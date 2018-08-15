Buy Our Top-Ranked Dividend Stock For 25%+ Annual Returns

Earnings growth, dividends, and an expanding valuation result in expected returns of over 25% per year over the next five years.

Owens & Minor has significantly underperformed in the past year, as the company struggles within an industry downturn.

Written by Bob Ciura for Sure Dividend

Most of the time, investors have to choose between value and growth. Some stocks are attractive on a valuation basis for their low price-to-earnings ratios and high dividend yields. Other stocks are appealing for long-term growth potential. In rare cases, stocks have a combination of value, income, and growth.

Healthcare small-cap Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is just such an example. The stock has been punished this year, due to concerns over falling drug prices and the threat of new competition from Amazon (AMZN) in the healthcare distribution market. Shares have lost nearly half their value in the past 12 months, which has made its valuation attractive and pushed its dividend yield up to 6.8%.

Not only that, but we believe Owens & Minor still has long-term growth potential, due to the industry dynamics and demographics of the U.S. population. As a result, Owens & Minor fits our buy criteria for valuation, income, and growth. The combination of all these qualities make Owens & Minor our top-ranked dividend stock, and we expect annual returns in excess of 25% over the next five years.

Business Overview

Owens & Minor is a healthcare services company. It provides distribution, transportation, inventory management, and data analytics services. Its customers include hospitals, group purchasing organizations, product manufacturers, the federal government, and at-home healthcare patients. The company generates annual revenue of more than $9 billion, and the stock has a market capitalization of approximately $942 million.

Source: Investor Presentation, page 23

Owens & Minor stock has significantly underperformed, as the company has dealt with difficult operating conditions. Falling drug prices have weighed on the healthcare distribution industry, and Owens & Minor has spent heavily to shift its business model and invest in new growth initiatives. For example, 2017 was a particularly challenging year. For the year, revenue declined 4.1%, to $9.32 billion. Analysts had expected annual revenue of $9.41 billion. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share of $1.61 badly missed analyst consensus of $1.78, and declined by 26% for the year.

On August 7th, Owens & Minor delivered a weak second quarter report. Revenue of $2.46 billion missed analyst expectations by $10 million, while adjusted earnings per share of $0.32 missed by $0.14 per share. Revenue increased 8.5% from the same quarter a year ago, thanks to contributions from its two major acquisitions. Acquisitions added $128 million to Owens & Minor’s revenue last quarter. Owens & Minor generated adjusted consolidated operating income of $46.6 million, a 12.6% year-over-year increase, but adjusted earnings per share declined 26%.

Growth Prospects

Owens & Minor’s earnings declined in 2017, as the company invested heavily in growth. Its strategic growth initiatives included expansion into new products and services, through acquisitions. For example, the company recently announced the acquisition of Byram Healthcare, the second largest operator in direct-to-patient home health. This acquisition expands Owens & Minor’s position in a high-growth category.

It also acquired the surgical and infection prevention business of Halyard Health - now called Avanos Medical (AVNS) - for $710 million. The S&IP business further broadens Owens & Minor’s product portfolio to include new medical supplies like sterilization wraps, surgical drapes and gowns, facial protection, protective apparel, and medical exam gloves. The acquisitions allowed Owens & Minor to diversify and meet the demands of a changing healthcare industry, as points of care are expanding.

The growth investments Owens & Minor made over the past year have weighed on its profitability, but have placed the company in a better position to grow in the future. The company maintains a positive outlook for 2018.

Source: Earnings Presentation, page 3

We believe Owens & Minor can grow earnings per share by 8% per year over the long term. The acquisitions will help accelerate growth. Fundamentally, the U.S. healthcare industry is still very attractive. The aging population and rising demand for healthcare are major catalysts for the healthcare industry. Healthcare spending is expected to grow at a faster rate than U.S. GDP, and Owens & Minor is positioned well to capitalize.

Owens & Minor stated on its most recent quarterly earnings call that it expects earnings per share in the range of $1.40 to $1.50 for 2018. The company also expects double-digit earnings growth in 2019, due to the expected contribution from its acquisitions.

Valuation And Expected Returns

We assume Owens & Minor will generate earnings per share of $1.45 in 2018. Based on this, the stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5, which we believe is too low, given the company’s competitive advantages. Despite the threat of Amazon entering the market, Owens & Minor still has a strong competitive position.

Source: Investor Presentation, page 14

It has been in business for over 130 years, and distributes ~220,000 different medical and surgical supplies to ~4,400 hospital systems worldwide. Its strong competitive position allows the company to be consistently profitable, with the potential for future growth once its turnaround materializes.

In the past 10 years, the stock has held an average price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2. Our estimate of fair value is a price-to-earnings ratio of 18. As a result, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued. If Owens & Minor’s stock valuation traded back to our estimate of fair value, valuation expansion would result in returns of 11.4% per year.

In addition, Owens & Minor has a 6.8% dividend yield. The dividend appears secure. Using 2018 earnings estimates of $1.40 to $1.50 per share, the annual dividend payout of $1.04 per share results in an expected payout ratio of 69% to 74%. This is a manageable payout ratio, that may leave room for future increases. Owens & Minor is a Dividend Achiever, having increased its dividend for over 10 years in a row. Owens & Minor’s dividend yield will add significantly to its total shareholder returns.

Lastly, earnings growth will contribute to total returns moving forward. We expect 8% annual earnings growth through 2023. The combination of earnings growth, valuation expansion, and dividends results in annual expected returns of ~26% per year over the next five years.

Final Thoughts

Owens & Minor has struggled due to the broader downturn in the healthcare distribution industry. The threat of Amazon entering the space has only added to the negative sentiment. Owens & Minor stock is out of favor, but we believe sentiment will improve once the turnaround plays out. The company is already seeing positive results from its two major acquisitions, and it is likely to return to earnings growth next year.

In the meantime, investors have a rare opportunity to buy a stock that can provide significant return from valuation expansion, earnings growth, and dividends. With a total expected rate of return of 26% per year over the next five years, Owens & Minor is our top-ranked dividend stock today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.