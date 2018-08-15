Ford Looks Affordable - Is It Really?

The famously strong automotive net cash position is in part offset by very large credit operations, not backed up entirely by accounts receivables and operating leases.

Shares of Ford (NYSE:F) cannot seem to catch a break as investors have quite some worries. The company has been struggling for a long time outside of its key North American market, as even promising trends in China are reversing to some extent.

Furthermore, investors have worries about the credit side of the business, the transition into electrical vehicles, stiff competition emerging from large technology names, and elevated capital spending required to make cars smarter and electric. Another key concern is the potentially ill-timed strategic shift to move its focus away from cars to SUVs and trucks.

The Strategy Change

Ford has outlined plans to focus on the highly profitable businesses, while reducing reliance on low or negative margin businesses. In the case of Ford, this means that it expects to generate 90% of sales in 2023 from utilities and trucks and commercial vehicles to a smaller extent, as "regular" cars are expected to generate just a tenth of the sales five years from now.

While this makes perfect sense, given the strength of Ford, it poses real risks as well. For instance, think about the demand for utility and SUVs in case oil prices jump significantly from here onward. Nonetheless, Ford focuses on these larger vehicles used for work, adventure, performance, and large families. This does not mean that the company will abandon its "one Ford" platform strategy entirely. Instead, it aims to be flexible with different modules inspired on the platform technology.

Investors Are Skeptical About This Giant

Ford is a true giant, and it famously managed the business very well during the downturn a decade ago. The company grew sales to nearly $157 billion in 2017, including a little over $11 billion in revenues from the credit business. The company reported operating earnings of $8.1 billion last year as a low tax rate resulted in net earnings of $7.6 billion, equal to $1.90 per share. If taxes would have come in at 25%, earnings would have come in at $6.0 billion, for adjusted earnings at little over $1.50 per share.

The problem is that the balance sheet is "long", asset-heavy and complicated, as well as inefficient to a great extent. The company has $39 billion in cash and marketable securities, offset by $16 billion in automotive debt (as of the end of 2017). This net cash position of $23 billion is very big with 4 billion shares outstanding, as net cash of nearly $6 per share makes up little over half of the market value of the shares at current levels!

Problematic is that Ford is in essence a big bank as well, with financial services debt amounting to more than $138 billion. This is more or less "backed up" by financial service receivables and operating leases, totaling nearly $137 billion. Assuming a modest 10% equity ratio for this bank, some $15 billion of the $23 billion net cash position from the automotive business should be transferred to the financial business, or perhaps more. That means that big net cash balances reported by the automotive businesses are not really available to be distributed. This is certainly the case as pensions are underfunded by more than $6 billion at the end of last year.

Note that net cash from the automotive business has fallen to $21 billion by the first half of 2018 as the financing side operates with a "flattish" net cash/debt position, while of course it really ought to have a lot of capital to back up this business.

If we look at all of this, the business is more or less operating with a flattish net cash position (after allocating a substantial amount of net cash to the financing business and accounting for pension liabilities) while earning about $1.50 per share. This amounts to roughly $6 billion, for a 15% earnings yield, yet net capital spending of $2 billion a year ($0.50 per share) reduces cash flows to just a dollar per share. Furthermore, investors are fearful if these investments are enough to make a successful transition needed to remain successful in the future.

Struggles Arrive

After a relatively solid 2017 (although it missed expectation) and reasonable performance a few years before, Ford is facing real struggles in what remains a friendly operating environment for the business. Following a reasonable first quarter earnings report, Ford reported modest declines in second quarter sales, only partially explained by problems at a supplier.

Worse, earnings fell quite a bit as the company cut the full year sales guidance, now expecting adjusted earnings of $1.30-1.50 per share, down from a previous guidance of $1.45-1.70 per share, mostly self-inflicted as tariff talks have not been helpful either.

Worse are the changes to the strategy. The move away from cars to bigger SUVs, among others, will involve charges of up to $11 billion in the coming 3 to 5 years, of which $7 billion involve real cash outflows, putting real pressure on cash flows and reported GAAP earnings in the years to come. The cash component of these charges alone amounts to more than a year of adjusted profits.

Shares Look Cheap, As There Are Reasons For Caution

Trading just below $10 per share, shares arguably look cheap at roughly 7 times adjusted earnings seen this year. There are some problems with this statement as adjusted cash flows come in closer to $1 per share, for a 10 times multiple, as the company needs to invest large sums in the business in order to remain competitive. Furthermore, note that these are adjusted earnings, as adjustments often involve cash outflows and are anything but "one time" in terms of their occurrence.

Furthermore, I believe that the move towards bigger and less fuel efficient trucks is very ill-timed, especially as oil prices and interest rates appear to be on the rise, while consumers across the globe become more aware of the importance of the environment.

Some analysts even question the sustainability of the current $0.60 per share annual dividend, as it represents a greater portion of (adjusted) earnings and even greater portion of adjusted, let alone real cash flows. Worries about a dividend cut seems a bit early as Ford has often made supplemental dividend payments, as skipping those altogether will free up some cash flow as well.

As the company continues to bleed money in Europe and South America, and actually loses money in Asia as well, it is evident that the market is not buying the comment that 8% adjusted EBIT margins by 2020 remains within reach. Such an achievement would result in adjusted EBIT of around $13 billion, which, after accounting for taxes, could amount to $2.50 per share in adjusted earnings power, about a dollar higher than the current target.

That said, shares are certainly pricing in a big miss compared to estimates, although the heavy asset base of the company makes cash flows wildly unpredictable as rapid changes mean that past investments might very well be focused on the wrong direction of travel. Continued losses outside of North America, a rapid changing environment, and an asset-heavy business make me very cautious from here onward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.