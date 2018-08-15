Why Brookfield Asset Management Is My Favorite Stock

Management makes a strong case that BAM's asset management business is significantly undervalued and are prepared to capitalize on the market disconnect by buying back a significant number of shares.

Between the stellar Q2 results and management's discussion of its strong growth outlook and attractive share price valuation, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) once again showed why it is my highest conviction long-term buy in the market today.

Safety

BAM's A-rated balance sheet has perhaps never been stronger, as it ended Q2 with an all-time record liquidity of $33 billion and annualized corporate level free cash flow generation of $2 billion. Management continues strengthening its financial position by capitalizing on cheap capital around the world through refinancing debt across many of its businesses, locking in long-term, fixed low-rate loans.

Though much of today's narrative is focused on rising rates, these are primarily impacting short term loans, as the flattening yield curve leaves long-term rates relatively unchanged. Given that BAM's business primarily utilizes long-term, fixed-rate, asset-level debt, it has been minimally impacted. Furthermore, by refinancing now, BAM is insulating its balance sheet against the potential of long-term rates rising in the future to adjust to the rising short-term rates.

Growth

BAM's growth machine showed no signs of slowing down during Q2. Driven by increased institutional demand for real assets (including closing $11 billion for a new flagship real estate fund), assets under management continued to grow at a healthy clip, keeping them on track to achieve their objective of doubling their assets under management within 5 years. These capital inflows combined with dispositions at attractive valuations to fuel new opportunistic acquisitions such as GGP (GGP), infrastructure pipelines from Enbridge (ENB), and Westinghouse Electric from Toshiba (TYO).

Excluding disposition gains, FFO increased 17% year-over-year, while fee-related earnings grew 48% year-over-year on the back of 10% year-over-year growth in fee bearing capital and strong investment performance. Furthermore, annualized fees and target carry were up 20% from the previous year; carried interest went to $2.5 billion from $1.1 billion a year ago.

Moving forward, management is considering allocating some of its large and growing free cash flows toward share buybacks and/or new strategies such as credit offerings. Between fee-related earnings, distributions from underlying holdings, and carried interest, BAM's free cash flow sources are increasingly prolific. At a minimum, a medium term goal is to use some of these resources to reduce shares back to their 1999 levels as a means of driving additional FFO/share growth.

Valuation

Management clearly believes their shares are undervalued given the rationale for repurchasing shares they outlined in their Q2 shareholder letter: the current market cap of BAM is ~$40 billion, covering both its asset management business as well as its invested capital in underlying holdings. Net invested capital is currently valued at $30 billion, leaving a $10 billion valuation on the asset management business, which currently yields net earnings of ~$1 billion and projected gross carried interest earnings of $8 billion over the next ten years at current asset levels. Given that fee-related earnings have achieved a CAGR of 34% over the past five years, management believes they can easily achieve at least a 20% CAGR over the next five years. Given this growth rate, the asset management business should carry at least a multiple of 20x earnings, though likely even more, meaning that shares are quite possibly undervalued by at least 50% at current prices.

A common rebuttal to this valuation methodology is that BAM overstates its non-listed asset valuations. However, even if that claim is correct (which is debatable), they are not significantly overstating valuations and some, if not all, of their publicly traded holdings appear very cheaply priced right now, with both BEP and BYP trading at discounts to NAV.

Investor Takeaway

The main risk to BAM's value proposition remains the prospect of a significant global financial and/or geopolitical crisis were to hit again. Thanks to its conservative financing, contracting, and hedging techniques, much of its invested capital would go fairly unscathed, barring war. However, its asset management business would undoubtedly suffer. Furthermore, opportunities to finance new growth projects in its invested capital businesses would become more challenging as well, given that raising equity and financing projects would be much more challenging in an environment where liquidity dries up.

While this possibility is real (and therefore requires investors apply mitigating diversification and/or hedging techniques), investors with a long-term time frame need not worry as BAM's balance sheet and conservative business model should enable it to weather challenges well. In the meantime, BAM continues to execute its disciplined business plan with excellence, thereby winning increasing trust and asset management fees from clients. With the balance sheet strong, growth robust, and shares reasonably, if not cheaply, priced, BAM is my highest conviction long-term buy right now.

