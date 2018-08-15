NAHB Housing Market Index: 'Builder Confidence Remains Firm In August'

By Jill Mislinski

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Housing Market Index (HMI) is a gauge of builder opinion on the relative level of current and future single-family home sales. It is a diffusion index, which means that a reading above 50 indicates a favorable outlook on home sales; below 50 indicates a negative outlook.

The latest reading of 67, down slightly from last month's number, came in at the Investing.com forecast.

Here is the opening of this morning's monthly update:

Builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes edged down one point to a solid 67 reading in August on the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. "The good news is that builders continue to report strong demand for new housing, fueled by steady job and income growth along with rising household formations," said NAHB chairman Randy Noel. "However, they are increasingly focused on growing affordability concerns, stemming from rising construction costs, shortages of skilled labor and a dearth of buildable lots." [link]

Here is the historical series, which dates from 1985.

The HMI correlates fairly closely with broad measures of consumer confidence. Here is a pair of overlays with the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (through the previous month) and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index.

Original Post