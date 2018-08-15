Where Will The Polish Zloty Go From Here?

I would continue to keep my eye on the zloty for a potential breakout to the upside.

However, sudden greenback weakness could mean that the zloty is significantly undervalued at the current level.

As a result, the Polish zloty has seen some depreciation against the greenback.

The depreciation of the Turkish lira has led to less demand for emerging market currencies more generally.

Last month, I made the argument that should we see growth in the U.S. dollar start to moderate, then the Polish zloty is likely to rise further.

The zloty has consistently been one of the top-performing emerging market currencies among its peers during periods of a decline in the greenback, and as such, I anticipated that this would also be the case given dollar weakness.

However, the Turkish lira depreciation has led to an unfavorable view of emerging market currencies on the part of investors more generally.

We see that while the euro has dropped by 2.30% against the dollar as a result of recent events with the lira, the zloty has fallen by a greater margin of 3.21%:

That being said, the zloty has been nowhere near as affected as the lira itself, with the former rising against the latter by 16.76% at the time of writing:

Taking recent events into account, how could the zloty perform from here?

Should we see a "risk-off" appetite continue to emerge as a result of U.S. trade sanctions, then it is likely that the zloty - along with other emerging market currencies - would see a decline.

Domestically, interest rates are not set to rise for the foreseeable future, given that inflation levels were lower than expected in July at 2 percent, below the 2.1 percent forecast previously estimated by analysts.

Moreover, with strong GDP growth in Poland - expected to remain above 4% in the coming quarters - the case for a rate rise could only be made if the zloty became excessively weak and import costs increased substantially as a result.

That said, when we analyse the Relative Strength Index and Moving Average Indicators for the PLN/USD, we see that:

The 100-period SMA has crossed over the 200-period SMA, indicating a bullish trend.

The Relative Strength Index is trading near a level of 30, below which the PLN/USD would be indicated to be undervalued.

The zloty may not see gains for some time if the greenback remains strong. However, should the greenback start to weaken once contagion with the Turkish lira situation cool down, then it is quite possible that the zloty could see a sudden spike upwards.

To conclude, I take the view that the zloty is still a currency worth watching. A further descent could mean that the currency is significantly undervalued relative to the greenback, and subsequent weakness in the latter currency could mean growth in the zloty.

