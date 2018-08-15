Medical Facilities Corp.: Still A Buy?

When we wrote our initial buy thesis on Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCPK:MFCSF), we concluded:

Our estimates for 2018 cash available for distribution to come in the $1.70-$1.80 CAD range. That would imply the stock is trading at less than 8X our funds flow estimate with a 65% payout ratio. It has been hard to make money in this sector but MFCSF presents a compelling valuation for a position. We bought some at $12.50 CAD and are controlling our risk primarily through our position size. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate MFCSF a Buy and at a 7.5.

Since then the stock has done quite well and handily outperformed some other healthcare plays that we have been bullish on.

Of course, MFCSF is not a REIT and hence not a landlord. So perhaps the comparatives of Sabra Healthcare (SBRA), Ventas (VTR) Medical Properties Trust (MPW) and Northwest Healthcare (OTC:NWHUF) are not the best. But its involvement at the facility operating level meant that it was capturing two levels of margin (rent and operational) by owning the real estate and operating the facilities. It was also immediately apparent to us that MFCSF was struggling with the same cost inflation that many tenants of above mentioned REITs were going through. Hence we felt that it was best compared in the context of this group where it competed for our investment dollars.

Based on the above graph, it certainly has shown us good love and we looked at Q2-2018 results to see if this was explainable by the results.

Q2-2018 results

MFCSF's revenue growth showed another strong quarter with Q2 revenues up 11% over last year. What was interesting is that this almost fully translated into better income which was up 10.3% over last year.

Source: MFCSF Q2-2018

This was an improvement over Q1 where income was up much less than revenues. Still on the cost side, expenses rose faster than revenues and this has been a continued struggle for MFCSF.

Cash available for distribution

With MFCSF, net income is not a good proxy for cash available for distribution (NASDAQ:CAFD), just as with REITs. This is made more complex in MFCSF's case due to large non-controlling interests and functional currency reporting in USD with distributions being paid in CAD. Fortunately MFCSF does break this down rather nicely.

In USD, CAFD was pretty flat on per share basis. A slight decrease was seen in CAD, due to a stronger Canadian dollar year on year and this resulted in a similar albeit slightly higher payout ratio. MFCSF did have to pay down almost double the non-revolving debt this year versus last. While MFCSF does deduct this in calculating the payout ratio we adjust for this factor. Adjusting for this CAFD would have been $14.05 million CAD and the payout ratio would have been a rather impressive 62%. Last year it was 65.5%.

Source: Author's adjustments from MFSCF's Q2-2018 financials

Our rationale for deducting this out is that though some of these repayments are mandatory, the amounts vary over time as different mortgages are set up and expire. Removing this factor gives us a "clean" number. Also and perhaps more importantly, MFCSF houses one of the lowest debt to EBITDA numbers in its peer group and while some payments are classified as mandatory, the company could easily increase its debt levels from current.

Cost controls

A key theme MFCSF has been touching on is cost controls in recent conference calls with the idea that bulk buying can help lower costs for its facilities. This was talked about again this quarter and MFCSF is confident that that should see some savings down the line.

Valuation

So far the trends have been running weaker than we initially anticipated and CAFD (as reported by the company) should come in at the lower end of our $1.70-$1.80 CAD range. While year to date results may seem that they are not in a position to do so, these facilities always report extremely strong Q4 as benefits are taken advantage of prior to expiration. We envision a 10X-12X CAFD as fair value and at the current price of $15.96 CAD, the stock is still cheap, albeit a lot less cheap than last November. The yield on current price is down to a reasonable 7% from the scintillating 8.8% it was trading at. We would accumulate on pullbacks. If costs are controlled to the point where revenue growth adds significant CAFD, we would upgrade the fair value to a 15X valuation but that looks like it is some ways off.

Conclusion

MFCSF remains an interesting dividend play and we like the low debt in relation to company profitability. Being at an operational level is obviously far more risky and we would not be interested here had MFCSF's debt been in excess of 3X EBITDA. But at current levels with a nice suite of diversified facilities, we like it. We are holding on but we will only add only if the stock has a pullback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MFCSF, SBRA, VTR, NWHUF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We have option positions on VTR and SBRA as well.

