Why Young Investors Need A Stock Like AT&T

While we are best known for trading, our long-term investment recommendations focus most often on either deep value, or dividend growth investment. In considering the latter, we have encouraged our readers to accumulate shares of AT&T (T), especially as shares have broken down to multi-year lows. This is because we believe the dividend is compelling here.
AT&T is providing impressive income with an opportunity for share appreciation. From the long-term perspective, there has rarely been a better time to consider a large position with an outlook that spans decades in the telecommunications and media giant. In this column, we will not talk much about the Time Warner acquisition (herein referred to as the new 'Warner Media'), but rather we want to highlight the dividend itself, and talk about several metrics which you need to be aware of as it relates to this great source of income.
With a yield of over 6% here, we discuss the dividend history and projected raises, and illustrate the power of the dividend on a forward-looking basis. We further discuss why we see the dividend as being covered, at least in the near future, an issue every AT&T investor should monitor.
Dividend growth powerhouse
AT&T is a dividend machine. It has raised its dividend like clockwork. The bears argue that it means very little when there has been little to no share appreciation in this time, or worse, that people have seen capital losses (on paper). We would argue that for those investors who elect to reinvest their dividends to acquire more and more shares, their position has grown increasingly larger. With this reality, moves higher in shares will help recoup those on paper losses, while at the same time the total dividends paid increase every single year.
Take a look at the dividend history in just the last decade alone:
Source: Dividends.com
As you can see, the dividend has been raised every single year. Given the growth that AT&T is displaying through its acquisitions, while also working to grow its legacy businesses organically, we project that the quarterly dividend being raised by a penny each year for at least the next 10 years. As such, this is our future projected dividend chart:
Source: BAD BEAT Investing
As you can see, over the next decade, we expect a significant increase in the dividend. But what does this mean for a prospective investor?
Understand the power of the dividend
Let us say someone buys the stock today. Right now, the current share price is $32.20 at the time of this writing. Let us assume this hypothetical buyer buys just once, and the dividend is capped after 10 years and does not go any higher (we do not think that will be the case, but are doing this for illustration purposes). Let us also assume the investor holds for 15 years.
The dividends paid to this investor will be:
2018: $0.50
2019: $2.04
2020: $2.08
2021: $2.12
2022: $2.16
2023: $2.20
2024: $2.24
2025: $2.28
2026: $2.32
2027: $2.36
2028: $2.40
2029: $2.44
2030: $2.44
2031: $2.44
2032: $2.44
2033: $1.83 (they held for one dividend in 2018 and three in 2033)
An investment at $32.20 that does not move in this time frame and instead relies on just the dividend would generate returns of $34.29. Thus, in a 15-year period, the investor has seen a return of 106.5%. That is a strong return, though compared to what the general markets would likely return in the same period, is likely slightly below average.
That said, there is a bit of weakness in our assumptions. First, we assume dividend growth stopped. That is likely not going to happen. Second, we assumed that the share price did not appreciate at all (or fall) at any point in time allowing the investor to buy more in dips. Further, the simple analysis also does not account for the likelihood that the share price would be higher in 15 years, allowing for capital gains upon a sale.
Now let's look at it another way. Collecting for simple income is a strong strategy, but may be more appropriate for investors who need the income say during retirement. Younger investors who have time on their side should take advantage of the more powerful tool in an investors arsenal: compound interest.
The secret to an investment in a name like this is compounding.
Here is the formula for compounding interest:
A=P(1+r/n)^nt
Here is what each represent:
P = principal amount (the initial amount invested)
r = annual rate of interest, or the yield (as a decimal; in this case 0.062)
t = number of years the amount is invested
n = number of times the interest is compounded per year (in this case 4 since paid quarterly)
A = amount of money accumulated after n years, including interest.
So let us summarize what we have to p in another hypothetical case. Let us assume our investor buys $25,000 of AT&T at the current 6.2% yield. Let us also assume like we did above that this investor neither adds nor sells shares during this time, and that the share price stays the same. Let us also assume that we were wrong, and AT&T keeps its dividend at $2.00 per share annually.
If these assumptions held, then:
P=25,000
r=0.062
t=15
n=4
A=62,912
As you can see, the new value of the investment is now $62,912, which is a return of 151.6%. This is a substantially higher than simply collecting income. This is also where time is on your side. Let's simply change the time frame, and assume a 20-year-old investor makes this same investment, with all of the same other assumptions, but holds until age 70. This is 50 years. Well that investment is now $541,907.
Now here is where things get really interesting. We will now assume the dividend keeps getting raised by around a penny per quarter for the next 50 years. Right now, that is dividend growth of 2%. By year 50 this growth would be down to a little over 1%. We will also assume that we get anemic share price growth each year of just 0.5%. Using any number of online calculators, you can play with these numbers (we like this one). Note, we are not showing the formula given the length of the calculations.
Using these assumptions, after 50 years, with dividend growth of let's say 1.5%, and annual share price growth of 0.5%, that $25,000 investment would grow to $1.648 million after 50 years. For the record that would mean shares grew to $41.31 after 50 years. This is a level they traded at last year.
Let us keep this lowball assumption for share price growth, and continue to assume about a 1.5% dividend growth annually. But let us now also assume that the investor is able to add $300 a month to holdings. That is realistic and can be done.
If we factor this into the calculator (linked above) using the same initial investment, 50-year horizon, and growth assumptions, a new result emerges, one that we believe ANY retiree could live on. The estimated value of this investment is now worth $4.8 million.
To get more specific, we can do the grunt work, and really factor in a true dividend raise of $0.04 every year. The following table shows the work from our spreadsheet, which shows the growth of a $25,000 investment, with the above assumptions in place, except using actual dividend growth if the company raises the quarterly dividend by a penny every year:
|Principal
|Shares
|Share price start
|Growth of 0.5%
|New share price end of year
|Quarterly dividend
|Dividend Yield (forward)
|Total dividend paid
|Shares added
|25000.000
|776.398
|32.200
|0.161
|32.361
|0.500
|0.062
|388.199
|12.056
|25388.198
|788.453
|32.200
|0.161
|32.361
|0.510
|0.063
|402.111
|12.488
|25790.309
|800.941
|32.200
|0.161
|32.361
|0.510
|0.063
|408.480
|12.686
|26198.790
|813.627
|32.200
|0.161
|32.361
|0.510
|0.063
|414.950
|12.887
|26746.808
|826.514
|32.361
|0.162
|32.523
|0.510
|0.063
|421.522
|13.026
|27168.330
|839.539
|32.361
|0.162
|32.523
|0.520
|0.064
|436.560
|13.490
|27604.890
|853.030
|32.361
|0.162
|32.523
|0.520
|0.064
|443.575
|13.707
|28048.466
|866.737
|32.361
|0.162
|32.523
|0.520
|0.064
|450.703
|13.927
|28641.665
|880.664
|32.523
|0.163
|32.685
|0.520
|0.064
|457.945
|14.081
|29099.610
|894.745
|32.523
|0.163
|32.685
|0.530
|0.065
|474.215
|14.581
|29573.825
|909.326
|32.523
|0.163
|32.685
|0.530
|0.065
|481.943
|14.819
|30055.767
|924.144
|32.523
|0.163
|32.685
|0.530
|0.065
|489.797
|15.060
|30698.292
|939.204
|32.685
|0.163
|32.849
|0.530
|0.065
|497.778
|15.229
|31196.070
|954.434
|32.685
|0.163
|32.849
|0.540
|0.066
|515.394
|15.768
|31711.464
|970.202
|32.685
|0.163
|32.849
|0.540
|0.066
|523.909
|16.029
|32235.374
|986.231
|32.685
|0.163
|32.849
|0.540
|0.066
|532.565
|16.294
|32931.778
|1002.525
|32.849
|0.164
|33.013
|0.540
|0.066
|541.363
|16.480
|33473.141
|1019.005
|32.849
|0.164
|33.013
|0.550
|0.067
|560.453
|17.062
|34033.594
|1036.067
|32.849
|0.164
|33.013
|0.550
|0.067
|569.837
|17.347
|34603.431
|1053.414
|32.849
|0.164
|33.013
|0.550
|0.067
|579.378
|17.638
|35358.722
|1071.052
|33.013
|0.165
|33.178
|0.550
|0.067
|589.078
|17.844
|35947.801
|1088.895
|33.013
|0.165
|33.178
|0.560
|0.068
|609.781
|18.471
|36557.582
|1107.366
|33.013
|0.165
|33.178
|0.560
|0.068
|620.125
|18.784
|37177.707
|1126.150
|33.013
|0.165
|33.178
|0.560
|0.068
|630.644
|19.103
|37997.393
|1145.253
|33.178
|0.166
|33.344
|0.560
|0.068
|641.342
|19.330
|38638.735
|1164.584
|33.178
|0.166
|33.344
|0.570
|0.069
|663.813
|20.008
|39302.548
|1184.591
|33.178
|0.166
|33.344
|0.570
|0.069
|675.217
|20.351
|39977.765
|1204.942
|33.178
|0.166
|33.344
|0.570
|0.069
|686.817
|20.701
|40867.905
|1225.643
|33.344
|0.167
|33.511
|0.570
|0.068
|698.617
|20.952
|41566.521
|1246.595
|33.344
|0.167
|33.511
|0.580
|0.070
|723.025
|21.684
|42289.546
|1268.279
|33.344
|0.167
|33.511
|0.580
|0.070
|735.602
|22.061
|43025.148
|1290.340
|33.344
|0.167
|33.511
|0.580
|0.070
|748.397
|22.445
|43992.413
|1312.784
|33.511
|0.168
|33.678
|0.580
|0.069
|761.415
|22.722
|44753.828
|1335.506
|33.511
|0.168
|33.678
|0.590
|0.070
|787.949
|23.513
|45541.776
|1359.019
|33.511
|0.168
|33.678
|0.590
|0.070
|801.821
|23.927
|46343.598
|1382.947
|33.511
|0.168
|33.678
|0.590
|0.070
|815.938
|24.349
|47395.334
|1407.295
|33.678
|0.168
|33.847
|0.590
|0.070
|830.304
|24.654
|48225.638
|1431.949
|33.678
|0.168
|33.847
|0.600
|0.071
|859.169
|25.511
|49084.807
|1457.460
|33.678
|0.168
|33.847
|0.600
|0.071
|874.476
|25.966
|49959.283
|1483.426
|33.678
|0.168
|33.847
|0.600
|0.071
|890.055
|26.428
|51103.585
|1509.854
|33.847
|0.169
|34.016
|0.600
|0.071
|905.912
|26.765
|52009.498
|1536.619
|33.847
|0.169
|34.016
|0.610
|0.072
|937.338
|27.694
|52946.835
|1564.313
|33.847
|0.169
|34.016
|0.610
|0.072
|954.231
|28.193
|53901.066
|1592.505
|33.847
|0.169
|34.016
|0.610
|0.072
|971.428
|28.701
|55146.856
|1621.206
|34.016
|0.170
|34.186
|0.610
|0.072
|988.936
|29.073
|56135.792
|1650.279
|34.016
|0.170
|34.186
|0.620
|0.073
|1023.173
|30.079
|57158.965
|1680.358
|34.016
|0.170
|34.186
|0.620
|0.073
|1041.822
|30.627
|58200.787
|1710.985
|34.016
|0.170
|34.186
|0.620
|0.073
|1060.811
|31.186
|59557.906
|1742.171
|34.186
|0.171
|34.357
|0.620
|0.073
|1080.146
|31.596
|60638.052
|1773.767
|34.186
|0.171
|34.357
|0.630
|0.074
|1117.473
|32.688
|61755.525
|1806.455
|34.186
|0.171
|34.357
|0.630
|0.074
|1138.067
|33.290
|62893.592
|1839.746
|34.186
|0.171
|34.357
|0.630
|0.074
|1159.040
|33.904
|64372.895
|1873.650
|34.357
|0.172
|34.529
|0.630
|0.073
|1180.399
|34.357
|65553.294
|1908.006
|34.357
|0.172
|34.529
|0.640
|0.075
|1221.124
|35.542
|66774.418
|1943.549
|34.357
|0.172
|34.529
|0.640
|0.075
|1243.871
|36.204
|68018.290
|1979.753
|34.357
|0.172
|34.529
|0.640
|0.075
|1267.042
|36.879
|69631.758
|2016.632
|34.529
|0.173
|34.701
|0.640
|0.074
|1290.644
|37.379
|70922.403
|2054.011
|34.529
|0.173
|34.701
|0.650
|0.075
|1335.107
|38.667
|72257.510
|2092.677
|34.529
|0.173
|34.701
|0.650
|0.075
|1360.240
|39.394
|73617.750
|2132.072
|34.529
|0.173
|34.701
|0.650
|0.075
|1385.847
|40.136
|75378.614
|2172.208
|34.701
|0.174
|34.875
|0.650
|0.075
|1411.935
|40.688
|76790.549
|2212.896
|34.701
|0.174
|34.875
|0.660
|0.076
|1460.511
|42.088
|78251.061
|2254.984
|34.701
|0.174
|34.875
|0.660
|0.076
|1488.289
|42.888
|79739.350
|2297.872
|34.701
|0.174
|34.875
|0.660
|0.076
|1516.596
|43.704
|81662.225
|2341.577
|34.875
|0.174
|35.049
|0.660
|0.076
|1545.440
|44.314
|83207.666
|2385.890
|34.875
|0.174
|35.049
|0.670
|0.077
|1598.547
|45.837
|84806.213
|2431.727
|34.875
|0.174
|35.049
|0.670
|0.077
|1629.257
|46.717
|86435.470
|2478.444
|34.875
|0.174
|35.049
|0.670
|0.077
|1660.558
|47.615
|88536.507
|2526.059
|35.049
|0.175
|35.225
|0.670
|0.076
|1692.459
|48.288
|90228.967
|2574.347
|35.049
|0.175
|35.225
|0.680
|0.078
|1750.556
|49.946
|91979.523
|2624.292
|35.049
|0.175
|35.225
|0.680
|0.078
|1784.519
|50.915
|93764.041
|2675.207
|35.049
|0.175
|35.225
|0.680
|0.078
|1819.141
|51.902
|96061.098
|2727.109
|35.225
|0.176
|35.401
|0.680
|0.077
|1854.434
|52.646
|97915.533
|2779.756
|35.225
|0.176
|35.401
|0.690
|0.078
|1918.031
|54.452
|99833.564
|2834.207
|35.225
|0.176
|35.401
|0.690
|0.078
|1955.603
|55.518
|101789.167
|2889.725
|35.225
|0.176
|35.401
|0.690
|0.078
|1993.911
|56.606
|104301.993
|2946.331
|35.401
|0.177
|35.578
|0.690
|0.078
|2032.969
|57.427
|106334.961
|3003.759
|35.401
|0.177
|35.578
|0.700
|0.079
|2102.631
|59.395
|108437.592
|3063.154
|35.401
|0.177
|35.578
|0.700
|0.079
|2144.208
|60.570
|110581.800
|3123.724
|35.401
|0.177
|35.578
|0.700
|0.079
|2186.607
|61.767
|113332.249
|3185.491
|35.578
|0.178
|35.756
|0.700
|0.079
|2229.844
|62.675
|115562.092
|3248.167
|35.578
|0.178
|35.756
|0.710
|0.080
|2306.198
|64.822
|117868.291
|3312.988
|35.578
|0.178
|35.756
|0.710
|0.080
|2352.222
|66.115
|120220.512
|3379.103
|35.578
|0.178
|35.756
|0.710
|0.080
|2399.163
|67.435
|123232.774
|3446.538
|35.756
|0.179
|35.934
|0.710
|0.079
|2447.042
|68.438
|125679.816
|3514.976
|35.756
|0.179
|35.934
|0.720
|0.081
|2530.783
|70.780
|128210.599
|3585.756
|35.756
|0.179
|35.934
|0.720
|0.081
|2581.744
|72.205
|130792.343
|3657.962
|35.756
|0.179
|35.934
|0.720
|0.081
|2633.732
|73.659
|134093.206
|3731.621
|35.934
|0.180
|36.114
|0.720
|0.080
|2686.767
|74.769
|136779.973
|3806.390
|35.934
|0.180
|36.114
|0.730
|0.081
|2778.665
|77.326
|139558.638
|3883.716
|35.934
|0.180
|36.114
|0.730
|0.081
|2835.113
|78.897
|142393.751
|3962.613
|35.934
|0.180
|36.114
|0.730
|0.081
|2892.708
|80.500
|146012.891
|4043.113
|36.114
|0.181
|36.295
|0.730
|0.081
|2951.473
|81.727
|148964.363
|4124.840
|36.114
|0.181
|36.295
|0.740
|0.082
|3052.381
|84.521
|152016.745
|4209.361
|36.114
|0.181
|36.295
|0.740
|0.082
|3114.927
|86.253
|155131.672
|4295.613
|36.114
|0.181
|36.295
|0.740
|0.082
|3178.754
|88.020
|159101.978
|4383.633
|36.295
|0.181
|36.476
|0.740
|0.082
|3243.889
|89.377
|162345.866
|4473.010
|36.295
|0.181
|36.476
|0.750
|0.083
|3354.758
|92.431
|165700.624
|4565.442
|36.295
|0.181
|36.476
|0.750
|0.083
|3424.081
|94.341
|169124.705
|4659.783
|36.295
|0.181
|36.476
|0.750
|0.083
|3494.837
|96.291
|173482.640
|4756.074
|36.476
|0.182
|36.658
|0.750
|0.082
|3567.056
|97.792
|177049.696
|4853.866
|36.476
|0.182
|36.658
|0.760
|0.083
|3688.938
|101.133
|180738.634
|4954.999
|36.476
|0.182
|36.658
|0.760
|0.083
|3765.799
|103.240
|184504.433
|5058.240
|36.476
|0.182
|36.658
|0.760
|0.083
|3844.262
|105.391
|189290.439
|5163.631
|36.658
|0.183
|36.842
|0.760
|0.083
|3924.360
|107.052
|193214.798
|5270.683
|36.658
|0.183
|36.842
|0.770
|0.084
|4058.426
|110.709
|197273.224
|5381.392
|36.658
|0.183
|36.842
|0.770
|0.084
|4143.672
|113.035
|201416.896
|5494.427
|36.658
|0.183
|36.842
|0.770
|0.084
|4230.709
|115.409
|206675.843
|5609.836
|36.842
|0.184
|37.026
|0.770
|0.084
|4319.574
|117.247
|210995.417
|5727.083
|36.842
|0.184
|37.026
|0.780
|0.085
|4467.125
|121.252
|215462.542
|5848.335
|36.842
|0.184
|37.026
|0.780
|0.085
|4561.701
|123.819
|220024.243
|5972.154
|36.842
|0.184
|37.026
|0.780
|0.085
|4658.280
|126.440
|225805.936
|6098.594
|37.026
|0.185
|37.211
|0.780
|0.084
|4756.904
|128.475
|230562.840
|6227.069
|37.026
|0.185
|37.211
|0.790
|0.085
|4919.385
|132.863
|235482.225
|6359.933
|37.026
|0.185
|37.211
|0.790
|0.085
|5024.347
|135.698
|240506.571
|6495.631
|37.026
|0.185
|37.211
|0.790
|0.085
|5131.548
|138.593
|246866.311
|6634.225
|37.211
|0.186
|37.397
|0.790
|0.085
|5241.037
|140.846
|252107.348
|6775.071
|37.211
|0.186
|37.397
|0.800
|0.086
|5420.057
|145.657
|257527.405
|6920.728
|37.211
|0.186
|37.397
|0.800
|0.086
|5536.582
|148.789
|263063.987
|7069.517
|37.211
|0.186
|37.397
|0.800
|0.086
|5655.614
|151.988
|270063.199
|7221.504
|37.397
|0.187
|37.584
|0.800
|0.086
|5777.204
|154.483
|275840.402
|7375.987
|37.397
|0.187
|37.584
|0.810
|0.087
|5974.550
|159.760
|281814.952
|7535.747
|37.397
|0.187
|37.584
|0.810
|0.087
|6103.955
|163.220
|287918.907
|7698.967
|37.397
|0.187
|37.584
|0.810
|0.087
|6236.163
|166.755
|295625.845
|7865.722
|37.584
|0.188
|37.772
|0.810
|0.086
|6371.235
|169.520
|301997.081
|8035.242
|37.584
|0.188
|37.772
|0.820
|0.087
|6588.898
|175.311
|308585.979
|8210.553
|37.584
|0.188
|37.772
|0.820
|0.087
|6732.653
|179.136
|315318.632
|8389.689
|37.584
|0.188
|37.772
|0.820
|0.087
|6879.545
|183.044
|323809.168
|8572.733
|37.772
|0.189
|37.961
|0.820
|0.087
|7029.641
|186.107
|330838.809
|8758.840
|37.772
|0.189
|37.961
|0.830
|0.088
|7269.837
|192.466
|338108.646
|8951.307
|37.772
|0.189
|37.961
|0.830
|0.088
|7429.584
|196.696
|345538.231
|9148.002
|37.772
|0.189
|37.961
|0.830
|0.088
|7592.842
|201.018
|354896.728
|9349.020
|37.961
|0.190
|38.151
|0.830
|0.087
|7759.687
|204.413
|362656.414
|9553.433
|37.961
|0.190
|38.151
|0.840
|0.089
|8024.884
|211.399
|370681.298
|9764.832
|37.961
|0.190
|38.151
|0.840
|0.089
|8202.459
|216.077
|378883.757
|9980.909
|37.961
|0.190
|38.151
|0.840
|0.089
|8383.963
|220.858
|389204.058
|10201.767
|38.151
|0.191
|38.341
|0.840
|0.088
|8569.484
|224.622
|397773.542
|10426.389
|38.151
|0.191
|38.341
|0.850
|0.089
|8862.431
|232.301
|406635.973
|10658.690
|38.151
|0.191
|38.341
|0.850
|0.089
|9059.886
|237.477
|415695.859
|10896.166
|38.151
|0.191
|38.341
|0.850
|0.089
|9261.741
|242.768
|427082.389
|11138.934
|38.341
|0.192
|38.533
|0.850
|0.089
|9468.094
|246.942
|436550.483
|11385.876
|38.341
|0.192
|38.533
|0.860
|0.090
|9791.853
|255.386
|446342.336
|11641.262
|38.341
|0.192
|38.533
|0.860
|0.090
|10011.485
|261.114
|456353.821
|11902.376
|38.341
|0.192
|38.533
|0.860
|0.090
|10236.043
|266.971
|468922.813
|12169.347
|38.533
|0.193
|38.726
|0.860
|0.089
|10465.638
|271.601
|479388.452
|12440.948
|38.533
|0.193
|38.726
|0.870
|0.090
|10823.625
|280.892
|490212.076
|12721.839
|38.533
|0.193
|38.726
|0.870
|0.090
|11068.000
|287.233
|501280.077
|13009.073
|38.533
|0.193
|38.726
|0.870
|0.090
|11317.893
|293.719
|515160.960
|13302.792
|38.726
|0.194
|38.919
|0.870
|0.090
|11573.429
|298.856
|526734.389
|13601.648
|38.726
|0.194
|38.919
|0.880
|0.091
|11969.450
|309.082
|538703.838
|13910.730
|38.726
|0.194
|38.919
|0.880
|0.091
|12241.442
|316.106
|550945.281
|14226.836
|38.726
|0.194
|38.919
|0.880
|0.091
|12519.615
|323.289
|566282.220
|14550.124
|38.919
|0.195
|39.114
|0.880
|0.090
|12804.110
|328.990
|579086.330
|14879.115
|38.919
|0.195
|39.114
|0.890
|0.091
|13242.412
|340.252
|592328.742
|15219.367
|38.919
|0.195
|39.114
|0.890
|0.091
|13545.237
|348.033
|605873.979
|15567.400
|38.919
|0.195
|39.114
|0.890
|0.091
|13854.986
|355.992
|622827.609
|15923.392
|39.114
|0.196
|39.310
|0.890
|0.091
|14171.819
|362.321
|636999.428
|16285.712
|39.114
|0.196
|39.310
|0.900
|0.092
|14657.141
|374.729
|651656.569
|16660.441
|39.114
|0.196
|39.310
|0.900
|0.092
|14994.397
|383.351
|666650.966
|17043.792
|39.114
|0.196
|39.310
|0.900
|0.092
|15339.413
|392.172
|685400.331
|17435.964
|39.310
|0.197
|39.506
|0.900
|0.092
|15692.368
|399.200
|701092.699
|17835.164
|39.310
|0.197
|39.506
|0.910
|0.093
|16229.999
|412.876
|717322.698
|18248.040
|39.310
|0.197
|39.506
|0.910
|0.093
|16605.717
|422.434
|733928.415
|18670.475
|39.310
|0.197
|39.506
|0.910
|0.093
|16990.132
|432.214
|754673.139
|19102.688
|39.506
|0.198
|39.704
|0.910
|0.092
|17383.446
|440.019
|772056.586
|19542.707
|39.506
|0.198
|39.704
|0.920
|0.093
|17979.291
|455.101
|790035.876
|19997.809
|39.506
|0.198
|39.704
|0.920
|0.093
|18397.984
|465.700
|808433.860
|20463.508
|39.506
|0.198
|39.704
|0.920
|0.093
|18826.428
|476.545
|831396.589
|20940.053
|39.704
|0.199
|39.902
|0.920
|0.093
|19264.849
|485.216
|850661.438
|21425.269
|39.704
|0.199
|39.902
|0.930
|0.094
|19925.500
|501.856
|870586.938
|21927.124
|39.704
|0.199
|39.902
|0.930
|0.094
|20392.226
|513.611
|890979.164
|22440.735
|39.704
|0.199
|39.902
|0.930
|0.094
|20869.884
|525.641
|916408.293
|22966.377
|39.902
|0.200
|40.102
|0.930
|0.093
|21358.730
|535.277
|937767.023
|23501.654
|39.902
|0.200
|40.102
|0.940
|0.094
|22091.555
|553.643
|959858.578
|24055.297
|39.902
|0.200
|40.102
|0.940
|0.094
|22611.979
|566.685
|982470.557
|24621.982
|39.902
|0.200
|40.102
|0.940
|0.094
|23144.663
|580.035
|1010643.297
|25202.018
|40.102
|0.201
|40.302
|0.940
|0.094
|23689.897
|590.746
|1034333.193
|25792.763
|40.102
|0.201
|40.302
|0.950
|0.095
|24503.125
|611.025
|1058836.318
|26403.788
|40.102
|0.201
|40.302
|0.950
|0.095
|25083.599
|625.500
|1083919.917
|27029.288
|40.102
|0.201
|40.302
|0.950
|0.095
|25677.824
|640.318
|1115145.730
|27669.606
|40.302
|0.202
|40.504
|0.950
|0.094
|26286.126
|652.226
|1141431.855
|28321.832
|40.302
|0.202
|40.504
|0.960
|0.095
|27188.958
|674.627
|1168620.814
|28996.459
|40.302
|0.202
|40.504
|0.960
|0.095
|27836.601
|690.697
|1196457.415
|29687.156
|40.302
|0.202
|40.504
|0.960
|0.095
|28499.670
|707.149
|1231081.870
|30394.305
|40.504
|0.203
|40.706
|0.960
|0.095
|29178.533
|720.392
|1260260.403
|31114.697
|40.504
|0.203
|40.706
|0.970
|0.096
|30181.256
|745.148
|1290441.659
|31859.845
|40.504
|0.203
|40.706
|0.970
|0.096
|30904.050
|762.993
|1321345.709
|32622.839
|40.504
|0.203
|40.706
|0.970
|0.096
|31644.153
|781.266
|1359754.812
|33404.104
|40.706
|0.204
|40.910
|0.970
|0.095
|32401.981
|795.996
|1392156.793
|34200.100
|40.706
|0.204
|40.910
|0.980
|0.096
|33516.098
|823.366
|1425672.891
|35023.466
|40.706
|0.204
|40.910
|0.980
|0.096
|34322.996
|843.188
|1459995.887
|35866.654
|40.706
|0.204
|40.910
|0.980
|0.096
|35149.321
|863.488
|1502620.934
|36730.141
|40.910
|0.205
|41.114
|0.980
|0.096
|35995.538
|879.877
|1538616.472
|37610.018
|40.910
|0.205
|41.114
|0.990
|0.097
|37233.918
|910.148
|1575850.390
|38520.166
|40.910
|0.205
|41.114
|0.990
|0.097
|38134.964
|932.173
|1613985.354
|39452.339
|40.910
|0.205
|41.114
|0.990
|0.097
|39057.815
|954.731
|1661308.385
|40407.070
|41.114
|0.206
|41.320
|0.990
|0.096
|40002.999
|972.970
|1701311.385
|41380.040
|41.114
|0.206
|41.320
|1.000
|0.097
|41380.040
|1006.463
|1742691.425
|42386.504
|41.114
|0.206
|41.320
|1.000
|0.097
|42386.504
|1030.943
|1785077.929
|43417.447
|41.114
|0.206
|41.320
|1.000
|0.097
|43417.447
|1056.018
Source: Author Calculations
With this long table, we get a feel for what the quarterly reinvestments would look like. Obviously, at this rate of share price growth, which is anemic, the yield keeps creeping up higher. The one weakness here is we are not factoring in share price growth until the end of the year. Actual mileage will vary, and share prices will fluctuate all year.
But under these assumptions, the investment with no additional contributions would be worth $1.785 million at the end of 50 years. That is still pretty impressive. Let us run this calculation one more time, but let's assume that each quarter, the investor added 28 shares, along with the dividend reinvestment. This is like adding $300 a month, and a little more each month as the investor aged. This is similar to a real world example. When including the added contributions, this really juices up the return:
|Principal
|Shares
|Share price start
|growth of 0.5%
|New share price end of year
|Quarterly dividend
|Dividend Yield (forward)
|Total dividend paid
|Shares added
|25000.000
|776.398
|32.200
|0.161
|32.361
|0.500
|0.062
|388.199
|40.056
|26289.798
|816.453
|32.200
|0.161
|32.361
|0.510
|0.063
|416.391
|40.931
|27607.789
|857.385
|32.200
|0.161
|32.361
|0.510
|0.063
|437.266
|41.580
|28946.656
|898.964
|32.200
|0.161
|32.361
|0.510
|0.063
|458.472
|42.238
|30458.261
|941.203
|32.361
|0.162
|32.523
|0.510
|0.063
|480.013
|42.833
|31844.383
|984.036
|32.361
|0.162
|32.523
|0.520
|0.064
|511.699
|43.812
|33262.189
|1027.848
|32.361
|0.162
|32.523
|0.520
|0.064
|534.481
|44.516
|34702.778
|1072.364
|32.361
|0.162
|32.523
|0.520
|0.064
|557.629
|45.232
|36347.348
|1117.596
|32.523
|0.163
|32.685
|0.520
|0.064
|581.150
|45.869
|37839.136
|1163.465
|32.523
|0.163
|32.685
|0.530
|0.065
|616.636
|46.960
|39366.411
|1210.425
|32.523
|0.163
|32.685
|0.530
|0.065
|641.525
|47.725
|40918.575
|1258.150
|32.523
|0.163
|32.685
|0.530
|0.065
|666.820
|48.503
|42708.513
|1306.653
|32.685
|0.163
|32.849
|0.530
|0.065
|692.526
|49.188
|44316.231
|1355.841
|32.685
|0.163
|32.849
|0.540
|0.066
|732.154
|50.400
|45963.577
|1406.241
|32.685
|0.163
|32.849
|0.540
|0.066
|759.370
|51.233
|47638.139
|1457.474
|32.685
|0.163
|32.849
|0.540
|0.066
|787.036
|52.079
|49587.069
|1509.553
|32.849
|0.164
|33.013
|0.540
|0.066
|815.159
|52.815
|51321.995
|1562.368
|32.849
|0.164
|33.013
|0.550
|0.067
|859.303
|54.159
|53101.065
|1616.528
|32.849
|0.164
|33.013
|0.550
|0.067
|889.090
|55.066
|54909.923
|1671.594
|32.849
|0.164
|33.013
|0.550
|0.067
|919.377
|55.988
|57032.812
|1727.582
|33.013
|0.165
|33.178
|0.550
|0.067
|950.170
|56.782
|58907.349
|1784.363
|33.013
|0.165
|33.178
|0.560
|0.068
|999.243
|58.268
|60830.959
|1842.631
|33.013
|0.165
|33.178
|0.560
|0.068
|1031.874
|59.256
|62787.199
|1901.888
|33.013
|0.165
|33.178
|0.560
|0.068
|1065.057
|60.262
|65100.506
|1962.150
|33.178
|0.166
|33.344
|0.560
|0.068
|1098.804
|61.118
|67128.298
|2023.268
|33.178
|0.166
|33.344
|0.570
|0.069
|1153.263
|62.760
|69210.549
|2086.028
|33.178
|0.166
|33.344
|0.570
|0.069
|1189.036
|63.838
|71328.573
|2149.866
|33.178
|0.166
|33.344
|0.570
|0.069
|1225.423
|64.935
|73850.400
|2214.800
|33.344
|0.167
|33.511
|0.570
|0.068
|1262.436
|65.861
|76046.469
|2280.661
|33.344
|0.167
|33.511
|0.580
|0.070
|1322.783
|67.671
|78302.886
|2348.332
|33.344
|0.167
|33.511
|0.580
|0.070
|1362.032
|68.848
|80598.552
|2417.180
|33.344
|0.167
|33.511
|0.580
|0.070
|1401.964
|70.045
|83348.820
|2487.225
|33.511
|0.168
|33.678
|0.580
|0.069
|1442.591
|71.049
|85729.712
|2558.274
|33.511
|0.168
|33.678
|0.590
|0.070
|1509.381
|73.042
|88177.395
|2631.315
|33.511
|0.168
|33.678
|0.590
|0.070
|1552.476
|74.328
|90668.173
|2705.643
|33.511
|0.168
|33.678
|0.590
|0.070
|1596.329
|75.636
|93668.817
|2781.279
|33.678
|0.168
|33.847
|0.590
|0.070
|1640.955
|76.724
|96252.765
|2858.004
|33.678
|0.168
|33.847
|0.600
|0.071
|1714.802
|78.917
|98910.560
|2936.921
|33.678
|0.168
|33.847
|0.600
|0.071
|1762.152
|80.323
|101615.706
|3017.244
|33.678
|0.168
|33.847
|0.600
|0.071
|1810.346
|81.754
|104890.890
|3098.998
|33.847
|0.169
|34.016
|0.600
|0.071
|1859.399
|82.936
|107697.997
|3181.934
|33.847
|0.169
|34.016
|0.610
|0.072
|1940.980
|85.346
|110586.685
|3267.280
|33.847
|0.169
|34.016
|0.610
|0.072
|1993.041
|86.884
|113527.433
|3354.164
|33.847
|0.169
|34.016
|0.610
|0.072
|2046.040
|88.450
|117103.787
|3442.614
|34.016
|0.170
|34.186
|0.610
|0.072
|2099.995
|89.736
|120156.229
|3532.350
|34.016
|0.170
|34.186
|0.620
|0.073
|2190.057
|92.383
|123298.732
|3624.733
|34.016
|0.170
|34.186
|0.620
|0.073
|2247.335
|94.067
|126498.513
|3718.800
|34.016
|0.170
|34.186
|0.620
|0.073
|2305.656
|95.782
|130405.399
|3814.582
|34.186
|0.171
|34.357
|0.620
|0.073
|2365.041
|97.182
|133727.649
|3911.764
|34.186
|0.171
|34.357
|0.630
|0.074
|2464.411
|100.088
|137149.268
|4011.852
|34.186
|0.171
|34.357
|0.630
|0.074
|2527.467
|101.933
|140633.944
|4113.785
|34.186
|0.171
|34.357
|0.630
|0.074
|2591.684
|103.811
|144903.751
|4217.596
|34.357
|0.172
|34.529
|0.630
|0.073
|2657.085
|105.338
|148522.831
|4322.933
|34.357
|0.172
|34.529
|0.640
|0.075
|2766.677
|108.527
|152251.503
|4431.461
|34.357
|0.172
|34.529
|0.640
|0.075
|2836.135
|110.549
|156049.633
|4542.010
|34.357
|0.172
|34.529
|0.640
|0.075
|2906.886
|112.608
|160718.107
|4654.618
|34.529
|0.173
|34.701
|0.640
|0.074
|2978.956
|114.275
|164663.867
|4768.893
|34.529
|0.173
|34.701
|0.650
|0.075
|3099.780
|117.774
|168730.452
|4886.667
|34.529
|0.173
|34.701
|0.650
|0.075
|3176.333
|119.991
|172873.590
|5006.658
|34.529
|0.173
|34.701
|0.650
|0.075
|3254.328
|122.250
|177980.196
|5128.908
|34.701
|0.174
|34.875
|0.650
|0.075
|3333.790
|124.071
|182285.625
|5252.979
|34.701
|0.174
|34.875
|0.660
|0.076
|3466.966
|127.909
|186724.230
|5380.887
|34.701
|0.174
|34.875
|0.660
|0.076
|3551.385
|130.341
|191247.254
|5511.228
|34.701
|0.174
|34.875
|0.660
|0.076
|3637.411
|132.820
|196835.585
|5644.049
|34.875
|0.174
|35.049
|0.660
|0.076
|3725.072
|134.812
|201537.154
|5778.861
|34.875
|0.174
|35.049
|0.670
|0.077
|3871.837
|139.021
|206385.488
|5917.882
|34.875
|0.174
|35.049
|0.670
|0.077
|3964.981
|141.692
|211326.966
|6059.574
|34.875
|0.174
|35.049
|0.670
|0.077
|4059.914
|144.414
|217445.194
|6203.987
|35.049
|0.175
|35.225
|0.670
|0.076
|4156.671
|146.595
|222583.245
|6350.582
|35.049
|0.175
|35.225
|0.680
|0.078
|4318.396
|151.209
|227883.020
|6501.792
|35.049
|0.175
|35.225
|0.680
|0.078
|4421.218
|154.143
|233285.618
|6655.935
|35.049
|0.175
|35.225
|0.680
|0.078
|4526.036
|157.134
|239986.998
|6813.068
|35.225
|0.176
|35.401
|0.680
|0.077
|4632.886
|159.524
|245606.171
|6972.593
|35.225
|0.176
|35.401
|0.690
|0.078
|4811.089
|164.584
|251403.546
|7137.176
|35.225
|0.176
|35.401
|0.690
|0.078
|4924.652
|167.808
|257314.484
|7304.984
|35.225
|0.176
|35.401
|0.690
|0.078
|5040.439
|171.095
|264657.915
|7476.078
|35.401
|0.177
|35.578
|0.690
|0.078
|5158.494
|173.718
|270807.627
|7649.796
|35.401
|0.177
|35.578
|0.700
|0.079
|5354.857
|179.264
|277153.701
|7829.060
|35.401
|0.177
|35.578
|0.700
|0.079
|5480.342
|182.809
|283625.261
|8011.869
|35.401
|0.177
|35.578
|0.700
|0.079
|5608.309
|186.424
|291675.912
|8198.293
|35.578
|0.178
|35.756
|0.700
|0.079
|5738.805
|189.304
|298410.891
|8387.597
|35.578
|0.178
|35.756
|0.710
|0.080
|5955.194
|195.386
|305362.259
|8582.983
|35.578
|0.178
|35.756
|0.710
|0.080
|6093.918
|199.285
|312452.351
|8782.268
|35.578
|0.178
|35.756
|0.710
|0.080
|6235.410
|203.262
|321282.354
|8985.530
|35.756
|0.179
|35.934
|0.710
|0.079
|6379.726
|206.426
|328663.236
|9191.956
|35.756
|0.179
|35.934
|0.720
|0.081
|6618.209
|213.096
|336282.599
|9405.053
|35.756
|0.179
|35.934
|0.720
|0.081
|6771.638
|217.387
|344055.392
|9622.440
|35.756
|0.179
|35.934
|0.720
|0.081
|6928.157
|221.765
|353744.626
|9844.204
|35.934
|0.180
|36.114
|0.720
|0.080
|7087.827
|225.244
|361838.614
|10069.448
|35.934
|0.180
|36.114
|0.730
|0.081
|7350.697
|232.559
|370195.472
|10302.008
|35.934
|0.180
|36.114
|0.730
|0.081
|7520.466
|237.284
|378722.098
|10539.291
|35.934
|0.180
|36.114
|0.730
|0.081
|7693.683
|242.104
|389359.051
|10781.396
|36.114
|0.181
|36.295
|0.730
|0.081
|7870.419
|245.933
|398240.661
|11027.328
|36.114
|0.181
|36.295
|0.740
|0.082
|8160.223
|253.957
|407412.075
|11281.286
|36.114
|0.181
|36.295
|0.740
|0.082
|8348.152
|259.161
|416771.418
|11540.447
|36.114
|0.181
|36.295
|0.740
|0.082
|8539.931
|264.472
|428454.153
|11804.919
|36.295
|0.181
|36.476
|0.740
|0.082
|8735.640
|268.687
|438206.040
|12073.606
|36.295
|0.181
|36.476
|0.750
|0.083
|9055.205
|277.492
|448277.492
|12351.098
|36.295
|0.181
|36.476
|0.750
|0.083
|9263.324
|283.226
|458557.063
|12634.325
|36.295
|0.181
|36.476
|0.750
|0.083
|9475.744
|289.079
|471394.299
|12923.404
|36.476
|0.182
|36.658
|0.750
|0.082
|9692.553
|293.724
|482108.180
|13217.128
|36.476
|0.182
|36.658
|0.760
|0.083
|10045.017
|303.387
|493174.526
|13520.515
|36.476
|0.182
|36.658
|0.760
|0.083
|10275.591
|309.708
|504471.445
|13830.223
|36.476
|0.182
|36.658
|0.760
|0.083
|10510.969
|316.161
|518583.762
|14146.384
|36.658
|0.183
|36.842
|0.760
|0.083
|10751.252
|321.282
|530361.449
|14467.666
|36.658
|0.183
|36.842
|0.770
|0.084
|11140.103
|331.890
|542527.987
|14799.555
|36.658
|0.183
|36.842
|0.770
|0.084
|11395.658
|338.861
|554950.079
|15138.416
|36.658
|0.183
|36.842
|0.770
|0.084
|11656.580
|345.978
|570471.260
|15484.395
|36.842
|0.184
|37.026
|0.770
|0.084
|11922.984
|351.627
|583425.812
|15836.022
|36.842
|0.184
|37.026
|0.780
|0.085
|12352.097
|363.275
|596809.476
|16199.297
|36.842
|0.184
|37.026
|0.780
|0.085
|12635.452
|370.966
|610476.495
|16570.263
|36.842
|0.184
|37.026
|0.780
|0.085
|12924.805
|378.820
|627555.032
|16949.083
|37.026
|0.185
|37.211
|0.780
|0.084
|13220.285
|385.055
|641812.042
|17334.138
|37.026
|0.185
|37.211
|0.790
|0.085
|13693.969
|397.848
|656542.737
|17731.987
|37.026
|0.185
|37.211
|0.790
|0.085
|14008.270
|406.337
|671587.732
|18138.324
|37.026
|0.185
|37.211
|0.790
|0.085
|14329.276
|415.007
|690388.501
|18553.331
|37.211
|0.186
|37.397
|0.790
|0.085
|14657.131
|421.892
|706087.541
|18975.223
|37.211
|0.186
|37.397
|0.800
|0.086
|15180.178
|435.948
|722309.629
|19411.171
|37.211
|0.186
|37.397
|0.800
|0.086
|15528.937
|445.321
|738880.474
|19856.492
|37.211
|0.186
|37.397
|0.800
|0.086
|15885.194
|454.895
|759586.615
|20311.387
|37.397
|0.187
|37.584
|0.800
|0.086
|16249.110
|462.502
|776882.843
|20773.889
|37.397
|0.187
|37.584
|0.810
|0.087
|16826.850
|477.951
|794756.811
|21251.840
|37.397
|0.187
|37.584
|0.810
|0.087
|17213.990
|488.303
|813017.919
|21740.143
|37.397
|0.187
|37.584
|0.810
|0.087
|17609.516
|498.879
|835832.926
|22239.022
|37.584
|0.188
|37.772
|0.810
|0.086
|18013.608
|507.288
|854898.888
|22746.311
|37.584
|0.188
|37.772
|0.820
|0.087
|18651.975
|524.273
|874603.217
|23270.584
|37.584
|0.188
|37.772
|0.820
|0.087
|19081.879
|535.712
|894737.450
|23806.296
|37.584
|0.188
|37.772
|0.820
|0.087
|19521.163
|547.400
|919887.521
|24353.696
|37.772
|0.189
|37.961
|0.820
|0.087
|19970.031
|556.699
|940915.167
|24910.395
|37.772
|0.189
|37.961
|0.830
|0.088
|20675.628
|575.380
|962648.411
|25485.775
|37.772
|0.189
|37.961
|0.830
|0.088
|21153.194
|588.023
|984859.221
|26073.799
|37.772
|0.189
|37.961
|0.830
|0.088
|21641.253
|600.944
|1012595.880
|26674.743
|37.961
|0.190
|38.151
|0.830
|0.087
|22140.037
|611.233
|1035798.820
|27285.977
|37.961
|0.190
|38.151
|0.840
|0.089
|22920.220
|631.786
|1059781.944
|27917.762
|37.961
|0.190
|38.151
|0.840
|0.089
|23450.920
|645.766
|1084295.768
|28563.528
|37.961
|0.190
|38.151
|0.840
|0.089
|23993.364
|660.056
|1114898.796
|29223.584
|38.151
|0.191
|38.341
|0.840
|0.088
|24547.810
|671.444
|1140514.825
|29895.028
|38.151
|0.191
|38.341
|0.850
|0.089
|25410.774
|694.064
|1166993.817
|30589.092
|38.151
|0.191
|38.341
|0.850
|0.089
|26000.728
|709.528
|1194062.763
|31298.620
|38.151
|0.191
|38.341
|0.850
|0.089
|26603.827
|725.336
|1227843.482
|32023.956
|38.341
|0.192
|38.533
|0.850
|0.089
|27220.362
|737.947
|1256137.404
|32761.903
|38.341
|0.192
|38.533
|0.860
|0.090
|28175.236
|762.851
|1285386.199
|33524.754
|38.341
|0.192
|38.533
|0.860
|0.090
|28831.288
|779.962
|1315291.047
|34304.716
|38.341
|0.192
|38.533
|0.860
|0.090
|29502.056
|797.457
|1352595.996
|35102.173
|38.533
|0.193
|38.726
|0.860
|0.089
|30187.869
|811.427
|1383862.792
|35913.600
|38.533
|0.193
|38.726
|0.870
|0.090
|31244.832
|838.857
|1416186.551
|36752.456
|38.533
|0.193
|38.726
|0.870
|0.090
|31974.637
|857.796
|1449240.115
|37610.253
|38.533
|0.193
|38.726
|0.870
|0.090
|32720.920
|877.164
|1490455.162
|38487.416
|38.726
|0.194
|38.919
|0.870
|0.090
|33484.052
|892.645
|1525023.536
|39380.061
|38.726
|0.194
|38.919
|0.880
|0.091
|34654.454
|922.868
|1560762.312
|40302.929
|38.726
|0.194
|38.919
|0.880
|0.091
|35466.578
|943.839
|1597313.211
|41246.768
|38.726
|0.194
|38.919
|0.880
|0.091
|36297.156
|965.287
|1642868.163
|42212.055
|38.919
|0.195
|39.114
|0.880
|0.090
|37146.608
|982.449
|1681104.514
|43194.504
|38.919
|0.195
|39.114
|0.890
|0.091
|38443.109
|1015.762
|1720637.367
|44210.266
|38.919
|0.195
|39.114
|0.890
|0.091
|39347.137
|1038.990
|1761074.247
|45249.257
|38.919
|0.195
|39.114
|0.890
|0.091
|40271.838
|1062.750
|1811448.008
|46312.006
|39.114
|0.196
|39.310
|0.890
|0.091
|41217.685
|1081.783
|1853760.886
|47393.789
|39.114
|0.196
|39.310
|0.900
|0.092
|42654.410
|1118.515
|1897510.488
|48512.304
|39.114
|0.196
|39.310
|0.900
|0.092
|43661.074
|1144.252
|1942266.754
|49656.556
|39.114
|0.196
|39.310
|0.900
|0.092
|44690.901
|1170.581
|1997993.111
|50827.137
|39.310
|0.197
|39.506
|0.900
|0.092
|45744.423
|1191.697
|2044838.202
|52018.833
|39.310
|0.197
|39.506
|0.910
|0.093
|47337.138
|1232.214
|2093276.009
|53251.047
|39.310
|0.197
|39.506
|0.910
|0.093
|48458.453
|1260.739
|2142835.130
|54511.787
|39.310
|0.197
|39.506
|0.910
|0.093
|49605.726
|1289.925
|2204509.231
|55801.711
|39.506
|0.198
|39.704
|0.910
|0.092
|50779.557
|1313.359
|2256394.960
|57115.071
|39.506
|0.198
|39.704
|0.920
|0.093
|52545.865
|1358.069
|2310046.996
|58473.139
|39.506
|0.198
|39.704
|0.920
|0.093
|53795.288
|1389.695
|2364948.456
|59862.834
|39.506
|0.198
|39.704
|0.920
|0.093
|55073.808
|1422.058
|2433234.077
|61284.892
|39.704
|0.199
|39.902
|0.920
|0.093
|56382.101
|1448.073
|2490727.880
|62732.965
|39.704
|0.199
|39.902
|0.930
|0.094
|58341.658
|1497.428
|2550181.240
|64230.393
|39.704
|0.199
|39.902
|0.930
|0.094
|59734.266
|1532.503
|2611027.208
|65762.896
|39.704
|0.199
|39.902
|0.930
|0.094
|61159.494
|1568.400
|2686664.896
|67331.296
|39.902
|0.200
|40.102
|0.930
|0.093
|62618.105
|1597.291
|2750400.262
|68928.587
|39.902
|0.200
|40.102
|0.940
|0.094
|64792.871
|1651.793
|2816310.394
|70580.380
|39.902
|0.200
|40.102
|0.940
|0.094
|66345.557
|1690.705
|2883773.212
|72271.085
|39.902
|0.200
|40.102
|0.940
|0.094
|67934.820
|1730.534
|2967589.420
|74001.620
|40.102
|0.201
|40.302
|0.940
|0.094
|69561.522
|1762.629
|3038273.789
|75764.248
|40.102
|0.201
|40.302
|0.950
|0.095
|71976.036
|1822.838
|3111372.672
|77587.087
|40.102
|0.201
|40.302
|0.950
|0.095
|73707.732
|1866.021
|3186203.251
|79453.107
|40.102
|0.201
|40.302
|0.950
|0.095
|75480.452
|1910.227
|3279120.583
|81363.334
|40.302
|0.202
|40.504
|0.950
|0.094
|77295.167
|1945.890
|3357544.212
|83309.224
|40.302
|0.202
|40.504
|0.960
|0.095
|79976.855
|2012.429
|3438649.528
|85321.654
|40.302
|0.202
|40.504
|0.960
|0.095
|81908.787
|2060.366
|3521686.777
|87382.019
|40.302
|0.202
|40.504
|0.960
|0.095
|83886.738
|2109.444
|3624735.487
|89491.463
|40.504
|0.203
|40.706
|0.960
|0.095
|85911.804
|2149.085
|3711781.395
|91640.548
|40.504
|0.203
|40.706
|0.970
|0.096
|88891.332
|2222.647
|3801806.830
|93863.195
|40.504
|0.203
|40.706
|0.970
|0.096
|91047.299
|2275.876
|3893988.233
|96139.071
|40.504
|0.203
|40.706
|0.970
|0.096
|93254.899
|2330.380
|4008319.122
|98469.451
|40.706
|0.204
|40.910
|0.970
|0.095
|95515.367
|2374.456
|4104974.263
|100843.907
|40.706
|0.204
|40.910
|0.980
|0.096
|98827.029
|2455.812
|4204941.067
|103299.719
|40.706
|0.204
|40.910
|0.980
|0.096
|101233.724
|2514.935
|4307314.565
|105814.654
|40.706
|0.204
|40.910
|0.980
|0.096
|103698.361
|2575.482
|4434213.464
|108390.136
|40.910
|0.205
|41.114
|0.980
|0.096
|106222.333
|2624.504
|4541581.270
|111014.640
|40.910
|0.205
|41.114
|0.990
|0.097
|109904.493
|2714.511
|4652631.236
|113729.151
|40.910
|0.205
|41.114
|0.990
|0.097
|112591.859
|2780.201
|4766368.568
|116509.352
|40.910
|0.205
|41.114
|0.990
|0.097
|115344.258
|2847.481
|4907272.591
|119356.833
|41.114
|0.206
|41.320
|0.990
|0.096
|118163.264
|2902.019
|5026587.056
|122258.851
|41.114
|0.206
|41.320
|1.000
|0.097
|122258.851
|3001.633
|5149997.107
|125260.485
|41.114
|0.206
|41.320
|1.000
|0.097
|125260.485
|3074.640
|5276408.792
|128335.125
|41.114
|0.206
|41.320
|1.000
|0.097
|128335.125
|3149.423
Source: Author calculations
Do you see what this means? It means that an initial 25,000 investment into a dividend growth name that continues to grow its dividend but offers only a little share price growth, in conjunction with regular contributions, generates a retirement nest egg in this case of over $5 million.
Make no mistake, this is riddled with assumptions. But you can try playing with the numbers yourself, especially on the dividend increase side and the percent of annual growth. Obviously over a 50-year period so many things can happen and the price will be up and down. However, we believe this really illustrates the power of buying a company that pays a growing dividend with an established track record of dividend coverage.
This takes us to our next point. Just how is performance.
It all starts with revenues
For a dividend to be paid, it all starts with generating strong revenues and going from there. Before the WarnerMedia integration, the bears were correct to chastise AT&T for falling revenues. Revenues have indeed begun to flatten for the company in recent quarters. In the most recent quarter, we were anticipating a dip this quarter, excluding any impact from WarnerMedia, simply based on our prior 2018 projections. Revenues did fall:
Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing
As you can see, revenues have been declining. Analysts covering the company were targeting a consensus $39.3 billion. We felt the impacts from the loss of video subscribers and ongoing promotions to bring in new wireless customers would be an issue. The posted result of $38.99 billion was solid but came up short. Much of this was driven by pain on the video side, despite overall net gains. The growth in DirecTV Now is keep/adds positive, but this is often lower revenue generating versus the linear business. Wireless had 3.8 million total adds which was a plus. That said, thanks to a buyback and tax reform, earnings were up nicely:
Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing
Earnings per share were expected to be around $0.85. The results overall surpassed consensus expectations thanks to operating expenses rising minimally. They were $34.0 billion versus $33.3 billion, last year. If you figure in the merger expenses, it's $32.5 billion) being better than we thought.
Although we were helped by well-managed expenses, we cannot forget the positive impact of share repurchases. As we move forward, investors should expect high merger expenses pressuring GAAP earnings while revenues shoot higher. While these patterns matter, what about dividend coverage?
Free cash flow strong is vital to the dividend payout ratio
Before the WarnerMedia integration, AT&T was previously aiming to hit about $20 billion for the year in free cash flows. In the most recent quarter, we thought $4.5 billion in free cash flow was a reasonable target. Thanks to lower capital expenditures, free cash flow was strong:
Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing
As we look ahead, we expect free cash flow to ramp up in H2 2018, as this is a seasonally stronger period for the company. This was a 46% increase from last year. As such, management has revised free cash flow guidance to the high end of the $21 billion range, and this is inclusive of all deal and integration costs. We believe this matters because it reduces the dividend payout ratio, which is the most critical indicator to keep an eye on for a dividend growth name. Q2 payout ratios have been volatile, but under 100%:
Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing
As you can see, the dividend payout ratio was 60.0%, much lower than we projected. If free cash flow comes in at $21 billion for the year, we project the payout ratio will remain comfortably under 70% for the year. This is a target that we have for the company moving forward on an annual basis. As the years progress, we fully expect the dividend to be raised like clockwork every year. We are projecting another one penny per quarter increase come 2019, and for each year in the future. We encourage investors to keep a very close watch on this measure.
Take home
AT&T is offering a compelling entry point based on its dividend, and the fact that the dividend is well covered. Utilizing several simple calculations all the way through more complex annualized calculations, we have demonstrated the power a dividend growth paying name like AT&T over the course of an investing lifetime.
While investors must watch important trends in critical metrics, perhaps none is as important as the dividend payout ratio moving forward, as the entire investment thesis rests upon the dividend growing. That said, do not worry about the day-to-day. Worry about the year-to-year. Keep building your position in AT&T as well as others in your (hopefully) well-diversified portfolio. This is the secret to long-term wealth building.
Disclosure: I am/we are long T.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.