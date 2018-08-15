Pointer Telocation Ltd.'s (PNTR) CEO David Mahlab on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2018 10:00 AM ET

David Fore - Hayden IR, LLC

David Mahlab - CEO and President

Yaniv Dorani - CFO

Josh Nichols - B. Riley FBR

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright

William Gibson - ROTH Capital Partners

Earlier, they furnished their second quarter 2018 results. By now, you should receive a copy of the press release, which is available on Pointer's website at www.pointer.com .

With me on the call are Mr. David Mahlab, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Yaniv Dorani, Chief Financial Officer. David will summarize the key highlights for the quarter; followed by Yaniv, who will provide a summary of the financials. We will then open the call for questions from analysts and investors.

With me on the call are Mr. David Mahlab, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Yaniv Dorani, Chief Financial Officer. David will summarize the key highlights for the quarter; followed by Yaniv, who will provide a summary of the financials. We will then open the call for questions from analysts and investors.

Thank you, Dave. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. We are very pleased with our results for the second quarter of 2018 and our performance thus far this year. This was another solid quarter as we increased our service revenue and we have delivered double-digit operating margins.

During the period, we grew our subscriber base to 271,000, up 13% year-over-year, which grew our service revenue up 2% over last year to $13.2 million. In local currency, service revenue grew up by 8%.

Meanwhile, the operating leverage in our service revenue was consistent and service gross margin at 59% compared to 59% over the same period a year ago. Overall, we believe our strategy is working well and we plan to continue to execute on it.

We are leveraging our leading cloud-based technologies to develop end-to-end telematic solutions for Fleet Management and Mobile Resource Management, MRM, using real-time data we collect to provide our customers business intelligence, cost saving and increased efficiency. Our economic model is scalable and a large portion of our cost is fixed. To put this into perspective, each additional subscriber brings more than 70% contribution margin, so more customers, more profit.

We are growing our customer base and subscribers through both organic growth and through acquisition of familiar businesses that we can integrate into our platform. We are operating at the MRM field, a highly fragmented $55 billion market and literally, hundreds of smaller players.

So, we have lots of potential targets to acquire and accelerate our growth and we are a potential target as well. Mobile carriers like Verizon and Vodafone have entered the market and both have been aggressive acquirer over the past year.

Saying that, we are confident in our business strategy and our internal potential as an independent company. We have a strong balance sheet with ample working capital. We are generating cash flow and we expect to continue to do so going forward.

Looking longer term, we believe our goal to double revenue through both organic and inorganic growth and to generate 20% or greater operating margin within the next three to five-year is very realistic.

And to address new solution and investment, we continue this year and we plan to further execute on our strategy and as well investing in developing leading cutting-edge solution to support our market.

As we work beyond 2018, we see substantial opportunity for our asset management solution, particularly North America market, built around the Nano family product as we migrate our solution to support long-term evolution. We see tremendous opportunities in 2019.

Also, we expect that India will be another promising opportunity for us as we provide solution to support compliance with the new legislation in India for AIS 140. We are close to complete our product congregation. 2018 is clearly an investment year for us and we fully expect to benefit from our effort in 2019.

In summary, we are pleased with our second quarter results and our performance thus far this year.

I would like to hand over the call to Yaniv Dorani, our CFO, for the financial summary. Yaniv, please go ahead.

Thank you, David. Unless provided for otherwise, we will be discussing our results on a non-GAAP basis. Please refer to the press release formulated today for our detailed GAAP number.

In terms of our financial results for the same quarter of 2018, the numbers were as follows; same quarter 2018 revenues were $19.7 million compared to $20 million in the second quarter of 2017, down slightly due to currency exchange rate. Revenues from services in the second quarter grew 2% year-over-year to $13.2 million and revenues from product declined to $6.6 million from $7.1 million.

Our service gross margin was 58.7% versus 59% in the second quarter last year. Our product gross margin was 39.8% that is 37.4% in the same quarter of last year. Our overall gross margin in the second quarter was 52.4% versus 51.4% in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the quarter was $3.1 million, a margin of 15.8% compared to $3.1 million in the same quarter of 2017, a margin of 15.2%. Non-GAAP net income in the same quarter was $2.5 million compared with $2.6 million in the same quarter of 2017.

EBITDA was $3.4 million, same as of the second quarter of 2017. Our balance sheet keeps strengthening. We ended the second quarter with net debt of $0.4 million.

That ends my summary. We should now open the call for questions. Operator, please?

Our first question comes from the line of Josh Nichols with B. Riley FBR. Please proceed with your question.

Yes. Thanks for taking my question. I wanted to ask regarding the Nano family. Could you give us an update on the LTE certification? Where does that stand? And when do you expect to begin shipping this product into the North America market?

David Mahlab

Hi Josh. As you've heard very correctly, the family of product consisted of four different solutions. We have promulgated or actually certified the first product and we intend to start shipping this product in the fourth quarter this year.

Over the next quarter, the third and the fourth, we will start beta testing with other two product lines and the fourth one will come in the first quarter of 2019. So, I believe that by the second quarter next year, we will have a full suite of solution.

As mentioned, we already have purchase orders of the first product that we will start shipping in the fourth quarter this year.

Thanks. And then a similar question. The company has had a lot of wins recently. And I wanted to ask, as far as the company's partnership with Nissan India and you're also doing some Connected Car supplying to car importers or a specific car importer in Israel, when are those supposed to ramp-up and what might that trajectory look like?

David Mahlab

We are now bidding on a few orders and see big opportunities based on the existing wins that we have. I do hope it will materialize next year, that's the idea, but we are in a bid process and I can't anticipate the result. I'm very optimistic, but I don't have any assumed due date.

Right. And then for the North American market, I mean, you already got your first purchase order for the Nano product. What type of interest are you seeing? Are you getting other potential buyers who are interested in bringing this product into the North American market as well in addition to the first?

David Mahlab

Yes, we have another big potential, but we will under -- we will have better understanding during the fourth quarter once we finish the integration with this market. We believe it's only the start because we only have samples now running. Production will ramp-up in the fourth quarter and then we'll be able to grow full speed. So, it's just the beginning. That's still the initial sell date, but it looks very positive. If I believe the numbers, they are very good.

Yes. And then last question for me. Any update on the ride-hailing that the company is doing in North America in the ridesharing market as part of driver behavior? And if you can provide a little bit more information about the company's recent collaboration with Microsoft and what your plan to achieve there and the opportunity longer term?

David Mahlab

Basically, we want to deploy a machine learning process, helping our customer to anticipate severe damages like accident or issues on the road going forward and according to the driver behavior, driver fatigue and things like that based on the existing information that we already gathered.

So, basically, we are now trying the algorithm for machine learning. We are testing the ideas with potential customers, but I don't think that we'll have any complete results before the first quarter next year.

Thanks David.

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Amit Dayal with H.C. Wainwright. Please proceed with your question.

Thank you. Good morning guys. It's great to see the operating cost being managed so tightly. For the next two quarters, should we continue to expect sort of these levels for operating cost?

David Mahlab

I believe so. We're -- our goal is to continue to improve and I'm pretty confident we can execute even with the headwind of currencies today.

Amit Dayal

Got it. And the drop in service revenue -- I mean, your subscriber numbers are growing sequentially on a year-on-year basis. In the first quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2018, you've seen a little bit of a drop in service revenues. So, is this also attributed to the currency situation or is this something else?

David Mahlab

Sure. Nothing specifically I would like to point out. We had only one notion that one of our big customers decreased its fleet because of his business situation, but besides that, we see a lot of opportunity. But basically, we are growing and we continue to grow.

Got it. You talked about consolidation undergoing within the industry. With the currency situation as it is right now, how is that impacting your M&A decision? From an emerging market perspective, are you seeing maybe more opportunities now that you want to take advantage of?

David Mahlab

The answer is yes, but we need to -- we are just -- at this stage, we are considering because nothing looks stable and I don't want to do it in the middle of a turmoil, but definitely, it will bring more opportunities as the currencies continue to devaluate.

We feel -- last week, we saw additional devaluation rate after what happened in the Turkish currency. But also, we are now looking, as always, in North America, but we're trying to grow -- to get a pretty deal, but now, we didn't accomplish any M&A opportunity.

Right. And for the topline perspective, I mean, we saw sort of a $1 million sort of impact in the second quarter. Is this level of impact going to continue to sort of play out for the next one or two quarters, at least in the third quarter for you?

David Mahlab

We don't have a crystal ball on the currency, but you have to keep in mind that actually the currency devaluation, big web stock is somewhere in May. So, the impact on the following quarter might be a big -- a bit bigger. But on the other hand, we will keep growing organically. Just keep in mind that also the OpEx is also decreasing by -- due to the currency devaluation. So, that's why I'm confident about the bottom-line performance.

Amit Dayal

Thanks Amit.

Our next question comes from the line of Bill Gibson with ROTH Capital Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Thank you. We've talked about the currency headwinds, but what about operationally in Brazil and Argentina? You mentioned one customer, but is it affecting the business there?

David Mahlab

We continue to see a growing demand for our services. We have positioned ourselves in a good situation and basically, the funnel looks very promising. So, we are optimistic about the growth and about additional win.

Yes. What about in Mexico? When you saw the NAFTA battles with the United States, does that impact your customers?

David Mahlab

At the end, I don't see any short-term impact. Basically, looking at the second half, I'm more optimistic about the growth. I mean, as we look, it's not that we've just had headwinds, but on local currency base, we continue to grow.

Thank you. And then just one last question. I noticed goodwill went down $2.2 million sequentially and yet, when I look to the EBITDA non-GAAP earnings, I didn't see that kind of drop in -- on the impairment. What was going on there?

David Mahlab

Basically, just a recalculation of the goodwill based on the current exchange rates. Nothing happened, no impairment.

Okay. It was just exchange rate?

David Mahlab

Only currency. Yes, only currency impact.

William Gibson

David Mahlab

There are no further questions in the queue.

On behalf of the management of Pointer Telocation, I would like to thank you for your continued interest and long-term support of our business. I look forward to speaking with you and updating you again next quarter. Also, for those attending, we will be representing in New York at the HCW Global Investment Conference on September 4.

