Kao Group Acquires Washing Systems For Commercial Laundry Products

Kao appears to be increasing its investment on the commercial side of its business as it evolves into a more diversified washing products and services company.

WSI provides a range of commercial laundry products and services to firms in the U.S. and EU.

Kao has acquired Washing Systems of Ohio for an undisclosed amount.

Kao (OTCPK:KAOOY) has announced it has acquired Washing Systems for an undisclosed amount from private equity firm Gryphon Investors.

Washing Systems has provides products and services to the commercial laundry market in North America and Europe.

With the acquisition, KAOOY appears to be diversifying its business from its core focus on consumer cleaning products to expanding its commercial operations in the U.S. and Europe.

Target Company & Market

Loveland, Ohio-based Washing Systems was founded in 1989 to provide wash products and processes for water-based textile cleaning and waste-water treatment to textile rental and laundry companies.

Management is headed by Craig Nikrant, who was previously SVP, General Manager of Specialty Engineered Materials and President of Specialty Engineered Materials at PolyOne Corporation and General Manager of GE Specialty Film and Sheet for the Americas at GE Plastics, among others.

Washing Systems' primary offerings are sold to these vertical markets:

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Hospitality

Industrial

The firm also has operations in the United Kingdom and provides its product line to the UK and EU from its European Headquarters there.

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the US laundry facilities and dry-cleaning services market has reached $10.2 billion in 2016 and is projected to experience growth during the period between 2017 and 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing demand for laundry and dry-cleaning services because of the growing consumer spending in the US.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Kao didn't disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn't file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so, the deal was likely for a non-material amount.

The firm acquired WSI to expand its chemical solution business for commercial laundry markets in the U.S. and Europe.

As Kao stated in the deal announcement,

WSI has achieved exceptional success in the North American and European commercial laundry market by delivering industry-leading wash products and processes for water-based textile cleaning and waste-water treatment to textile rental and laundry companies...In addition, the Ohio-based company has a proven track-record of environmental stewardship, and was the first for-profit enterprise to receive the Platinum Award (the highest award) from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency in 2017...With this acquisition, Kao will promote global development of its commercial products business.

In the past three months, Kao's ADRs have traded within a fairly narrow range, as the chart below indicates:

So, Kao hopes to expand its Japan-based commercial business geographically into the U.S. and Europe with the acquisition.

While the firm has a portfolio of more than 20 leading cleaning brands for consumers, the deal indicates a desire by management to diversify into commercial products and services.

Although we don't know the terms or price of the deal for WSI, it makes sense for Kao to acquire a 'beachhead' in the major markets of the U.S. and Europe that it can invest in and build out commercial laundry products and services offerings.

This appears to be a strategic move by management, so investors in the ADRs will need to be patient to see any potential financial effect as a result of the acquisition.

I'm bullish on the effort by Kao to expand into a complementary business and to do so by acquiring an existing operation, potentially reducing execution risk in the process.

