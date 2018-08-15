Baby Bonds Complete Review

In this article, I'll review all the baby bonds, listed on a National Exchange, sorted into several categories. There are 168 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. Since there is no common ETF for baby bonds only, I'll examine the two biggest fixed-income ETFs with a market capitalization of $22B in general, PFF and PGX. As we can see in the charts below, despite the fact that 87% of PFF's holdings are preferred stocks, which occupies more than 82% of the market capitalization of the fund, and 70% of PGX's holdings are preferred stocks with market capitalization of 75%. Still, with $2.5B in baby bonds in general, these two are the most representative for this kind of fixed-income securities.

PFF

PGX

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all baby bonds by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest. First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow, and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

The most essential thing for the past month is that the TNX pushed back again from the 3% yield mark, which surprisingly runs parallel with an increasing pressure on fixed-income investors. That can be seen in the second chart and the third chart with the selling of the most representative fixed-income ETFs, PFF and PGX. As far as the equity markets, while going relatively quietly to its all-time highs, it does not affect the fixed-income markets.

The Review

These baby bonds resemble the preferred stock securities in their basic features. They are debt securities that are generally issued in $25 denominations and have maturity dates of 5 to almost 90 years (in our database, AGO-F is the security with the longest maturity, 7/15/2103). Baby bonds are normally redeemable at the issuer's option on or after five years from the date of issue at par. Most of these debt securities pay quarterly interest distributions. In payment of interest and upon liquidation, the exchange-traded debt securities rank junior to the company's secured debt, equal to other unsecured debt, and senior to the company's preferred and common stock. An important note is that all baby bonds are not eligible for the 15% tax rate on dividends as they are U.S. securities that pay interest, not dividends.

1. Call Risk Baby Bonds YTC < 0

The lower the bond, the higher the risk.

Long time no call:

Short time no call:

Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield. In fact the higher the yield, the most likely the redemption.

2. Baby bonds below PAR, YTM < 10% yield curve:

The investment grades only:

Qwest's baby bonds seem to be quite undervalued at these price levels, especially after the positive earnings of the common stock, CTL.

3. Baby bonds YTM > 10%. Be careful with these babies:

After the delisting of all RAS securities, there are no other baby bonds in this group.

4. Baby bonds > Par, Yield curve by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call:

Take a closer look at the main group:

5. Fixed-to-Floatings:

By Yield-to-Call and Years-to-Call:

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

The Full List

6. Baby Bonds issued by a BDC

Under the 1940 Act, BDCs must generally meet certain levels of asset coverage with respect to their outstanding "senior securities," which typically consist of outstanding borrowings under credit facilities and other debt instruments, including publicly and privately offered notes. "Asset coverage," as defined under the 1940 Act, generally refers to the ratio of a BDC's total assets compared to its aggregate amount of outstanding senior securities, which allow BDCs to decrease their asset coverage requirement to 150% from 200% under certain circumstances.

By Yield-to-Maturity and Years-to-Maturity:

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Take a closer look at the main group:

7. Ex-Dividend Dates:

8. A Look at the Recent Redemptions

As a result of the completion of the asset sale transaction with BSP Asset Acquisition I LLC, an affiliate of Benefit Street Partners LLC, Triangle Capital Corporation called for redemption its two outstanding baby bonds, TCCA and TCCB.

9. A Look at Recent IPOs:

There are 3 new issues for the past month.

The full list:

At this point, only TBC is trading on a National Exchange. The other two, LTSK and PRS, are still on OTC. You can check their current price is FINRA, by clicking over the symbol:

10. How do they move?

Here is the general idea of how the baby bonds have moved since the start of the month:

Top Gainers:

Top Losers:

Bad days for MHLA and MHNC after the poor quarterly report by MHLD.

Conclusion

This is how our small world of baby bonds looks in the middle of August.

I plan to present these reviews at the start of every month. All of these layouts are also available in our database. We are trying to improve our review of the stocks we trade in every new article we publish. Feel free to comment, and if you have any suggestions, they are welcome!

Note: Some figures and charts here are from Aug. 13, 2018.

