Youngevity Q2 Showing Growth In All The Right Places

Youngevity (YGYI) reported its Q2 earnings on August 14th and the results are actually quite compelling in telling the growth story that is happening at the company. The Q2 results show a company that is on the path to profits. While the company has been thinly covered by The Street in the past, it is clear that the numbers and deals the company is generating have awoken some on The Street to give this company a closer look.

My readers should already know that when I look at Youngevity, I do so through a lens of the potential I see in the coffee business as being a main driver to both top line and bottom line growth. That being said, the direct selling side of Youngevity is delivering some impressive numbers of its own. A key driver in the direct selling business is the global expansion that the company is progressing forward on.

Revenue in Q2 of 2018 came in at $44.3 million, a 6% increase over the revenue reported in Q2 a year ago. The contributors to the revenue were 83% from direct selling and 17% from the coffee business. Year over year revenue growth in the direct selling business was 3.7%, while the coffee business revenue grew 23.7%.

The net loss for Q2 of 2018 showed a massive improvement. A year ago Q2 saw a loss of $2.7 million, while this most recent quarter that number was just $614,000.

The company has also seen impressive traction on adjusted EBITDA. In the most recent quarter, adjusted EBITDA came in at $2.2 million, while one year ago that number was just $745,000. If we look at the first half of 2018 vs. the first half of 2018, we see adjusted EBITDA currently at $3.7 million vs. a negative ($492,000) a year ago.

Simply stated, Youngevity has a lot of pieces moving in the right direction. When you consider that the company's annual direct selling convention, which typically bolsters sales substantially and sees new product launches, is just two weeks away, it is not a far reach to see that Q3 will continue with impressive numbers and demonstrate that Youngevity is on a track to profits.

Perhaps what makes the Youngevity story even more compelling is the 5 year, $250 million green coffee contract that Youngevity recently inked. This contract starts in January of 2019 and essentially will drive about $50 million in revenue from the coffee segment each year, or an added $12.5 million per quarter. In the most recent quarter, revenue from the coffee division was $7.4 million. To give this some perspective, what would the Q2 numbers have looked like with another $12.5 million in coffee revenue?

The overall revenue would have been $56.7 million instead of $44.3 million. That is an increase of 28%. If we estimate that profit margin on the coffee deal is 10% ($1,250,000 per quarter), then the loss of $614,000 would have been a profit of $636,000. While oversimplified, the point is simple. Youngevity is poised to offer some compelling comparisons as it wraps up 2018, and even more compelling comparisons as 2019 takes shape. When you consider that the most recent growth is happening with almost flat year over year operating expenses, the numbers we will see in future quarters can begin to bring a smile to the faces of investors.

With a more compelling growth story in hand, Youngevity can begin to attract the attention of analysts and The Street. A $250 million contract on coffee essentially demands that The Street view Youngevity in a different light than it has been if there was even any light on the Youngevity subject at all.

In my opinion, this stock will begin to see some added coverage by analysts in the months ahead. Getting in at lower prices ahead of 2019 is a move that will likely help deliver new volume in the equity. I anticipate a strong Q3 based on the Youngevity convention and continued growth of the coffee business and see Youngevity as a great buying opportunity at current prices. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long YGYI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.