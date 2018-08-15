MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (MGTI) CEO Robert Ladd on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCQB:MGTI) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Rob Lowrey - CFO

Robert Ladd - President and CEO

Steve Schaeffer - COO

Rob Lowrey

All right. Thank you. Good morning and welcome to MGT's second quarter 2018 investor call update. Joining me on the call is Robert Ladd, MGT's President and Chief Executive Officer and Steve Schaeffer, MGT's Chief Operating Officer. The agenda for today's call is for Mr. Ladd to give an overview of the company and the status of its cryptocurrency business to date. Mr. Schaeffer will then follow and provide more insight on the company's cryptocurrency operations and operating results for the second quarter. I will then discuss financial highlights of the company for the second quarter and year-to-date period and following my presentation, we will hold a Q&A session before concluding the call.

Prior to starting the call, I'd like to read the following forward-looking disclaimer. During the call, we may make forward-looking statements about our future financial performance and other future events or trends. These statements are only predictions and are based on what we believe today and actual results may differ materially. These forward-looking statements are subject to the risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect our financial results and the performance of our business, which we discussed in detail in our filings with the SEC, including today's earnings release, risk factors and other information contained in our most recently filed 10-K, 10-Q and 8-Ks. MGT Capital Investments assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which we may make on today's call.

With that said, I'll now turn the call over to Mr. Ladd for an overview of the company.

Robert Ladd

Good morning. I'll get right to the point. I've been around Wall Street a long time as you know. And as I said to many of you at the annual meeting, this past December, when the stock was$5, $6, $7, going straight up along with bitcoin, we're not as smart as you think. And today, the message is, we're not as dumb as you think, right now. To paraphrase Warren Buffett's words, when you put up even the best managers against the worst business conditions, it's the business conditions that win. And make no mistake, current business conditions in bitcoin mining is stink.

The key determinant of mining productivity is the difficulty rate. Since the beginning of the year, difficult has tripled. It now requires approximately 850 TerraHash per second in computing power to mine one bitcoin per month. Over the same time, the price of bitcoin has been cut in half or slightly more. Those factors combined mathematically to reduce the revenue 80%, pacing that on a fixed number of machines. And those machines still have to run flat out, consuming the same amount of electricity, deflating the bitcoin mining operating margin even more than revenue.

I'd like everyone to realize, this divergence of price and difficulty is at the core of the problem. We believe something will have to give and looking forward, we expect price to outpace difficulty. Although obviously nothing is certain, however, just like the excess returns from late 2017 didn't last, we believe a more positive convergence is underway. That's not to say the company does not take responsibility for our financial results. Against this backdrop of terrible mining economics, MPT was derailed by the non-performance of our facilities operator in Sweden. Full details can be found in the 10-Q, but in a nutshell, they did not deliver as promised and MGT was forced to take control of finishing the build and assuming their liabilities. The monetary costs were large and the delay costs were larger still. The silver lining in this change is that our ongoing electricity and hosting costs will be much less than under the former arrangement.

I also want to point out that our reported revenue does not include bitcoins mined by or investor owned partnerships. And as such, it vastly understates our mining activity in the quarter. The actual production of coins mined in the second quarter is 162. That's compared to 94 coins in the first quarter of this year. We need the business decision to get the partnerships up and running at full steam to be a priority. Our CFO can better explain the accounting rules, but in summary, the reported numbers do make us look worse than we actually are.

Those are my remarks. For a summary of our mining activities, I'd like to turn the call over to Stephen Schaeffer. As many of you know, Steve was appointed COO last month. And frankly, I think this move more than anything speaks volumes about MGT's commitment to the crypto mining industry. Steve is a loud and respected voice in the crypto community and we congratulate him on his appointment.

Steve Schaeffer

Good morning. Thank you all for participating in this call today. Thank you, Rob. I really appreciate the opportunity and I'm very excited for this opportunity to work as COO with MGT, as we grow our crypto business and become a bigger part of the digital age. During the second quarter, we completed the material aspect of our construction improvements at our location in Northern Sweden. These improvements, specifically regarding HVAC and networking aspects of crypto mining allowed us to power on all, but 298 of our corporately owned miners.

In early July 2018, the remaining 298, I'm sorry, I apologize, by early July 2018, we turned on all of our miners, except for the 298 remaining. The remaining 298 have been added to the operation and at the current time, all of our bitcoin miners and the rigs are fully operational. Despite the successful deployment of hardware during the quarter, we did suffer production losses during the period, primarily due to the extraordinarily above average temperatures suffered in Northern Europe this summer.

In an effort to combat the high temperatures, we initiated a program of strategic rolling shutdown of the miners at different times throughout the hottest times of the day. This strategy resulted in a significant decrease in enhanced power on the hottest days. However, we strongly feel this action prevented damage to the miners, which will be crucial to our future production estimates. This strategy did lead to a fairly consistent production for the month of July.

At this time, I'd like to give a short commentary, which are my personal views on the status of crypto mining and the industry and the ecosphere as a whole. Mining obviously is growing through, as Rob said, a very difficult period. We've experienced significantly increasing difficulty rates as well as price dropping, although the first six to eight months of the year as well as in the second quarter. In fact, the second quarter, we experienced a 55% increase in difficulty rate, while the price stayed fairly stable throughout the quarter.

That being said, without getting into price commentary, the fact that we stayed stable, despite all the volatility shows that there is a bid in the market for bitcoin and that there are buyers and there are players entering the marketplace, which are creating a floor in the prices hopefully. Overall, we've seen a movement towards industrialization and consolidation within the mining arena. I believe companies which are best capitalized and well positioned such as ours will see the opportunities not seen before in crypto mining. The relatively cheaper cost of the miners coupled with an abundance of effective - cost effective power available off of those pre-positioned to take advantage and expand their footprint more quickly than in the prior years.

Thank you. And I will now turn the call over to Mr. Rob Lowrey, our CFO.

Rob Lowrey

Thanks, Steve. I'll provide a couple of highlights from the quarter and the six month period to date. Our revenue, which is all derived from bitcoin mining operations was 400,000 for the second quarter and 1.4 million for the six month period compared to 388,000 in the second quarter of 2017 and 700,000 for the six month period '17. These amounts reflect the 5% quarter-over-quarter growth and a 95% growth in the six-month period, over a six month period.

Operating expenses were 6.8 million for the second quarter in '18 and 12 million for the six month period in 2018 compared to 4.5 million in the second quarter of '17 and 7.8 million for the six month period. Operating expenses include $2.5 million relating to the Sweden restructuring activity previously discussed by Mr. Ladd and Mr. Schaeffer. Excluding these costs, operating expenses totaled 4.3 million for the quarter and 9.5 million year to date. The operating expenses are comprised of costs of revenue, general and administrative and in 2018, there were Sweden restructuring costs.

The operating expenses quarter-over-quarter increased $2.3 million and they're primarily related to - of the 2.3, 2.5 million related to the Sweden restructuring, $827,000 increase in cost of revenues due to the increase in bitcoin mining activity and included in cost of revenue is depreciation expense, which is noncash of $700,000 and $100,000 in 2018 and 2017 respectively. And then also in the quarter, there was an 889,000 decrease in G&A, primarily resulting from the decrease in non-cash compensation of $917,000, a decrease in legal and professional fees of about 650,000 and these decreases were partially offset by an increase in payroll and related expenses relating to the COO Steve and the CFO, myself where there were no similar positions in the prior period.

Then, operating expenses for the six month period ending June 30 increased $4.2 million over the same period in the prior year and that $4.2 million increase is attributable to three primary items. $2.5 million related to the Sweden restructuring, $827,000, which is an increase in cost to revenue because of the increase in our mining activity and cost of revenue does include depreciation expense, which is non-cash of 1.2 million this year and $200,000 in the prior period. And then thirdly, the increase in G&A or an operating expenses was $480,000 increase in G&A, resulting from $800,000 in payroll and payroll related expenses, $282,000 of corporate investor communications and $396,000 of cost to operate our Sweden facility in Q2 and that was partially offset by $1.1 million in lower labor costs and professional fees compared to the six month period in the prior year.

So the net loss for the quarter was 6.5 million compared to 4.2 million the same period in 2017. This is a $2.3 million increase period over period. If you exclude the Sweden restructuring costs, the net loss for the quarter would have been 4 million, which is slightly below the 4.2 million in the prior quarter. And then the net loss for the six months was 11.1 million compared to 10.1 million in the same period - in the prior period. And if you exclude the Sweden restructuring costs, the net loss for the six months would have been $8.6 million, which is $1.6 million lower than the net loss in the prior period.

This concludes my remarks and we will now turn the call over for questions.

[Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Glen Thompson.

Unidentified Analyst

I want to know, do we own the building now or are we - did we take over the lease and how long did we take over the lease for the first time of rent?

Robert Ladd

We will give that to Mr. Lowery.

Rob Lowrey

All right. Good question, Glen. Thank you. So, we did not take over the building. We did form wholly owned subsidiary called MGT Sweden AB, which is disclosed in our 10-Q and we're in the process of assuming that lease, the least, I think we said was for two years and we're going to assume it for the remaining amount. That process - that project is in process right now. So we would become the direct lessee of the building.

Robert Ladd

The current lease does have an option to buy and that's something we will explore further down the road.

And we will take our next question, pardon me, from David Hirschman.

Unidentified Analyst

Question - I saw the announcement yesterday about Bit5ive and I'd really like, if you wouldn't mind, expanding upon the relationship and what it might hold for us in the future going forward. And by the way guys, I want to say thank you for surviving the most difficult environment I think any of us could ever imagined and we're still here to talk about it and I think you all are doing a heck of a job preparing us for the future. So, if you could just talk about the Bit5ive, I'd really appreciate really understanding that.

Robert Ladd

I'll give that one to Steve.

Steve Schaeffer

Good morning, David. Thank you for the call and appreciate the kind words. So as far as the Bit5ive deal, which was put out in a press release yesterday, I think shareholders should take that as cognitive or our plan for the future to kind of expand our scope within the crypto arena. Although pure play mining is obviously a great business when it's great, we feel that we need to build some sort of hedge to protect ourselves from downside risk within any particular cryptocurrency that we're mining, which at this point, obviously bitcoin is where primarily where we generate our revenues.

So with that being said, we feel we need to start getting out in front of some of the future technology curves and that project building a specific size container that we felt that would be easy to shift, easy to deploy at future locations as we expand was a real strategic decision. Bit5ive had brought that to us, saying that they saw there was a need in the arena in the space.

We're collaborating with them on design and development of the prototype. I'll let Rob, when I get off, explain some of the more of economics of the deal, but rest assured that it doesn't take a tremendous amount of our time and burden as the projects are certainly not diverting us from our day to day activities, running our bitcoin mines and I'd like everybody to just take away from it that we are envisioning ourselves going forward as more of infrastructure company for the digital age, not just the pure play miner.

So I'll let Rob expand more on the financial details related to that particular transaction.

Robert Ladd

To be specific as to - so, it's Rob Ladd. The numbers - we did a fixed single digit royalty based on gross sales. Our capital commitment is pretty small, but I think to put it in perspective, it's something that has our view, really just upside and by attaching royalties to the gross revenues, we think we can actually get a very nice return when these things start showing.

We will take our next question from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

I guess my question is for Steve. It's a little more of a general question. With you move from the US to Sweden, I'm curious do you guys expect the next move to be further East, maybe into Europe or opportunities back in the US. What are you guys seeing out there?

Steve Schaeffer

Good morning, Mike. Thanks for the call. Appreciate hearing from a friend over at Oppenheimer. To answer your question, I think the power dynamic has changed. Obviously, we made the move to Sweden because we were ahead of the curve I feel in that, we saw the freezing and the discontinuance of any engineering projects out in Washington. In fact, there is a bill floating out there right now to triple the power - base power cost for all hosting centers. So, I don't know what's going to happen in Washington. Although, I will say, Sweden, we have very good economics there. It was a place that we felt that we can get up and running fairly quickly.

Obviously, the ambient environment is very suitable for bitcoin mining. However, it is quite a trip for us and we're seeing much more opportunity and we're exploring these opportunities domestically in North America. If I had to guess, I would think that our next expansions would be domestically in the US or at least in North America. We're exploring opportunities up in Canada as well. However, I think that there are numerous opportunities for a large amount of power at the prevailing market rates for what power companies are charging, available for us as we have the capital and the ability to expand. I don't think power is going to be our greatest challenge in that endeavor.

Next question will be from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Quick couple of questions. With regard to adding miners to the existing location in Sweden, I did notice a drop from Q2 to Q - to date of a large chunk of capital. My hope is that that we're continuing to invest in Sweden, number one and number two, as the miners in Washington state, does it make sense to consolidate the 500 in Washington state and move them to Sweden to maximize efficiency?

Robert Ladd

I'll let - well, I will take the first one. Well, I'd love to tell you we've bought 4000 miners at 500 bucks because they are down. Truthfully, these payments were several of the liabilities that were due to the power company there and did not go into increasing number of machines. I'll let Steve address the shipment issue.

Steve Schaeffer

Just one thing I would add as far Sweden is concerned, so although we have no assurances or, to be quite frankly, I don't even have a high level of confidence, but there is a possibility that we may be able to get what's called the rolling transformer brought to our location in Sweden, which if that actually happens, will pick up 10 megawatts of capacity in addition to what we have there. However, I think that would be a 2019 event, if it does happen. Certainly, there's no assurances and Vattenfall Energy, which is the energy company out there is just throwing out the possibility that they may have additional power left on the local grid, which if they do, they would put up what's called the rolling transformer that we would be able to draw down and additional 10 megawatts.

As far as the moving the machines from Washington to Sweden, it absolutely makes no sense for two reasons. Primarily, our power deal in Washington is pretty fair. I mean, we've been out there now for quite some time and our power costs are the same as they have been for the prior two years. We're just working off of that same contract. So it's not like we're seeing a major escalation in operating cost out there. So there's no reasons to move because of an increase in operating cost. Furthermore, to ship from Washington to Northern Sweden, as we learned in the first quarter is not a cheap thing to do. So to ship five 600 machines that we have out there over there and pay those expenses, especially considering that those machines were batch 2 and batch 4 of the S9s released from bit, mean, it probably would make a lot of sense, it would probably make more sense to either wait until new machines come out, newer technology and then utilize that power with a new more efficient machine and/or just let them run their life and perform under our existing power contracts that we currently have.

Our next question will come from Thomas Buell.

Unidentified Analyst

So pretty much most of my questions have already been answered. I am concerned with the costs going forward versus the reduction in revenue. Do you guys have any plans to reduce the costs that the company is incurring, I mean, not just regarding the build out in Sweden, but maybe in the payroll expenses or the G&A cost, all these things that bring almost $5 million a quarter in costs, and when you guys are seeing 400,000 in revenue.

Rob Lowrey

Sure. So the Sweden costs are in a restructuring line item are deemed to be one time. We did our best to capture those, so there should be not recurring. And then, cost of G&A on a go forward basis are always under evaluation, so good observation and we're going to continue to look at those and as things settle down in Sweden, as we look, we want to make sure we have the proper infrastructure to build out, as Steve said in some other areas. But we continue to look at the G&A cost and try to drive efficiencies as we see them.

And our next question will come from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

I was wondering the plan for dealing with this loan, the $3 million loans or a loan that you took out, it seems to have been some sort of emergency loan I guess to give to Sweden. So maybe if you could give us some of the thought process around that and also your plans on repayment.

Robert Ladd

So it's Rob Ladd. We've made the first monthly payments last month that we expect to make this month's payments as well. Despite the cash being where it was, we roughly cover our cost with the current production. The plan for paying down the notes would be likely to use some amount of S3 registration statement to sell equity to be able to pay them, absent a rip in bitcoin to 12000. So I just wouldn't characterize it as an emergency loan. It was, I guess, induced by an event we didn't hope to incur. But it's not a convertible note and we fully expect to pay it back in cash and we will.

Unidentified Analyst

And I joined the call the late, so just wondered - Sweden is up and running now.

Steve Schaeffer

Yes. So, it's Steve Schaeffer. Yeah. So all of our machines are running up in Sweden as well as in Washington and we're currently running at full power. So it was quite an adventurous second quarter getting there, but we're there, and happy to say that after a lot of work and a lot of stress, we're up and running and we're cranking along and now looking towards our future expansions in building out further.

Unidentified Analyst

But as a shareholder, I would just like to say that I'd love to see you execute first before you start talking about expanding more again in different projects. I would love to see some cash flow coming through. I mean, originally, when I had modeled this thing out, you should be obviously bitcoin has come down, but you should be spitting out cash and with the ability to buy back shares and whatnot, yet, I continue to see more and more dilution. So what I would hope you guys would think about going forward is to focus on your operations, let's see some execution, let's see some cash and then think about expanding.

Rob Lowrey

I would just ask you to take a look at the economics of mining in general. We've seen probably about an 80% decrease in net profitability in mining and that's just a rough guess off the top of my head in 2018. When you model that, I'm sure bitcoin was somewhere in the teens and difficulty was certainly about 150% to 200% lower than it is right now. So, it's the overall, not making excuses for our execution issues in Sweden, but the economics of mining are pretty much out of the hands of any miner or any operator. We can only play the hand that's put on the table, which is what the difficulty rate is and what the price of bitcoin is and with the divergence we've had, with those two inputs, it's working against us on both aspects.

So as bitcoin, hopefully as bitcoin appreciates and inflates, that's going to change the model quite a lot. As far as difficulty, that's something that's obviously out of our control as well. That's based upon the overall size of the network. So certainly when we put our models together and said, okay, well, we're going to have 6500, 7000 machines running, we did that, it looked really good at 18000 bitcoin and the total network being at about 15 to 18 exohash. Right now, we currently have a network that's 2x, almost 3x that size and obviously bitcoin prices dropped 70%, 80%.

And I think that all of - this is an MGT call, but just as a commentary, I think if you look at the other crypto stocks, we've all been punished the same and somewhat equally. I think if you look at it in respect to the overall economics of bitcoin mining as a whole. So, we need to be - we're confident we've gotten through our execution issues in Sweden. And we need to be ahead of the curve, so that when there is that next move in bitcoin, which to me the most exciting thing I've seen was that announcement the other day from [indiscernible]. The fact that the New York Stock Exchange, principal shareholder ICE, which is Intercontinental Exchange. Starbucks got the highlight, but to me, they were the most insignificant in that group.

You had [indiscernible] Susquehanna Group, which is a large broker dealer. Silver Lake, which is - one of the largest PE players in the world. These intelligent, well capitalized folks are making a significant investment and the fact that the New York Stock Exchange announced that they're going to be bringing a product out to the retail market in November, that to me was the most significant announcement of the year when it comes to the crypto ecosphere and I want to make sure that we're doing everything we can to be positioned for when that comes out and that in eco's live, I believe we're going to see a major appreciation and that's just my opinion, not the corporate stance. I believe we will see a major inflation of the price, bringing better economics to the mining.

Our next question comes from Gregory Alstom.

Unidentified Analyst

Congratulations on weathering a tough storm. I'm just curious that the tone of the all three of you does sound positive, despite the economic conditions. What do you see going forward in terms of the need perhaps to raise cash? Are you feeling that as a possibility?

Robert Ladd

It's Rob Ladd. The plans for raising cash are to put it to a productive use and we would like to, I don't want to say, outpace difficulty with units, however, that's pretty much what we'd like to do is we'd like to secure very low cost facilities for electricity and hosting. And if these ideally in the US. And secondly take advantage of some historically low machine prices from Bitmain and the combination of those two, we would - we're taking one step at a time, power first and the machines, machines are easily available. But again the view is to get a return on that capital that's - it's not excessive now. Will be when bitcoin economics turn.

Our next question will come from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

And again thank you guys for all your hard work over the last few years. It's been a long couple of years for shareholders, but we're behind you. I'd like to hear you guys talk a little bit about what the plan is for that $150 million registration, what is holding us back from using it in a way that's cost effective and beneficial to the shareholders, not dilutive. It's a little I guess, how should I take it when you guys say you're going to use some of that to pay back the loan that was given to us unsecured. So they must have confidence we're going to pay back. How do we get ahead of the curve, like you said, get more miners and be ready for that? How do we plan to use that in a good way to shareholders?

Robert Ladd

So again, I'll take that. The expectation is - and there's another old saying and all the people don't like stocks that are going down. And I recall back in July of last year, stock was I think $0.60 or whatever and everything was horrible, we could do nothing right and couldn't get capital and we had to borrow money from vultures and all those kind of stuff. There will be a time that prospects look better and I hate to be as simplistic as saying, it does follow bitcoin, but a stock is a stock and guys on this call know 10000% more than anyone else about the company. Most people know we're a bitcoin company. There are algos in the market that trade based on price of bitcoin. So, I think one benefit you should or one you should feel is that we know the market and will ideally sell shares to buy machines at appropriate times. And as I said, we're not in a position where we certainly don't need $150 million to live. I mean, we need to grow and we're looking for productive ways to do it.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you have any kind of timeframe for when we might see decision and I guess it's a data that we've got $150 million at our disposal, or even the $30 million or so last year from those capital. We haven't really spent any of that money as far as I can see. If we had - if miners achieve, just like our stock, why can't we buy them now? And even if he had to pay $0.05 a kilowatt for power and Quebec is at, at least going to make us more money and have a place to run miners or is that just not worth our effort and investment?

Robert Ladd

It's exactly what we want to do and I just would say again that - with the current situation, people are not coming throwing money at us. At $6, we felt 2 million shared at $4 in December. I mean that's how Wall Street is. I mean, people like stocks that are going up and we expect we'll get another opportunity to smartly raise capital and a fair amount and have opportunity to spend it. But we don't want to go back to the same sort of investors. This S3 was a real pain to get SEC clearance on, but we finally got it. This is our lowest cost of capital. We're not going to just flood the market to build up cash without any use for it. Although I may tell you differently, if the stock was on a tear and people down our door to get stock. So we need to be very conscious of market conditions. And I'd say right now, market conditions are bad.

And our next question will come from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

A couple of questions that are related. What is our cost per coin? In other words, what is the breakeven price of bitcoin for us to be profitable per coin? And do we sell, keep, what's our strategy for bitcoins that are mined?

Robert Ladd

So right now, to look at it mathematically, our marginal cost of production, if you will, is with the difficulty as high as it is and in my remarks, I gave some numbers, terrahash and everything else, but dividing it all out, the breakeven point marginally is about $4000 right now for a coin. And that's with the super-efficient producer like us. I don't know that anyone that people at steel or electricity have lower costs. There might be some in Russia or some other state owned sort of thing, but that's where we stand on a marginal basis. And as far as holding, unfortunately, right now, we'd love to hold more, but right now, every dollar we don't get by selling the production requires a dollar from somewhere else if that marginal dollar have to come from selling stock, we'd prefer to sell the bitcoin right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Follow-up on the current price here with your application for NASDAQ, could you give us an update, what do we expect, should they not be giving us a response soon and what do you think we would have to do to get on NASDAQ?

Robert Ladd

So, what I think we need to do for NASDAQ, we have a reverse split authorized of only, as much as one for two. So to meet NASDAQ initial listing, it's $4 price, although maintenance is only $1, but you still need the $4. So the internal goal, if you will, is to get the stock to at least back to $2, so we can use that reverse split we have to meet that. That's the primary stumbling block. And again, sometimes, companies do it by doing a greater reverse split. We try to avoid that and we don't have authorization for that. So our internal goal is to again get the stock back to a level, and again some that we control, we don't know obviously. But hopefully some good news in the industry and some investors that want to take a stake in the business show up and things look a lot better.

And our final question will come from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

My question is pretty straightforward. It's actually unrelated to bitcoin mining and as much those questions have been answered. Can you guys hear me clearly?

Robert Ladd

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

So those are very good questions asked by the other investors. And so my question is related to your cyber security agent and more particularly the privacy phone developed by Mr. John McAfee, what are your plans moving forward, any plans at all in those regards as far as production and sales distribution of the privacy phone that was mentioned late in 2017, mid to late 2017?

Robert Ladd

In January this year, for various reasons, including Mr. McAfee's influencer activities in the ICO market, we ended up parting ways from a business point of view. While the exit terms include that we still have royalty rights to any phone that may be developed by him on the outside, the company MGT refunded all pre-deposits we had about 200 deposits, we refunded those. So we have no direct interest or ownership in a privacy phone or in the product in the cyber security.

Robert Ladd

So I'll just sum up by saying, we know it's tough, when no one's happy. We know things change. And I also want to make a general comment about disclosure. As a public company, we run a very fine line between [indiscernible] that he's going to take the company private and getting away with it. And frankly the right way to disclose things, which is you really should disclose material events quarterly or through an 8-K. And I know all the shareholders in this call waiting to know what's going on and the only thing you know is the stock price. There is a tendency to think either things are horrible or things are great. We do our best to try to keep investors informed. We will still do that. We've started these quarterly conference calls and appreciate the support and keep those letters coming as they say. Thank you very much.

