LRAD Adjacent Acquisition Will Have Huge Payoff

LRAD Corp (LRAD) is recognized as the world leader in long range acoustic hailing devices. The company strategy since 2013 has been to expand into and gain market share in the mass notification arena, which is a much larger market. Please refer to my earlier articles on LRAD for background info on the company. In this article, I am focusing on why I think LRAD is now primed for success.

Acquisition Is a Big Deal

The company suffered from declining sales in 2015 and 2016. Shareholders were frustrated. LRAD products in both long distance hailing and mass notification were considered top notch, but sales were poor and not growing. An activist shareholder brought on the hiring of a new CEO, Richard Danforth.

Part of the problem that LRAD was facing was due to delays in contracts awards from government as well as commercial sectors, internationally as well as domestically. Beyond delays in contract awards, LRADs mass notification offering was not a stand-alone system. It lacked a front end. We asked Mr. Danforth at the 2016 fourth quarter conference call why the company did not use their cash to buy a software provider to integrate with and be able to offer a complete system. Mr. Danforth's reply was lengthy, but he appeared to be in agreement and sure enough, early this year LRAD announced the acquisition of Genasys Holdings, a provider of location based mass messaging solutions.

Genasys software is capable of identifying and sending messages to individual cell phones within an area. Combining LRAD One Voice Mass Communication with Genasys software allows LRAD to bid directly on opportunities that arise rather than to piggyback on somebody else's success, tripling LRAD addressable market. There's also a cross selling opportunity. Genasys, based in Spain, had only two sales people to cover the entire world. LRAD has an extensive resale network with sales in over 70 countries and just recently added on four additional sales staff.

LRAD has had very lumpy sales as it goes from point of sale to point of sale. With the addition of software to its product menu, the company will now be able to enjoy not only higher margin business, but also steady recurring revenue from software licensing and usage.

Sector Strength

The global acoustic hailing device market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17% for 2018-2022. LRAD is the recognized market share leader in this arena. A leading driver is portability. Police Departments, for example, can share with neighboring districts as the need arises. Another factor has been public awareness and application to more uses such as wildlife control, a non-lethal weapon against pirates and perhaps it will end up on the southern border wall, if a wall is built. LRAD is included in the majority of the current proposals, but should continue to be deployed by Homeland Security with or without a wall.

Mass notification is a much bigger market with a projected growth rate of 23% over the next few years. There are at least 50 competitors in this arena such as Cooper Industries, OnSolve and Everbridge (EVBG). This is an industry in its nascent stage offering a huge opportunity for LRAD.

Tailwind for the sector as well as for LRAD is being provided by a pick up in government spending, particularly the U.S. where a record $716 defense budget was recently introduced and appears likely to pass. LRAD has already reported a huge increase in AHD mass communication sales.

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 LRAD 16,167 23.028 13,919 14,785 15.208 MASS NOTIFICATION 921 1,563 2.865 1.576 5.106

For the recently completed first three quarters of 2018, AHD sales are up 75% over the same period the prior year and mass notification sales have increased 64% during the same period while the company is on its way to recording the highest revenue in its history.

The company also reported a backlog of $9.3 million dollars. LRAD tends to turn backlog into completed orders generally within six months or less.

Conclusion

Genasys earnings so far have been independent of its new parent company. A rollout of combined software and hardware mass communication product is anticipated before the end of this calendar year, putting the company in line to compete for double and triple digit million dollar contracts. Deals the size that this company has never enjoyed.

LRAD has $12 million in the bank and net debt, from the recent acquisition of only $296,000. The company is shopping for another software acquisition in order to expand into other adjacent notification avenues such as email.

The company has demonstrated faith in itself and supported the stock price by buying back 211,326 shares for $500,000 during the recently completed quarter, leaving $3.4 million available for repurchase under the existing program.

Valuation

Mr. Danforth has done a good job in leading this company. He curtailed the dividend and invested into R & D for both AHD and mass communication, realizing that the company must continuously be cutting edge in order to successfully compete. Cost cutting was implemented. A key acquisition was made. The long dormant stock buyback program was activated. The company is on course to record its highest revenue in its history even before its anticipated combined software/hardware system becomes a reality. Software sales are a higher margin business with recurring revenue. And there's favorable tailwinds from government and commercial sectors.

The stock price is up over 70% over the last 52 weeks but it's essentially done a round trip, returning to where it was previous to the sales slowdown. The one analyst offering coverage, although not independent, has a price target of $3.50 share based on a PE 30x projected fiscal year 2020 earnings of .12 c per share. This research did not mention at all how enormous the addition of Genasys potentially is. The company is now in line to gain in one contract more than its total revenues in any fiscal year. I think there's a potential here for a home run but let's go with the $3.50 target price for now.

LRAD is a small company competing in the mass notification sector against much larger companies. The company has experienced inconsistent earnings, (although they seem to have evened out under the new leadership) with very often one or two customers accounting for a large portion of total sales. It appears that the company is attempting to alleviate this dependence by including software in its mass notification system but success in this endeavor has not yet been established. There is additional risk in this stock due to its low float.

