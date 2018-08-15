Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TPRFF) CEO Lombardo Paredes on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCPK:TPRFF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2018 9:30 AM ET

Great thanks Christine. Good morning and thank you for joining us today for our 2018 second quarter and first half results webcast. Joining me on the webcast this morning is our CEO, Lombardo Paredes. I’ll first go through our prepared remarks regarding our performance in the first half of this year and then Lombardo will be available as we open things up for the Q&A session.

Before we proceed to presentation, I would first like to draw your attention to our legal disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements that may be made by us during the webcast this morning. Each quarter I have been providing you with an update on our progress against our stated priorities to execute our strategy in 2018.

Our first objective this year focused on the final improvements to our capital structure. We’re pleased to say that we have successfully closed this chapter with the elimination of all of the convertible debt that was put in place back in early 2016 reducing the potential dilution to shareholders from above 95 million shares under the former capital structure to about 63 million under the new structure.

With the issuance of shares settled at 2018 debentures earlier this week, we now have 48.2 million common shares issued and outstanding. We have reduced our total debt from approximately 180 million at the time of the debt restructuring in early 2016 to 93 million at present represented by our 2024 Gold Notes. The Gold Notes are currently unlisted and we are working through the listing application for TSX at this time.

We also have 12 million new warrants outstanding that were issued as part of the Gold Notes financing in April. We’re pleased to say that we have listing approval for these warrants and they should start trading on the TSX in early September under the symbol GCM.WT.B.

The second objective we've set for this year was to continue the implementation of the object optimized mine plan at Segovia. Segovia is our primary cash generating assets and was recently recognized in the mining intelligence study as one of the top five highest grade underground gold mining operations globally in 2017. We expect to invest about $30 million this year in the continuation of the exploration, development, expansion and modernization programs at Segovia of which we spent close to $16 million in the first half.

Of this total expenditure about 8 million was spent on exploration and development. We spent almost 5 million in various programs taking place within our mines upgrading mining equipment, improving infrastructure such as via [PK and hoisting] systems that move people and material in and out of the mines, ventilation improvements at Providencia and El Silencio this year, health and safety improvements and more.

And we also spent just over $2 million through the first half this year with some further equipment upgrades at our Maria Dama plant and its lab. Construction of the El Chocho tailings storage facility which started receiving material ahead of schedule in July and the commencement of construction of the new filter press which will be commissioned in 2019.

The water treatment plant implemented at Maria Dama in 2017 is continuing to do its job eliminating our exposure to environmental discharge fees likely we had incurred in the past. Overall execution of our 2018 capital investment programs at Segovia is moving on nicely.

Our third key focus area this year is the ongoing exploration program at Segovia. As we have said before, we feel we have only scratched the surface when it comes to exploring the high-grade veins that are known to exist within our RPP 140 [tail].

Through the first half of 2018, we’ve completed 88 holes representing approximately 55% of the 20,000 meters we initially planned to drill in 2018. Results to-date as we announced in mid-June have been very encouraging. What really caught our attention was the results of the channel sampling that took place at the deep levels of the El Silencio mine which you can in this image. El Silencio was the oldest and deepest of our mines going down to level 45 and historically a very high grade gold producer.

As we announced, we discovered a new structure at El Silencio and some very interesting high-grade results with that, worthy of an immediate follow-up with the addition of another $2.3 million of drilling to take place as illustrated in this image, starting in September, to test the extensions of the north, middle, and south ore shoots below level 45, another 200 meters below the currently delineated resource so that we can increase reserves and resources and incorporate these extensions into our future development and production plans.

The fourth key objective we set for 2018 focuses on our Marmato project, and gaining and understanding of how we can move forward. As we announced late last year, we have shifted our attention from open-pit to an underground expansion at Marmato.

We have engaged JDS to work with this on technical studies looking at mining methods, mine design, plant requirements and so on, to take us toward a peak year in 2019. The first phase of this technical work with JDS has already started.

We're also going to do about 10,000 meters of drilling this year, and our program which consists of 32 holes to be drilled from level 20 got underway in mid-June. The drilling program will focus on the transitional zone and the deep zone. The main purpose of the drilling planned and the transitional zone are nominal 50x50 meter center spacing, is to convert as much as we can of the inferred resources to indicated and to extend the higher-grade gold which we've outlined so far, along Strike which is open up in both directions and at depths.

It's our intention to outline a higher grade block with an extension of at least 500 meters along Strike, also drilling within the transitional zone is aimed to aid the mine design for expansion of the existing mine at Marmato.

The drill holes in the first 100 meters of the deep zone have the same purpose as the transitional zone. While drilling planned on 100x100 meter center spacing, is focused on increasing our confidence in the Deeps mineralization up to a depth of 700 meters ASL.

If we're successful in extending the higher-grade block up to a depth of 700 meter ASL, we could then extend our drilling a nominal 50x50 meter center spacing up to a depth of 600 meters ASL, which would mean having indicative resources for further 400 meter down below the current lowest level of the existing mine. The results of this drilling program will age JDS and our project team as we get into Phase 2 of the tactical studies later this year.

In July, we announced completion of 15% equity interest in Sandspring resources. There are two facets to this transaction. First, we diversified our project exposure outside of Colombia by taking a position in Sandspring.

Sandspring owns the Toroparu project in the emerging Western Guyana gold district, an area that Senior Management is very familiar with through a previous experience in the Venezuelan Guyana shield greenstone belt.

Toroparu is one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in South America, and we believe we can assist Sandspring's management bring this project to development through our involvement through the company's board.

Second, Sandspring needed a source of cash flow, and through this transaction acquired 100% interest in the Chicharron project located in our Segovia title, by acquiring 30% from us and the other 70% from a local Colombian company, who had contracted to explore, develop, and operate the project.

The Chicharron Project is located in the Eastern side of our Segovia title, as you can see on the slide, in an area that is predominantly silver rich mineralization with some gold and includes the workings of the e Guia Antigua mine which is a former producer. With this acquisition, Sandspring will now take over the operating of the project, which we believe can be up and running in the near future.

As part of the transaction, Sandspring completed an approximately $10 million financing, from which a significant portion of the net proceeds will be used to find the exploration of the Chicharron Project, and to get it up and running, and to complete the feasibility study on the Toroparu project.

Last night we released our operating and financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2018. We're pleased to be able to report positive quarterly results as we continue to execute our strategy.

In our second quarter and first half 2018 results, we saw improvement in gold production, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and excess cash flow compared to the second quarter and first half last year.

In addition our cash cost and all-in sustaining cost for the second quarter and first half of 2018 met our expectations. Over the next few slides, we’ll take a closer look at the results reported last night.

This was our third consecutive quarter reporting more than 50,000 ounces of gold production. Segovia accounted for almost 47,000 ounces of our total second quarter production up 70% over the second quarter of last year. And of this, the company's mines contributed 95% of the total gold production with the growth in 2018 coming from our Providencia mine. This has been the trend since the middle of the second quarter last year when our development activities opened up access to the higher grade areas which form the basis of the Providencia mines reserve and resource base.

The success of Providencia coupled with stability of production from the other company mines at Segovia Marmato led to a total first half gold production in 2018 of 105,578 ounces up from 20% over the first half last year.

And from this chart you can see that Segovia continues to drive our production growth. Our trailing 12 months gold production reached 194,000 ounces at the end of June up 40% over 2017's annual production. We announced last night that July's total production was 19,296 ounces of which Segovia was 17,164 ounces both of these being new monthly records.

This brings our trailing 12 months gold production end of July to 198,632 ounces and we have raised our production guidance for 2018 as we now expect we will almost certainly pass-through 200,000 ounces of gold this year.

The company's total cash cost per ounce are heavily influenced by the optimized production costs of our Segovia operations which represent about 89% of total gold sales. As you can see on this chart, Segovia's cash cost in the current and prior year has been steadily below $700 per ounce and we continue to expect to remain below $700 per ounce for the balance of this year.

At Marmato, total cash costs has historically been higher than Segovia due to the lower mine grades and the fact that we have not yet put in the effort to optimize the production costs as we have with Segovia. This will come with the underground expansion project we are currently working on with the help of GDS. Our models cash costs in the first half of 2018 were adversely impacted by low-grade material early in the second quarter. However, mine management made the necessary corrections and for the month of June cash cost came back down below $1100 per ounce or as we expect them to be for the balance of this year.

For the first half of 2018, our company average cash cost was $683 an ounce down from $709 per ounce in the first half last year reflecting the increased proportion of our total production coming from the lower cost Segovia operations this year.

When you look at this chart depicting are all-in sustaining cost results for the last three years, the first thing that comes to mind is stability. Our cash cost has been trending at about $700 per ounce and our all-in sustaining cost in the low $900 rang, a little more than in 2016 is for investing more than expiration now because we can afford to. For the balance of 2018, we don't see much change in this trend.

I had mentioned earlier that we've now had three successive quarters with over 50,000 ounces of gold production. With stable cash costs and gold prices over $1275 per ounce, that translated into three successive quarters of adjusted EBITDA in excess of $26 million. For the first half of 2018, our adjusted EBITDA reached $54 million bringing our trailing 12 months to $95 million. We certainly appear to be trending towards $100 million of annual EBITDA this year.

For the last couple of years we've been using excess cash flow as a measure of our ability to generate free cash flow to repay our debt. Excess cash flow essentially reflects our cash from operations, less CapEx, interest and taxes paid during the period. In the first half of 2018, we turned 54 million of adjusted EBITDA into almost $14 million of excess cash flow up about 2.5x the excess cash flow we generated in the first half last year.

Although gold prices have fallen off in the first six weeks of the third quarter, we believe we have sufficient cash generation capability in the second half of this year to meet our obligation to deposit 1300 ounces each month being less than 10% to Segovia's monthly production into the Gold Trust Account for the quarterly Gold Notes repayments.

Turning our attention to our June 2018 balance sheet, this is probably the main beneficiary of the work we have completed this year to improve our capital structure. Our cash balance increased almost $22 million in the second quarter of 2018, $11 million through our excess cash flow and the other $11 million through our financing activities which included getting back the cash that was in the sinking fund for the 2020 and 2024 debentures.

As you can see on this chart, excluding the current portion of the Gold Notes that will be serviced by the delivery of gold from our production at Segovia, our working capital is the end of June that turned positive, a $20 million improvement since December largely due to our increased cash position. And since the end of June, the 3.5 million in cash and trust has been returned to us as it was not required to pay the 2018 debentures and maturities in August. This helped to offset the 3 million we used to pay for the shares subscription in Sandspring in July.

In July we made the first quarterly principal repayment on the Gold Notes and in August the 2018 debentures were repaid with shares. That brings our total debt down to $93 million as of today and we still have $25 million of cash in the bank. Our focus on cash, costs and execution over the last three years has certainly paid off when you look at our financial position now.

And lastly before we get to the Q&A portion of this morning's webcast, I would like to reiterate our outlook for 2018. Our objectives remain unchanged although we can now count the capital structure improvement as complete. Our focus will center on execution of our mine plant at Segovia and the exploration programs of both Segovia and Marmato.

We have raised our production guidance and we’re maintaining guidance for our 2018 cash cost and all in sustaining cost per ounce averages. The first half has been a very positive period for us and despite the recent volatility and goal, we’re excited about what the second half of the year has in store for us.

So with that Christine, we'd now like to open it up for the Q&A session.

All right, well, there is no questions at this time. We thank you for taking the time to join us this morning.

