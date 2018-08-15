Digging Into FutureFuel's Q2 Earnings

Biodiesel and specialty chemicals producer FutureFuel (FF) released its Q2 earnings report last week. While a lack of analyst coverage prevented investors from comparing the company's results to the consensus analyst estimates on revenue and diluted EPS, the company reported large YoY increases to both headline numbers. Despite this, however, investors responded to the report's release by sending the company's share price several percentage points lower, eliminating early August's rally (see figure).

FutureFuel reported Q2 revenue of $88.3 million, 30% higher than in Q2 2017. All of its segments experienced revenue growth over the period. The Chemicals segment achieved the largest gain in percentage terms, reporting a 35% YoY increase to $31.5 million. This was primarily driven by a 38% increase over the same period by the custom chemicals sub-segment, although the performance chemicals sub-segment too recorded higher revenues in the latest quarter. The Biofuels segment also recorded a substantial YoY revenue increase of 27%, although its share of the company's consolidated revenues fell to 64% from 66% in Q2 2017. Both segments benefited from stronger volumes during the latest quarter, while the Biofuels segment further gained from the presence of higher biodiesel prices that resulted from rising diesel fuel prices (see figure).

Both the Chemicals and Biofuels segments also recorded large YoY improvements to their gross profits. The Chemicals segment's gross profit came in at $8 million, up from $5.3 million YoY, while the Biofuels segment's result came in at $0.23 million, up from -$3.5 million YoY. The Chemicals segment's improved performance was attributed to higher volumes in the presence of positive margins whereas the Biofuels segment especially benefited from the presence of higher margins in the latest quarter. While the latter's performance was the biggest contributor to the company's improved diluted EPS result over the same period, it still managed to be underwhelming. Biodiesel operating margins have rebounded in 2018 to date and are now solidly in positive territory, even after accounting for costs of capital. The fact that the segment barely broke even on a gross profit basis under such conditions is worrisome.

Overall, however, the lack of solid returns at the Biofuels segment did not prevent FutureFuel from delivering very strong consolidated returns. Net income rose from $0.8 million in Q2 2017 to $6 million in the most recent quarter, causing diluted EPS to improve from $0.02 to $0.14 over the same period. Adjusted EBITDA came in quite strong at $11.7 million compared to $2.1 million in Q2 2017. The first half of 2018 was very good for the company as it recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $49.3 million compared to $7.7 million in the first half of 2017 (although the former number was positively impacted by the one-time retroactive reinstatement of the biomass-based diesel blender's tax credit, or BTC).

FutureFuel continues to possess a very large cash reserve relative to its size. Operating cash flow in the first half of 2018 came in at $65.3 million, well above H1 2017's figure of $28 million, thanks to the presence of higher margins and sales volumes across its volumes. The company has maintained its practice of setting the incoming cash aside, and its cash and cash equivalents were worth $199.9 million at the end of Q2 compared to $114.7 million at the end of FY 2017. Long-term liabilities declined slightly from $38.7 million to $35.4 million over the same period, and the company had total liabilities of only $88.9 million at the end of the most recent quarter.

Prior to the release of FutureFuel's Q2 earnings report I identified two factors that will be important earnings drivers for the company in Q2 and over the rest of the year. The first is the status of the BTC following its expiration at the end of 2017. (While reinstated by Congress earlier this year, the BTC was only authorized in that iteration through the end of 2017.) The status of the BTC for 2018 biodiesel operations continues to be highly uncertain due to a lack of attention in Congress and a White House that is currently focused on trade disputes with America's major trading partners. The company's earning report had little to add regarding the BTC, other than to state that its absence has "unsettled" the biodiesel market.

The second factor that I mentioned, on the other hand, has developed in a positive manner for the company thanks to the White House's aforementioned focus on trade disputes. The decision by China earlier this year to impose import tariffs on U.S. soybeans caused the soybean price to decline rapidly in Q2 (see figure). Making matters worse for U.S. soybean farmers but better for biodiesel producers, it increasingly appears that the U.S. will yield a record soybean harvest later this autumn. This unexpectedly high supply, combined with weaker international demand, should combine to keep soybean prices low in the quarters ahead. The spring's soybean price decline did not begin until halfway through Q2, too, so it is probable that positive impact of the lower prices on FutureFuel's biodiesel margins will not be fully reflected until the Q3 earnings report is released later this year.

Finally, FutureFuel's growing cash reserve merits a third factor for the company's investors to watch moving forward: the dividend. The company's dividend has been held steady since early 2015, although a large special dividend was paid out at the end of 2016 (see figure). Notably, that special dividend was declared when the company's cash reserve last around the $200 million mark. It is increasingly unlikely that management will identify an attractive acquisition opportunity now that margins are improving at both of its segments, especially given that it did not identify any major opportunities when margins were much lower between 2015 and 2017. With low debt, a large cash reserve, and strong operating cash flow, I would not be surprised were the company to announce another special dividend later this year.

While investors were far from impressed by FutureFuel's Q2 earnings report given the Biofuels segment's underwhelming returns, the company's consolidated earnings reported strong YoY growth due to the combination of higher volumes and margins at its operating segments. This return to form is unlikely to be a blip given the decline in the price of soybeans that has occurred since May and the rising chemicals demand that FutureFuel experienced in Q2. The company continues to boast a large cash reserve relative to its size that is approaching the level that has prompted management in the past to either acquire additional capacity or, if none is available at a good value, return money to its shareholders via a special dividend. FutureFuel still has much to like about it.

