Squished: Financially Supporting 2 Generations - Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: How can we view the commonplace plight of those obligated to care for aging parents and children through a long-term financial planning lens?

Beware Of Physical Gold

“As we saw during the 2008-09 financial crisis, multi-billion dollar corporations went bust overnight due to a lack of liquidity. And if liquidity matters for large institutions, you better believe it matters for individuals…The only way to convert physical gold - whether it's held as jewelry, coins, or in another physical form - is to sell it to a dealer or private party. And that can take time.” (ETFguide)

Turkey

“Has Erdogan just pointed Turkey down a dangerous path of ongoing confrontation with the US? Could such a path end in (yet another) war or coup attempt? It's far too early to make that call. I'm just floating some potential scenarios. A more immediate concern could be the imposition of capital controls in Turkey, potentially leaving investments stranded there. Either way, I'd like to see the political tensions reduce considerably before dipping a toe into Turkish stocks, despite their cheapness” (Rob Marstrand)

Submerging Markets

“Federal Reserve monetary tightening has caused a sharp rise in the US Dollar. As the US Dollar rises and EM currencies decline, economic conditions deteriorate, and equity markets fall. Given the path of Federal Reserve policy, expected to continue with interest rate hikes (a policy mistake) and balance sheet reductions, a further rise in the US Dollar can be expected. As the dollar rises, I expect emerging market economies to contract, further exacerbating the declines in the emerging market equities. There is more downside to come in the Emerging Markets.” (Eric Basmajian)

Thought For The Day

“Like many young adults, Jen Holmes of Chicago sometimes looked to her mom for financial help. However, the roles reversed a couple of years ago when the 34-year-old public relations executive’s income increased and her 70-year-old mom retired. ‘It transitioned from me asking to borrow money to her asking to borrow money,’ Holmes says. Today, Holmes sets aside cash each month to help her mom with rent and other bills. ‘She is retired and receives Social Security, which is not even close to enough to get by,’ Holmes says.”

So begins a recent article from USA Today that reflects a major contemporary reality: the imperative of helping aging parents, a challenge frequently augmented by the responsibilities of taking care of one’s children, and of course, one’s selves. This subject has risen to such prominence that it has its own unique appellation – “sandwich generation,” describing the squeeze felt by adult children juggling these issues.

A great deal has been written about this squeeze, falling into two general categories, one emotional and the other technical. The emotion-based literature describes the guilt, frustration, pain, confusion, anger and fear of the future that come with the territory of aging, caring for loved ones, losing loved ones, losing one’s insurance, one’s home and sometimes one’s independence.

The technical side of this literature deals with the practical knowledge and ameliorative steps people need to take to cope with the problems that arise, be it a durable power of attorney enabling an adult child to make decisions about an aging parent’s assets or a health care directive empowering the adult child to make medical decisions. Financing all this is another big part of the challenge – not everybody is made of money, and not every parent has sufficient assets; in many scenarios, adult children need to learn about public resources to help cope.

In short, if much has been written on all of this, it is because the need has been great; and it is great that those in need can search and find the information relevant to them. But I do think there is something useful to say beyond these individual parts, a big-picture view that may be of value to all readers, in particular those not (or not yet) facing such issues, and that is where this sandwich-generation squeeze fits into a financial-planning view of things.

To that end, my view is that you can plan your financial life based on a long-term view of what your needs will be or you can go with the flow – a flow that is pushed along by the currents of the investment industry and the investment media. As I have written numerous times previously, we all generally have growth needs, stability needs and contingency needs. It is for that reason that I recommend investors own stocks or equity fund shares, which have the potential to grow but which have corresponding risks. Property ownership is a good way to mitigate some of that risk, or to own risk in a more stable fashion, since it is based on the permanence of land. An allocation to cash enables an investor to take advantage of opportunities that come up, or to deal with emergencies that come up.

The plight of the sandwich generation clearly falls into that last and least desired category. Before one immerses in the ocean of literature of those obligated by fate to support two generations, it is important to know where it exists on your financial-planning map. To those who do not face any of these searing issues of caring for aging parents while taking care of one’s kids and one’s selves, the above-described navigation should not only reinforce your determination to keep cash on hand, but should equally impel you to work towards the growth of your assets. Know also that while the investment industry and media are selling products and generating clicks, you must maintain your focus on realizing your long-term objectives.

The details will vary according to each individual, but any thought and action put into sensitively assisting aging parents marshal their own financial resources appropriately – via their savings, insurance and trusts – could end up sparing their adult children, and grandchildren, in their later years. And, as ever, one’s own finances will be more secure when some meaningful level of current income is set aside and invested for future use.

--

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire – from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.