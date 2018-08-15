ParkerVision Seems A Short: Massive Stock Dilution And Trading At 103x Sales

The shares could be delisted soon from the Nasdaq exchange, which could lead to large share price declines.

As of March 31, 2018, PRKR shows more liabilities than assets. The company is trading at more than 100x sales. With this information in mind, the shares seem very expensive.

ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR) has a lot of patents related to radio frequency technologies which should help the company. But a massive stock dilution and a new deal to issue 10 million shares more, which Aspire Capital expects to resell, are definitely not good news for the shareholders. Finally, the Nasdaq is not helping. The exchange could delist the shares in September, which may lead to a massive stock price decline. With all these features in mind, the current shareholders should react since short sellers may obtain large stock returns in 2018.

Business: Patents and Net Operating Loss Carryforwards

Founded in 1989, ParkerVision, Inc. focuses on the design and development of wireless technologies and products. With a product line for small businesses and consumers, called Milo, PRKR has also marketed its own radio frequency technologies and has obtained a large amount of patents related to them.

Source: Amazon.com

The protection of these patents and intellectual property seems to be another source of revenue for PRKR. Read the following lines with respect to this matter:

“We believe certain patents protecting our proprietary technologies have been broadly infringed by others and therefore our business plan includes enforcement of our intellectual property rights through patent infringement litigation and licensing efforts.” Source: S-1

With that, the company is also open to acquisitions, business combinations, or business ventures with other companies operating in the Internet of Things space. Having $4.7 million in intangibles, which could be beneficial, PRKR is also interesting for acquirers as its net operating loss carryforwards provide shelter to over $300 million of future earnings.

Large Amount of Patents

As of December 31, 2017, PRKR owns 198 U.S. and 36 foreign patents related to RF technologies with expirations ranging from 2018 to 2034. The following is a list of the patents provided on the company’s website:

Source: parkervision.com

As said, the patents could interest large corporations providing WiFi wireless technologies and products. In addition, PRKR may also make money by fighting against patent infringement. The most serious and recent litigation of PRKR is the company’s case against Apple Inc. (AAPL), which has not been, for the moment, beneficial:

Source: 10-K

Balance Sheet: Asset/Liability Ratio Under One

The part of the company that investors will like least is the balance sheet. As of March 31, 2018, PRKR shows more liabilities than assets. More precisely, the number of assets was equal to $7.4 million and the number of liabilities was equal to $20.3 million. Taking into account these figures, it is difficult to justify the current share price of $0.59.

Source: 10-Q

Additionally, the fact that the amount of cash is very small and the assets comprise of 63% of intangible assets is not ideal. Bear in mind that accountants could impair the value of the intangible assets, which could lead to rapid decrease in the share price.

Source: 10-Q

On the liability front, the most worrying item is the secured contingent payment obligation to Brickell Key Investments. Under an agreement with this company, PRKR received $14 million in exchange for BKI’s right to reimbursement and compensation from gross proceeds from patent enforcement. This means that if the company wins a case against another company for patent infringement, it will need to pay large sums of money to Brickell Key Investments. The deal is not ideal for investors, who could see how this company makes all the money and nothing is left for them. The following lines provide further information on this matter:

“BKI is entitled to priority payment of 100% of proceeds received from all patent-related actions until such time that BKI has been repaid in full. After repayment of the funded amount, BKI is entitled to a portion of remaining proceeds up to a specified minimum return which is determined as a percentage of the funded amount and varies based on the timing of repayment. In addition, BKI is entitled to a pro rata portion of proceeds from specified legal actions to the extent aggregate proceeds from those actions exceed the specified minimum return.” Source: 10-K

Income Statement: Small Amount of Revenues And Massive Overvaluation

The income statement does not show a much better image. PRKR showed small amount of revenues in 2017 and 2016, with large amount of losses equal to $19.2 million and $21.5 million in 2017 and 2016, respectively. In addition, the company is expending about three times more in selling and administrative expenses than in research and development. This means that investors should not expect many new patents in the future. PRKR seems to be more interested in the sale of products over the designing of new ones. The image below provides the income statements of 2016 and 2017:

Source: 10-K

With this information in mind, the shares seem very expensive at $0.59. Taking into account an enterprise value of $18 million, the company is trading at more than 100x sales, which seems too expensive. Most investors seem to be aware of this feature. Only 10.32% of the total shares outstanding are owned by the institutional investors.

The Company’s Reaction To The Bad Results: Stock Dilution

With losses equal to more than $19 million, PRKR needs tons of cash to finance its operations. Taking into account that revenues are, for the moment, insufficient to finance the company, the management is signing deals with financial partners, which may harm the shareholders. The following words were said by the directors of PRKR in a recent conference call:

“We are pursuing longer term financing for the business operations that may include debt, equity or more likely a combination thereof. In the interim, we plan to utilize amounts under both our ATM and our Aspire agreements to fund our short term capital needs.” Source: Conference Call

Deals with third parties do not seem to be beneficial as of today. PRKR has created massive stock dilution since 2010. Investors don’t need to assess the business of PRKR to understand the collapse of the stock. The share price decline commenced right after company began to exponentially increase the number of shares from one million to around 24 million.

Source: ycharts.com

The table below provides further details on the company’s most recent equity sales. In less than two years, the company sold 8.3 million shares, more than 30% of the total amount of shares outstanding:

Source: 10-K

The Recent Deal With Aspire Capital

In July 2018, PRKR signed an agreement with Aspire Capital, under which this financial player will acquire $2 million of shares and warrants. The following lines provide further information in this regard:

Source: S-1

While the new deal will provide new financing for the company, PRKR seems to be destroying a lot of value of previous shareholders. The rapid stock dilution will diminish the intrinsic value per share leading to rapid stock price decline. With that, the fact that the company filed a S-1 filing noting that Aspire will sell shares in negotiated transactions is also very worrying:

Source: S-1

Total amount of shares outstanding is 24 million. If the company is able to resell the amount of shares to be registered, 10 million, the stock dilution could be even larger than that in 2017 and 2016. Bear in mind that PRKR will be registering and selling 41% of current amount of shares outstanding. The following lines provide further information on the new resale of shares:

“This prospectus relates to the sale of up to 10 million shares of our common stock by Aspire Capital Fund, LLC (“Aspire Capital”). Aspire Capital is also referred to in this prospectus as the selling stockholder. The prices at which the selling stockholder may sell the shares will be determined by the prevailing market price for the shares or in negotiated transactions. We will not receive proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholder. However, we have received $975,000 and may receive up to an additional $4.725 million in proceeds from the sale of our common stock or the exercise of warrants issued to the selling stockholder” Source: S-1

The Nasdaq May Delist The Shares

In February 2018, the company received a notice of delisting from the NASDAQ as PRKR does not have the minimum equity of $2.5 million. But, that’s not all. The share price is also below the required minimum value of $1.00 per share:

Source: S-1

As it was noted in the most recent conference call, the shares could be delisted soon from the Nasdaq exchange, which could lead to large share price declines. The following are words that were said by the management about this matter:

Source: Conference Call

Conclusion

With negative book value per share and trading at more than 100x sales, PRKR seems extremely overvalued right now. In addition, the recent sales of equity are creating massive stock dilution, which could lead to a massive price decline. Finally, if the Nasdaq delists the shares in September, the market will probably push the share price down even lower.

