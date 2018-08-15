Looking Back On A Few Summer Ideas - The Idea Guide

Summary
As we wrap up the earnings season rush, I wanted to look on how a few names our authors covered this summer fared during the busy season.
FPI comes in the spotlight as they continue to respond to a short thesis on Seeking Alpha.
WTTR's quarter was not well received by the market - what does the SA community think?
By Daniel Shvartsman
One of the things we can do better at on Seeking Alpha is present updates more coherently to readers. The articles we publish come out looking the same whether it's an author's