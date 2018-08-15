Selecting an alternative strategy

Posted by Walter Davis, Alternatives Investment Strategist on Aug. 14, 2018, in Alternatives

I've written this summer about the potential benefits of alternative investments. Let's assume that readers of my previous blogs agree that my ideas have some merit and it is time to diversify into alternatives (alts). The devil is always in the details. Of all the different alt funds available, which is best for a given investor? And where does it fit in a portfolio? In this blog, the fourth in my series explaining the basics of alts, I will suggest a process that may help investors select the best alternative strategy for their objectives.

How to incorporate alts into your portfolio

In order to determine the right plan for you, I recommend following this multi-step process:

Define your investment objectives. As one of my previous blogs explained, "alternative investments are simply tools investors use in an effort to achieve their investment goals." As such, prior to making any decisions about alts, it is essential for investors to define their objectives. There are many alternative investment strategies designed to help build wealth, preserve wealth or enhance current income. Defining your goals will facilitate the decision-making process.

To shed further light, the table1 below summarizes the historical performance characteristics of the various strategies comprising the above framework.

Research specific funds. Once investors have decided which strategies to incorporate, they need to select the appropriate fund or funds to invest in. An investor should only invest in a fund after they understand its unique characteristics, such as expected return and risk, what constitutes a favorable/unfavorable environment, expected performance during different market cycles and key drivers of return. To assist in this research, investors can find a wealth of information using the fund websites and research sites such as Morningstar. Investors may wish to consider the benefits and risks of a single-manager fund versus a multi-manager fund. With a single manager, investors can adopt a focused strategy, as single-manager funds usually have a well-defined investment approach. However, investors will be assuming manager risk (e.g., the risk of selecting an underperforming manager). Investing across multiple managers (or in a multi-manager fund) can help mitigate manager risk. But, the disadvantage of multi-manager funds is the allocation across managers and strategies typically fluctuates over time, thus limiting an investor's ability to be targeted in their exposure to a particular strategy.

There is no one correct answer to the question of how much to invest in alternatives. In my experience, investors typically allocate between 5% and 30% of their portfolios to alternatives, and many of the investment firms I work with typically recommend a 10% to 20% allocation (depending on the goals and objectives of the individual client). This decision is typically driven by an investor's familiarity with these assets, along with their risk tolerance. I believe that, whatever the allocation, if an investor decides to use alternatives, the amount should be sufficient to impact the portfolio. If the allocation is too small, the impact on the portfolio will be negligible, thus defeating the purpose of adding alternatives. Choose how to fund the investment in alternatives. I am a big believer that asset allocation is as much an art as a science. Furthermore, every investor has unique investment objectives that will drive their asset allocation decisions. As a result, there is no one-size-fits-all answer to the question of how to fund an allocation to alternatives. That said, I suggest investor alt allocations be based on return and risk characteristics. If the alternative has predominantly equity-like return and risk characteristics, the investment should be funded as if it were an equity investment. Similarly, if the alternative has predominantly fixed income-like characteristics, it should be funded like a fixed income investment.

Applying what we've learned

We have covered the basics of alternatives, why these assets may be helpful in investor portfolios, historical performance and how to select an alt strategy. My final blog in this series will seek to apply what we've learned to the current market environment. In the meantime, learn more about Invesco and our alternative products.

Important information

Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

Alternative investments can be less liquid and more volatile than traditional investments such as stocks and bonds, and often lack longer-term track records.

Alternative products typically hold more non-traditional investments and employ more complex trading strategies, including hedging and leveraging through derivatives, short selling and opportunistic strategies that change with market conditions. Investors considering alternatives should be aware of their unique characteristics and additional risks from the strategies they use. Like all investments, performance will fluctuate. You can lose money.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial advisor/financial consultant before making any investment decisions. Invesco does not provide tax advice. The tax information contained herein is general and is not exhaustive by nature. Federal and state tax laws are complex and constantly changing. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation. The opinions expressed are those of the authors, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.

Selecting an alternative strategy by Invesco US