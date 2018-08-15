Vector Group: Picking Up Pennies In Front Of A Steamroller

Dividend expense continues to climb because of the 21:20 yearly stock split and other equity raises.

Free cash flow has flat lined over the past several years and is now dropping because of weakness in both tobacco and real estate businesses.

Vector Group has been paying out dividends far in excess of its free cash flow by leveraging its balance sheet.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Fishtown Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Despite the recent drop from $22 to $16, Vector Group (VGR) is still priced well above its intrinsic value. Because of a dividend payment that is more than twice what the company can sustain, I expect a 50-75% dividend reduction and for the share price to fall to $10-12 in the next 18 months.

Vector Group Overview

Vector Group is an unusual combination of a tobacco company and a real estate company. The tobacco business includes a durable cost advantage because of a Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) exemption, which provides a cost advantage on a portion of Vector Group's tobacco sales. The real estate company includes a majority state in Douglas Elliman, one of the largest residential real estate brokers in New York City, as well as a mix of other real estate investments.

While some investors are attracted to the unusual mix of businesses, Vector Group's dividend yield, which is now up to 9.59% as of this writing, seems to be the primary attraction for income oriented investors.

Fundamental Evaluation

Vector Group is comprised of three main business, all of which are facing serious headwinds

Discount domestic tobacco products, which produce the overwhelming majority of cash flows

Majority ownership (70%) of Douglas Elliman real estate brokerage

Buying and selling minority stakes in various real estate projects, mostly focused in the New York City area

Tobacco:

Domestic cigarette consumption has been in a long term decline in the United States. As per the CDC, between 2016 and 2017 domestic cigarette consumption has decreased 3.5%. While Vector Group's tobacco sales have performed better than the industry, this creates another drag, because to the extend Vector's market share exceeds 1.6% of domestic cigarette volume, they lose their MSA exclusion and are subject to significantly higher taxes.

We can see how this impacts them in the most recent Q2 2018 results. Compared to the six months ended June 30, 2017, Vector Group's retail shipments increased 2.4% while the overall industry's retail shipments declined by 4.7%, as a result their market share increased from 3.8% to 4.1%. This sounds great until you see their tobacco segment EBITDA decreased over $5 million in the same period (to $124.3 from $129.5) as a result of the much higher MSA expense.

Douglas Elliman:

Source: Latest Vector Group Investor Presentation (June 2018)

Douglas Elliman's EBITDA has declined over the past few years and continues to fall. I'm not surprised Vector Group hasn't rushed to update their investor deck, since the results have eroded even further since it was published. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, Douglas Elliman's adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.2 million compared to $20.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Real Estate Projects:

New Valley's Real Estate portfolio has been steadily sold off, decreasing from $221.3 million at the end of 2016 to $151.3 million as of the latest quarter. Of the $151.3 million in real estate, $90 million is in Condominium investments. In the past 6 months, this business has produced equity losses of $8.7 million compared to a gain of $26.4 million in the prior year.

I believe the performance of Douglas Elliman and the Real Estate projects will worsen further because of the new tax law. Capping state and local taxes at $10,000 effectively eliminates the property tax deduction for most buyers in the New York City market, and this will be felt more when people begin to file their 2018 taxes.

Dividend Sustainability

The declines in Vector Group's businesses could not come at a worse time. Vector Group has been paying out far in excess of its free cash flow for many years now and has been funding the dividend by taking on additional debt, with this funding gap accelerating in recent years.

Let's take a quick look at key items on Vector Group's balance sheet:

2014 2015 2016 2017 Q2 2018 Cash 326.3 240.3 393.5 301.3 322.4 Short Term Investments 269.1 181.9 156.9 150.4 145.2 Long Term Investments 226.8 303.2 298.1 293.4 269.7 Cash + Investments 822.2 725.4 848.5 745.1 737.3 Total Debt 913.4 875.2 1172 1228 1267.6

In the past 3.5 years, Vector Group's cash + investments has decreased by $85 million while debt has increased $354 million.

In addition to the balance sheet weakening, because of the annual 21:20 stock split and additional small equity raises, the dividend expense has grown significantly in the past 3.5 years as well.

Vector's free cash flow (FCF) only covers a little more than half of the dividend payments.

It's worth noting that the operating performance is even worse than the chart shows, as 2017 and 2018 have the benefit of a reduced corporate income tax rate. Without this, the decrease in free cash flow would be larger.

Outlook

Vector Group has a significant cash cushion, but will be forced to reduce its dividend payments to a sustainable level at some point in the intermediate future (my guess is within 12-18 months). Events that can delay this could include:

Issuing more debt to fund the dividend, at the cost of further reducing FCF and leveraging the balance sheet even more.

Additional equity raises, which will reduce EPS and increase the dividend expense. This is even more challenging as the share price has declined significantly in the past six months.

While these events could delay a dividend reduction, it will make the dividend reduction more severe when it occurs.

Conclusion

If Vector Group paid a sustainable dividend today with a 70% payout ratio, the dividend would be in the 10-15 cents/quarter range and the stock would yield between 2.5% to 3.5%. Compare that to a much larger company in the same space like Altria Group (MO), which already has a payout ratio of 70% and yields 4.78%.

Many long-term Vector Group holders have opined that because Vector Group has never reduced the dividend, that they never will. I'd ask those investors to take a hard look at the numbers and see how wide the funding gap has grown, especially in light of the poor performance of the business, and answer how Vector Group can continue to sustain it.

The longer Vector Group waits to change this unsustainable dividend payment, the more they will ultimately be forced to cut. Investing in the stock for the dividend risks waking up to a 30%-40% price correction on top of the 25% correction that already has happened.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.