-rata (versus excess of loss) business – while pro-rata has higher loss picks and higher combined ratios, it requires less capital and can thus still produce attractive returns at higher combined ratios.

On the opportunity side, I believe Everest Re is benefiting from its status as “big enough … but not that big” within the reinsurance world. Everest Re is the 10th-largest player in the markets where it participates, but has just around 2% market share. That makes it big enough to get business from large (top 20) insurance companies that need to diversify their reinsurance exposure outside of the top players (Munich Re, Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREY), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), Hanover Re, et al), but small enough that that business makes a noticeable impact.

I’d also note that Everest Re benefits from a very low expense ratio. Everest Re is one of the most efficient underwriters in terms of premiums per employee (I believe only RenRe is better), and it also benefits from that higher mix of pro-rata business. With Everest Re’s growing size allowing it to participate in larger pieces of business, that low expense ratio makes a significant incremental difference.

The Opportunity

It doesn’t sound like management is really planning any significant changes. The attitude toward the 2017 cat losses seems to be along the lines of “it happens … and we’re going to learn from it”, and it doesn’t sound like anything is imminent on M&A, with management commenting that deal valuations haven’t looked exciting. Further buybacks seem likely, and I’d expect ongoing efforts to diversify into insurance and casualty lines of reinsurance. It doesn’t sound like management is looking to follow Arch Capital into primary mortgage insurance; Everest Re is already a large mortgage reinsurer (and is participating in Arch’s IMAGIN program) and they seem happy to stay there.

The second quarter saw one of the best accident year ex-cat loss ratios in years, but I am a little concerned about the potential for cat losses in the third quarter, what with the California wildfires and the flooding in Japan. While cat losses are often looked past on a quarter-to-quarter reporting basis, they do matter, as that capital does come out of the business.

Adjusting for the weaker reported results in 2018, I’m still looking for long-term adjusted earnings growth in the low double-digits, supporting a fair value of around $235 per share. While the near-term ROE can’t support a similar book value-based fair value because of the cat losses in 2018, using my 2019 ROE estimate discounted back a year would likewise support a fair value in the mid-to-high $230’s.

The Bottom Line

I’m noticing an odd phenomenon lately where my fair value estimates for insurance companies tend to be a little lower than the Street’s, but I’m generally more bullish on the space. Maybe that’s an issue of timing; I don’t need my calls to outperform over the next three to six months or face the wrath of an angry sales and trading desk. That said, I do acknowledge that book value growth remains weak (for Everest Re and the sector), and that’s often a headwind to insurance stock outperformance. Still, I think the discount on Everest Re is wide enough to be enticing and I think investors should take a closer look as this insurer moves past some ugly 2017 losses and benefits from its positioning within the insurance and reinsurance markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.