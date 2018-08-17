Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation: Past May Be Bitter, But Future Couldn't Be Brighter

This high yield is due to a past disappointment that has no bearing on the future, the cause of which is exactly what makes the yield so safe today.

Thesis Summary

Historically, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has been a consistent cash flow compounder, returning more than three-fourths of this to shareholders in the form of a regularly increasing dividend. This strategy produced substantial benefit for investors, with shares returning 225% from 2012 to 2017 in addition to a stable 6.3% dividend yield. In February of this year, new management was forced to put a pause on this strategy due to a capital misallocation at the hands of the prior management team, with a resulting 30% dividend cut sending shares spiraling 40%.

Based on the reactions to the dividend cut published here and elsewhere, we believe the outlook for the company has become unnecessarily tarnished. Of course, doubts about the company's prospects were never lodged during the stock's 225% run. This is a classic example of it "taking a lifetime to build a reputation, but only a moment to lose it." But the problem with this short-sighted mindset is that it has caused investors to overlook a key point, namely, that the same infrastructure attributes which led to the prior outperformance continue to be present today and, in many respects, are being further improved upon.

Since February, new management have reset expectations and taken steps to extend asset life and recycle capital into more productive uses. The company's proposed $900mm sale of Bayonne Energy Center ("BEC") will further stabilize the business, allow for substantial debt reduction, fully fund its 2018 and 2019 capital programs, and result in the current 9.0% dividend yield being safer than it's been in years. As the underlying stability of MIC's business takes further shape, we believe the market will re-rate shares in line with historical yield levels, producing 43% share price upside in the process.

Introduction

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation offers retail investors the rare opportunity to invest in real infrastructure assets, a realm which, outside of the utility space, has typically been reserved for public authorities, private equity and institutions. It is fitting that the Macquarie brand is the one to offer this opportunity, as it has been a pioneer in infrastructure investing since early on, practically inventing the asset class at the institutional level. Rather than belabor readers with yet another extensive overview of the company, we have indexed previous authors' work we like most in the appendix to this report. The primary concern of this article is to dissect recent events in demonstrating why MIC is an incredibly attractive investment today.

Infrastructure in General

Infrastructure can be defined as the essential assets which form the foundation of modern life, including those which provide populations with clean water, reliable gas and electricity and critical modes of transportation. Investment in these assets is characterized by high barriers to entry, scarcity value, demand inelasticity and stable, inflation-adjusted cash flow streams protected by regulatory mandate or long-term contract. While some may view infrastructure as a boring asset class, the high degree of visibility into cash flow streams actually lends itself to enhanced financial creativity (primarily in terms of capital structuring) that makes infrastructure investing anything but boring. In short, stable unlevered cash flows combined with opportunistic leveraging can allow for high single digit/low double-digit levered returns to equity without the risk of similarly-yielding investments. For these reasons, infrastructure has been shown to offer superior risk-adjusted returns when compared to high yield debt and non-infrastructure equity.

Figure 1: Infrastructure vs. Traditional Risk-Adjusted Returns

Source: TIAA Fall 2017 Private infrastructure report (PDF)

MIC in Particular

MIC is no exception with regards to the typical infrastructure attributes described above. Post the proposed sale of its BEC asset (discussed in greater detail below), its Contracted Power business will consist of nine different renewable power projects constructed since 2012 or later and with offtake contracts not expiring until 2031 or later. These projects are diversified across seven key renewable energy states and split roughly 40/60 amongst solar/wind which, as those familiar with the renewable space know, have complimentary generation attributes that help de-risk the intermittency associated with any one resource. Combined with annual inflation escalators contained in many of the offtake contracts, these factors serve to produce roughly $50mm in annual EBITDA and a highly visible free cash flow stream for investors.

The company’s MIC Hawaii segment contains a regulated natural gas utility and a smaller unregulated LPG distribution business. As a regulated utility, the natural gas business effectively has a long-term, quasi-monopolistic license to do business in the State of Hawaii. Being in Hawaii, the business is geographically protected from competitive encroachment in its service territory. Regular rate cases allow for protection against inflation and ensure the company is earning enough money to cover costs and produce a fair return for shareholders. This is the quintessential infrastructure business, producing a stable $60mm in annual EBITDA and $40mm in free cash flow for investors. Of note, each of those figures will increase going forward as the company’s June 2018 rate reward of $9mm will contribute incremental revenue without any incremental cost.

The largest fixed base operation (“FBO”) chain in the United States, the company’s Atlantic Aviation segment extracts long-term leases with the airports it does business with. These leases currently have a weighted average life in excess of 20 years and the business as a whole is protected by physical space limitations and high initial capital costs. Further, there have historically been ample M&A opportunities available to this segment, as evidenced by its 12+ year track record of accretive acquisition and (when favorable) divestiture activities. Atlantic Aviation has grown from 18 locations in 2005 to 70+ locations today, allowing it to further benefit from economies of scale, purchasing power and network synergies. This business produces roughly $270mm in annual EBITDA with an attractive FCF conversion ratio of some 70% of EBITDA.

Finally, the company’s IMTT business owns a number of bulk liquid storage facilities at locations across the U.S. These facilities are in mission-critical places like the New York Harbor and Louisiana’s Mississippi River corridor and comprise an aggregate storage capacity of 48.6 million barrels (“mmbbls”). While typified by shorter-term leases compared to MIC’s other segments, the business itself is naturally protected by high barriers to entry. In addition to having to find suitable property (there is only so much land at New York Harbor or along the Lower Mississippi River), a new entrant would be subject to high capital costs and a highly burdensome permitting process. These factors combine to produce what had historically been a very stable business with utilization averaging 94% (and with very little variation) from 2007 through 2017. At those utilization levels, IMTT produces revenue of $10.5-$12.5mm per mmbbl, EBITDA of $5.0-$7.0mm per mmbbl, and aggregate EBITDA of $300-$310mm with some 80% of that converting to free cash flow.

Figure 2: MIC Segments’ Infrastructure Attributes

Source: Camellia Capital Management

Figure 3: MIC Segments' EBITDA Contribution

Adjusted EBITDA 2015 2016 2017 2018e IMTT $302mm $322mm $326mm $290mm Atlantic Aviation $204mm $225mm $247mm $270mm Contracted Power $59mm $86mm $92mm $85mm MIC Hawaii $60mm $63mm $61mm $63mm Corporate -$10mm -$12mm -$25mm -$20mm Total $614mm $684mm $701mm $688mm

Source: Company Filings

Some Recent History

What had been a highly stable business for 10+ years became a source of volatility earlier this year. IMTT’s terminals store things like refined petroleum products, crude oil, asphalt, and chemicals. Historically, roughly 10% of its storage capacity was also used to store something referred to as “resid,” or residual fuel oil. To paraphrase RiverPark's summary from its Q1 2018 portfolio update linked in the appendix, this is the dirtiest of byproducts from the crude oil refining process. Efficiencies in that process, combined with environmental regulations, have put significant pressure on the market for resid. Rather than get out ahead of this change in market dynamics, prior management decided to stick with resid storage for a while, presumably to extract favorable pricing from the resid marketers whose storage options were becoming more limited elsewhere. What’s clear about this strategy is that it was an exercise in short-termism, and investors paid the price for that when new management made the difficult (but correct) decision to repurpose those tanks to store products with longer-term viability.

Despite this business interruption that is slowly fading into the rear-view mirror, we hope the above segment summary convinces investors that the business is otherwise highly stable, characterized by monopolistic attributes such as regulated cash flow streams, long-term contracts, and/or inelastic demand curves. Indeed, if an investor is able to accept this, MIC’s current 9.0% dividend yield becomes incredibly attractive and grossly undervalues the company relative to infrastructure comps elsewhere. For instance, private equity infrastructure funds, which would be expected to produce higher returns than any publicly available alternatives, typically have hurdle rates in the 8% range and are currently producing levered returns to equity in the order of 10% or so. With MIC, you get nearly that amount today but with much greater liquidity and without even accounting for the identified growth opportunities we highlight below.

Figure 4: Historical Infrastructure Levered IRR Yields

Source: PwC 2017 Global infrastructure investment report (PDF); note in the above that private equity infrastructure yields have steadily declined over the years as the asset class becomes more popular and more investors enter the industry. This flood of investment has not yet made its way into the public markets, which still offer few diversified infrastructure opportunities, but we think it will over time, a trend that will benefit MIC.

Capital Recycling – Proposed BEC Sale and Funding of Growth Capex

In addition to temporarily lowering the dividend, management had previously flagged opportunistic asset sales as an additional source of cash under favorable market conditions. Management made good on that promise earlier this month when it announced a proposed agreement to sell BEC for $900mm in cash and assumed debt. While part of us will mourn the loss of this well-positioned gas power plant that serves highly populated New York City, we certainly can’t argue with the deal rationale. The $900mm price tag works out to some $1,400 per installed kilowatt of capacity, a truly skyscraping figure. For additional context, this equates to 17x BEC EBITDA of $52mm, a full seven turns higher than MIC’s own 10x EV/EBITDA multiple. What’s more, a portion of this capital will be redirected into (and, indeed, fully fund) the company’s 2018 and 2019 capital investment programs, which are almost entirely comprised of high-yield, 12-36 month growth opportunities that can be funded in the 8x EBITDA range. And if that doesn’t drive the point home, consider that this would be akin to selling company stock that is trading at $10 for $17 and then repurchasing it for $8 (while it’s still trading at $10).

Now, of this $900mm sale price, not all will be used to fund growth. $250mm of this is in the form of the BEC buyer’s assumption of $250mm in BEC debt. Another $150mm will be used to pay down part of the company’s IMTT revolver. Net proceeds to fund growth opportunities should be somewhere in the $500mm range. But when looked at from a cash flow (that is, giving consideration to interest payments) perspective, the deal makes even more sense. Free cash flow at BEC is currently running in the $42mm range. Getting rid of the BEC debt will save the company $20mm in cash annually between interest and required annual amortization payments. The $150mm in revolver paydown is good for another $8mm in interest savings. When you consider that the $500mm in net proceeds to the company after debt repayment will be used to fund growth projects at 8x EBITDA, and when you consider that on an incremental basis, there is no interest associated with this EBITDA, what you get is incremental free cash flow in the $60mm range. When added to the $28mm in debt-related savings, this combined $88mm in additional cash flow more than makes up for the $42mm the company is giving up.

Figure 5: Cash Flow Impact of BEC Sale

Source: Company Filings; Camellia Capital Management

Additional Growth Drivers – IMTT Repurposing, Hawaii Gas Rate Increase, Atlantic Aviation

As things stand today, MIC as a whole is in an EBITDA trough due to the sale of BEC and 3 to 9-month (per tank) repurposing effort at IMTT. The total amount to be repurposed is 3.0 mmbbls, or roughly 6% of the total 48.6 mmbbl capacity. This will drive IMTT utilization levels into the low 80% range this year before recovering back to the low 90% range in 2020. We expect approximately half of that 10% utilization recovery to take place in 2019, given 1.3 of the 3.0 mmbbls had already begun the repurposing process as of June 30, 2018, with most of that already being re-contracted. Given management’s disclosure of $35mm in total repurposing capex at an EBITDA multiple of 2x-3x, we expect this to be good for an EBITDA uplift of $14mm over the next two years, which works out to about $4.6mm per mmbbl that comes back online. Given a historical range of $5.0-$7.0mm per mmbbl, we feel management’s official guidance is likely erring on the side of conservatism.

On top of this, we previously mentioned MIC Hawaii’s favorable rate case decision in June of this year. This will add an additional $9.0mm in annual rate recovery from Hawaii Gas customers. Given there are no costs associated with this additional revenue, roughly all of that should convert into free cash flow. And on top of that, one lest not forget about the company’s second-largest Atlantic Aviation business, which has been growing EBITDA at a steady 10% clip each year. We expect this business to contribute an incremental $20-$25mm in EBITDA in each of the next few years.

With all of these factors considered, we think there’s a reasonable chance the EBITDA trough will officially end this year, although we wouldn’t be surprised to see a new management team deliver somewhat conservative guidance when it releases its initial 2019 outlook. By our math, the company will start 2019 at an EBITDA deficit of $52mm due to the sale of BEC. Roughly $30mm of that should be offset by Atlantic Aviation and MIC Hawaii. We figure the company will realize an additional $7mm from IMTT repurposing in 2019, leaving management with $15mm it would have to make up for elsewhere. While the $500mm in growth capex investments will produce EBITDA that easily surpasses this figure, given a 12-36 month investment lead time, this EBITDA may not come online until after the 2019 period. Nonetheless, regardless of whether the 2019 EBITDA guide comes in slightly lower than 2018 levels, what’s clear from the prior section is that the free cash flow guide will almost certainly be higher given lower debt service requirements. We expect this to be viewed extremely positively by the market, given its implications for one topic we still haven’t discussed in detail – MIC’s dividend.

No Need to Yield – MIC’s Dividend is Safe and Getting Safer

Perhaps the most important driver of MIC’s share price is its dividend. While EBITDA has relevance when comparing transaction comps and business segments, we view MIC’s forward dividend yield as the primary determinant of share price value. The whole point of infrastructure investing in the first place is to produce cash for shareholders, and the purest, most reliable form of cash returns to shareholders is dividends. This is also consistent with how a private equity owner would value an infrastructure company. In the private equity arena, a company is only as valuable as the distributions it produces. We don’t view MIC any differently just because it’s a public infrastructure company.

With that in mind, the company has historically paid out a significant amount of free cash flow in dividends (which gives further relevance to the comparison with private equity). From 2013 to 2017, this averaged 80% of free cash flow within a very tight range of 78% to 82%. It is important to note that “free cash flow” in this sense is rightly defined by the company as operating cash flow less interest payments less maintenance capital expenditures. You’ll notice growth capital expenditures are excluded from this definition. While one would be right to point out that growth capital expenditures are a source of cash nonetheless, the whole point of these investments is to produce more cash flow down the road. As long as those investments are producing adequate returns, and as long as the company has the funding available to finance them, free cash flow less maintenance capital expenditures is the appropriate metric to use when discussing payout ratio.

Figure 6: Historical FCF Payout Ratio

Source: MIC financials; Camellia Capital Management

Where one gets into trouble, and where MIC investors got into trouble in February of this year, is when management must begin using free cash flow presumed to be earmarked for dividends to fund growth capital. This can occur when debt capacity is limited, when free cash flow after dividend payments is insufficient or when the returns from growth opportunities are sufficient enough that shareholders are fine temporarily withholding distributions in exchange for higher returns down the road.

Arguably, the latter example could be the case for MIC’s IMTT repurposing efforts. We’ve shown above that the company has ample, high-yielding growth opportunities available to it. Yet, it still should have telegraphed this more appropriately and probably shouldn’t have waited as long as it did to “future-proof” its IMTT business. Regardless, we believe the new management is very much attentive to the dividend's importance, if for no other reason than some shareholders will indiscriminately sell any time a dividend is reduced, even if the whole point of the reduction is to produce higher returns elsewhere.

That said, the good news for investors is that they don’t have to blindly trust management’s commitment to the dividend to conclude that today’s dividend is safer than any time in recent history. This is due to the following reasons:

As shown above, management’s target 2018 FCF payout ratio is 69%, well below the historical average of 80%. Due to the sale of BEC, the company’s 2018 and 2019 capital programs are both fully funded. Whether to redirect cash flows away from dividends towards growth capital isn’t even a consideration at present. As stated throughout this article, management has clear line of sight into numerous substantial growth opportunities. While it has disclosed a bias towards increasing the dividend in the medium term, it has indicated its intention to keep it flat short term. As these opportunities (which, again, are already fully funded) begin producing returns, management will have even more cushion between dividend payments and free cash flow.

As the cushion described in #3 begins to grow, the market will likely begin pricing in the potential for a dividend hike. Historically, the company’s dividend always grew with free cash flow, and we don’t see why that should be any different today, particularly considering new management’s remarks on the matter. But even if the dividend isn’t raised for a while, the stock is still undervalued relative to historical yield levels, and that’s even though the current dividend is safer than it had been historically. From 2013 through 2017, the company’s average dividend yield was 6.3%. Today’s safer dividend nonetheless yields 9.0%. We’ve previously argued this is a yield level that rivals even the exclusive private equity infrastructure yields not available to retail investors. If today’s safer dividend were to trade in line with its 6.3% historical average, that would imply a share price of $63.50, 43% higher than Monday's close of $44.43.

Figure 7: Historical Dividend Yield

Source: Camellia Capital Management

Out of curiosity, we ran a screen to see what kind of stocks were trading in this 9.0% neighborhood. What we found (outside of REITs and MLPs) was a small-cap Taiwanese semiconductor company, a challenged nano-cap apparel company, a paper office product company with a track record of underperformance, and an industrial goods company that sells emissions control equipment into the shrinking coal industry. We view this as additional evidence that in spite of all the stability of cash flows one gets with an infrastructure company, the market has inappropriately anchored itself to a disappointing past event that has no bearing on the future.

Figure 8: Price Target Table

Attribute Current - Inappropriately Risked Target - Appropriately Risked Yield 9.0% 6.3% Share Price $44.43 $63.50 Valuation Comps Small-cap names in high-risk or troubled industries; inconsistent with dividend safety relative to history Below less liquid infrastructure private equity; consistent with historical MIC yields

Source: Camellia Capital Management

Key Risks

As our investment thesis hinges primarily on the increasing safety of the company's dividend, the key risks to our thesis all relate to factors which would impair it. Namely:

If the proposed sale of BEC (expected to close early in Q4 2018) were to fall through, the company wouldn't be giving up the $52mm/$42mm in BEC EBITDA/Free Cash Flow. But it also wouldn't be getting the funding to pay down debt, fully fund its capital program and further shore up the dividend. If the IMTT repurposing is unsuccessful, or if IMTT doesn't begin showing capacity utilization improvements within the next 9-12 months, we believe the market will begin to question the strength of the company's largest segment.

In the event either of these risks materializes, we believe the company would continue to trade at a premium to its historical dividend yield and likely retest 10% yield levels from a few months ago. This bear case would coincide with a downside price target of $35.

Finally, in addition to the specific risks highlighted above, we note the following more general risks that investors should be aware of:

With the regulated Hawaii Gas business and long-lease Atlantic Aviation business each being known for their historical stability, any unforeseen business interruption at these units would only serve to seed doubt with respect to the company's ongoing stability. Investors would be wise to ensure that management focus on changes within Contracted Power and IMTT doesn't cause turbulence elsewhere in the business. MIC has historically relied on both fixed and variable-rate debt to fund a portion of its capital structure. While the company uses interest rate swaps to economically hedge a majority of its variable-rate debt, roughly 22% of its total debt remained floating as of June 30, 2018. By our estimation, a 1% rise in interest rates associated with the company's unhedged, floating rate debt would decrease annual free cash flow by $7mm, or 1.4%.

Conclusion

In light of resilient infrastructure-backed cash flows, an increasingly safe dividend, a number of identified growth opportunities and a material mispricing relative to the actual risk characteristics of MIC's business, we believe shares are fundamentally undervalued at current levels. In the context of MIC's impressive history, we believe February's decline reflects a temporarily misstep rather than a permanent detour and expect the market to gradually re-price shares consistent with historical yields. We are indiscriminate buyers of MIC at current levels and would switch to a more opportunistic stance only when yields recover to historical levels.

Appendix - Previous Overviews and Investment Cases that Stand Out

Disclosure: I am/we are long MIC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.