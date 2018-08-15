Positives Still Outweigh Negatives For U.S. Equities

Although there is still a fair share of below-the-surface weakness in the U.S. equity market, there’s also enough strength to justify continued optimism in certain sectors. In today’s commentary, we’ll focus on some of those sectors as I emphasize the positive aspects of the U.S. stock market in the face of a disturbing emerging markets backdrop.

Recapping yesterday’s action, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) snapped a 4-session losing streak on Tuesday with a gain of 0.64%. The Nasdaq and the Dow were also higher with gains of 0.65% and 0.45%, respectively. The major averages were buoyed by the rallied in the Turkish lira, which recovered from a 25% decline against the U.S. dollar in the previous two sessions. The lira was up nearly 8% on Tuesday as investors’ took a breather from the panic that has gripped the emerging market bourses recently.

Meanwhile on the earnings front, Home Depot (HD) and Advance Auto (AAP) were among the first retailers to report in a week that will be filled with earnings reports from the retail sector. Overall, retail earnings have been positive so far and the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), below, rallied over 2% on Tuesday to a new yearly high. The rebound in consumer spending in recent months has improved the earnings outlook for retailers this season, most notably among consumer discretionary companies.

Shown below is the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY), which I recently profiled in this commentary as a strong candidate for additional gains this summer due to its relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and the impressive momentum behind consumer spending. XLY remains one of the strongest sector ETFs when measured against the SPX and should shortly join the XRT shown above in making additional new highs this summer.

Retail stock momentum has been driven by an undeniable surge in the spending patterns of U.S. consumers, especially those in the upper middle income bracket. I define the upper middle class as being individuals who earn more than $150,000 per year. This socioeconomic segment has been collectively feeling bullish lately. The following graph underscores the strength of upper middle class earners by measuring the stock price gains of publicly traded companies which cater primarily to an upper middle class clientele. Among these companies are Bavarian Motor Works (OTCPK:BMWYY), Starbucks (SBUX), Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH), and Apple (AAPL). The stocks which comprise my Upper Middle Class Index have done quite well this year, as shown by the graph below. This index provides a real-time reflection of how well the upper middle class is faring. A rising index suggests rising consumer confidence and increased spending patterns. This in turn bodes well for the overall retail sector and especially the consumer discretionary space. Moreover, it’s a positive reflection on the U.S. economy in general.

An even more powerful reflection of consumer spending habits this year is my New Economy Index (NEI). The NEI is a simple average of the stock prices of several leading online and bricks-and-mortar retail companies, business service and transportation companies, and employment providers. I created it more than 10 years ago to serve as a real-time reflection of consumer spending and overall U.S. retail economic strength. Among the companies included in this average are Amazon (AMZN), eBay (EBAY), Walmart (WMT), and FedEx (FDX). The picture shown below is worth a thousand words. The NEI is going nearly straight up and is as strong as it has ever been in its 11-year history. Granted that much of this strength is courtesy of the outsize influence of Amazon, but even Amazon’s performance alone is a sign that consumers are buying things. Anyone who speaks of the potential for an economic recession in the foreseeable future hasn’t seen this chart.

The two graphs shown above should serve as strong reminders that the retail sector is red hot and will likely continue growing throughout the year. The important holiday spending season is still ahead and will likely surpass expectations. Retail exerts a sizable influence on the overall direction of the equity market and is currently one of the bright spots in a market clouded by overseas weakness and a lagging financial sector. Investors should therefore focus much of their attention on retail stocks with excellent earnings growth potential and solid relative strength profiles.

Another positive aspect of the stock market is the continued rising trend in the NYSE new 52-week highs and lows. Why is this so important, you may ask? It’s because the new highs and lows, more than any single factor, show just how much incremental demand there is for equities at any given time. The following graph proves that the demand for Big Board-listed stocks continues to grow this summer despite the global market storm clouds which seem to be gathering on the horizon. This in turn implies that informed investors aren’t too worried about the potential for a U.S. financial market or economic crisis anytime soon. Simply put, the number of stocks making new 52-week highs is drastically outpacing the new lows which shows that price momentum is mainly to the upside in most segments of the market.

That said, investors should still walk circumspectly in the days ahead as long as the new 52-week lows on the Nasdaq remain well above 40. The potential for at least a minor pullback in the tech sector has increased lately due to the above-average number of Nasdaq stocks making new lows. Meanwhile, Nasdaq stocks making new 52-week highs has decreased and on some days has been outpaced by the new lows. Thus a degree of caution is needed, which means no new purchases should be made in tech sector stocks for now.

On a strategic note, investors should continue to maintain longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes in particular the retail, transportation, and real estate sectors, as well as the tech sector (notwithstanding the recent choppiness of the NASDAQ). I also recommend raising of stop losses on existing long-term positions, as well as taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

