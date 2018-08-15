Dividend Champion Spotlight: Artesian Resources Corporation

This article is part of a series that will give a spotlight to "Dividend Champions," and the fundamentals behind their success.

The company isn't as insanely expensive as many utilities currently are, but still a ways off from a smart entry point.

The company's financials aren't perfect, but solid. ROE is trending in the right direction, and earnings per share have almost tripled over the past decade.

Water utilities are a common showing on the list of dividend champions due to their regulation induced stability, and the fact that water is a critical resource to human life. Today's spotlight touches on Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) whose 26 consecutive dividend increases make it somewhat new to the dividend champion block. A small cap company, Artesian Resources has grown earnings at a strong rate over the past 10 years. However the stock isn't what I consider a "blue chip" utility, making the premium on shares difficult to justify.

source: Artesian Resources Corporation

Artesian Resources is a smaller player in the utility world. The stock only carries a market cap of approximately $330M. They are headquartered in Delaware, and provide an array of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries.

The overall breadth of the company amounts to 85,000 metered water customers, 68 water treatment facilities, and public and private contracts with several municipalities.

source: Artesian Resources Corporation

The vast majority of revenues for Artesian Resources come from its regulated businesses in the form of water sales. Non-regulated revenues are just over 6% of revenues.

Financial Performance

The utility business has been covered in previous spotlight articles, but a quick recap here. As a utility, companies such as Artesian Resources generate revenues by selling its commodities (water, electricity, etc.) to consumers in its markets at a price rate set by governing bodies and regulators. These companies will invest to grow and maintain the infrastructure needed to provide these commodities. In exchange for undertaking these costs, regulators will award base rates to utilities that come with a set return on equity. The results of this are two-fold. First, the utility company's revenue stream is very stable, and predictable - typically growing at a modest rate. Secondly, the regulated nature of the business make utilities government backed monopolies with almost no threat from a competitor coming in to challenge.

source: Ycharts

As we can see, revenues have consistently risen over the years. Even during strenuous times such as the years following the 2008 crash, revenues continued to grow. This stability is what makes utility companies so popular with income focused investors and retirees. But how effective is Artesian Resources at executing its business model?

source: Ycharts

For utilities, it is important that they earn high returns on their infrastructure investments because that is essentially what dictates their profits. When we compare Artesian against some larger utility players, we see that Artesian's earned returns on equity and invested capital is a notch below many of its peers. This could be due to a number of factors including the size of the company relative to its peers (less scale), and how friendly the regulatory environment is in Delaware compared to other markets.

Utilities have very large capital expenditures, so typically funds are raised in two ways (in addition to using cash flows) in order to fund them. The first is that the company borrows to fund projects.

source: Ycharts

Artesian Resources has done a good job of reducing its leverage ratio over the past decade. While a debt load of more than 3X EBITDA is more than I like to see, the trending lower of leverage is a positive. It is also drastically less than some of its peers.

The other means of raising funds is by issuing equity. Artesian has issued shares at times to help fund infrastructure, rather than taking on debt.

source: Ycharts

Despite the dilution of shares, the stock has managed to roughly triple its earnings per share over the past decade. This type of growth has made Artesian Resources a better total returns play than the typical utility over the past two decades with just under 12% total returns per annum.

source: Dividend Channel

Dividend Outlook

Artesian Resources is a bit new to the dividend champions list, with a running dividend growth streak at 26 years. The company pays out $0.95 per share annually. On the current price of shares, the dividend yields 2.67%. This yield is a bad get for investors solely focused on income as the yield on treasures are currently offering higher yields.

source: Ycharts

Despite strong earnings growth over the past decade, the dividend has only grown at a CAGR of 3.4% over that time period. This is despite earnings easily covering the payout.

source: Ycharts

The payout ratio (based on earnings) has declined over the decade due to the strong bottom line growth that Artesian has seen. The conservative investment in the dividend can be explained by an increased expenditure in capital investments. Artesian has really been putting increasing amounts of cash into infrastructure over the past several years.

source: Ycharts

The dividend will remain a secondary priority to CAPEX simply because infrastructure spending leads to profits for utility companies. The 3-4% growth rate of the past decade is likely to continue until a slow down in CAPEX occurs. If this happens I could see a dividend growth rate of 5% but given the small size of Artesian Resources, I expect a more growth oriented profile over the long term.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Artesian Resource's water sales in the utility businesses are its largest revenue driver and will continue to be the driver of increased profits. Its main consumer market is located in Delaware, and will benefit from population growth.

source: Wikipedia

Delaware is a growing state, with the 14th largest bump in population from 2010 to 2017, a change of 7.13% population growth. Artesian also has a growth opportunity in the form of expansion of service areas. If Artesian were to attempt to expand its service areas, it would need to apply with the governing body for a CPCN (Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity). This certificate grants a water company the exclusive right to service a market within its designated service area.

The risks to a water utility are similar no matter where their operating markets are located. Water usage tends to spike in the warmer months, and cooler than normal weather could always adversely impact demand.

The largest threat to a company such as Artesian of course are the regulators that determine the return on equity. If regulators become more strict, it could cause an increase in costs and decrease in profit for utility companies. Overall though, utility companies such as Artesian are "steady growers". Though Artesian's small size and location in a state that attracts residents may result in higher than typical earnings growth.

Valuation

Over the past two and a half years, utility companies have seen a drastic run to higher valuations. Income investors have gravitated towards the steady rising dividend streams in a low interest rate environment. Artesian has been no exception to this. After cooling off some from its high point, the stock currently trades at approximately $37 per share.

source: Ycharts

Despite its strong total returns record over the past two decades and earnings growth over the past 10 years, the stock trades at a discount to its peer group. 23X earnings is still higher than I would want to pay for a utility, but it isn't as insane as what some other water utilities are currently commanding.

While the earnings growth has brought the earnings multiple down, the price to book ratio remains quite exorbitant. The current ratio of 2.3X is still a bit higher than the 1.5X (and lower) range that it has traded at prior to the run in utility stock prices.

source: Ycharts

If we were to adjust the price to book to fall in line with ratios from before the run on utilities, we would be at approximately $24-$25 per share. This would bring the earnings multiple to around 15X earnings. Considering that the stock has traded at a median earnings multiple of 21X over the past 10 years, this type of target price will likely require a strong downward market catalyst to knock the stock close to this range.

The one certainty is that overpaying for a utility can lead to disappointing returns for those interested in total returns instead of income alone. Because I am not getting a strong rate of dividend growth, I want to make sure I have a margin of safety so that I benefit from the earnings growth that will come over time. I wouldn't pay more than 17X earnings, indicating an entry price of $27.

Wrapping Up

Artesian Resources has some solid growth characteristics in its favor. The population of its customer base is increasing faster than the national average. The company's financials are improving, and it has seen nice earnings growth over the past 10 years.

While the total returns have been strong, income investors can do better than a yield that falls below current bond yields. In addition, the high amount of capital expenditures will likely ensure that the dividend grows at a slow rate moving forward.

Artesian is an interesting play that has done well for investors who have held the stock over the past two decades. Shares are currently expensive and with so many options in the utility space, it may be a little too easy to lose Artesian in the noise of the sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Wealth Insights is an investor, and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only, and is not intended to displace advice from a fee based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.