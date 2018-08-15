Kemper's Self-Improvement Plan Is Generating Strong Results

Kemper shares aren't as cheap as I'd like on a core discounted earnings basis, but a mid-teens multiple to forward post-Infinity earnings can support a fair value above $80.

Driving lower loss ratios needs to remain a priority, but the added scale from the Infinity acquisition will also help the business.

Kemper has put together a string of quarters with better than expected premium growth, particularly in its core non-standard auto business, and improving core underwriting performance.

I liked Kemper (KMPR) earlier this year and saw strong potential as the company continued its turnaround efforts and moved toward the completion of its acquisition of Infinity, but I frankly underestimated the scope of near-term growth and underwriting improvement potential for the company’s core non-standard auto insurance business. And so while I liked the stock back in April, I wasn’t counting on a 33% move in the stock in such a relatively short time – then again, neither was the Street, and analysts have been moving their estimates higher pretty steadily.

Although I do think Kemper shares are a little pricey now on a core discounted earnings basis, a mid-teens P/E (in line with post-merger EPS growth prospects) to 2019 earnings can support a fair value in the $80’s and I wouldn’t be quick to assume that Kemper doesn’t have a few more beat-and-raise quarters up its sleeve. Higher cat losses remain a risk and the company has work to do in areas like commercial auto, but this is still a pretty interesting growth insurance stock.

A Lot Of Positives In The Second Quarter

Following a strong first quarter, Kemper announced another good set of results for the second quarter and a roughly 10% beat versus the average sell-side estimate. While I won’t discuss the Infinity results in detail, Kemper’s merger partner has also been seeing healthy growth in earned premiums and core earnings.

Kemper posted surprisingly strong premium growth in the second quarter, with net premiums up 22% on 29% growth in personal auto. Personal auto continues to be driven by the non-standard business, where Kemper posted 37% growth, but 11% growth in preferred auto is still a pretty strong number in its own right. Commercial auto premiums rose 2%, while homeowners declined 5%.

Earned premiums rose 13% in the quarter, with P&C earned premiums growing 18% and life earned premiums growing less than 3%. Kemper also saw 2% growth in net investment income, and net investment income has been contributing around 10% of operating revenue.

Kemper is still reporting combined ratios above 100 more often than I’d like, and the second quarter saw the combined ratio decline 2.9 to 101. Analysts tend to like to focus on accident year combined ratios (ex-cats), though, and Kemper has shown more progress on that metric. The AYCR declined more than two points in the second quarter to 92, continuing the trend that saw a 2.8 reduction in the first quarter and 6.6 reduction in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Kemper continues to post a very attractive expense ratio (21.1, down from 22.1 last year), and the core loss ratio improved by more than a point to just under 71. Importantly, all of the business lines saw core loss improvement, with non-standard auto down two points, preferred auto down four points, commercial auto down three, and homeowners down about a point and a half. Cat losses remained at around 8% (8.5% in Q2), and the company continues to report adverse reserve development.

All told, P&C profits more than tripled in the second quarter. Life profits rose 29%, with a lower tax rate helping to offset weaker investment income and higher benefits payouts (the flu season).

Areas To Work On

Kemper is not a perfect company and there are still plenty of areas where management can improve this business.

Driving lower loss ratios is one area to focus on. As I said, analysts tend to focus more on accident year ex-cat combined ratios on a quarter to quarter basis, but prior year reserve developments and catastrophe losses do matter in the big picture. A certain level of cat losses is just part of the business, as attempting to completely neutralize cat risk with reinsurance is often not really cost-effective or practical. Still, management has been making progress on core loss ratios across its business and I look for more progress as the company leverages IT to better segment and price risk. To offer a little perspective, I’d note that only a few years ago underlying loss ratios where in the mid-70%’s, and I believe management will get these numbers into the 60%’s (although that’s probably not a realistic long-term goal for non-standard auto).

Commercial auto is also an area management can improve. Results have been hurt here in part by a lack of scale, but the combination with Infinity should help. Although commercial auto can be a volatile line, companies like Chubb (CB) and Everest Re (RE) have been reporting strong pricing here recently, and I like the basic idea of Kemper gaining scale in a hardening market, though it will continue to be a small piece of the pie.

I would also like to see Kemper consider expanding its non-standard auto business in time. Adding Infinity is a significant expansion in its own right, as it doubles the business and brings in exposure to high-growth urban areas in California, Texas, Florida, and Arizona, as well as strong exposure to Spanish-speaking customers. A little further down the road, though, I believe Kemper can and will start addressing other markets like New York and Chicago. All told, non-standard auto remains an attractive market that rewards scale, and I’d note that a major rival, Progressive (PGR), has recently been turning more of its attention back to preferred auto (versus non-standard).

Last and not least is the non-P&C life/accident & health business. This is a decently profitable business, but growth has been elusive recently. Management continues to work on improving underlying operating processes and expanding its distribution capabilities, and while I don’t ever see this being a dynamic source of growth, it can be better than it is.

The Opportunity

The last two quarters from Kemper have impressed me, both with the pace of premium growth and the improvements in underlying underwriting results. With that I’ve raised my earnings expectations pretty significantly over the next three years. I’d also note that Kemper has closed its acquisition of Infinity and is now underway with the process of integrating the businesses – a process that will ultimately improve Kemper’s operating scale and unlock what should be meaningful expense synergies.

I believe Kemper can generate double-digit earnings growth post-Infinity, with mid-teens growth (annualized) in the first three to five years post-deal. Although Kemper is not as cheap as I’d like on a discounted core earnings basis, a mid-teens PE multiple to my 2019 EPS estimate (including Infinity) does support a fair value above $80. Relative to my prior expectations, Kemper’s better-than-expected performance has led me to raise my near-term earnings expectations by a double-digit percentage, as well as increase my multiple.

The Bottom Line

I don’t want to chase growth and it can be tempting to look for excuses to keep raising earnings expectations as a company outperforms (both operationally and in terms of the share price). I no longer think Kemper is a great hidden growth story, but I do see some further upside if the company can sustain its recent pace of improvement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.