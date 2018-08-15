Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (PVVTF) CEO Kevin Shank on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTC:PVVTF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Bill Mitoulas - Investor Relations

Kevin Shank - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Toews - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Kurt Steinhauer - President of ACS

Ralph Garcea - Echelon Wealth Partners

Robert Robinson - R.H.R. Capital Corporation

Thank you, Joanna. Good morning, everyone. Your main hosts today are Kevin Shank, President and Chief Executive Officer and David Toews, our Interim Chief Financial Officer along with Kurt Steinhauer, our CEO of Smart Edge.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Kevin Shank.

Good morning, everyone. And thank you for taking time to participate on today's call. I'll begin with some high level comments, Dave will provide a financial report and then I'll conclude with some thoughts about Smart Edge and Pivot’s balance of the year.

Looking at the quarter, we had mixed results. For the first time in several quarters, we saw a decline in revenue growth for our products business. In addition, we continue to see margin pressure in the products business as well.

With that said, we achieved solid business results in our service business. Revenue from our direct service business grew 21.9% and contributed to over $5.5 million in additional gross profit, compared to the same period prior year. This strong service performance helped mitigate the negative impact experienced in our product business.

Service performance was aided in the closing and delivering of Pivot’s largest single services order in the company’s history at over $3 million. The company executed this service engagement successfully and at good margins.

As mentioned in previous public forums, we are implementing our services strategy and solutions strategy and broad commercial transformation to improve profitability and drive more predictability in our business.

We see Q2’s services results as a good example of progress in this endeavor. In addition to the nice service order and win in Q2, I am pleased to note that we won an even bigger services project for our customer in the energy sector in the same period. This service engagement will start deployment in the third quarter and will go through the rest of the year.

The latest service deal was secured by one of our long time sales reps that have primarily sold products. This demonstrates the progress in our commercial transformation by giving product-focused sales resources to sell the broader mix of our portfolio.

We’ve also spoken in the past about focusing and pursuing larger service deals. The two aforementioned services engagements are good examples of progress in this area. We will continue to focus on increasing the number and size of Pivot’s direct service wins and we are moving in the right direction in this area.

Overall, revenues declined 4.8% for the quarter, primarily due to a 6.2% decrease in product sales. As you will see from our segmented results, the lower revenues at ACS were partially offset by higher sales in other segments of our business. Our combined services revenue including OEM services resale grew at 7.5%, compared to the same period prior year.

The strong growth in Pivot direct services more than offset a decline in the OEM services business. As a reminder, OEM service sales vary from quarter-to-quarter, because many agreements have a multi-year term and do not renew annually in the same period.

As a result of the improvement in the services profitability, offset by a decline in our products profit and the consolidation of a partially owned business, overall gross margin was relatively flat at 10.6% versus 10.7% last year same period.

As a result of the lower product revenue, partially offset by lower SG&A, adjusted EBITDA was $2.2 million below Q2 of last year.

With that said, I'll now ask Dave to provide his update.

Good morning, everyone, and thanks Kevin. As Kevin mentioned, our SG&A declined slightly decreasing $157,000 from Q2 of last year. This was driven by a decrease in sales commission due to lower volumes and decreases in marketing costs due to MDF and incentives perceived.

Offsetting these decreases was a growth in headcount, largely focused on adding services, sales and services resources, we increase investment in Smart Edge as we continue to bring it to market, as well as the impacts of consolidating a partially owned business.

In the second quarter, we spent $1.3 million on Smart Edge, about $700,000 more than in Q2 of last year, as we established a separate entity and continue to expand the development efforts. This investment is included in SG&A and we expect to continue to spend as we get closer to generating revenue from Smart Edge.

Q2 gross margin was 10.6%, same as it was in Q1 of this year, and down slightly from 10.7% in Q2 of 2017. We maintained relatively stable gross margins in spite of significant product margin pressure, and lower OEM maintenance sales due to improvements in the Pivot provided services that Kevin outlined earlier and the consolidation of partly owned business.

In the second quarter, major customers accounted for 38% of revenue, compared to about 32% in Q1, and 40% a year ago. In general, major customers generate lower gross margins due to their volumes. Although it would be fair to say that we saw margin pressure in product sales overall.

The increased pressure on our products business reinforces the need for us to continue the evolution and growth of our services business. We are pleased to see improved performance of the services business, which generated approximately $5.5 million more margins than in Q2 of last year to partially offset the reduced product margins.

As a result of revenue and gross profit performance, Q2 adjusted EBITDA was $5.1 million, $2.2 million below Q2 of last year. While we are not pleased with this performance, our year-to-date performance has been ahead of the prior year, adjusted EBITDA for the first half was $6.6 million compared to $5.7 million in the prior year.

Looking at other costs, finance expense in Q2 increased by $494,000 as a result of slightly higher average borrowings and a 0.9% average increase in interest rates on our senior facility resulting from increases in LIBOR and U.S. prime rates.

Depreciation and amortization remained relatively consistent year-over-year and overall, we generated positive earnings of $0.01 per share, as compared to $0.05 in the prior year period. From a cash flow perspective, second quarter cash used in operating activities decreased $15.8 million compared to the prior year primarily due to the timing of non-cash working capital items, specifically accounts receivable, inventory and accounts payable.

As you know, we finance working capital through our revolver, so fluctuations in cash from operations are normal and are generally offset by changes in the credit line which are captured in financing activities. Cash used in investing activities increased $753,000 compared to last year as we invested in capital assets to relocate some of our facilities and add capabilities to our distribution center.

This is part of our ongoing quest to be more effective and efficient for customers and shareholders. Cash used in financing activities increased by $16.7 million in Q2 over the prior year, primarily due to movements in the net borrowings associated with our secured borrowing arrangements. As I mentioned, the revolving credit line tends to fluctuate inversely with changes in working capital from cash and cash from operations.

From a collections perspective, DSO increased by three days compared to a year ago, while DPO decreased by one day. We continue to be pushed by our customers to offer longer payment terms and generally we work with our vendors to share the cash flow vocations for longer customer terms.

Looking forward from a borrowing perspective, Pivot continues to have the capacity to fund growth under its existing facilities and a considerable amount of liquidity. Average undrawn availability on existing secured facilities was $78.5 million through June 30, $8.7 million more than it was for the average of 2017.

At June 30, our debt position was $159 million, up from $135 million at December 31. And as a reminder, the timing of non-cash working capital items will affect our net debt position going forward. As you know, Pivot continues to actively repurchase and cancel our common shares.

During the second quarter, we acquired and canceled 638,100 common shares under our NCIB program and on June 20th of 2018, the TSX approved a renewed NCIB for the following year that allows us to repurchase and cancel up to 3.8 million common shares as a company or approximately 10% of the public float at prevailing market prices.

Since June 30, we’ve acquired and canceled another 50,300 shares. These most recent purchases were made in average acquisition price of Canadian $192 per share. We continue to believe that repurchasing shares is a good use of capital from time-to-time.

As a final comment, at their meeting yesterday, our Board declared a common share dividend of $0.04 Canadian per common share to be paid on September 14 to shareholders of record on August 31.

I'll now turn it back to Kevin for closing comments.

Thank you, Dave. As previously mentioned, we are focused on driving forward with all elements of our strategic plan. From our discussions with others in the industry, product margin pressure is an industry-wide phenomenon. We will continually strive to have the lowest cost operational model to support our valued products to customers.

We will further shift our products strategy, our product mix and our OEM relationships to maximize customer satisfaction and the gross margin percentage generated from this area. For the balance of this year, we are looking to build on the momentum of our services business.

This means, continuing to grow service revenue, and take advantage of our operational expertise to execute flawlessly for our customers and at the same time provide healthier margins for Pivot.

It’s also important to mention our investment in Smart Edge. As a reminder, Smart Edge is an internally developed, patent pending innovation built on Intel technology. It’s designed to support enterprise, multi-access, Edge computing. As previously discussed, Pivot completed a Smart Edge proof-of-concept used case in 2017 with a Fortune-100 company.

And so far in 2018, we’ve expanded the used case by deploying this solution at several additional sites for further testing. Every indication so far is that Smart Edge has lived up to its promise, which is obviously good news and exciting for all the folks at Pivot.

In addition, we’ve started an initial POC for Smart Edge with another Fortune-100 company. We are very encouraged by that development. Under Kurt’s leadership, we anticipate the potential to start generating revenue from Smart Edge by year end and from there, revenue growth should continue along with broader market adoption of 5G.

In summary, we continue to invest in our business. Pivot experienced solid traction with our direct services business growing both its revenue and gross margin contribution and at the same time, continue to invest in the advancement of Smart Edge.

We have more work to do in these areas and in our product business. But we remain enthusiastic about our prospects given the encouraging signals we are receiving from our customers and from our industry partners.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, please open the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Ralph Garcea from Echelon Wealth Partners. Ralph, please go ahead.

Good morning, gentlemen. Thanks for taking my questions. If you look at your first half revenues, they were up 3.8% year-over-year. I mean you had a great Q1, slight miss in Q2 on our essence through the product business.

Do you see the seasonality changing going into the second half? Is that a Q3 lift as compared to other years given that Q1 was above seasonality than Q2 was where it was and I mean, how does the second half looks for you guys with sort of the pipeline and from the deals that you are working on?

Kevin Shank

For those within that, Ralph, we won’t make any forward-looking statements about the – about the seasonality or the future projection of the business. As we stated in – earlier in this call, we are very pleased with the development of where our service business is headed and the size of deals we are closing and the type of opportunities we are getting swings at now.

We are very encouraged by the advancement of Smart Edge. And equally, we are very much paying close attention to our – we are paying very close attention to our product business. Our product business is valuable to us. We appreciate and enjoy our product business. It’s important to us and we are trying to provide our sales organization all the tools they need to be successful and grow within our existing accounts and that’s the commercial transformation we are going through.

We are seeing some progress in that area as well. We’d like to see more. But, I don’t have any comments about the future projections, but certainly, those developments are positive and the product margin decline we need to adjust and we need to take a more efficient model to market and that’s what we are working on in the product side.

On the product side, I mean, are there any new products that the sales force is excited about sort of less than twelve months on the market, like the early days when you guys were selling pure solids and – and doing quite well doing that with. Slightly higher margin business at the early stage cycle of these products.

Sure, we see great opportunity. In fact, we adjusted the organization earlier this year and we have formally introduced Kevin Prahm is leading our emerging technologies side of the business. And so, we see emerging technology as a way to grow our business, but also grow the profitability because emerging technology generally has higher margin than some of the traditional longer runrate cycle type products.

So, we see lots of opportunity coming, especially in the software side, when you look at cloud management platforms and we don’t really mention partners’ names on our – on these calls. But, we have – we see great opportunity with a partner in the cloud management platform world. We see great opportunity with an engagement around app monetization, application monetization.

We closed the deal with a large financial institution that is really we think it’s going to be a high growth area from an emerging technology perspective. And so, we are very much focused on that area as well as our traditional core products business and enhancing our services portfolio. So, all those areas are on our radar and that we have some focus there and again, with the idea that those areas can help improve gross margin over time.

And then, just on the headcount side, what was the headcount at the end of the quarter? And where are you seeing the increases or the additions regionally? Where is the biggest uptick in the demand, I guess, by region.

David Toews

So, headcount, having run service businesses and in the products and service business is my entire career. Headcount is an interesting conversation. We’ve grown our headcount significantly, but if you keep in mind, when you are in the service business, that’s a good thing. We are growing our headcount. We are bringing in people that are fully utilized and fully billable to our clients, which again brings that margin growth that you saw in the services side of the business.

On the product side, we continue to invest in our sales teams and we’ve added some new product types sales reps and have more of a products and services sales capability to them. And so we’ve continued to invest in that side of the business as well and like you said, we see products is an important part of our strategy and our approach to market and it’s a way for us to differentiate as we build out more service capabilities. We want to do both.

Okay. So, I mean, the headcount now north of 900 or?

Kevin Shank

Ralph Garcea

I mean, are we looking more non-premise upfront license with the maintenance sale or is it going to be a SaaS model in some of these projects three and five year terms?

Good morning. Hi, Ralph. Yes, it’s going to be the latter. We are assuming it up as a recurring revenue model and there is going to be SaaS as well as some customers will also be doing some on-site on-prem small appliances as well. But most of the model is set up today as SaaS model.

Ralph Garcea

Kurt Steinhauer

Ralph Garcea

Kurt Steinhauer

So, as an example, clients maybe using it for break out and cache in and they can add things like augmented reality and virtual reality, which has a quite a lot of opportunity for not only retail, but also manufacturers.

Ralph Garcea

Thank you. Your next question is from Robert Robinson from R.H.R. Robert, please go ahead.

Hi, Kevin. Can you just give us some more color on the outlook for the pressure on the product business? That’s part one and part two, what is your solution for these weak margins and sales in that business?

Kevin Shank

So, as I mentioned, the product margin pressure we are seeing is consistent with the other folks in the industry that we keep our eyes with. So it’s not limited to Pivot. So, that’s the first part of the answer. The second part is, what you do to combat that? So there is several things what we are doing to combat that. Number one is, we got to continually working our operational model and how we support our product business. So, getting on more efficient tools is a great way to take some cost out of the G&A side of supporting that product business.

On the other side, and more automation, we’ve developed our e-commerce platform and I mentioned in the AGM that business now I believe is approaching over $300 million running through our e-commerce engine. That’s a much more efficient support model for our products business that we can eventually deliver more efficiently with less cost in that support model.

Second thing we do is, we look at what products we are reselling. We’ve launched the emerging technology side of the business this year with a focus around it, one for growth, but also because there is just considerably more margin on that emerging technologies side of the business.

And we are selling that disruptive technology and that brings with it not only the positives financially, but also how you are viewed by your customers when you are bringing that innovative technology to them and we start to become more of an advisor consultant type sale versus providing delivering and cost. We are definitely focused on the emerging technology and where we can grow there.

On the first side, that we look at our vendor programs and we look where the vendors are providing us better results. We’ve moved some of our spend from a one distributor to another, because of the value that distributor brought in their equation, both from a cost perspective and also from the charges they have for us in that distribution model.

So, we are looking at where we buy. Sometimes we buy direct, sometimes we go to distribution. We look at the cost associated with both models and we choose which one is the lowest cost. And then, third and lastly, I’d say, we are definitely looking at the programs that our manufacturing partners are coming forward with.

Some manufacturers are getting very smarter and understanding the importance of the investments we make in them and they help us invest in people and resources and they also help us with rebate structures and other incentives, marketing development, funds and other things that impact G&A that they’ve provided in those relationships to are very, very important to the overall equation.

So, all those areas, Robert, will help us improve that product gross margin. And, it’s definitely on our radar. It’s definitely important. It’s an industry-wide item and we are doing all we can to combat it.

Robert Robinson

Kevin Shank

Yes, I’d say, it’s consistent. I mean, it definitely – when you look in the details and you see the growth on the GP, gross profit, resulting in the service business and you see the impact on products. It’s masking some of the very positive change that’s going on in the business, when you look at aggregate results.

When you look in the details, you’ll see that, as we predicted and as we’ve been pursuing vigorously, service business is contributing more and more and more and we will want that to continue. We want that to snowball into the future. We will get ourselves back on the right track on the product business very strongly.

Thank you. Your next question is a follow-up from Ralph Garcea from Echelon. Please go ahead, Ralph.

Yes, thank you. Just a few more here. On the Smart Edge, I guess, you spent $1.3 million in Q2. Should we expect that sort of spend going forward? And can you give a approximate headcount of the Smart Edge division?

Kevin Shank

I’ll start and I’ll let Kurt chime in. We are not disclosing the Smart Edge headcount. I will say that, we are continuing to invest and grow our investment and some of the relationships we have in the marketplace they also help us in that endeavor. So, we are very much committed to the technology and very much like its prospects and where it’s headed.

And we are – we’ve invested a lot in the technology and we are going to continue to invest in it and we are investing in our service business and we are investing in growing our products business. So, we are refueling the business to have success when we look outwards. So, Kurt, do you want to add anything to the question?

Kurt Steinhauer

No, you quoted it pretty well.

Ralph Garcea

I’ll ask it differently then. You got over 100 sales people across the firm. Are they all selling Smart Edge? Or do you have a dedicated sales force and sales divisions?

Kevin Shank

So, actually, quite the opposite, Ralph. We have the POCs that we can handle and progress. The selling effort is – there is multiple models we can sell direct when we are ready to handle the volume. We can sell to and through some of the partner relationships we have and leverage their sales forces, which is a positive potential. But we are in the midst of working on some sizable opportunities that have consumed our current capacity. Kurt, do you want to add anything to that?

Kurt Steinhauer

Yes, I think, you know, Ralph, to your question on the sales guys, and when you are double for it. We see a broad market opportunity for all the guys and when product becomes available and commercial available it’s off the board. As Kevin mentioned before, I’d also add some discussion around emerging technology and disruptive technology.

We are working with Pivot to see how we can extend what are the areas that we are talking about from a overall strategic standpoint, it was another software-defined win space today. And the net technology is a natural extension of software-defined win marketplace. So, Pivot is best in one of those new emerging technologies there. This does gives the ability to deploy applications at the edge.

You’ve probably seen from the marketplace there is a lot of very large companies in the markets that are starting to invest in the edge in really the next great frontier of technologies. So, once it’s available, Ralph, we will be able to leveraging the cost. It’s that Kevin mentioned and we are working for some more – I would say more tactical ways to get exposure with the net technology today.

Ralph Garcea

As that aligns that, we have a 100 plus sales guys certainly from the mount tops and just dedicated group of five or six or whatever. So, it’s exactly what I was hoping you guys would say. Just turning back to the services revenue, I mean, great job on the Pivot direct services 0.2% year-over-year.

It looks like the OEM maintenance then was down 14% year-over-year. I mean, are you purposely not chasing that business given the margins and focusing on managed services? Or is there another dynamic there where it’s just as keeping that and not really offering it up as a product for you as a skew?

Kevin Shank

So, we talked a little bit about that in the dialogue. Ralph, it is very – because they are multi-year terms and you are always renewing the same period. That can cause some of the bigger swings in the numbers associated with the OEM piece. So, a lot of this can be timing-related. But with that said, I will say, my view of the OEM maintenance world is, there is lots of third-party competition now. You could see that that business trend down over time.

But with that said, we are more than offsetting with the growth where we have more profitability and where we delivered our services directly. So, I wouldn’t say, we are not paying attention to it. We are paying attention to it. But that is exactly why we square out the numbers. So that you folks could see the progress and where we are really focused.

Ralph Garcea

Okay. And then, just lastly on your e-commerce comment to Robert’s question. What sort of utilization rate that you are running the fulfillment center at Atlanta? And can you double or triple in volumes through there without driving that?

Kevin Shank

I don’t have a utilization rate with me. I can tell you that we are working on the analytics around those areas. It’s very important to us to be operationally efficient. We do have capacity to grow and we are working diligently on a new logo that we think could use quite a bit of that any excess capacity that we have.

And we – because we understand how to set up these operations, we can easily open another operation very quickly with our background knowledge around distribution and fulfillment integration. So, in my past, I’ve opened many centers and it’s something we can do very quickly.

Ralph Garcea

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. Your next question is a follow-up from Robert Robinson. Please go ahead.

Kevin, can you give us some color on what you are going to do with Smart Edge? You talked about possibly monetizing spinning out. Have you thought more sight into that to realize the value?

Kevin Shank

It’s a great question, Robert. We have no further comment on it today in terms of where we see the business headed in the near-term, other than we are very happy with the prospects and we are absolutely going to continue to invest in it and potentially grow that investment and the future of where it takes this is still not a 100% defined in terms of what – of value creation there. But other than – I’ll tell you, we have the Pivot shareholders in mind every day when we look at that business.

Robert Robinson

Let me just put it another way then. Have you changed your mind on the value creation from previously?

Kevin Shank

I have not, but that’s a relative question, Robert, because you mean, I know where I was originally. No, I still see the same opportunity that we saw early. And in fact, I think if anything I am accelerating that. So, no, I have not changed my opinion of the value that we can create and how I would benefit the shareholders of Pivot and I have not changed.

Robert Robinson

Okay, okay. The second part of that question would be your new partner that you mentioned in Smart Edge. What is the nature of this relationship? And have they put an equity? And has it increased your overall capital expenditures on Smart Edge?

Kevin Shank

Kurt, do you want to address that one? And that’s must been something you’ve said, because I don’t remember talking about a new partner at Smart Edge. Was it something – I said, Robert or Kurt?

Robert Robinson

I don’t know, who said it. I thought I picked it up, but maybe I picked up something that I wanted to agree then. No, I thought it was a new partner or a new relationship.

Kevin Shank

Oh, oh, yes, I am sorry. What we said, I’ve got it now Robert. Sorry about that. I just misunderstood the question. What I mentioned was, we are very excited that we’ve initiated another POC, another Pivot concept with a Fortune-100 customer. So, another – a different customer than the one we’ve been working on. There is a new customer that we started the POC process with and it’s a Fortune-100 size business.

Robert Robinson

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. Mr. Shank, there are no further questions. I will now turn it back over to you for closing remarks.

Kevin Shank

Thank you, operator. This concludes our call today. I want to thank you for your attendance and your time today. We look forward to reporting our third quarter in November. Have a great day.

