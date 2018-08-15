Why Young Investors Need A Stock Like AT&T

With a yield of over 6% here, we discuss the dividend history and projected raises, and illustrate the power of the dividend on a forward-looking basis.

There has rarely been a better time to consider a large position with an outlook that spans decades in the telecommunications and media giant in our opinion.

While we are best known for trading, our long-term investment recommendations focus most often on either deep value, or dividend growth investment. In considering the latter, we have encouraged our readers to accumulate shares of AT&T (T), especially as shares have broken down to multi-year lows. This is because we believe the dividend is compelling here.

AT&T is providing impressive income with an opportunity for share appreciation. From the long-term perspective, there has rarely been a better time to consider a large position with an outlook that spans decades in the telecommunications and media giant. In this column, we will not talk much about the Time Warner acquisition (herein referred to as the new 'Warner Media'), but rather we want to highlight the dividend itself, and talk about several metrics which you need to be aware of as it relates to this great source of income.

With a yield of over 6% here, we discuss the dividend history and projected raises, and illustrate the power of the dividend on a forward-looking basis. We further discuss why we see the dividend as being covered, at least in the near future, an issue every AT&T investor should monitor.

Dividend growth powerhouse

AT&T is a dividend machine. It has raised its dividend like clockwork. The bears argue that it means very little when there has been little to no share appreciation in this time, or worse, that people have seen capital losses (on paper). We would argue that for those investors who elect to reinvest their dividends to acquire more and more shares, their position has grown increasingly larger. With this reality, moves higher in shares will help recoup those on paper losses, while at the same time the total dividends paid increase every single year.

Take a look at the dividend history in just the last decade alone:

Source: Dividends.com

As you can see, the dividend has been raised every single year. Given the growth that AT&T is displaying through its acquisitions, while also working to grow its legacy businesses organically, we project that the quarterly dividend being raised by a penny each year for at least the next 10 years. As such, this is our future projected dividend chart:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, over the next decade, we expect a significant increase in the dividend. But what does this mean for a prospective investor?

Understand the power of the dividend

Let us say someone buys the stock today. Right now, the current share price is $32.20 at the time of this writing. Let us assume this hypothetical buyer buys just once, and the dividend is capped after 10 years and does not go any higher (we do not think that will be the case, but are doing this for illustration purposes). Let us also assume the investor holds for 15 years.

The dividends paid to this investor will be:

2018: $0.50

2019: $2.04

2020: $2.08

2021: $2.12

2022: $2.16

2023: $2.20

2024: $2.24

2025: $2.28

2026: $2.32

2027: $2.36

2028: $2.40

2029: $2.44

2030: $2.44

2031: $2.44

2032: $2.44

2033: $1.83 (they held for one dividend in 2018 and three in 2033)

An investment at $32.20 that does not move in this time frame and instead relies on just the dividend would generate returns of $34.29. Thus, in a 15-year period, the investor has seen a return of 106.5%. That is a strong return, though compared to what the general markets would likely return in the same period, is likely slightly below average.

That said, there is a bit of weakness in our assumptions. First, we assume dividend growth stopped. That is likely not going to happen. Second, we assumed that the share price did not appreciate at all (or fall) at any point in time allowing the investor to buy more in dips. Further, the simple analysis also does not account for the likelihood that the share price would be higher in 15 years, allowing for capital gains upon a sale.

Now let's look at it another way. Collecting for simple income is a strong strategy, but may be more appropriate for investors who need the income say during retirement. Younger investors who have time on their side should take advantage of the more powerful tool in an investors arsenal: compound interest.

The secret to an investment in a name like this is compounding.

Here is the formula for compounding interest:

A=P(1+r/n)^nt

Here is what each represent:

P = principal amount (the initial amount invested)

r = annual rate of interest, or the yield (as a decimal; in this case 0.062)

t = number of years the amount is invested

n = number of times the interest is compounded per year (in this case 4 since paid quarterly)

A = amount of money accumulated after n years, including interest.

So let us summarize what we have to p in another hypothetical case. Let us assume our investor buys $25,000 of AT&T at the current 6.2% yield. Let us also assume like we did above that this investor neither adds nor sells shares during this time, and that the share price stays the same. Let us also assume that we were wrong, and AT&T keeps its dividend at $2.00 per share annually.

If these assumptions held, then:

P=25,000

r=0.062

t=15

n=4

A=62,912

As you can see, the new value of the investment is now $62,912, which is a return of 151.6%. This is a substantially higher than simply collecting income. This is also where time is on your side. Let's simply change the time frame, and assume a 20-year-old investor makes this same investment, with all of the same other assumptions, but holds until age 70. This is 50 years. Well that investment is now $541,907.

Now here is where things get really interesting. We will now assume the dividend keeps getting raised by around a penny per quarter for the next 50 years. Right now, that is dividend growth of 2%. By year 50 this growth would be down to a little over 1%. We will also assume that we get anemic share price growth each year of just 0.5%. Using any number of online calculators, you can play with these numbers (we like this one). Note, we are not showing the formula given the length of the calculations.

Using these assumptions, after 50 years, with dividend growth of let's say 1.5%, and annual share price growth of 0.5%, that $25,000 investment would grow to $1.648 million after 50 years. For the record that would mean shares grew to $41.31 after 50 years. This is a level they traded at last year.

Let us keep this lowball assumption for share price growth, and continue to assume about a 1.5% dividend growth annually. But let us now also assume that the investor is able to add $300 a month to holdings. That is realistic and can be done.

If we factor this into the calculator (linked above) using the same initial investment, 50-year horizon, and growth assumptions, a new result emerges, one that we believe ANY retiree could live on. The estimated value of this investment is now worth $4.8 million.

To get more specific, we can do the grunt work, and really factor in a true dividend raise of $0.04 every year. The following table shows the work from our spreadsheet, which shows the growth of a $25,000 investment, with the above assumptions in place, except using actual dividend growth if the company raises the quarterly dividend by a penny every year:

Principal Shares Share price start Growth of 0.5% New share price end of year Quarterly dividend Dividend Yield (forward) Total dividend paid Shares added 25000.000 776.398 32.200 0.161 32.361 0.500 0.062 388.199 12.056 25388.198 788.453 32.200 0.161 32.361 0.510 0.063 402.111 12.488 25790.309 800.941 32.200 0.161 32.361 0.510 0.063 408.480 12.686 26198.790 813.627 32.200 0.161 32.361 0.510 0.063 414.950 12.887 26746.808 826.514 32.361 0.162 32.523 0.510 0.063 421.522 13.026 27168.330 839.539 32.361 0.162 32.523 0.520 0.064 436.560 13.490 27604.890 853.030 32.361 0.162 32.523 0.520 0.064 443.575 13.707 28048.466 866.737 32.361 0.162 32.523 0.520 0.064 450.703 13.927 28641.665 880.664 32.523 0.163 32.685 0.520 0.064 457.945 14.081 29099.610 894.745 32.523 0.163 32.685 0.530 0.065 474.215 14.581 29573.825 909.326 32.523 0.163 32.685 0.530 0.065 481.943 14.819 30055.767 924.144 32.523 0.163 32.685 0.530 0.065 489.797 15.060 30698.292 939.204 32.685 0.163 32.849 0.530 0.065 497.778 15.229 31196.070 954.434 32.685 0.163 32.849 0.540 0.066 515.394 15.768 31711.464 970.202 32.685 0.163 32.849 0.540 0.066 523.909 16.029 32235.374 986.231 32.685 0.163 32.849 0.540 0.066 532.565 16.294 32931.778 1002.525 32.849 0.164 33.013 0.540 0.066 541.363 16.480 33473.141 1019.005 32.849 0.164 33.013 0.550 0.067 560.453 17.062 34033.594 1036.067 32.849 0.164 33.013 0.550 0.067 569.837 17.347 34603.431 1053.414 32.849 0.164 33.013 0.550 0.067 579.378 17.638 35358.722 1071.052 33.013 0.165 33.178 0.550 0.067 589.078 17.844 35947.801 1088.895 33.013 0.165 33.178 0.560 0.068 609.781 18.471 36557.582 1107.366 33.013 0.165 33.178 0.560 0.068 620.125 18.784 37177.707 1126.150 33.013 0.165 33.178 0.560 0.068 630.644 19.103 37997.393 1145.253 33.178 0.166 33.344 0.560 0.068 641.342 19.330 38638.735 1164.584 33.178 0.166 33.344 0.570 0.069 663.813 20.008 39302.548 1184.591 33.178 0.166 33.344 0.570 0.069 675.217 20.351 39977.765 1204.942 33.178 0.166 33.344 0.570 0.069 686.817 20.701 40867.905 1225.643 33.344 0.167 33.511 0.570 0.068 698.617 20.952 41566.521 1246.595 33.344 0.167 33.511 0.580 0.070 723.025 21.684 42289.546 1268.279 33.344 0.167 33.511 0.580 0.070 735.602 22.061 43025.148 1290.340 33.344 0.167 33.511 0.580 0.070 748.397 22.445 43992.413 1312.784 33.511 0.168 33.678 0.580 0.069 761.415 22.722 44753.828 1335.506 33.511 0.168 33.678 0.590 0.070 787.949 23.513 45541.776 1359.019 33.511 0.168 33.678 0.590 0.070 801.821 23.927 46343.598 1382.947 33.511 0.168 33.678 0.590 0.070 815.938 24.349 47395.334 1407.295 33.678 0.168 33.847 0.590 0.070 830.304 24.654 48225.638 1431.949 33.678 0.168 33.847 0.600 0.071 859.169 25.511 49084.807 1457.460 33.678 0.168 33.847 0.600 0.071 874.476 25.966 49959.283 1483.426 33.678 0.168 33.847 0.600 0.071 890.055 26.428 51103.585 1509.854 33.847 0.169 34.016 0.600 0.071 905.912 26.765 52009.498 1536.619 33.847 0.169 34.016 0.610 0.072 937.338 27.694 52946.835 1564.313 33.847 0.169 34.016 0.610 0.072 954.231 28.193 53901.066 1592.505 33.847 0.169 34.016 0.610 0.072 971.428 28.701 55146.856 1621.206 34.016 0.170 34.186 0.610 0.072 988.936 29.073 56135.792 1650.279 34.016 0.170 34.186 0.620 0.073 1023.173 30.079 57158.965 1680.358 34.016 0.170 34.186 0.620 0.073 1041.822 30.627 58200.787 1710.985 34.016 0.170 34.186 0.620 0.073 1060.811 31.186 59557.906 1742.171 34.186 0.171 34.357 0.620 0.073 1080.146 31.596 60638.052 1773.767 34.186 0.171 34.357 0.630 0.074 1117.473 32.688 61755.525 1806.455 34.186 0.171 34.357 0.630 0.074 1138.067 33.290 62893.592 1839.746 34.186 0.171 34.357 0.630 0.074 1159.040 33.904 64372.895 1873.650 34.357 0.172 34.529 0.630 0.073 1180.399 34.357 65553.294 1908.006 34.357 0.172 34.529 0.640 0.075 1221.124 35.542 66774.418 1943.549 34.357 0.172 34.529 0.640 0.075 1243.871 36.204 68018.290 1979.753 34.357 0.172 34.529 0.640 0.075 1267.042 36.879 69631.758 2016.632 34.529 0.173 34.701 0.640 0.074 1290.644 37.379 70922.403 2054.011 34.529 0.173 34.701 0.650 0.075 1335.107 38.667 72257.510 2092.677 34.529 0.173 34.701 0.650 0.075 1360.240 39.394 73617.750 2132.072 34.529 0.173 34.701 0.650 0.075 1385.847 40.136 75378.614 2172.208 34.701 0.174 34.875 0.650 0.075 1411.935 40.688 76790.549 2212.896 34.701 0.174 34.875 0.660 0.076 1460.511 42.088 78251.061 2254.984 34.701 0.174 34.875 0.660 0.076 1488.289 42.888 79739.350 2297.872 34.701 0.174 34.875 0.660 0.076 1516.596 43.704 81662.225 2341.577 34.875 0.174 35.049 0.660 0.076 1545.440 44.314 83207.666 2385.890 34.875 0.174 35.049 0.670 0.077 1598.547 45.837 84806.213 2431.727 34.875 0.174 35.049 0.670 0.077 1629.257 46.717 86435.470 2478.444 34.875 0.174 35.049 0.670 0.077 1660.558 47.615 88536.507 2526.059 35.049 0.175 35.225 0.670 0.076 1692.459 48.288 90228.967 2574.347 35.049 0.175 35.225 0.680 0.078 1750.556 49.946 91979.523 2624.292 35.049 0.175 35.225 0.680 0.078 1784.519 50.915 93764.041 2675.207 35.049 0.175 35.225 0.680 0.078 1819.141 51.902 96061.098 2727.109 35.225 0.176 35.401 0.680 0.077 1854.434 52.646 97915.533 2779.756 35.225 0.176 35.401 0.690 0.078 1918.031 54.452 99833.564 2834.207 35.225 0.176 35.401 0.690 0.078 1955.603 55.518 101789.167 2889.725 35.225 0.176 35.401 0.690 0.078 1993.911 56.606 104301.993 2946.331 35.401 0.177 35.578 0.690 0.078 2032.969 57.427 106334.961 3003.759 35.401 0.177 35.578 0.700 0.079 2102.631 59.395 108437.592 3063.154 35.401 0.177 35.578 0.700 0.079 2144.208 60.570 110581.800 3123.724 35.401 0.177 35.578 0.700 0.079 2186.607 61.767 113332.249 3185.491 35.578 0.178 35.756 0.700 0.079 2229.844 62.675 115562.092 3248.167 35.578 0.178 35.756 0.710 0.080 2306.198 64.822 117868.291 3312.988 35.578 0.178 35.756 0.710 0.080 2352.222 66.115 120220.512 3379.103 35.578 0.178 35.756 0.710 0.080 2399.163 67.435 123232.774 3446.538 35.756 0.179 35.934 0.710 0.079 2447.042 68.438 125679.816 3514.976 35.756 0.179 35.934 0.720 0.081 2530.783 70.780 128210.599 3585.756 35.756 0.179 35.934 0.720 0.081 2581.744 72.205 130792.343 3657.962 35.756 0.179 35.934 0.720 0.081 2633.732 73.659 134093.206 3731.621 35.934 0.180 36.114 0.720 0.080 2686.767 74.769 136779.973 3806.390 35.934 0.180 36.114 0.730 0.081 2778.665 77.326 139558.638 3883.716 35.934 0.180 36.114 0.730 0.081 2835.113 78.897 142393.751 3962.613 35.934 0.180 36.114 0.730 0.081 2892.708 80.500 146012.891 4043.113 36.114 0.181 36.295 0.730 0.081 2951.473 81.727 148964.363 4124.840 36.114 0.181 36.295 0.740 0.082 3052.381 84.521 152016.745 4209.361 36.114 0.181 36.295 0.740 0.082 3114.927 86.253 155131.672 4295.613 36.114 0.181 36.295 0.740 0.082 3178.754 88.020 159101.978 4383.633 36.295 0.181 36.476 0.740 0.082 3243.889 89.377 162345.866 4473.010 36.295 0.181 36.476 0.750 0.083 3354.758 92.431 165700.624 4565.442 36.295 0.181 36.476 0.750 0.083 3424.081 94.341 169124.705 4659.783 36.295 0.181 36.476 0.750 0.083 3494.837 96.291 173482.640 4756.074 36.476 0.182 36.658 0.750 0.082 3567.056 97.792 177049.696 4853.866 36.476 0.182 36.658 0.760 0.083 3688.938 101.133 180738.634 4954.999 36.476 0.182 36.658 0.760 0.083 3765.799 103.240 184504.433 5058.240 36.476 0.182 36.658 0.760 0.083 3844.262 105.391 189290.439 5163.631 36.658 0.183 36.842 0.760 0.083 3924.360 107.052 193214.798 5270.683 36.658 0.183 36.842 0.770 0.084 4058.426 110.709 197273.224 5381.392 36.658 0.183 36.842 0.770 0.084 4143.672 113.035 201416.896 5494.427 36.658 0.183 36.842 0.770 0.084 4230.709 115.409 206675.843 5609.836 36.842 0.184 37.026 0.770 0.084 4319.574 117.247 210995.417 5727.083 36.842 0.184 37.026 0.780 0.085 4467.125 121.252 215462.542 5848.335 36.842 0.184 37.026 0.780 0.085 4561.701 123.819 220024.243 5972.154 36.842 0.184 37.026 0.780 0.085 4658.280 126.440 225805.936 6098.594 37.026 0.185 37.211 0.780 0.084 4756.904 128.475 230562.840 6227.069 37.026 0.185 37.211 0.790 0.085 4919.385 132.863 235482.225 6359.933 37.026 0.185 37.211 0.790 0.085 5024.347 135.698 240506.571 6495.631 37.026 0.185 37.211 0.790 0.085 5131.548 138.593 246866.311 6634.225 37.211 0.186 37.397 0.790 0.085 5241.037 140.846 252107.348 6775.071 37.211 0.186 37.397 0.800 0.086 5420.057 145.657 257527.405 6920.728 37.211 0.186 37.397 0.800 0.086 5536.582 148.789 263063.987 7069.517 37.211 0.186 37.397 0.800 0.086 5655.614 151.988 270063.199 7221.504 37.397 0.187 37.584 0.800 0.086 5777.204 154.483 275840.402 7375.987 37.397 0.187 37.584 0.810 0.087 5974.550 159.760 281814.952 7535.747 37.397 0.187 37.584 0.810 0.087 6103.955 163.220 287918.907 7698.967 37.397 0.187 37.584 0.810 0.087 6236.163 166.755 295625.845 7865.722 37.584 0.188 37.772 0.810 0.086 6371.235 169.520 301997.081 8035.242 37.584 0.188 37.772 0.820 0.087 6588.898 175.311 308585.979 8210.553 37.584 0.188 37.772 0.820 0.087 6732.653 179.136 315318.632 8389.689 37.584 0.188 37.772 0.820 0.087 6879.545 183.044 323809.168 8572.733 37.772 0.189 37.961 0.820 0.087 7029.641 186.107 330838.809 8758.840 37.772 0.189 37.961 0.830 0.088 7269.837 192.466 338108.646 8951.307 37.772 0.189 37.961 0.830 0.088 7429.584 196.696 345538.231 9148.002 37.772 0.189 37.961 0.830 0.088 7592.842 201.018 354896.728 9349.020 37.961 0.190 38.151 0.830 0.087 7759.687 204.413 362656.414 9553.433 37.961 0.190 38.151 0.840 0.089 8024.884 211.399 370681.298 9764.832 37.961 0.190 38.151 0.840 0.089 8202.459 216.077 378883.757 9980.909 37.961 0.190 38.151 0.840 0.089 8383.963 220.858 389204.058 10201.767 38.151 0.191 38.341 0.840 0.088 8569.484 224.622 397773.542 10426.389 38.151 0.191 38.341 0.850 0.089 8862.431 232.301 406635.973 10658.690 38.151 0.191 38.341 0.850 0.089 9059.886 237.477 415695.859 10896.166 38.151 0.191 38.341 0.850 0.089 9261.741 242.768 427082.389 11138.934 38.341 0.192 38.533 0.850 0.089 9468.094 246.942 436550.483 11385.876 38.341 0.192 38.533 0.860 0.090 9791.853 255.386 446342.336 11641.262 38.341 0.192 38.533 0.860 0.090 10011.485 261.114 456353.821 11902.376 38.341 0.192 38.533 0.860 0.090 10236.043 266.971 468922.813 12169.347 38.533 0.193 38.726 0.860 0.089 10465.638 271.601 479388.452 12440.948 38.533 0.193 38.726 0.870 0.090 10823.625 280.892 490212.076 12721.839 38.533 0.193 38.726 0.870 0.090 11068.000 287.233 501280.077 13009.073 38.533 0.193 38.726 0.870 0.090 11317.893 293.719 515160.960 13302.792 38.726 0.194 38.919 0.870 0.090 11573.429 298.856 526734.389 13601.648 38.726 0.194 38.919 0.880 0.091 11969.450 309.082 538703.838 13910.730 38.726 0.194 38.919 0.880 0.091 12241.442 316.106 550945.281 14226.836 38.726 0.194 38.919 0.880 0.091 12519.615 323.289 566282.220 14550.124 38.919 0.195 39.114 0.880 0.090 12804.110 328.990 579086.330 14879.115 38.919 0.195 39.114 0.890 0.091 13242.412 340.252 592328.742 15219.367 38.919 0.195 39.114 0.890 0.091 13545.237 348.033 605873.979 15567.400 38.919 0.195 39.114 0.890 0.091 13854.986 355.992 622827.609 15923.392 39.114 0.196 39.310 0.890 0.091 14171.819 362.321 636999.428 16285.712 39.114 0.196 39.310 0.900 0.092 14657.141 374.729 651656.569 16660.441 39.114 0.196 39.310 0.900 0.092 14994.397 383.351 666650.966 17043.792 39.114 0.196 39.310 0.900 0.092 15339.413 392.172 685400.331 17435.964 39.310 0.197 39.506 0.900 0.092 15692.368 399.200 701092.699 17835.164 39.310 0.197 39.506 0.910 0.093 16229.999 412.876 717322.698 18248.040 39.310 0.197 39.506 0.910 0.093 16605.717 422.434 733928.415 18670.475 39.310 0.197 39.506 0.910 0.093 16990.132 432.214 754673.139 19102.688 39.506 0.198 39.704 0.910 0.092 17383.446 440.019 772056.586 19542.707 39.506 0.198 39.704 0.920 0.093 17979.291 455.101 790035.876 19997.809 39.506 0.198 39.704 0.920 0.093 18397.984 465.700 808433.860 20463.508 39.506 0.198 39.704 0.920 0.093 18826.428 476.545 831396.589 20940.053 39.704 0.199 39.902 0.920 0.093 19264.849 485.216 850661.438 21425.269 39.704 0.199 39.902 0.930 0.094 19925.500 501.856 870586.938 21927.124 39.704 0.199 39.902 0.930 0.094 20392.226 513.611 890979.164 22440.735 39.704 0.199 39.902 0.930 0.094 20869.884 525.641 916408.293 22966.377 39.902 0.200 40.102 0.930 0.093 21358.730 535.277 937767.023 23501.654 39.902 0.200 40.102 0.940 0.094 22091.555 553.643 959858.578 24055.297 39.902 0.200 40.102 0.940 0.094 22611.979 566.685 982470.557 24621.982 39.902 0.200 40.102 0.940 0.094 23144.663 580.035 1010643.297 25202.018 40.102 0.201 40.302 0.940 0.094 23689.897 590.746 1034333.193 25792.763 40.102 0.201 40.302 0.950 0.095 24503.125 611.025 1058836.318 26403.788 40.102 0.201 40.302 0.950 0.095 25083.599 625.500 1083919.917 27029.288 40.102 0.201 40.302 0.950 0.095 25677.824 640.318 1115145.730 27669.606 40.302 0.202 40.504 0.950 0.094 26286.126 652.226 1141431.855 28321.832 40.302 0.202 40.504 0.960 0.095 27188.958 674.627 1168620.814 28996.459 40.302 0.202 40.504 0.960 0.095 27836.601 690.697 1196457.415 29687.156 40.302 0.202 40.504 0.960 0.095 28499.670 707.149 1231081.870 30394.305 40.504 0.203 40.706 0.960 0.095 29178.533 720.392 1260260.403 31114.697 40.504 0.203 40.706 0.970 0.096 30181.256 745.148 1290441.659 31859.845 40.504 0.203 40.706 0.970 0.096 30904.050 762.993 1321345.709 32622.839 40.504 0.203 40.706 0.970 0.096 31644.153 781.266 1359754.812 33404.104 40.706 0.204 40.910 0.970 0.095 32401.981 795.996 1392156.793 34200.100 40.706 0.204 40.910 0.980 0.096 33516.098 823.366 1425672.891 35023.466 40.706 0.204 40.910 0.980 0.096 34322.996 843.188 1459995.887 35866.654 40.706 0.204 40.910 0.980 0.096 35149.321 863.488 1502620.934 36730.141 40.910 0.205 41.114 0.980 0.096 35995.538 879.877 1538616.472 37610.018 40.910 0.205 41.114 0.990 0.097 37233.918 910.148 1575850.390 38520.166 40.910 0.205 41.114 0.990 0.097 38134.964 932.173 1613985.354 39452.339 40.910 0.205 41.114 0.990 0.097 39057.815 954.731 1661308.385 40407.070 41.114 0.206 41.320 0.990 0.096 40002.999 972.970 1701311.385 41380.040 41.114 0.206 41.320 1.000 0.097 41380.040 1006.463 1742691.425 42386.504 41.114 0.206 41.320 1.000 0.097 42386.504 1030.943 1785077.929 43417.447 41.114 0.206 41.320 1.000 0.097 43417.447 1056.018

Source: Author Calculations

With this long table, we get a feel for what the quarterly reinvestments would look like. Obviously, at this rate of share price growth, which is anemic, the yield keeps creeping up higher. The one weakness here is we are not factoring in share price growth until the end of the year. Actual mileage will vary, and share prices will fluctuate all year.

But under these assumptions, the investment with no additional contributions would be worth $1.785 million at the end of 50 years. That is still pretty impressive. Let us run this calculation one more time, but let's assume that each quarter, the investor added 28 shares, along with the dividend reinvestment. This is like adding $300 a month, and a little more each month as the investor aged. This is similar to a real world example. When including the added contributions, this really juices up the return:

Principal Shares Share price start growth of 0.5% New share price end of year Quarterly dividend Dividend Yield (forward) Total dividend paid Shares added 25000.000 776.398 32.200 0.161 32.361 0.500 0.062 388.199 40.056 26289.798 816.453 32.200 0.161 32.361 0.510 0.063 416.391 40.931 27607.789 857.385 32.200 0.161 32.361 0.510 0.063 437.266 41.580 28946.656 898.964 32.200 0.161 32.361 0.510 0.063 458.472 42.238 30458.261 941.203 32.361 0.162 32.523 0.510 0.063 480.013 42.833 31844.383 984.036 32.361 0.162 32.523 0.520 0.064 511.699 43.812 33262.189 1027.848 32.361 0.162 32.523 0.520 0.064 534.481 44.516 34702.778 1072.364 32.361 0.162 32.523 0.520 0.064 557.629 45.232 36347.348 1117.596 32.523 0.163 32.685 0.520 0.064 581.150 45.869 37839.136 1163.465 32.523 0.163 32.685 0.530 0.065 616.636 46.960 39366.411 1210.425 32.523 0.163 32.685 0.530 0.065 641.525 47.725 40918.575 1258.150 32.523 0.163 32.685 0.530 0.065 666.820 48.503 42708.513 1306.653 32.685 0.163 32.849 0.530 0.065 692.526 49.188 44316.231 1355.841 32.685 0.163 32.849 0.540 0.066 732.154 50.400 45963.577 1406.241 32.685 0.163 32.849 0.540 0.066 759.370 51.233 47638.139 1457.474 32.685 0.163 32.849 0.540 0.066 787.036 52.079 49587.069 1509.553 32.849 0.164 33.013 0.540 0.066 815.159 52.815 51321.995 1562.368 32.849 0.164 33.013 0.550 0.067 859.303 54.159 53101.065 1616.528 32.849 0.164 33.013 0.550 0.067 889.090 55.066 54909.923 1671.594 32.849 0.164 33.013 0.550 0.067 919.377 55.988 57032.812 1727.582 33.013 0.165 33.178 0.550 0.067 950.170 56.782 58907.349 1784.363 33.013 0.165 33.178 0.560 0.068 999.243 58.268 60830.959 1842.631 33.013 0.165 33.178 0.560 0.068 1031.874 59.256 62787.199 1901.888 33.013 0.165 33.178 0.560 0.068 1065.057 60.262 65100.506 1962.150 33.178 0.166 33.344 0.560 0.068 1098.804 61.118 67128.298 2023.268 33.178 0.166 33.344 0.570 0.069 1153.263 62.760 69210.549 2086.028 33.178 0.166 33.344 0.570 0.069 1189.036 63.838 71328.573 2149.866 33.178 0.166 33.344 0.570 0.069 1225.423 64.935 73850.400 2214.800 33.344 0.167 33.511 0.570 0.068 1262.436 65.861 76046.469 2280.661 33.344 0.167 33.511 0.580 0.070 1322.783 67.671 78302.886 2348.332 33.344 0.167 33.511 0.580 0.070 1362.032 68.848 80598.552 2417.180 33.344 0.167 33.511 0.580 0.070 1401.964 70.045 83348.820 2487.225 33.511 0.168 33.678 0.580 0.069 1442.591 71.049 85729.712 2558.274 33.511 0.168 33.678 0.590 0.070 1509.381 73.042 88177.395 2631.315 33.511 0.168 33.678 0.590 0.070 1552.476 74.328 90668.173 2705.643 33.511 0.168 33.678 0.590 0.070 1596.329 75.636 93668.817 2781.279 33.678 0.168 33.847 0.590 0.070 1640.955 76.724 96252.765 2858.004 33.678 0.168 33.847 0.600 0.071 1714.802 78.917 98910.560 2936.921 33.678 0.168 33.847 0.600 0.071 1762.152 80.323 101615.706 3017.244 33.678 0.168 33.847 0.600 0.071 1810.346 81.754 104890.890 3098.998 33.847 0.169 34.016 0.600 0.071 1859.399 82.936 107697.997 3181.934 33.847 0.169 34.016 0.610 0.072 1940.980 85.346 110586.685 3267.280 33.847 0.169 34.016 0.610 0.072 1993.041 86.884 113527.433 3354.164 33.847 0.169 34.016 0.610 0.072 2046.040 88.450 117103.787 3442.614 34.016 0.170 34.186 0.610 0.072 2099.995 89.736 120156.229 3532.350 34.016 0.170 34.186 0.620 0.073 2190.057 92.383 123298.732 3624.733 34.016 0.170 34.186 0.620 0.073 2247.335 94.067 126498.513 3718.800 34.016 0.170 34.186 0.620 0.073 2305.656 95.782 130405.399 3814.582 34.186 0.171 34.357 0.620 0.073 2365.041 97.182 133727.649 3911.764 34.186 0.171 34.357 0.630 0.074 2464.411 100.088 137149.268 4011.852 34.186 0.171 34.357 0.630 0.074 2527.467 101.933 140633.944 4113.785 34.186 0.171 34.357 0.630 0.074 2591.684 103.811 144903.751 4217.596 34.357 0.172 34.529 0.630 0.073 2657.085 105.338 148522.831 4322.933 34.357 0.172 34.529 0.640 0.075 2766.677 108.527 152251.503 4431.461 34.357 0.172 34.529 0.640 0.075 2836.135 110.549 156049.633 4542.010 34.357 0.172 34.529 0.640 0.075 2906.886 112.608 160718.107 4654.618 34.529 0.173 34.701 0.640 0.074 2978.956 114.275 164663.867 4768.893 34.529 0.173 34.701 0.650 0.075 3099.780 117.774 168730.452 4886.667 34.529 0.173 34.701 0.650 0.075 3176.333 119.991 172873.590 5006.658 34.529 0.173 34.701 0.650 0.075 3254.328 122.250 177980.196 5128.908 34.701 0.174 34.875 0.650 0.075 3333.790 124.071 182285.625 5252.979 34.701 0.174 34.875 0.660 0.076 3466.966 127.909 186724.230 5380.887 34.701 0.174 34.875 0.660 0.076 3551.385 130.341 191247.254 5511.228 34.701 0.174 34.875 0.660 0.076 3637.411 132.820 196835.585 5644.049 34.875 0.174 35.049 0.660 0.076 3725.072 134.812 201537.154 5778.861 34.875 0.174 35.049 0.670 0.077 3871.837 139.021 206385.488 5917.882 34.875 0.174 35.049 0.670 0.077 3964.981 141.692 211326.966 6059.574 34.875 0.174 35.049 0.670 0.077 4059.914 144.414 217445.194 6203.987 35.049 0.175 35.225 0.670 0.076 4156.671 146.595 222583.245 6350.582 35.049 0.175 35.225 0.680 0.078 4318.396 151.209 227883.020 6501.792 35.049 0.175 35.225 0.680 0.078 4421.218 154.143 233285.618 6655.935 35.049 0.175 35.225 0.680 0.078 4526.036 157.134 239986.998 6813.068 35.225 0.176 35.401 0.680 0.077 4632.886 159.524 245606.171 6972.593 35.225 0.176 35.401 0.690 0.078 4811.089 164.584 251403.546 7137.176 35.225 0.176 35.401 0.690 0.078 4924.652 167.808 257314.484 7304.984 35.225 0.176 35.401 0.690 0.078 5040.439 171.095 264657.915 7476.078 35.401 0.177 35.578 0.690 0.078 5158.494 173.718 270807.627 7649.796 35.401 0.177 35.578 0.700 0.079 5354.857 179.264 277153.701 7829.060 35.401 0.177 35.578 0.700 0.079 5480.342 182.809 283625.261 8011.869 35.401 0.177 35.578 0.700 0.079 5608.309 186.424 291675.912 8198.293 35.578 0.178 35.756 0.700 0.079 5738.805 189.304 298410.891 8387.597 35.578 0.178 35.756 0.710 0.080 5955.194 195.386 305362.259 8582.983 35.578 0.178 35.756 0.710 0.080 6093.918 199.285 312452.351 8782.268 35.578 0.178 35.756 0.710 0.080 6235.410 203.262 321282.354 8985.530 35.756 0.179 35.934 0.710 0.079 6379.726 206.426 328663.236 9191.956 35.756 0.179 35.934 0.720 0.081 6618.209 213.096 336282.599 9405.053 35.756 0.179 35.934 0.720 0.081 6771.638 217.387 344055.392 9622.440 35.756 0.179 35.934 0.720 0.081 6928.157 221.765 353744.626 9844.204 35.934 0.180 36.114 0.720 0.080 7087.827 225.244 361838.614 10069.448 35.934 0.180 36.114 0.730 0.081 7350.697 232.559 370195.472 10302.008 35.934 0.180 36.114 0.730 0.081 7520.466 237.284 378722.098 10539.291 35.934 0.180 36.114 0.730 0.081 7693.683 242.104 389359.051 10781.396 36.114 0.181 36.295 0.730 0.081 7870.419 245.933 398240.661 11027.328 36.114 0.181 36.295 0.740 0.082 8160.223 253.957 407412.075 11281.286 36.114 0.181 36.295 0.740 0.082 8348.152 259.161 416771.418 11540.447 36.114 0.181 36.295 0.740 0.082 8539.931 264.472 428454.153 11804.919 36.295 0.181 36.476 0.740 0.082 8735.640 268.687 438206.040 12073.606 36.295 0.181 36.476 0.750 0.083 9055.205 277.492 448277.492 12351.098 36.295 0.181 36.476 0.750 0.083 9263.324 283.226 458557.063 12634.325 36.295 0.181 36.476 0.750 0.083 9475.744 289.079 471394.299 12923.404 36.476 0.182 36.658 0.750 0.082 9692.553 293.724 482108.180 13217.128 36.476 0.182 36.658 0.760 0.083 10045.017 303.387 493174.526 13520.515 36.476 0.182 36.658 0.760 0.083 10275.591 309.708 504471.445 13830.223 36.476 0.182 36.658 0.760 0.083 10510.969 316.161 518583.762 14146.384 36.658 0.183 36.842 0.760 0.083 10751.252 321.282 530361.449 14467.666 36.658 0.183 36.842 0.770 0.084 11140.103 331.890 542527.987 14799.555 36.658 0.183 36.842 0.770 0.084 11395.658 338.861 554950.079 15138.416 36.658 0.183 36.842 0.770 0.084 11656.580 345.978 570471.260 15484.395 36.842 0.184 37.026 0.770 0.084 11922.984 351.627 583425.812 15836.022 36.842 0.184 37.026 0.780 0.085 12352.097 363.275 596809.476 16199.297 36.842 0.184 37.026 0.780 0.085 12635.452 370.966 610476.495 16570.263 36.842 0.184 37.026 0.780 0.085 12924.805 378.820 627555.032 16949.083 37.026 0.185 37.211 0.780 0.084 13220.285 385.055 641812.042 17334.138 37.026 0.185 37.211 0.790 0.085 13693.969 397.848 656542.737 17731.987 37.026 0.185 37.211 0.790 0.085 14008.270 406.337 671587.732 18138.324 37.026 0.185 37.211 0.790 0.085 14329.276 415.007 690388.501 18553.331 37.211 0.186 37.397 0.790 0.085 14657.131 421.892 706087.541 18975.223 37.211 0.186 37.397 0.800 0.086 15180.178 435.948 722309.629 19411.171 37.211 0.186 37.397 0.800 0.086 15528.937 445.321 738880.474 19856.492 37.211 0.186 37.397 0.800 0.086 15885.194 454.895 759586.615 20311.387 37.397 0.187 37.584 0.800 0.086 16249.110 462.502 776882.843 20773.889 37.397 0.187 37.584 0.810 0.087 16826.850 477.951 794756.811 21251.840 37.397 0.187 37.584 0.810 0.087 17213.990 488.303 813017.919 21740.143 37.397 0.187 37.584 0.810 0.087 17609.516 498.879 835832.926 22239.022 37.584 0.188 37.772 0.810 0.086 18013.608 507.288 854898.888 22746.311 37.584 0.188 37.772 0.820 0.087 18651.975 524.273 874603.217 23270.584 37.584 0.188 37.772 0.820 0.087 19081.879 535.712 894737.450 23806.296 37.584 0.188 37.772 0.820 0.087 19521.163 547.400 919887.521 24353.696 37.772 0.189 37.961 0.820 0.087 19970.031 556.699 940915.167 24910.395 37.772 0.189 37.961 0.830 0.088 20675.628 575.380 962648.411 25485.775 37.772 0.189 37.961 0.830 0.088 21153.194 588.023 984859.221 26073.799 37.772 0.189 37.961 0.830 0.088 21641.253 600.944 1012595.880 26674.743 37.961 0.190 38.151 0.830 0.087 22140.037 611.233 1035798.820 27285.977 37.961 0.190 38.151 0.840 0.089 22920.220 631.786 1059781.944 27917.762 37.961 0.190 38.151 0.840 0.089 23450.920 645.766 1084295.768 28563.528 37.961 0.190 38.151 0.840 0.089 23993.364 660.056 1114898.796 29223.584 38.151 0.191 38.341 0.840 0.088 24547.810 671.444 1140514.825 29895.028 38.151 0.191 38.341 0.850 0.089 25410.774 694.064 1166993.817 30589.092 38.151 0.191 38.341 0.850 0.089 26000.728 709.528 1194062.763 31298.620 38.151 0.191 38.341 0.850 0.089 26603.827 725.336 1227843.482 32023.956 38.341 0.192 38.533 0.850 0.089 27220.362 737.947 1256137.404 32761.903 38.341 0.192 38.533 0.860 0.090 28175.236 762.851 1285386.199 33524.754 38.341 0.192 38.533 0.860 0.090 28831.288 779.962 1315291.047 34304.716 38.341 0.192 38.533 0.860 0.090 29502.056 797.457 1352595.996 35102.173 38.533 0.193 38.726 0.860 0.089 30187.869 811.427 1383862.792 35913.600 38.533 0.193 38.726 0.870 0.090 31244.832 838.857 1416186.551 36752.456 38.533 0.193 38.726 0.870 0.090 31974.637 857.796 1449240.115 37610.253 38.533 0.193 38.726 0.870 0.090 32720.920 877.164 1490455.162 38487.416 38.726 0.194 38.919 0.870 0.090 33484.052 892.645 1525023.536 39380.061 38.726 0.194 38.919 0.880 0.091 34654.454 922.868 1560762.312 40302.929 38.726 0.194 38.919 0.880 0.091 35466.578 943.839 1597313.211 41246.768 38.726 0.194 38.919 0.880 0.091 36297.156 965.287 1642868.163 42212.055 38.919 0.195 39.114 0.880 0.090 37146.608 982.449 1681104.514 43194.504 38.919 0.195 39.114 0.890 0.091 38443.109 1015.762 1720637.367 44210.266 38.919 0.195 39.114 0.890 0.091 39347.137 1038.990 1761074.247 45249.257 38.919 0.195 39.114 0.890 0.091 40271.838 1062.750 1811448.008 46312.006 39.114 0.196 39.310 0.890 0.091 41217.685 1081.783 1853760.886 47393.789 39.114 0.196 39.310 0.900 0.092 42654.410 1118.515 1897510.488 48512.304 39.114 0.196 39.310 0.900 0.092 43661.074 1144.252 1942266.754 49656.556 39.114 0.196 39.310 0.900 0.092 44690.901 1170.581 1997993.111 50827.137 39.310 0.197 39.506 0.900 0.092 45744.423 1191.697 2044838.202 52018.833 39.310 0.197 39.506 0.910 0.093 47337.138 1232.214 2093276.009 53251.047 39.310 0.197 39.506 0.910 0.093 48458.453 1260.739 2142835.130 54511.787 39.310 0.197 39.506 0.910 0.093 49605.726 1289.925 2204509.231 55801.711 39.506 0.198 39.704 0.910 0.092 50779.557 1313.359 2256394.960 57115.071 39.506 0.198 39.704 0.920 0.093 52545.865 1358.069 2310046.996 58473.139 39.506 0.198 39.704 0.920 0.093 53795.288 1389.695 2364948.456 59862.834 39.506 0.198 39.704 0.920 0.093 55073.808 1422.058 2433234.077 61284.892 39.704 0.199 39.902 0.920 0.093 56382.101 1448.073 2490727.880 62732.965 39.704 0.199 39.902 0.930 0.094 58341.658 1497.428 2550181.240 64230.393 39.704 0.199 39.902 0.930 0.094 59734.266 1532.503 2611027.208 65762.896 39.704 0.199 39.902 0.930 0.094 61159.494 1568.400 2686664.896 67331.296 39.902 0.200 40.102 0.930 0.093 62618.105 1597.291 2750400.262 68928.587 39.902 0.200 40.102 0.940 0.094 64792.871 1651.793 2816310.394 70580.380 39.902 0.200 40.102 0.940 0.094 66345.557 1690.705 2883773.212 72271.085 39.902 0.200 40.102 0.940 0.094 67934.820 1730.534 2967589.420 74001.620 40.102 0.201 40.302 0.940 0.094 69561.522 1762.629 3038273.789 75764.248 40.102 0.201 40.302 0.950 0.095 71976.036 1822.838 3111372.672 77587.087 40.102 0.201 40.302 0.950 0.095 73707.732 1866.021 3186203.251 79453.107 40.102 0.201 40.302 0.950 0.095 75480.452 1910.227 3279120.583 81363.334 40.302 0.202 40.504 0.950 0.094 77295.167 1945.890 3357544.212 83309.224 40.302 0.202 40.504 0.960 0.095 79976.855 2012.429 3438649.528 85321.654 40.302 0.202 40.504 0.960 0.095 81908.787 2060.366 3521686.777 87382.019 40.302 0.202 40.504 0.960 0.095 83886.738 2109.444 3624735.487 89491.463 40.504 0.203 40.706 0.960 0.095 85911.804 2149.085 3711781.395 91640.548 40.504 0.203 40.706 0.970 0.096 88891.332 2222.647 3801806.830 93863.195 40.504 0.203 40.706 0.970 0.096 91047.299 2275.876 3893988.233 96139.071 40.504 0.203 40.706 0.970 0.096 93254.899 2330.380 4008319.122 98469.451 40.706 0.204 40.910 0.970 0.095 95515.367 2374.456 4104974.263 100843.907 40.706 0.204 40.910 0.980 0.096 98827.029 2455.812 4204941.067 103299.719 40.706 0.204 40.910 0.980 0.096 101233.724 2514.935 4307314.565 105814.654 40.706 0.204 40.910 0.980 0.096 103698.361 2575.482 4434213.464 108390.136 40.910 0.205 41.114 0.980 0.096 106222.333 2624.504 4541581.270 111014.640 40.910 0.205 41.114 0.990 0.097 109904.493 2714.511 4652631.236 113729.151 40.910 0.205 41.114 0.990 0.097 112591.859 2780.201 4766368.568 116509.352 40.910 0.205 41.114 0.990 0.097 115344.258 2847.481 4907272.591 119356.833 41.114 0.206 41.320 0.990 0.096 118163.264 2902.019 5026587.056 122258.851 41.114 0.206 41.320 1.000 0.097 122258.851 3001.633 5149997.107 125260.485 41.114 0.206 41.320 1.000 0.097 125260.485 3074.640 5276408.792 128335.125 41.114 0.206 41.320 1.000 0.097 128335.125 3149.423

Source: Author calculations

Do you see what this means? It means that an initial 25,000 investment into a dividend growth name that continues to grow its dividend but offers only a little share price growth, in conjunction with regular contributions, generates a retirement nest egg in this case of over $5 million.

Make no mistake, this is riddled with assumptions. But you can try playing with the numbers yourself, especially on the dividend increase side and the percent of annual growth. Obviously over a 50-year period so many things can happen and the price will be up and down. However, we believe this really illustrates the power of buying a company that pays a growing dividend with an established track record of dividend coverage.

This takes us to our next point. Just how is performance.

It all starts with revenues

For a dividend to be paid, it all starts with generating strong revenues and going from there. Before the WarnerMedia integration, the bears were correct to chastise AT&T for falling revenues. Revenues have indeed begun to flatten for the company in recent quarters. In the most recent quarter, we were anticipating a dip this quarter, excluding any impact from WarnerMedia, simply based on our prior 2018 projections. Revenues did fall:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, revenues have been declining. Analysts covering the company were targeting a consensus $39.3 billion. We felt the impacts from the loss of video subscribers and ongoing promotions to bring in new wireless customers would be an issue. The posted result of $38.99 billion was solid but came up short. Much of this was driven by pain on the video side, despite overall net gains. The growth in DirecTV Now is keep/adds positive, but this is often lower revenue generating versus the linear business. Wireless had 3.8 million total adds which was a plus. That said, thanks to a buyback and tax reform, earnings were up nicely:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Earnings per share were expected to be around $0.85. The results overall surpassed consensus expectations thanks to operating expenses rising minimally. They were $34.0 billion versus $33.3 billion, last year. If you figure in the merger expenses, it's $32.5 billion) being better than we thought.

Although we were helped by well-managed expenses, we cannot forget the positive impact of share repurchases. As we move forward, investors should expect high merger expenses pressuring GAAP earnings while revenues shoot higher. While these patterns matter, what about dividend coverage?

Free cash flow strong is vital to the dividend payout ratio

Before the WarnerMedia integration, AT&T was previously aiming to hit about $20 billion for the year in free cash flows. In the most recent quarter, we thought $4.5 billion in free cash flow was a reasonable target. Thanks to lower capital expenditures, free cash flow was strong:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As we look ahead, we expect free cash flow to ramp up in H2 2018, as this is a seasonally stronger period for the company. This was a 46% increase from last year. As such, management has revised free cash flow guidance to the high end of the $21 billion range, and this is inclusive of all deal and integration costs. We believe this matters because it reduces the dividend payout ratio, which is the most critical indicator to keep an eye on for a dividend growth name. Q2 payout ratios have been volatile, but under 100%:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, the dividend payout ratio was 60.0%, much lower than we projected. If free cash flow comes in at $21 billion for the year, we project the payout ratio will remain comfortably under 70% for the year. This is a target that we have for the company moving forward on an annual basis. As the years progress, we fully expect the dividend to be raised like clockwork every year. We are projecting another one penny per quarter increase come 2019, and for each year in the future. We encourage investors to keep a very close watch on this measure.

Take home

AT&T is offering a compelling entry point based on its dividend, and the fact that the dividend is well covered. Utilizing several simple calculations all the way through more complex annualized calculations, we have demonstrated the power a dividend growth paying name like AT&T over the course of an investing lifetime.

While investors must watch important trends in critical metrics, perhaps none is as important as the dividend payout ratio moving forward, as the entire investment thesis rests upon the dividend growing. That said, do not worry about the day-to-day. Worry about the year-to-year. Keep building your position in AT&T as well as others in your (hopefully) well-diversified portfolio. This is the secret to long-term wealth building.

