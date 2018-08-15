Agnico Eagle: Q2 In A Few Charts

This is a challenging year for the company, but so far the market supports the ambituous growth plans.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) is currently developing two new mines in Nunavut, and it is expanding production from Kittila in Finland. Furthermore, production is just starting from the Z5 zone at La Ronde, and production is shifting to the new Bravo pit at Creston Mascota. If executed successfully these measures will set the company up for a significant increase in gold production by 2021. However, these capital projects have also increased Agnico Eagle's risk profile, and have led to a slight dip in production and margins in the current year.

The company released Q2 results on July 25, we have listened to the earnings call, digested the numbers, and updated our spreadsheets. The following charts have been pulled from these spreadsheets in order to illustrate the current status, and to support the formulation of our investment thesis.

N.B. All charts author's work except where otherwise noted.

Total quarterly production has dipped this year, as guided by management. Declining production at Meadowbank is certainly the main driver behind this dip, but other mines are also posting lower production numbers year-on-year. And these lower production numbers are coupled with rising costs at these mines. The following three charts illustrate this trend for Meadowbank, Kittila, and La India; but it also holds true for other assets.

Two cornerstone operations are saving the day, however: La Ronde, and Agnico Eagle's stake in the Canadian Malartic mine. These two assets have been performing consistently, and strongly; and at the end of the day, these two mines are currently forming the backbone of Agnico Eagle's production profile. The two charts below illustrate this assertion, keeping in mind that La Ronde will get an additional shot in the arm by the newly developed Z5 zone development which has only just come online.

Across the board, costs have been trending up; while margins have started to trend down.

Thanks to a strengthening gold price, revenues have been holding steady despite the mentioned dip in gold output this year.

Turning to capex spending we note sustaining capital at a steady quarterly pace within the $50M - $100M range; and we note the recent increase in growth capital being spent at the mentioned capital projects.

As could be expected, the narrowing margins in combination with increased capital spending have affected free cash flow generation. Free cash flow has dipped into negative territory; however, on a sustaining capital basis free cash flow has remained near-steady.

Turning to the balance sheet we note plenty of working capital at or above the $1B mark.

However, we also note an increasing debt position which is funding the mentioned capital projects.

Summary

Agnico Eagle's operational performance is currently affected by the ongoing transition to new mines in Nunavut, and by various smaller growth projects at other sites. La Ronde is living up to its cornerstone reputation once again, and Canadian Malartic is also fulfilling this function right now. These two mines are currently forming the backbone of the company.

Financial performance in Q2 was solid, but increasing costs at various mine sites will need to be addressed going forward. Free cash flow generation has remained in the negative thanks to the ongoing capital spending; however, it has remained near-steady and positive after netting out growth capital.

The balance sheet remains strong enough to fund ongoing growth projects, although debt levels have risen and margin for error has been reduced.

AEM data by YCharts

Investment Thesis

So far this year is playing out as predicted for subscribers back in Q1; the company is doing some heavy lifting with all the associated risks, and the benefits from these efforts won't be felt for quite a few quarters to come. The market has a habit of blessing Agnico Eagle with a valuation premium compared to peers, and so far this premium is still intact as shares are trading in line with the company's peer group (GDX).

Agnico Eagle is a great company, and we have the greatest respect for the company's excellence across the range of skill sets necessary to mine gold. However, we submit the risk/reward balance is currently tilted towards the downside as shares are priced to perfection, while execution risks abound.

For all these reasons we have trimmed our holdings in Agnico Eagle; and we are watching closely as we might turn into buyers again should downside risks manifest themselves, and a window of opportunity open up as a result.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.