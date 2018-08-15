Can Kinder Morgan Afford Its Planned Dividend Increases?

How well are the increases supported by the balance sheet and income statement? Are these increases realistic, or is KMI stretching beyond fiscal prudence?

About a year ago, Kinder Morgan (KMI) announced dividend guidance for the years 2018-20. The guidance was fairly dramatic, albeit coming off a substantial dividend cut in 2016. In 2018 they would raise the dividend by 60% to $0.80 annually. In the subsequent two years they would increase it by 25% per year to $1.00 and then $1.25.

Furthermore, Richard Kinder was very specific in the press release to point out that even with these dividend increases, KMI had plans to continue maintaining fiscal discipline:

Importantly, these steps to return value to our shareholders will not come at the detriment of our balance sheet. In fact, we expect to continue to fund all growth capital through operating cash flows with no need for external funding for growth capital at KMI.

Many investors were skeptical because they had heard this kind of talk before, but the dividend was indeed increased for 2018, and debt levels have been maintained as expected. At least so far.

So what will the future hold? Can KMI continue paying the aggressively increasing dividend through 2020 as they have stated? And how does the sale of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP) figure into all this? Can KMI's income stream and balance sheet hold up to paying a growing dividend as well as funding new projects without accessing capital markets?

Trans Mountain Sale and Balance Sheet

The sale of the Trans Mountain Pipeline along with its expansion project will bring C$4.5 billion to Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML) and KMI. KMI's share will be about 2 billion in US dollars after tax. During the latest quarterly results conference call, management indicated that the $2B would be used to reduce debt:

As stated in our earnings released today, we intend to use KMI's share of the proceeds from the sale of the Trans Mountain pipeline estimated approximately $2 billion to pay down debt.

If KMI's net debt of $36.6 billion is reduced by $2 billion, the debt/EBITDA ratio will decline to a very healthy 4.6-4.7 range, attractively below the current long term target of 5.0. Furthermore, KMI hinted on the latest conference call that they might be seeking an increase in their credit rating as part of reducing the debt ratio so substantially. Regardless of whether they receive this credit rating upgrade, the current credit rating is considered investment grade, and the newly lowered debt level will improve the balance sheet to a level not been seen in many years while also reducing interest expense by about $80-$100 million annually.

Most importantly, after a lengthy period of debt reduction efforts, KMI will no longer have to use cash flow and asset sales to stabilize debt. This frees up the full cash flow to be used for capital expansion and return to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. In other words, KMI sees the light at the end of the tunnel after almost two years of working to improve its balance sheet. The high risk TMEP has been removed as a project, and KMI is no longer playing "catch up" on debt levels. This should be finalized by the end of 2018 when KMI receives the proceeds from the Canadian government.

The Most Conservative Capital Allocation Possibility

So if the balance sheet is finally healthy, where does that leave capital allocation? According to KMI's most recent outlook, they will spend about $2.4 billion on growth projects in 2018. Morningstar's Stephen Ellis estimates that KMI will spend on average $2.2 billion annually between 2019 and 2021. But in calculating what can be afforded as a dividend, let's be a bit tougher on KMI and say that they need to spend even more for growth. Let's put it at $3 billion annually. How much does that leave for the dividend?

KMI is expecting distributable cash flow (DCF) of about $4.6 billion in 2018. If we subtract the $3 billion needed for capital expansion, we are left with $1.6 billion for dividends. This is about $0.70 per share for dividends, which is less than the $0.80 to be paid for 2018. And it's certainly not enough to grow the dividend as expected in 2019 and 2020. So, how does KMI plan to pay shareholders these ever increasing dividends while also growing the company?

A Still Very Conservative Capital Allocation Possibility

Now that KMI is no longer in debt reduction mode, they can do what "normal" companies do as they expand. They can use a reasonable combination of their own cash as well as debt to grow the business. How might this work? And will it dig up the big hole of debt that they finally covered after two years of painfully lower dividends and DCF robbing asset sales?

Let's suppose that rather than paying for new projects completely with internally generated cash flow, KMI pays for half of all new projects with cash while funding the remaining half with debt. Would this be reasonable? How will this impact their debt metrics?

For example, let's say that KMI has a $1 billion project. On this project they would borrow $500 million while paying the remaining $500 million in cash. KMI usually targets about 15% profit margin on their projects so once completed the $1 billion project will generate about $150 million in EBITDA while net debt is increased by the $500 million borrowed. We can generate a debt ratio specific for the project. With $500M in new debt and $150M in new EBITDA we are looking at a debt/EBITDA ratio of 500/150 or 3.3.

Since the newly added debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.3 is lower than the overall company ratio, which will likely be about 4.7 or less going forward, this project funded with 50% debt is actually going to improve KMI's overall debt profile. As long as the debt/EBITDA ratio of new capital projects is lower than the company's overall debt ratio, the net effect of new borrowing is to improve the company's balance sheet rather than hurt it.

In the world of finance, debt is never measured simply by the amount borrowed. Debt is always relative to income and assets. Anyone applying for a mortgage knows that the amount that can be responsibly borrowed is a function of one's current debt level as well as income. The same holds true for corporations as they are evaluated by banks and credit rating agencies. For the first time in years, KMI is in the fiscal position of being able to borrow at responsible levels commensurate with their growth projects. And they can do this borrowing while continuing to improve their credit metrics as well as pay growing dividends. This turnaround has probably not been fully appreciated by the markets.

So if KMI can fund growth with a 50/50 mix of cash and borrowings, what does the dividend picture look like? Under this scenario they will need only $1.5 billion of their own cash to fund $3.0 billion in growth projects. From the $4.6 billion in DCF, $3.1 billion is left over for dividends. This $3.1 billion amounts to $1.35 per share (Please note that shares outstanding is being conservatively counted as 2,300M rather than the currently outstanding 2,214M to account for the pending conversion of preferred shares into common on Oct. 26, 2018.)

Returning up to $1.35 per share annually as a dividend is entirely possible, even while funding capital projects higher than current levels and continuing to improve debt metrics. Thus, the projected dividend increases to $1.00 in 2019 and $1.25 in 2020 are easily covered even if DCF doesn't grow a single penny between 2018 and 2020. The 2020 dividend of $1.25 will have a very desirable coverage ratio of 1.64.

Future Dividend Possibility

As current growth projects are finalized, DCF is expected to increase. Let's be somewhat cynical and assume that KMI only generates $5.2B in DCF for 2021. If we assume that $1.5 billion is contributed toward growth projects, that leaves $3.7 billion for dividends or $1.61 per share. If KMI paid a dividend of $1.50 per share in 2021, it would have a coverage ratio of 1.51.

The math showing that KMI can increase the dividend substantially while maintaining a strong balance sheet and dividend coverage ratio over the next few years is clear. Shares purchased today at around $18 will sport a generous yield on cost of 6.9% in April of 2020 - just 20 months away. And the possibility for a further 20% increase to $1.50 in 2021 could result in a yield on present cost of 8.3%. Furthermore, this $5.2 billion DCF is perhaps too conservative. It's entirely possible that KMI will earn $5.5 billion DCF by 2021. Using $5.5 billion for 2021 DCF would actually allow a dividend of up to $1.74.

What else is entirely possible? In the examples above, it's assumed that KMI is using a 50/50 split of cash and debt to fund new projects. As shown above this results in a debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.3 with the net result being that debt is continuing to be lowered. But at some point you have reached a debt level that doesn't need to be lowered anymore. What if staying at a debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.7 is perfectly satisfactory? In that case new projects can actually be funded with only 30% cash. A $1 billion project earning $150 million in EBITDA that is funded with $700 million in debt gives a debt/EBITDA ratio of 700/150 or 4.7. So, the $3 billion each year in growth can be funded with about $1 billion in cash rather than the $1.5 billion used in all the previous calculations. That leaves an extra half billion each year for dividends or almost $0.22 per share. If we add that to the above dividend estimates, we get some truly mouthwatering numbers. At the very least it becomes very clear that paying the growing dividend is not a fiscal stretch in the least.

Unlike 2015 when the dividend consumed virtually all of KMI's DCF, the current dividend is exceptionally well-covered and fiscally conservative. Furthermore, the balance sheet replenishment that started at the beginning of 2016 will be completed at the end of this year when KMI receives the funds from the TMEP sale. Going forward KMI should operate in a much more typical corporate fashion while maintaining a responsible fiscal profile.

Key Takeaway and Conclusion

When KMI cut its dividend by 75% at the beginning of 2016 it had two very big challenges ahead of it. First, KMI had to change its business model. It had to go from funding new projects with a combination of debt and equity issuances to funding these projects from cash flow exclusively. The debt markets weren't going to lend to the overleveraged KMI at reasonable rates. And equity issuances were not possible because equity markets had sent shares of midstream companies lower as energy prices tanked. KMI's shares had gone even lower than most because of the dividend cut and high debt. So lots of cash had to be diverted from dividends to growth projects.

The second big challenge for KMI was reducing debt levels while maintaining as much of their earnings power as possible. This required further use of cash flow and even sales of certain assets. Fortunately, KMI has now successfully navigated through these two cash flow draining challenges. They can return to adding normal levels of debt commensurate with their growth like most other large capital intensive companies. The massive cash flow pipe that was diverted away from shareholders can finally be reconnected to create a generous dividend stream.

In simple terms, KMI is going from playing defense to playing offense again. Getting its house in order has been a big distraction for shareholders. Those days will soon be in the rearview mirror. As the math above shows, the future is indeed very bright for shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.