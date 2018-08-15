Fire Sale Or Up In Smoke? Cannabis Stocks Overreact To Ontario Retail Roll-Out Delay

Some names are looking interesting including Canopy and Aurora among others who could benefit from the change.

But we think the market has overreacted and LP's may actually benefit.

The fallout from the announcement that Ontario is delaying the launch of private marijuana stores until April 2019 was harsh and widespread.

Nearly every marijuana ticker was down on the news today and the biggest names on the marijuana stocks list including Canopy (CGC), Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), and Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) were getting close to seeing double digit declines.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Of course large reactions on headlines certainly aren't new for the space, especially given a largely retail shareholder base, tricky valuations, and little near-term earnings making the stocks particularly volatile. Case in point the market beta for Canopy is 3.1 and its 4 for Aphria.

But no point dwelling on today's share price performance as the market reaction is in the rear-view mirror. The question now is did the market overreact?

Clearly the short-term impact is negative, with only online sales going live in October the amount of product sold will suffer. It's a double negative because the LP's were targeting production levels based on feeding into the retail channels as of October, and now those production levels will still be available but the demand will not. This may lead to additional pricing pressure as LP's look to sell older inventory.

But it's not all negative. Why? A lot of the profits in the marijuana industry will be scooped by the margin the retailer takes. With Ontario no longer looking into setting up its own retail store fronts, it opens a gateway for the LP's to do it instead. This is beneficial as they will not only scoop the retail margin but with enough scale they may be able to better their own brands. It's the beauty of vertical integration.

This also alleviates another issue that has weighed on the marijuana names. Ontario was going to go live with way too few stores, while the date is delayed, the store count is likely to increase significantly. The result should be increased sales through the legal channels and fewer through the black market. That's great news for the LP's.

But...there are still a lot of unknowns. How many retail licenses will be handed out, will there be limits on the number of stores any single entity can have, can the LP's even own a license? We'll be looking for more details on these in the coming weeks.

So who benefits most?

It's really the forward thinking companies who have already started moving into retail in other provinces. So Canopy is definitely a likely candidate, they've already said they would expand to Ontario if they were allowed.

Aurora seemed excited as well.

There were other press releases today as well that indicated the LP's view this is a positive, which seems reasonable to us.

In other words, the LP's that were going to benefit from Ontario's retail roll-out should for the most part be better off now than they were. Aside from that six month delay of course, which is more of a teething issue than a structural pain.

Now, what we don't want to see is further delays, which is certainly a possibility.

Conclusion

Cannabis names have been getting smoked by a plethora of negative catalysts, the recent news of a delay to the retail roll-out is just one more on the pile. But, we think the market may have overreacted as the news is actually not that negative, in fact, it can even be viewed positively. The legal market should be able to gain some share from the illicit one as more stores can potentially be rolled out than under the OSC, and the LP's may be able to participate in the retail margin as well as increased vertical integration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.