Luxoft Holding, Inc. (LXFT) CEO Dmitry Loschinin on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2018

Executives

Tracy Krumme - VP, IR

Dmitry Loschinin - President and CEO

Evgeny Fetisov - CFO

Analysts

Joseph Foresi - Cantor Fitzgerald

Avishai Kantor - Cowen & Company

Maggie Nolan - William Blair

Georgios Kertsos - Berenberg

Vladimir Bespalov - VTB Capital

Alexander Vengranovich - Otkritie Capital

Tracy Krumme

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Luxoft’s first quarter fiscal 2019 conference call. On the call with me today are Dmitry Loschinin, Chief Executive Officer and President; and Evgeny Fetisov, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to note that we have provided a slide presentation to help guide our discussion. This presentation can be accessed on the webcast and on our website, luxoft.com.

I would like to also caution investors regarding forward-looking statements. Any statements made in today’s presentation that are not based on historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on certain estimates and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual future results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We encourage you to read the risks described in our 20-F filing for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.

Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or publicly revise any of the forward-looking statements that we make here today, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Today’s presentation will also include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures. We have reconciled the comparable GAAP and non-GAAP numbers in today’s press release as well in the supplemental tables in the slide deck.

With that, I will turn the call over to Dmitry. Dmitry, please go ahead.

Dmitry Loschinin

Thank you, Tracy, and thanks everyone for joining us today for our first quarter fiscal 2019 conference call. I will begin on slide number 4 with key highlights from the quarter. We are off to a good start to the year with Q1 results of Luxoft with patience on all fronts. This is despite ForEx headwinds that had a negative impact of $5.3 million or 2.5% of revenue. As we have stated on the Q4 call and at Investor Day we believe Q1 is the slowest quarter of the year and that we will see incremental improvement as we move through fiscal 2019.

This quarter we continued to diversify revenues and deliver topline growth. Financial Services revenue increased 4% year-over-year and grew 25% between [ph] our top-two accounts. The concentration dropped to 14% of revenue versus 17% over the past year and UBS is now our largest client. We continue to rebalance our solutions portfolio and grow our teams to meet evolving client needs.

Our auto business continues to generate strong growth with revenue up 25% from Q1 of last year. We continue to strengthen our market position truly in innovation and expand the number of partnerships with major OEMs and tier one suppliers. We expect revenues in this line of business to grow over 40% in fiscal 2019. We continue to invest in disruptive technologies that will enhance our market position and allow us to provide greater value to our clients.

To that end, recently we made two small tuck-in acquisitions, Smashing Ideas and Objective Software. I will speak to this acquisition in greater detail in a few minutes. We have the strategic progress made during the quarter. As we've stated on previous calls and at the Investor Day, we are transforming our Digital Enterprise business and allocation of resources to higher margin digital opportunities.

We've made a number of additions to our sales [ph] team strengthening our leadership in sales and management of Digital Enterprise. We're taking initial steps to address our construction and increase efficiency by reducing SG&A expenses and eliminating back office redundancies. Q1 G&A as a percentage of revenue declined 100 basis points year-over-year.

Lastly, we remained committed to returning capital directly to shareholders. We announced $60 million share repurchase program in April and have repurchased 20 million of our stock to date.

Slide number 5 provides an update on our success diversifying our revenues and reducing our client concentration metrics. A few things I want to point out, the Automotive business has been an area of strategic emphasis over the last several years. The business represents 21% of our revenues now compared to just 10% two years ago. We have been able to grow that business rapidly, given our strong offerings and establish OEM partnerships.

From a client concentration perspective, our top ten has fallen 5 percentage points since Q1 last year and our top two accounts have fallen 3 percentage points, our expanded global delivery presence in APAC and Europe the higher revenue contribution this quarter. Revenue from APAC and Europe increased 89% and 12% year-over-year respectively. Risk in our business remains a key strategic priority in fiscal 2019 and in the years ahead.

Turning to slide number 6 for an update on our Financial Services business. This business continues to grow despite the challenges at Deutsche Bank. Revenue was up 4% year-over-year and up 25% excluding our top two accounts. Growth in this market is driven by our success across Tier 1 and Tier 2 institutions as well as ongoing demand for solutions in simplification cloud and AI adoption. We are also seeing new business in response to the evolving regulatory agenda in the UK particularly with Brexit and the open banking regulations we need to – these changes are driving consistent demand for data related technologies including Big Data.

For example, we create the key solutions to address the requirements of the risk in finance under Brexit for one of the world's largest financials growth. We continue to build new relationships in fast growing markets demonstrated by our double-digit growth in North America and APAC. We also have a strong position in the industrial end market and continue to build our team to address and create [ph] client demand.

We continue to grow our Murex business and recently played an integral role in a leading European multinational bank's migration to Murex. In addition, we secured two new strategic contracts for large scale [indiscernible] implementation. We believe forward demands will be driven by ongoing pressure to improve profitability, continued regulatory reforms and adoption of new technologies. We are well positioned with a strong team to meet these trends and have a strong pipeline for the remaining of this fiscal year.

Now turning to UBS on slide 7, UBS is now our largest client. Revenue in the quarter was up 3% year-over-year and down 6% sequentially. This account is falling largely in line with our plan and we expect this business to remain relatively stable throughout fiscal 2019. We continue to believe that this account offers attractive opportunities for our services and we remain a critical solution provider to UBS.

Now moving to slide number 8 and an update on Deutsche Bank, our second largest client. Our outlook remains the same. We continue face headwinds at Deutsche Bank as stated in our Q4 call and at the Investor Day. Visibility into DB's long term strategy is challenging given the new executive team and shift in geographical focus. This account was down 18% year-over-year and down 24% sequentially.

We are looking for ways to leverage our long-standing relationship with DB outside of investment banking into business areas like transactional banking loss management and information security. We continue to diversify revenue away from DB; however, the account will have a material impact on revenue this year. We expect continued decline in Q2 and throughout the year.

Moving on to Automotive, where revenue grew 25% year-over-year, this continues to be our fastest growing line of business as we secure new engagements while also growing existing partnerships. We expect this business to grow 40% this year. We have expanded our client base as we see growing interest in Autonomous Drive, Digital Cockpit, and Connected Mobility.

Our progress demonstrates not only the strengths of our offerings, but also the benefit of our early entrance into this market. We have been able to establish multi collaborative engagements in these many Tier 1 suppliers and leading global OEMs due to our strong reputation and offerings.

In fact, today we have established multi-year partnership with all the major European OEMs. Let me highlight a couple of achievements during this quarter. We partnered with Daimler's subsidiary and vision to open a research and development center in Berlin. We began a strategic collaboration around software platform development with a large Korean Tier 1 and a leading German OEM. We had double digit growth in APAC and won a multi-year contract with a leading Tier 1 supplier in Asia. We are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the automotive mega trends and will continue to evaluate opportunities throughout our solutions and expertise in this rapidly growing business.

Turning to Slide 10, we recently made an exciting cap focus addition to our auto business. We acquired Objective, a technology solution provider with a focus on connected cars and autonomous drive services for leading OEMs and Tier 1s. This acquisition is very similar to those of the logical and simple vision where we can combine Objective's deep subject matter expertise and IT based solutions with our global scale to win large strategic deals. We are excited to work with the Objective's team and see great synergies ahead.

Lastly, turning to Slide 11 and our Digital Enterprise business, the 16% revenue shortfall was primarily due to the trimming of lower margin non-core business. We expect this pruning to be completed at the end of Q2, also this causes us a short term topline impact we are taking this strategic action to enhance our margin profile in the long term. Digital transformation remains a global investment priority for many of our clients and we expect to see sequential growth throughout the rest of fiscal 2019.

Few achievements to highlight in the quarter, we collaborated with our newly acquired Smashing Ideas team and a major travel client to build a comprehensive loyalty program. We started to work with two new energy clients as we grow this practice. We continue to work with our clients on cloud migration and AI and recently won a cloud migration project for a German OEM.

We were identified as a representative vendor in the first blockchain consulting market guide by Gartner. We partnered with a leading E-enterprise blockchain software forum to integrate - and then management applications on their Open Source blockchain platform. Lastly we've partnered with the City of Zug and Lucerne and the University of Applied Sciences to create the first customizable blockchain based e-voting system. We remain an important player in this growing industry and continue to take part in complex projects delivering end-to-end value to clients.

We are taking the right steps to strengthen our Digital Enterprise business and reiterate our medium term goal of 20% revenue growths. Our trust formation once complete will place us on track to deliver strong additional growth in fiscal 2020 and beyond.

Turning to Slide 12, here we look at our acquisition Smashing Ideas. The Seattle based digital innovation design agency. The strong capability of Smashing Ideas will serve us as a disruptive digital catalyst, driving transformation for our clients. The company spans across multiple industry including automotive, aviation, entertainment and media health and wellness, and consumer products.

Combining Smashing Ideas' strong expertise and Product development and digital transformation is our deep technology in this expertise will enhance our position as a leading technology strategy and innovation partner.

Before I turn the line over to Evgeny, I would like to conclude by reiterating that we are on track to deliver on our strategic initiatives laid out at Investor Day. I'm very confident in our strategy and look forward to executing on our plan.

With that, I will turn it over to Evgeny.

Evgeny Fetisov

Thank you, Dmitry. Hello everyone and thank you for being on the call with us. I will go with some key numbers, provide additional color on Q1 results and introduce our second quarter fiscal '19 guidance. If you turn to Slide 14, despite certain client centric challenges we delivered Q1 revenue of $212.8 million, up 1.7% year-over-year. This was at the midpoint of our guidance range. Q1, FY '19 FX impact on revenue was a negative $5.3 million or a negative 2.5%.

Our gross margin was 35.4%, up 20 basis points from one year ago. SG&A as a percentage of revenue was 26.7% down 100 basis points from Q1 of last year. SOP expenses a percent of revenue was 2.9%, down 90 basis points from Q1 last year. This is in line with our expectation of annual SOP expense less than $30 million and over 4% of revenue.

Our adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.2% was down 140 basis points year-over-year and was ahead of our Q1 guidance. We expect to see EBITDA rise for our fiscal 2019. GAAP EPS amounted to $0.14 per share compared with $0.18 per share in Q1 last year. This was about our Q1 guidance. On a non-GAAP basis, diluted EPS was $0.43 per share compared with $0.50 in Q1 last year. The quarterly weighted average diluted share count was 34 million shares.

Turning to Slide 15, where I will provide a bit more detail on our currency mix. Looking at the numbers you will see 43% of our revenue is non-dollars out of which 29% is Euro and Euro dependent currencies. So these revenues were impacted by the stronger dollar in Q1. Looking ahead, our top line performance will continue to depend on the strength of these currencies and we anticipate further FX headwinds in Q2.

Slide 16, for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, we expect revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the range of $225 million to $230 million and 13.5% to 14.5% respectively. We expect GAAP EPS to be in the range of $0.28 to $0.36. Our Q2 revenue guidance is impacted by the trimming of low margin business in Digital Enterprise. As we have stated, we expect growth to accelerate as we move forward to fiscal 2019 and continue to focus on corporate consolidation and high margin work. We reiterate our full-year guidance of 20% of premium growth outside of top two accounts.

With this, we are opening the lines and look forward to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from the line of from Joseph Foresi with Cantor Fitzgerald. Please proceed with your questions.

Joseph Foresi

Hi, my first question here is just on guidance, I guess we’re moving away through the year and certainly gave the quarterly guidance again, but why not at this point give full-year guidance and how is the visibility on the numbers for the full-year?

Dmitry Loschinin

Hi Joe, this is Dmitry. So as we explained during our Q4 call, the major factor that does not give us possibility to provide the annual guidance is uncertainty with Deutsche Bank and it remains the key. So hopefully, towards the end of the year you will see better picture and will understand DB plans. So for now just the range where DB can end up is quite significant, so we believe that we have met all of this quarterly guidance.

Joseph Foresi

Got it. And so can you perhaps give us that range, your expectations for DB next quarter this year and heading into next and any color you can provide on UBS as well?

Dmitry Loschinin

So for DB, the outlook looks that Q2 and going forward we’re going to see about 30% plus drop year-over-year. We don’t believe that DB will go below $80 million for the full-year, so you can see that it is sort of a bottom and then you probably can compute what is at the top. But that is the number.

Joseph Foresi

Okay. And then margins did better than expected, maybe if you could talk about, it still looks like you cut some SG&A, maybe you can talk about the margin improvement, the expectations throughout the year on the margin side and maybe update us on some of the metrics associated with like utilization, did margins hang in there because of some extra work from DB? I'm just trying to get more sense of what the margins are going to look like?

Dmitry Loschinin

Yes, it would look like conservative for now our margin guidance and we did a little better on utilization which as you correctly said, DB is the major fact that is decreasing utilization and also we started seeing some improvement on the G&A side.

Joseph Foresi

Thank you.

Dmitry Loschinin

Thank you, Joe.

Your next question comes from the line of Avishai Kantor with Cowen & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Avishai Kantor

Hi, thank you, good morning and thank you for taking my questions. I think that you recently beefed up your capability, you mentioned on [indiscernible], can you maybe talk a little bit more about your efforts specifically in North America and the traction which you’re gaining there?

Dmitry Loschinin

Hi Avishai, all right, some decline in North America, as a matter of fact we see the revenue and the business growing there, there was some reclass, it’s not reclass, but the change of the billing address of one of the large clients whereas we used to charge and kind of the originated bills, invoices were sent to the U.S. subsidiary, now we send it to European subsidiary, so therefore there is some shift in the revenue recognition.

Rather than that, we had to confirm, so we see pretty steady growth and good growth for North America in Financial Services as well Automotive has started picking up in the year.

Avishai Kantor

Thank you for clarifying that. And going back to the guidance, you have a pretty tight base for revenues, but a pretty wide range for EPS, what is needed to happen in order to get to peak upper end of the EPS range?

Dmitry Loschinin

Again there are few factors that impact the EPS, one of the major is the DB run down and how well can we absorb the bench, and it really depends what are the growth plans for other parts of the business, how well we can see income and another thing is ForEx obviously.

Avishai Kantor

Thank you. Good luck for the rest of the year.

Dmitry Loschinin

Thank you.

The next question is from the line of Maggie Nolan with William Blair. Please state your question.

Maggie Nolan

Hello, you mentioned that you’re focusing on 20% revenue growth outside of the top two accounts, I’m wondering how much of that you expect will be from acquisitions?

Dmitry Loschinin

Hi Maggie. So both acquisitions are very small in terms of the revenue contribution. Actually I would say it’s not material. The Objective acquisition is more of a technology acquisition. Well they come on board with certain skill set and some IP, that enables us to be in the certain business where we see several opportunities where we’ve been together using their solutions. And the same would go for Smashing Ideas, is relative small shop, but very good fit to our digital offering. So the impact there is very small in terms of their top line.

Maggie Nolan

Okay, great. And then I was curious about what’s driving your expectations for the sequential increase in adjusted EBITDA margins?

Dmitry Loschinin

A fewer things are very consistent here to what we have said in our Investor Day. So we have DB, Deutsche Bank this year as one of the major factor that hurt the margins because of the bench presently are not clear [ph]. We're also going to scale our Automotive business and we are scaling down low margin business. So all in all, we believe we will be able to improve utilization. We are also working on our SG&A spend and we are bringing this down, our plan is to do 1% every year and at the same time growing the high margin business.

Maggie Nolan

Thank you very much.

Dmitry Loschinin

Thank you.

The next question is from the line of Georgios Kertsos with Berenberg. Please proceed with your question.

Georgios Kertsos

Yes, hi guys, can you at least confirm when you expect to complete the remaining part of the share buyback program, is it within the current fiscal year or do you expect that to sort of fall into the next fiscal year? And then I have a quick followup question.

Evgeny Fetisov

Hi, this is Evgeny. So the share buyback program was in for two years and we've just started it last quarter, so we expect it to happen within that timeframe.

Georgios Kertsos

Okay. Thank you and then a followup on the can you confirm the organic growth rate for the quarter?

Evgeny Fetisov

We don’t disclose the quarterly organic growth rate, we usually focus on the yearly number because that's more relevant given the seasonal fluctuations.

Georgios Kertsos

Okay, clear. Thank you very much.

The next question is from the line of Vladimir Bespalov with VTB Capital. Please proceed with your questions.

Vladimir Bespalov

Hello, thank you for taking my question. My first question is on the Automotive segment, you had a 25% growth this year, then this quarter year-on-year but you're guiding 40% for the full year. Could you maybe provide some color on what’s slowed down your growth in this quarter and what’s going to happen in the coming quarters to accelerate it again?

Then my second question is on Digital Enterprise. We see that the decline is accelerating. It was minus 10 in the previous year-on-year in the previous quarter now it’s minus 16. So you expect a turnaround here as well, but may be you also could give us some color on what to expect next quarter when are you going to see as the cleanup of these low margin accounts and we finally see some growth, moving you closer to your midterm target of 20% growth?

And the last question is on the working capital, I see an increase in working capital in period both in the DSO and DSO full and so could you may be provide some color on that and what you expect in the coming quarters?

Dmitry Loschinin

Yes, hi Vladimir. I will answer those two questions and Evgeny will answer about the working capital. So on automotive you have correctly point out then 25% this quarter buy we are still confident we can do 40 plus percent for the year. There is a seasonality you can see it every second quarter I have a higher revenue growth and then another one that is less aggressive, so the same is going to happen this year, so next quarter finances in automotive should be in a pretty good [indiscernible] the growth remains as strong as we saw last year and it actually, it is extremely impressive development on all fronts. So confident 40%, seasonality is the factor you've going to see high growth in the next quarter.

Digital Enterprise, yes it’s down 16%. However, we expect the clean up to be completed in our Q2. You are also going to see some sequential gross in Q2 and as we move forward in the year then towards the second half the year you’re going to see the growth, both sequentially and at the end of the year we're also going to see in the year-on-year growth. And Evgeny, will answer on working capital.

Evgeny Fetisov

Yes, hi Vladimir. So on these being higher this quarter, the largest impact comes from the lower revenue versus the last quarter. If you look at the numbers the accounts ratio [ph] are actually down $8 million and beyond built [ph] revenues it is slightly up 12.9 [ph], so it’s more or less slipped or combined. So on build [ph] we set the range which we targeted in between $30 million and $40 million, so we are strictly above where we wanted to be, but otherwise I believe we’re on track on improving [indiscernible]. So our, we set the target at 75 basis on a quarterly basis by Q4, so that’s where we want to be by the end of the year.

Vladimir Bespalov

Thank you very much.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The next question is coming from the line of Alexander Vengranovich with Otkritie Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Alexander Vengranovich

Yes, hi couple of questions from my side, so first on Deutsche bank, so obviously it was particularly weak this quarter. So I was just wondering what sort of foreign currency fluctuations impact you have particularly on the Deutsche Bank revenues? So looks like it’s mostly like euro denominated so far as understanding that your builds are quite strong and that’s one of the reasons why you are providing bearish outlook for the upcoming quarter, so could you please confirm that?

Dmitry Loschinin

Yes, DB is all Euro, so obviously we have the ForEx headwind here and also as we guided for the full year we still see the DB to go down both and always some of the ForEx headwind, but also in terms of the business itself. So ramp downs will continue and again as we can see now the floor for DB is somewhat about $80 million, so we will be above that number for sure, but still the range is pretty wide, yes.

Evgeny Fetisov

And this is the major – it remains the major factor for us you know that we've don't guide for the full year. Once we see more clarity there we will come back to the full year guidance.

Alexander Vengranovich

Okay, then second question on how do you see your headcount to evolve this year both in terms of engineers and G&A personnel if you any comments on that?

Evgeny Fetisov

So G&A or SG&A personnel will remain flat as we grow ourselves a marketing team and the same time we're trimming our G&A so backlog separation and again we are committed to reduce the percentage of the G&A by roughly 1% every year, so that’s the target. And as for the engineering personnel usually it is linked to the growth of the business, so obviously for instance engineering personnel for modifying business will grow 40%, may be little slower than the growth of the topline and so the revenue per - is also growing. So and as we, again we don’t provide a full guidance for the year, so but the correlation is very simple.

Alexander Vengranovich

So basically you expect your annual utilization to be broadly flat year-over-year, right? If I understand you correctly.

Evgeny Fetisov

Yes, utilization is typically the same, DB ramped down impact utilization from 3% to 5% and again this is really depending how well it can absorb the ramp downs and redeploy people. But never 3% to 5% impact for the whole year and as it will still ramp down to continue throughout the year that utilization will stay more or less the same.

Alexander Vengranovich

Okay. And the last probably one, how would you describe your M&A strategy for this year, do you have any other acquisitions in mind and/or do you feel that you are really full in terms of the capacities you require right now for your product mix and for your domain expertise?

Dmitry Loschinin

All right, so no immediate plans ramping from the short-term horizon, we would continue looking for a small tuck-in acquisition as they provide very clear purpose and also relatively easy integration and much low risk for the company also for the shareholders.

Alexander Vengranovich

Okay, thank you.

Thank you. Dmitry, I'll turn the floor back over to you for any final comments.

Dmitry Loschinin

Thanks operator and thanks everyone for participating on our today’s call. We are proud of our progress and look forward to updating you on our transformation in subsequent calls. Have a good day. Bye.

